Saturday December 2nd – Open Thread

Posted on December 2, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Saturday December 2nd – Open Thread

  6. Molly says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

    I’m house-sitting two amazing German Shepherds and a kitten. 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Happy CATERDAY!!! Treepers!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Publius2016 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Publius2016 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:23 am

    So cool if House opens in the morning and passes Senate Tax Bill. These Fools would have 6 days to pass the Budget!

    Like

    Reply
  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers,

    Away in a manger, no crib for his bed,
    the little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.
    The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay,
    The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

    The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes,
    but little Lord Jesus no crying he makes.
    I love thee, Lord Jesus! Look down from the sky,
    And stay by my side until morning is nigh.

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:24 am

    California obviously hasn’t changed that much in 54 yrs… still a lot of lost people.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s