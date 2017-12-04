President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House for Utah…

Prior to boarding Marine-One en route to Utah for a speech on national monuments, President Trump spoke briefly to the Press Corps on the South lawn of the White House. [Transcript Below]:

[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to Utah. We’re going to be doing something that the state of Utah and others have wanted to be done for many, many years. It will be one of the great, really, events in this country in a long time. So important for states’ rights and so important for the people of Utah. And I know a lot of you are coming out with me. We’ll have plenty of time to talk.

The stock market, I think, is going to have a very big day, based on the massive tax cuts that we’re very much in the process of getting approved. But based on the vote we had last week, the stock market has been reacting unbelievably well. The only thing that hurts it is the fake news, and there’s plenty of that.

So we’re heading out to Utah. Again, I know you’re coming with me — a lot of you. We’ll have plenty of time to talk today. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, when did you find out that Mike Flynn lied to the FBI?

Q We have not heard yet a reaction to Flynn’s guilty plea. (Inaudible.)

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life, and I feel very badly, John.

I will say this: Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame.

Hillary Clinton, on the Fourth of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath — it was the most incredible thing anyone has ever seen. She lied many times. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and it’s like they ruined his life. It’s very unfair.

Thank you very much.

