BREAKING: President Trump’s Latest Approval Rating…

“In the absence of a near-term recession trigger, current stretched equity valuations do yet not instill enough fear to change overall market direction. Thus, the positive stock market momentum could be sustained in 2018, increasingly driven by earnings growth.”(link)
MAGAnomics Predicted
In essence, the Trump economic patriotism platform takes shape with the introduction of a few more key members for the domestic economy dream team.
If you have followed the Trump economic mindset from the beginning, you’ll know exactly what the purpose of each of these players are into the larger scope of domestic capital infusion. Remember, one of the essential elements Trump needs is to create the environment where the best play is domestic, ie. Main Street, investment.
To reverse three decades of economic outsourcing, the investment scales (best return) must tip from Wall Street (global investment) to Main Street (domestic investment), that’s where Mnuchin, Ross and Ricketts come into play. Economic patriotism is leveraged by steering capital investment much like well constructed levies can steer the flow of water. (read full outline)
Smells like winning to me!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Someone needs to invent a spray that smells like this!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We should call it,Eau De MAGA,or JUST,nickname it OMAGA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No more O’s, please.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Eud De Winning 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like a breath of fresh air
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Milo suggested Covfefe
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump does have a cologne called Success.
LikeLike
the President and HIS TEAM KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEIR DOING, and have taken this OUT OF THE HANDS OF POLITICIANS AND DOMESTIC ENEMIES IN BOTH PARTIES.
LikeLiked by 11 people
THEY’RE…. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless, thank you Jesus, Amen!
Well said, Jim and thank you for your service.
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
But where is Gallop coming up with this 62% disapproval? It looks so foolish when matched up with the economic indicators. People just don’t hate Presidents with good economic numbers. Not possible. The economy matters. If they think the economic numbers are fake then why was Obama popular with his numbers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gallop polls are fake.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Contrary to what Fle stated in a previous post, GALLUP numbers are NOT fake. And… if you ever look through their raw data, even if they slightly oversample DIMS, there’s a YUGE disapproval of POTUS. Again, I maintain its the result of the media painting POTUS as dumb, braggadocios, arrogant, dishonest, and draped in Russia, Russia, Russia criminality! (FALSE, FALSE, FALSE but we know the TRUTH!) Remember how many could not find A SINGLE ADULT that loved Obama, despite his 54% approval? The high approval occurred because the media painted pictures of Obama as a saint, hero, icon, Einstein etc. The identical scenario is happening in reverse now and unfortunately the low information voters don’t pay attention to facts–only the media’s sick and non-factual portrayal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep
LikeLike
Gallup got out of the business of polling the presidential election because their reputation is so bad! That is a fact! The same way their poll is complete BS! They are still using the 2012 Election model.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We are supposed to believe them now!
https://www.teaparty.org/gallup-wont-poll-presidential-race-123598/
From the article linked above:
(Politico) – Gallup has been the country’s gold standard for horse-race election polling ever since its legendary founder, George Gallup, predicted Franklin Roosevelt’s landslide reelection in 1936.
But after a bruising 2012 cycle, in which its polls were farther off than most of its competitors, Gallup told POLITICO it isn’t planning any polls for the presidential primary horse race this cycle. And, even following an internal probe into what went wrong last time around, Gallup won’t commit to tracking the general election next year.
It’s a stunning move for an organization that built its reputation on predicting the winners of presidential elections. But it comes at a time of unusual tumult in the polling world. Other top-level brands like the nonprofit Pew Research Center have yet to poll the horse race, and still others have expressed concern about the accuracy of polling at a time when fewer people are reachable or willing to talk to pollsters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
⭐️👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
If pollsters stand behind their numbers, they should make easy access to data file by general public.
LikeLike
Rasmussen has him at 44% approve, 55% disapprove.
LikeLike
As stated in a previous post, No, Gallup numbers are not fake, just thoroughly cooked. Designer survey structured to get the designed results from the designated target sampling group. Real numbers, predetermined results. Don’t trust polls.
That said, I also believe Trump’s approval to be below 50%, not based on his successes or failures, but on media influence and preexisting prejudice. However, being a true leader isn’t a popularity contest, it’s about results.
LikeLike
It is nonsense.
Plain and simple.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to Gallop, President Trump had no path to 270….they were sorta accidentally right, but not in the way they hoped to be.
Continue laughing at the haters, keep calm, carry on and MAGA.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Your comment “Continue laughing at the haters, keep calm, carry on and MAGA.” is so very important! For far to long the Libs have had a free pass. In other words, they have had access to the mainstream media to espouse their ideas with no questions asked. (If questions are ever asked they are just softballs.) Some of the best ammunition we have is to laugh at them and laugh some more. We also must pile and on & mock them at every opportunity. We have to be like flame throwers and wake up others by exposing their mental disease at every turn. It’s true that we are pretty nice people but we are in the fight our lives to save this great nation. MAGA ON!
LikeLike
I’m betting it’s the constant, 24/7, drumbeat of anti-Trump disinformation flooding the print and electronic media. The Left’s plan seems to be and endless barrage of anti-Trump slams on the news, from celebrities, ‘entertainment’ from cable to net sources – everywhere.
It doesn’t matter if it’s correct, it’s there and the endless deluge has its effect on those in that gray area who are not committed to either party and fringe Republicans who just are tired of all the negativity. If the presentations don’t cause them Trump Fatigue the irritation of having their programming turned into a social engineering platform can transfer over in some degree to the POTUS. It ain’t an ideological battle for OUR souls, they’re after the skin poppers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gallop are swamp creatures.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Timmy, polls are bought and paid for and can be directed to wherever so I think in this case they were polling Only democrats. I have also read that when a person doesn’t choose they are automatic pulled into the democrat number. We know that our President’s rating is HIGH and so HIGH they can’t stand it so like everything else just lie, cheat, obfuscate, whatever to make Trump look bad. They never have learned we are far smarter than they in what to believe and accept, and here SD helps us to better understand the problems of leftists/democrats/globalists trying the same old, same old and losing but not getting the point of why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gallup is coming from the swamp.
LikeLike
Everything about obola was fake.
Everything!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then some…
LikeLike
You’re exactly right. When dealing with the irreconcilable you gather up all the truth you can. In this case the truth that economics is the biggest factor in approval.
With this, we can know that the gallop poll is entirely fake news.
LikeLike
Heh heh – he has 98% disapproval in DC.
That’s how we know he’s doing it right!
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/president_trump_job_approval-6179.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks. Where is this Gallop Poll referenced? I’ve looked at Sd’s article and links several times. Don’t find a poll. What am I missing?
LikeLike
Sundance is using the US Markets as the real poll numbers for this President 😉 Others have seen the garbage being put out by other pollsters, such as Gallup, which Sundance has dismissed.
Polls are for pols, and are not based on reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sandra. I concluded your first sentence but the comments seemed to reference polls in the article. I am not crazy afterall👏
LikeLike
Stock Market Futures much higher out of the gate tonite
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Robert Mueller ever channels Pogo’s discovery, “We have met the enemy, and he is us!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Despite the UniParty’s best efforts to tank the economy (failure to repeal/replace Obamacare, failure to pass appropriations and a budget under regular order for FY 2018, and a mishmash of something posing as major tax reform), MAGA keeps on rolling.
Just imagine how great things could be if the President didn’t face so much daily opposition, especially within his own party.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Just imagine the wealth created by you and me and our forebears over the last fifty years.
Simply stolen through the global marketplace scam and many other scams run on us citizens as we blindly busted our *sses working and raising kids.
Sheesh!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could this be an indicator of the dual main street train track? That they(k street) are not able to influence the market as needed like in the past.
LikeLike
Anyone anxious to go into business for themselves..2018 will be the year Main Street makes a comeback. Every incentive in America to achieve success is on your side. It’s a winner wonderland for start-ups and making America Great again. God is Blessing America; Let’s roll.
LikeLiked by 7 people
depends on what Mulvaney does … will start ups actually end up able to get the credit they can afford? – that is what will make or break a boom in start ups.
I feel very positive that PDJT will get this worked out though.. it’s a matter of timing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yah but, Sundance…. in President Trump’s environment, you can participate in both Main Street and Wall Street.
If you want to bet on MAGA, buy Main Street stocks if you are expecting Main Street growth and increased earnings from Trump administration policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was promised a stock market crashed if Trump won. The opposite has happened. It’s like they have no idea what they are talking about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it’s because it’s their fantasy, totally unrelated to reality
LikeLike
Nominally, GOP is President Trump’s party.
As a practical reality is not his own party.
Anyone have any better name for the party of Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael, how about the MAGA Party which will certainly be more successful for America and let the DNC/RNC Corporations continue to fail and die. Yes, supposedly the RNC is gathering a lot of donations but will they use it to help Trump? Dream on! They are so afraid to lose those outsider dollars, their self-given benefits/perks that know they will no longer have as we Drain the Congress Swamp with Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are a charlatan and a fraud (all Democrats/Marxists everywhere they reside) must maintain a scripted narrative in order to create/influence belief among the dirt people. This worked first and best in modern times when the Communist Walter Cronkite deemed the Vietnam War lost. Empowered by this propagandist message’s success, they have followed the script since. Whether it works or not matters not. All they have is lies and fraud. The real approval rating of President Trump by the dirt people is probably 95% or better. Polls seek out Democrats/Marxists/cloud people to sniff disapproval. And they publish with impunity. Ignore the polls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would love Sundance to give his analysis on the main street economy (built in the US, for sale in the US) and if wage growth can keep up with the inflation that will surely follow.
I follow what Trump and Co. are doing, it just seems to me that domestic inflation will rapidly increase at some tipping point in the not to distant future. Also can the $US remain at these levels in that environment without completely shutting down exports.
LikeLike
24/7 negative spin by Fake News Media is not to be underestimated. Thats where most people (low information voters) get their “news” from.
That being said, polling is faux science.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I fully believe in free speech, but news media need to be more accountable somehow. Maybe they should have to be limited to straight reporting of just the facts. When they deviate to their personal opinions the rights to the protections of free speech should be lost and liable for prosecution. We can’t yell “fire” in a theater, “bomb” on a plane, etc. Why should these narrative engineers be allowed to frame public opinion?
LikeLike
My face muscles hurt from yoo much smiling. 😊😊😊
LikeLike
I want to see a poll on the wall,and congress and senate ,approval rating.!
LikeLike
Why do you want to see another fake poll?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can anyone tell me what is feeding this insane hatred of our President? What is really the problem? Is it just because that goofy old crow lost and spoiled their plans? That does not explain the level of vitriol and anger I see and hear.
Donald Trump has bent over backwards to try to make peace with these creatures while still getting the country back on its financial feet again. And why does that make people like Joy Behar mad? Just saying they are lefties with a different agenda isn’t enough for me because this is so personal and every marvelous thing Trump accomplishes seems to only fan their anger. I simply do not get it.
Every single day in everyone’s life there are winners and losers .. some days I should buy lottery tickets because everything I do is easy and successful, but the next day every person I call is out of the office until March, the small part for the car will cost $400, the dog needs surgery. I’m used to it, I don’t get mad, I just do other things until my good days come again. I don’t go out and scream at people or write hateful messages on the internet. So what, seriously, is wrong with these people? It seems they are getting worse actually.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Why, Patrick?
To quote Sundance, ‘there are TRILLIONS at stake’.
LikeLike
Nonna, I’m talking about the people who squeal about Trump’s hair, his words, his every gesture, and from people who do not have trillions at stake. The ordinary people one meets in day to day life, not the kingpins. Who made these people so angry?
LikeLike
Who makes them so mad?
Themselves.
They are delusional, demented, warped and twisted on their own hate.
Mr. President is pulling ALL Americans closer to prosperity and they refuse to open their eyes.
Yes, demented.
They feed on their own hate.
LikeLike
O!! Gotcha, Patrick.
Who can explain evil in men much less why they don’t look to truth and reason for themselves.
The colleges and universities, fake news media and hard hearts and thick heads certainly don’t help those w Trump Derangement Syndrome.
It’s very sad. We can’t help but wonder the ‘why’ but I sure do wish we COULD figure it out so we could save those citizens from their hatred of the desire to Make America Great Again.
🙏🙏 God help us all. Happy 1st Sunday of Advent to all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of it has to do with the fact that Trump cant be controlled, bought or bribed. The inability to assert leverage on him removes the control that these morally corrupt snakes have had for decades. No matter who rose to power, the ball kept moving down the field, and the corruption deepened.
Trump exposes them all for the frauds that they are for fun with his twitter account, and there is nothing they can do about.
This exposure can change the American landscape for a generation, and the msm is being shown to be the main purveyor of propaganda, and as such, they have become nothing more than a joke.
Their free ride is coming to an end, and the people are gradually reclaiming their own destiny, free from the corrupt influence of these rats, whose only goal is to pillage America and divy up the proceeds.
Trump is the only one who could do this, and he won an election that was systematically rigged for his opponents..,both GOPe and Hillary. Thats the rage. They have no idea how he pulled it off, and will never come to terms with it.
Its like borrowing a million dollars to bet on a fixed sporting event, but the patsy forgot to throw the game.
LikeLike
Short answer: It’s all about power and money!!!!
This probably won’t appease you either, but people like Joy(less) DO have a different agenda, and the reason why Trump’s agenda angers her is because he is taking the power and money away from her and others like her and putting both back in the hands of regular ol’ everyday Americans.
Plus, if Trump succeeds in winning over more and more people, then the losers’ hopes of regaining back their power and money become even less likely.
LikeLike
K-12.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As SD has said before……there are trillions at stake. That’s what is feeding it. The level of hatred is still pretty stunning but I think that is what leftism does to people. It’s very negative.
LikeLike
he indicates that their much vaunted beliefs are based on ignorance…they’d rather die than admit it.
LikeLike
MAGA!!!
LikeLike
I do not need any polls to tell me how the president is doing. He is doing great. The media and the ignorant peoples they have polled will not change the reality. It is ironic that the President is trying to make it better even for some of these ignorant peoples, and they do not even realize it by having listened the garbage that the fake news media have fed them all day long and they have absorbed it as a gospel truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This President tweets. He talks directly to the People.
The left can’t stand that because they want to filter what is going on and manipulate what and how we think about events
The President trusts the People of this Great Country. He knows he (and we) don’t need the media. This drives them insane!!!! 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
love those #s….my 401k looks like its been sniffing weapons grade viagra for the last 11 months
LikeLiked by 2 people
now this is a bannon move i can get behind
LikeLiked by 6 people
we don’t need Romney, he will just take the place of the late Mccain.
LikeLike
all polls are lies
LikeLike
To the poster who asked why there’s so much hatred towards the President, especially with economic indicators pointing up & going sky high, I say this,, manipulation of the stupid, & an intense desire to keep the gravy train rolling
The actors & actresses who play journalists for the fake MS Media. along with a huge number of this country’s college graduates, have been brainwashed & manipulated
Our Marxist controlled school system, along with our leftist compliant media & business climate, have done an excellent job in removing the critical thinking skills & rational thought process of young minds, who then go on to college to become the “stupid people” via brainwashing techniques
Feeble minded & weak willed people are easy to control & easy to manipulate, & once common sense is replaced with stringent all or nothing ideology, you get the Trump haters & the Hillary voters, ie, the stupid people
The stupid people don’t see a flourishing economy as a good thing if it was brought about by a Republican. No matter if said economy is helping everyone, the poor included, it’s a bad thing because a Republican is in charge
It’s that simple. No rational thought, no critical thinking, & no common sense. Again, the stupid people
The hatred on the professional politician & government employee side stems from nothing but self interest, to continue the gravy train, ie, donor money, government paychecks & power
There’s very few ideologically pure or racially loyal politicians. It’s almost always about money & the power that brings that money in
The smart people were able to fend off the stupid people in the last election, but if we continue to allow the Marxist left to control our school system, it’s going to get much harder for common sense to win out
LikeLike