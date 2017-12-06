Pope Francis Criticizes President Trump For Recognizing Jerusalem…

The Holy Father, Pope ‘Marxist‘ Francis, continues to affirm a legacy best described as a political activist in the Vatican. A far-left religious figurehead for Catholics who prefer, well, a more totalitarian flavor within their faith. As such, Pope Francis advocates for the UN position toward Israel; which is to quietly say, get rid of it.

“I make a heartfelt appeal so that all commit themselves to respecting the status quo of the city, in conformity with the pertinent resolutions of the United Nations,” he said.

( NYP ) […] In an appeal at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis called for all to honor United Nations resolutions on the city, which is sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

The Vatican backs a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with both sides agreeing on the status of Jerusalem as part of the peace process.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state, whereas Israel has declared the whole city to be its “united and eternal” capital.

The pope told thousands of people at his general audience: “I cannot keep quiet about my deep worry about the situation that has been created in the last few days.”

He said he hoped “wisdom and prudence prevail, in order to avoid adding new elements of tension to a global panorama that is already convulsed and marked by so many and cruel conflicts.”

In 2012, the Vatican called for “an internationally guaranteed special statute” for Jerusalem, aimed at “safeguarding the freedom of religion and of conscience, the identity and sacred character of Jerusalem as a Holy City, (and) respect for, and freedom of, access to its holy places.”

Before making his public comments, Francis met privately with a group of Palestinians involved in inter-religious dialogue with the Vatican. (read more)