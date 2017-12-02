President Trump Remarks During New York Fundraiser…

Earlier today President Trump attended three fundraising events in New York. There’s video of remarks of the President at the first event:
.
Beautiful picture a few minutes ago as President Trump arrived back at the White House:
Advertisements
Earlier today President Trump attended three fundraising events in New York. There’s video of remarks of the President at the first event:
.
Beautiful picture a few minutes ago as President Trump arrived back at the White House:
I can not express how happy I am that Trump is our president. The picture of him descending the staircase of Marine One with the national Christmas tree in the background nearly brought me to tears. Prayers for his continued safety and success
LikeLike