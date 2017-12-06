Pope Francis Criticizes President Trump For Recognizing Jerusalem…

December 6, 2017

The Holy Father, Pope ‘Marxist‘ Francis, continues to affirm a legacy best described as a political activist in the Vatican.  A far-left religious figurehead for Catholics who prefer, well, a more totalitarian flavor within their faith.  As such, Pope Francis advocates for the UN position toward Israel; which is to quietly say, get rid of it.

(NYP) […] In an appeal at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis called for all to honor United Nations resolutions on the city, which is sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

“I make a heartfelt appeal so that all commit themselves to respecting the status quo of the city, in conformity with the pertinent resolutions of the United Nations,” he said.

The Vatican backs a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with both sides agreeing on the status of Jerusalem as part of the peace process.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state, whereas Israel has declared the whole city to be its “united and eternal” capital.

The pope told thousands of people at his general audience: “I cannot keep quiet about my deep worry about the situation that has been created in the last few days.”

He said he hoped “wisdom and prudence prevail, in order to avoid adding new elements of tension to a global panorama that is already convulsed and marked by so many and cruel conflicts.”

In 2012, the Vatican called for “an internationally guaranteed special statute” for Jerusalem, aimed at “safeguarding the freedom of religion and of conscience, the identity and sacred character of Jerusalem as a Holy City, (and) respect for, and freedom of, access to its holy places.”

Before making his public comments, Francis met privately with a group of Palestinians involved in inter-religious dialogue with the Vatican.  (read more)

10 Responses to Pope Francis Criticizes President Trump For Recognizing Jerusalem…

  1. Doug says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    again if anyone questions whether or not this is a good decision heres more proof that its a good one! these days I almost can just judge any issue by those against it or for it!

  2. mopar2016 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    This pope reminds me of Hugo Chavez.
    I always get those two mixed up.

  3. POP says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Maybe the first Marxist Pope.
    Or maybe not the first.

  4. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    The UN is a criminal organisation and should be abolished. The false pope should be retired and a real pope instated

  5. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    So if clintoon or odumbo had kept their campaign lies and done it would he have criticized them too. Or is the old adage in effect – it’s only wrong if President Trump does it?

  6. chojun says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Ironically moving the embassy and declaring Jerusalem to be the eternal capital of Israel sends the strongest possible message that Israel’s future was, is not, and indeed never will be in question.

    The Arab Palestinians now lose the ability to continue implementing their strategy of creating a politically untenable situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank with the hope that the US would eventually withdraw support for Israel. The Palestinians themselves now have only one route to pursue for a lasting resolution – peace.

    With that said, fortunately, just about all of the members of the Middle East Peace Coalition are friendly to Israel. Jordan is the ancestral home of the Palestinians. Iran now knows that wiping Israel “off the face of the map” involves doing the same to the US. There’s absolutely no doubt of this going forward.

    This is why I say that Trump’s actions today will result in peace for Israel. Peace through strength.

    • Doug says:
      December 6, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      like 25 years of putting it off and still no peace agreement one might start to think the threat is shallow and not real.. trump wins because he calls peoples bluff. Palestine has no cards to play so they can ever compromise or get marginalized further.. when you have no leverage, you dont call the shots!

  7. Rino Hunters United! says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    must….spread…. islam….. as….much…. as…..possi..ble.

  8. The Demon Slick says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    The Chavez Pope is illegitimate. The true Pope has defied God. When you become the Pope you are Pope until you die. You are not allowed to set down your burdens. Someday you will learn of the way he was forced out. The Obamanation was involved, of course. The Pope should have taken his licks. I have faith that He will make things right, if it is in His plans.

  9. WSB says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Never thought it would come to this. Can’t make it up!

  10. noritadek says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I’m argentinian catholic and I can tell you that this “pope” is a shame to everybody that is not a commy. Disgusting. On the other hand, I’m so proud of my President Trump! God Bless him!

