Sunday December 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. nimrodman says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Latest NFL scurrilousness:

    Shock Report: NFL Siphoning From Breast Cancer, Military to Give SJW Causes
    http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/12/01/anthem-kneeler-says-nfl-siphoning-from-breast-cancer-military-donations-to-give-to-social-justice-causes/

    “So it would really be no skin off the owners’ backs: They would just move the money from those programs to this one.”

    “… contrary to the NFL’s claims, the league did view their much-discussed financial pledge as a quid pro quo to get players to stop the pregame sideline demonstrations.

    “When he asked me if I would end the protest in exchange for the donation and to announce the partnership for the proposal on Thursday,” Reid says of Jenkins, “I was like, ‘Dude, no.’”

    • aredtailblog says:
      December 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

      “But this protest isn’t to spit in the eye of Veterans” said the leftists, as those who lost their limbs in the line of duty find themselves suddenly delayed.

    • Harry Lime says:
      December 3, 2017 at 12:25 am

      As if we needed one more reason not to watch the NFL…I don’t think I’ve ever seen an organization gleefully create so many self-inflicted wounds to their own way of making a living. It’s really sad when you reflect on what they have done to the sport of football.

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:17 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:17 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.

  5. geneticallycatholic says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Apologies if this video has already been posted,…I’ve just seen it. PDJT, Christmas Lights and the Christmas season. What a great speech by PDJT!

    Thank you PDJT for making it okay to celebrate Christmas again. Hopefully Canada, once a Catholic nation, will follow your lead.

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:47 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:49 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 12:53 am

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers!

    Silent night, holy night,
    All is calm, all is bright
    Round yon virgin mother and child.
    Holy infant so tender and mild,
    Sleep in heavenly peace.
    Sleep in heavenly peace.

    Silent night, holy night,
    Shepherds quake at the sight,
    Glories stream from heaven afar,
    Heavenly hosts sing alleluia;
    Christ the Savior, is born!
    Christ the Savior, is born!

    Silent night, holy night,
    Son of God, love’s pure light
    Radiant beams from thy holy face,
    With the dawn of redeeming grace,
    Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.
    Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Not a fan, but slams Fauxahontas

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:36 am

    “It’s an open secret in Hollywood. These people have their own religious and spiritual teachings and their own social and moral frameworks. They have their sacred texts – they are sick, believe me – and they couldn’t be more at odds with what America stands for.”

    Hollywood is a den of parasites!

    I think he’s telling it like it is. Very sick stuff in Hollywood.

