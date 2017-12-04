President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House for Utah…

Prior to boarding Marine-One en route to Utah for a speech on national monuments, President Trump spoke briefly to the Press Corps on the South lawn of the White House. [Transcript Below]:
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to Utah. We’re going to be doing something that the state of Utah and others have wanted to be done for many, many years. It will be one of the great, really, events in this country in a long time. So important for states’ rights and so important for the people of Utah. And I know a lot of you are coming out with me. We’ll have plenty of time to talk.
The stock market, I think, is going to have a very big day, based on the massive tax cuts that we’re very much in the process of getting approved. But based on the vote we had last week, the stock market has been reacting unbelievably well. The only thing that hurts it is the fake news, and there’s plenty of that.
So we’re heading out to Utah. Again, I know you’re coming with me — a lot of you. We’ll have plenty of time to talk today. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, when did you find out that Mike Flynn lied to the FBI?
Q We have not heard yet a reaction to Flynn’s guilty plea. (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life, and I feel very badly, John.
I will say this: Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame.
Hillary Clinton, on the Fourth of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath — it was the most incredible thing anyone has ever seen. She lied many times. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and it’s like they ruined his life. It’s very unfair.
Thank you very much.
I don’t think the lies to Federal agents have to be under oath. It is very easy to violate that statute.
That’s why attorneys tell you “Don’t Talk To The Police!” And in this funny presentation, a criminal defense attorney, now a law prof, and a 3-L law student, formerly a cop, tell you the same thing in no uncertain terms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
After seeing what happened to Martha Stewart, Scooter Libby and General Flynn I wonder that anyone would answer any question posed them by the FBI. All it takes is for someone to remember something differently and the FBI takes THEIR word (Libby) and indicts YOU for lying. I wouldn’t tell an FBI agent the time without either an attorney present or invoking my fifth amendment rights. I used to have the highest respect for the FBI but it has been thoroughly corrupted under Mueller and Comey.
I’m beginning to smell a pardon, or a commutation if he is sentenced, coming for General Flynn after the dust settles. “Lying” about an act that was lawful to begin with sounds like perjury trap by the biased FBI.
Here’s another angle of the same video:
He looks weary. Being under constant attack takes a toll. Can anyone imagine the stress/pressure he is under. Barack Obama, that glib sack of air, never got a tough question from the media in his eight years in office and President Trump gets hammered and pounded on on a daily basis. The media nauseate me.
I actually think he is having so much fun with the prostitutes! He loves the back and forth and shows them that he isn’t scared to answer whatever dumb question they have to ask.
I would have been in a looney bin by Feb 1st 2017
You and me both!
I disagree. To me he looks focused and ready to put out the soundbite he wants the media to chew on. 🙂
Feel he looks very focused.
this is not true, he looks good to me and he is focused
Watched it again — weary, yes. Tired of the anus equini in the media constantly hammering him. But the second time I also saw cold anger (I know how THAT feels) and a fed up ness I didn’t see the first time. He is watching General Flynn be destroyed for one reason, that General Flynn supported him in the the election against the swamp/deep state/politbuo — whatever you want to call it.
I love that our President constantly points out the hypocrisy between General Flynn and HRC! The Left and MSM absolutely hate it because it is true and Americans can see right through it.
The prostitutes were told not to talk about the Budget or DACA! They saw the results from the latest Rasmussen poll which backs up the point that Democrats will go extinct if they push their DACA fight into the Federal Budget!
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/immigration/november_2017/voters_reject_government_shutdown_to_protect_dreamers_program
From the article lined above:
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 61% of Likely U.S. Voters think it is important to secure the border against future illegal immigration before dealing with the Dreamers question, with 43% who say it is Very Important. Thirty-three percent (33%) disagree and don’t attach much importance to securing the border first, but that includes only 12% who say it’s Not At All Important.
The people want the wall. It’s just that simple.
Exactly and it is the Democrats worse nightmare!
The Democrats are petrified of the emboldened Deplorables.
Our voices were heard loud and clear 11/16 and they will be heard again, with increasing numbers and volume!
Folks are waking up, such a glorious awakening.
Our ❤️s overflow with respect, admiration and support for OUR President!
MAGAnation!!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
My email to the White House today:
Cc: Mr. Stephen Miller
Dear Mr. President,
The Democrats are now repeating their demand to combine the budget with the insane policy of DACA/Dreamers !!!!
I hope you use your mighty brain instead of your soft heart and realize that rewarding the children of the burglars with the stolen jewels is an insane policy.
NOBODY is talking about the PARENTS of the DACA children. Do the parents, who knowingly and willfully broke our immigration laws, deserve to be rewarded with their ill-gotten gains — residency?? Of course not! If they don’t deserve it, why then do their children deserve it?? (They don’t, of course.)
PLEASE use your wonderful common sense and keep these families together and let them all go home on their own, and improve their own countries. Let these people work hard to improve their own countries, and then apply legally, if they wish, to come to America.
America owes NOTHING to illegal aliens or their children — born here or not. PLEASE do not make the same mistake President Reagan did in 1986.
Sincerely,
Will there be anything left of Obama’s Legacy to put on the walls of his Presidential Library?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are the walls glass?
Hopefully bars
Glass half full. 😉
I think the purpose of the Obama Library is to hide all his sealed personal documents from public view. Maybe they can put Michelle’s lunch menus on the walls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^ this ^^^
Bingo!
Or gather everything in one place, then gasoline and a careless match ??
He is setting up the The Storm against Hillary and her filth by drawing the comparison that even those lukewarm to Trump will understand: unfair treatment. And why would he wax on about this now? He is telegraphing what is about to hit Washington. And yet the breathless, monstrously stupid, yap-dog journo-whores are still going after the “muh Russia” angle.
LikeLiked by 10 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
When the obstruction of justice meme wears out by the end of the week, and finally thenpress can see that there’s no there there, Muellers investigation will be over. Flynn will get a suspended sentence and Manafort will see the charges reduced to a misdemeanor. This was all a political witch hunt designed to try and lead the hounds away from the Uranium One scam and the criminal Clinton’s skullduggery. Hopefully, AG Sessions will re-emerge from his self promoted exile to lead the U1 investigation and get the criminal Clinton’s convicted and put behind bars. I’d love to see the U1 investigation culminate with indictments just before the mid-terms and a constant tape loop of the Clinton’s arrest and perp walk.
Yes Paco Loco you and me both. Lock her up!!! I love how our truly great President will not ever let anybody forget the crimes committed by HRC.
Love it Paco, but I think you probably should have started it: Dear Santa! I have a similar Christmas list.
I like the way you think, Paco Loco. Great post!
I don’t know how legitimate this rumor is, but supposedly “sources” are saying Mueller has revoked Comey’s immunity deal:
https://truepundit.com/spy-vs-spy-mueller-yanks-comeys-immunity-deal-falling-out-between-former-fbi-bosses-puts-comey-in-danger/
I have never trusted a web site with no contact info nor “about” details.
RE: Trump’s remarks comparing Flynn’s lie versus Hillary’s lies to the FBI remind me of Trey Gowdy’s grilling of Comey on Hillary’s many lies:
