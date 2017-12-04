Monday December 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, December 4, 2017
Complete Fellowship
“. . . fellowship with Him” 1 John 1:6
When we were united by faith to Christ at salvation, we were brought into such complete fellowship with Him that we were made one with Him; His interests and ours became mutual and identical. To wit,
We have fellowship with Christ in His love. What He loves we love. He loves the brethren — so do we. He loves sinners — so do we. He loves the poor perishing race of man and longs to see earth’s deserts transformed into the garden of the Lord — so do we.
We have fellowship with Christ in His desires. He desires the glory of God — we also desire and work for same. He desires that we believers may one day be with Him where He is (1), and we desire to be with Him there, too. He desires to drive out sin — behold, we fight under His banner (2). He desires that His Father’s Name be honored, loved and adored by all His creatures; we pray daily, “Our Father, Who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy Name.”(3)
We have fellowship with Christ in His sufferings. We are not nailed to a cross, nor can we die His once-for-all-time substitutionary and redemptive death. But when He is reproached, we feel His reproach. When we hear His Name profaned, it cuts to the heart. It is a very privileged thing to be blamed for His care, to be despised for following the Master, to have all the world hate us for His Name’s sake (4).
A disciple is not above His Lord. So in our measure we fellowship with Him in His laboring, ministering to men with the word of truth and by deeds of love. Our food and our drink, like His, is to do the will of Him who has sent us, to witness the gospel of our Lord Jesus to a lost and dying world.
We also have fellowship with Christ in His joy. We are joyous in His joy (5); we rejoice in anticipation of His coming exaltation (6). Have you ever tasted that joy, believer? There is no purer or more thrilling delight to be known this side of Heaven than that of having Christ’s joy fulfilled in us (7). O what a day it will be when He completes our fellowship in His Person, the blessed day His church is joined with Him in love, seated upon His throne with Him in glory as His beloved wife and beautiful bride (8)!
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
thank you, once again, DanD, for the devotional.
reading this, I thought of cool, clear water…
and this song…
it’s amazing & gorgeous
lots of moon shadows on the ground…love that 🙂
Speaking of Desperation in the air..
*** I posted this in yesterday’s Open Post, but it makes more sense here, hence repost ***
Hi Treehousers,
New reader here with my first comment: so happy to have found this wonderful refuge! I’ve been enjoying reading your comments for a few months now. Thanks, all.
I also have a question. I’d like to start reading up on US history. Can anyone recommend a few titles? Many thanks.
What part of it do you want to explore ? Offhand, I’d suggest ” Shelby
Foote ” for the Civil War, but its so broad a topic and your request is so amorphous you can find multitudes of source’s and books. I’d suggest, however, you first confine your readings to older accounts ! They’re far less likely to be biased ( or at least any bias can be more easily recognized ) than in latter day accounts !
so uplifting Garrison…thanks.
Love these pictures…… wish the grandkids got to visit grandpa more often!
Dreamscape of Swooping Starlings
How can hundreds thousands of starlings swoop and swirl and not collide?
https://weather.com/news/trending/video/dreamscape-of-swooping-starlings
New Orleans: the OUTGOING mayor and his staffers, along with three OUTGOING city council persons traveled to Paris, France to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the founding of New Orleans. Cost for the OUTGOING mayor and his four staffers is estimated to be $16, 000 while none of the OUTGOING council members will release cost figures. Aside from the squishy commemoration BS there will be the usual BS meetings by the OUTGOING mayor and OUTGOING councilmembers with French groups to push economic development, blah blah blah, yada yada yada.
New Orleans has a published illiteracy rate of 25% and 24% live below the poverty line. No wonder the OUTGOING mayor and OUTGOING councilpersons are going to further cultural, tourism and economic cooperation between New Orleans and France.
INCOMING mayor is getting a jump on the process, she’s being investigated by the State Attorney General for city-issued credit card fraud while she was a city councilmember. She makes history by being the first woman elected mayor in the city and may make history again by being the first mayor indicted before taking office.
In New Orleans that’s called ‘Monday’.
You crack me up, czar. You really should write for a living. Thanks for the smh chuckle.
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers.
O little town of Bethlehem,
How still we see the lie!
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep
The silent stars go by;
Yet in thy dark streets shineth
The everlasting Light;
The hopes and fears of all the years
Are met in thee to-night.
For Christ is born of Mary,
And gathered all above,
While mortals sleep, the angels keep
Their watch of wondering love.
O morning stars, together
Proclaim the holy birth!
And praises sing to God the King,
And peace to men on earth.
When I lived in SF, I bought coffee from a family who had a business that survived this quake. Family name: Graffeo. And all the big Hotels and Restaurants had signs displayed announcing they served Graffeo’s Coffee.
In their tiny little service area, they had pictures similar to this on the walls. Very strong sense of History.
I bought from the Grandson of the man who started the business as a young man, ab 10 yrs before this quake.
He bought coffee beans from the Grandson of the man who sold beans to his Grandfather.
Best coffee I’ve ever had.
They were in North Beach, originally settled by Italians. Who came to work and seek their fortune.
Really sad what’s happened to SF. Really sad.
Swiss ski resort at Grindelwald
Not fun reading–but important:
ISIS and Al Qaeda Urge Muslims to Kill People for Christmas
http://www.citizenwarrior.com/2017/12/isis-and-al-qaeda-urge-muslims-to-kill.html
The more individuals and nations play dhimmi, the more these savages will continue their murderous ways…
Los Angeles: Muslim arrested over threats to plant explosives and murder officers at courthouse
December 3, 2017 by Robert Spencer
“Our brotherhood will celebrate today when allah sets the explosives planted in Inglewood sheriff vehicles at Inglewood court.” “Allah willing we will be able to take out as many officers that pull out your parking structure. It will be a plus to take part of your american school across the street. ISIS will have revenge today.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/12/los-angeles-muslim-arrested-over-threats-to-plant-explosives-and-murder-officers-at-courthouse
I’m grateful someone with better writing skills made this point…
“Yes, we are in a cold civil war. We cannot truly win that war if we devolve. We cannot win that war if we become like those we have been fighting. Stooping to their level will not fly. We cannot become like the Jacobins of the left. That is a construct we have to follow. We cannot allow hate or bitterness to succeed in gaining a foothold in us.
“We can hate what they’ve done without hating them personally. We can be confident when we come against hate, but we must not let ourselves take on the character of those we have fought so hard against.
“George Washington said the following about division:
The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism.
“As much as we need to despise what the left has done and ofttimes has stood for, we cannot let ourselves become despots. We can’t exact revenge on individuals or groups that have wished us ill or even have done wrong things to us. Instead, we need to remember the importance of forgiveness. And please, I am not confusing forgiveness with approval, consent, or seeking justice for criminality. We need to look forward to convincing as many as possible on the left to move toward a reconciliation and a reunification. Gloating, dominating, excluding, and belittling those who would move toward betterment should not be done.”
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/the_cold_civil_war_continuesand_trump_is_winning.html
This writer, and you, don’t seem to have a good grasp on reality.
Moslems intend to kill or enslave you, or welcome you IF YOU BECOME LIKE THEM. This is NOT a ‘turn the other cheek’ situation, this is kill or be killed. Become like them? No, it’s preventing them from continuing to do what they do.
We won’t win this war with mercy and cumbaya. Get your head straight or stay out of the way.
Trying to get this thing to post.
Pentatonix is an American a cappella group from Arlington, TX. Every song in every album is beautifully done, and their Christmas albums are exquisite, imo.
Magnificat
https://www.almanac.com/content/meteor-shower-calendar
https://www.almanac.com/content/sky-watch-december-2017
My new desktop…enjoy
December 11-13 — Bundle up for the annual Geminid Meteor Showers! These showers will peak on December 13th. Normally one could expect up to see up to 120 meteors hourly with this display, but the Moon’s brilliant light will likely obliterate all but the very brightest meteors (Wait till next year!). Regardless, they’re considered the best meteor showers of the year and it’s worth taking a look. The radiant — that spot in the sky where the meteors will appear to emanate — lies just below and to the right of the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini (hence the name, “Geminids”). Best viewing after midnight when the radiant point is high in the sky, until dawn, no matter where you are. You might even see an earthgrazer!
starry starry night 🙂
Blue Diamond Waikiki Night
(no date ~ recent)
oil/canvas
Roy Tabora ~ Hawaiian (b.1956) ~ Contemporary ~ Realism ~ tropical landscapes
more here…
http://www.shafferfineart.com/The_Art_of_Roy_Tabora.htm
🙂
Mr Tabora in his studio
🙂
