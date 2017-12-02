President Trump Press Remarks Departing White House – Senate Tax Vote, Michael Flynn…

Earlier this morning, while departing the White House for a fundraiser in New York, President Trump delivered remarks on last night’s historic senate tax vote. Additionally, the President answered a question about Michael Flynn’s plea deal:
.
WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT: President Donald J. Trump applauds the Senate for passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Senators who voted for these historic tax cuts did a great service to their constituents as they supported putting America first, growing the economy, and rebuilding our great country.
The policies in this bill will cut taxes for hardworking families and put our economy on a path of sustainable economic prosperity and job creation. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reclaim Americas great destiny. The Administration looks forward to working with Congress to fulfill the promise we made to deliver historic tax cuts for the American people by the end of the year. (link)
These are heady times indeed…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
And what a GREAT photo!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sadly my guess is 90% of everyone in that Press-Line can’t stand POTUS, it has got to Gaul them that he is succeeding and will go on a roll from here. It is going to be a rough 7 years for them going forward as his successes and the nations, will challenge their epistemology as the things he does make things better and it doesn’t compute with their ideology.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Poor babies.
LikeLike
I think that President Trump likes it this way. He thrives on the confrontation with these “journalist” and he enjoys calling them out on their falsehoods and sticking it to them. As we all know, he is in a completely different league from these brainless, SJW “reporters.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
i wonder how many are actually secretly applauding Trump?
You know there has to be many who live in fear of losing a job, being black balled
if they support trump publicly. like as in Hollywood.
LikeLike
Yep. Trees in the background, pack of wolves in the foreground.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More like a pack of hyenas.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They actually sound like hyenas. Baby hyenas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weasels..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems have had two security blankets to comfort them while thy suck their thumbs. The so called popular vote for Hillary and that Trump had not passed major legislation. Soon the will only have one thing to cling too
LikeLiked by 7 people
By 2020 the ‘hillary won the popular vote’ meme will be gone too.
Patriotic hero Catherine Engelbrecht and her True the Vote organization will have the truth of the 2016 election out by then.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hope you are right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Kerry, voter fraud commission will take care of the other one 😁
LikeLiked by 8 people
Even now, we know that Hillary won the popular because she won the popular vote in California.
In the other 49 states, PDJT won the total popular vote by 1.4 million.
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/its-official-clintons-popular-vote-win-came-entirely-from-california/
… while Clinton’s overall margin looks large and impressive, it is due to Clinton’s huge margin of victory in one state — California — where she got a whopping 4.3 million more votes than Trump.
California is the only state, in fact, where Clinton’s margin of victory was bigger than President Obama’s in 2012 — 61.5% vs. Obama’s 60%.
But California is the exception that proves the true genius of the Electoral College — which was designed to prevent regional candidates from dominating national elections.
In recent years, California has been turning into what amounts to a one-party state. Between 2008 and 2016, the number of Californian’s who registered as Democrats climbed by 1.1 million, while the number of registered Republicans dropped by almost 400,000.
…
If you take California out of the popular vote equation, then Trump wins the rest of the country by 1.4 million votes. And if California voted like every other Democratic state — where Clinton averaged 53.5% wins — Clinton and Trump end up in a virtual popular vote tie. (This was not the case in 2012. Obama beat Romney by 2 million votes that year, not counting California.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope he has a great little trip back home!
M A G A
LikeLiked by 4 people
😁😁😁 that’s OUR President, “top of the heap”, “king of the hill” I love this MAN!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If I can make it there
I’ll make it anywhere
Including Washington, DC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just pass the Senate version. Want better? Wait until after the midterms when many GOPe’rs are history and a few DhimmiRats are also gone… Then put some icing on the cake.
LikeLiked by 9 people
100% with you. The Senate bill isn’t perfect and is inferior to the House plan BUT it’s a great first step and delivers real tax cuts and, almost as importantly, repeals the Obamacare individual mandate. That alone will be golden.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed.
Meanwhile, “Junk Mail John” Kasich has had nothing to say about economic growth, the tax plan, Trump’s spending reduction budget plan or any other subject on which he is a supposed expert. I guess Junk Mail John doesn’t have the intellectual firepower to take on President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except the Senate delays the 20% corporate tax by a year. We need that right away !
LikeLike
I doubt they will revisit tax cuts again for a very long time. We need to get it right this time.
LikeLike
No way to 270, let me hear you say now dems
LikeLiked by 6 people
No path to 1,237 nomination delegates, blahblahblah GOPe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The world turned November 16 and whilst we’re not yet rolling down hill, MAGA is gathering steam.
What surprises me is that most people (including moi included) believe the conventional way you do things is best. DT is far from conventional and is chopping down trees, clearing the brush, laying down stone and rolling out the road. Oh yeah, kicking down doors and shooting up dodge😂😂😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes this can be improved later. After all, we did that with the Constitution
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep.
LikeLike
President Trump is AWESOME!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Senators who voted for these historic tax cuts did a great service to their constituents as they supported putting America first, growing the economy, and rebuilding our great country.”
In parentheses…those who didn’t vote for it are on record as giving the middle finger to their constituents ad they care more about their donors and their party and should be voted out accordingly
LikeLiked by 8 people
This! No matter what (pathetic) excuse they give…they turned their backs on WORKING American! Duly noted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
Flynn was railroaded here. It’s obvious there are no friends in politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. Flynn is an American Patriot who lied. Both can be true.
LikeLiked by 5 people
independentalien says:
“Flynn was railroaded here. It’s obvious there are no friends in politics.”
_______________________________
I am with you that Flynn was railroaded first by Pence then FBI.
I never trusted Pence when the incident happened. I still do not trust him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I share the same thoughts and feelings! I never trusted Pence then or now.
LikeLike
There’s a good chance that there’s more than meet the eye, here. I’m a huge Gen Flynn fan, and have the utmost respect for the Patriot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn was getting paid by a Turkish lobbying firm before and after the election and lied about it. This activity put the Trump campaign in an indefensible position, which is why DJT had to fire him. Flynn is a hero, but he he isn’t very politically savvy, and has demonstrated that he’s also not trustworthy. He’s in this position because of his own lies and stupidity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Michael Flynn is a warrior and a patriot who isn’t politically savvy; but he is in no way untrustworthy. He is still dedicated to M A G A. Don’t believe the media smears of him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn is a master spook… I don’t assume his lobbying position was on the up and up.
LikeLike
While responding to the reporters on the topic of Gen. Flynn, President Trump said “And frankly, last night was one of the big nights.” Was he eluding to the white house statement that Obama authorized those calls between Kislyak and Flynn?
LikeLiked by 2 people
alluding
LikeLike
This was the Obama/Clinton Deep State plan for the Electoral College! Their fail safe was Impeachment on Obstruction. Remember there was a real question whether Obama would ever leave! Gen. Flynn was most likely protecting his country from sedition but we’ll never know. President Trump was inaugurated and continues to be the Best President ever and he is MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn NEVER should have agreed to that setup interview with the FBI, which took place after Trump was president. Would Obama’s national security thug Clapper have given a similar interview? No Way. Sure, Comey would have immediately have leaked it to the press, but Trump could have covered him by stating (generally) that his administration would discuss appropriate topics in the normal course with the Senate Intell. Committee. Flynn, with his experience, should have known better and should have known that Obama’s FBI was not his friend. Read Andrew McCarthy’s Saturday column, which is very good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree completely. You never, ever, EVER talk to law enforcement without a lawyer.
I hope that at the end of this saga Flynn receives a pardon. He seems like a genuinely good man who got caught up in an FBI trap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don’t talk to the police, aka law enforcement, AT ALL! This funny and valuable presentation by a former criminal lawyer and a 3-L law student and former detective, will tell you why: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
LikeLike
Link to McCarthy column: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454293/robert-mueller-trump-russia-investigation-michael-flynn-obama-administration-foreign-policy-israel
He wrote another one about the Flynn plea deal earlier: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454269/michael-flynn-plea-no-breakthrough-russia-investigation
There is a long line of distinguished military and intelligence heroes who served with distinction who got snagged by either telling the truth or getting tripped/tangled up in a net in the jungle of DC partisan politics. I believe Gen. Flynn is one of those.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t believe Gen Flynn got snagged at all. It has been tweeted by several – Thomas Wictor, Imperator_Rex, Tracy Beanz etc. – that Gen. Flynn DELIBERATELY lied so that the trap/snare could be laid. See thread of tweets below.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/936738243558756352
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice combination of creative writing and wishful thinking by them but the DeepState is not stupid. Vindictive, devious, vengeful, secretive and powerful yes, but not dumb.
M A G A
LikeLike
Georgia, thanks for these links. Very well written, though it is obvious from the comments that the *emotional* party members didn’t really read it before speaking.
LikeLike
So pleased to hear this passed. Now, those who can never seem to get a leg up financially will have some extra money for themselves and their families.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m one of those, tho i have at leastmanaged to become debt free. Here’s hoping!
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO opinion one can be very wealthy when debt free. Congratulations.
LikeLike
Here is a LIve POll going on now: Will President Donald Trump have your support in the 2020 elections? Let’s vote!
http://usainfonow.com/2017/12/02/live-poll-will-president-donald-trump-have-your-support-in-the-2020-elections/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not many votes yet. 0nly 2 no…..I voted YES
LikeLike
Now up to 75 votes and 94% YES.
LikeLike
Yes Trump Tweet is correct on all points , what was Flynn thinking ? Doesn’t make sense to me . Thing is Comey gave it to Mueller and from the get go they knew had a process crime . But they squeezed Flynn and son for a year for no real purpose . Vindictive
LikeLiked by 3 people
nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
“December 2, 2017 at 12:46 pmYes Trump Tweet is correct on all points , what was Flynn thinking ? Doesn’t make sense to me . Thing is Comey gave it to Mueller and from the get go they knew had a process crime . But they squeezed Flynn and son for a year for no real purpose . Vindictive ”
______________________________
Mueller Comey are evil DC swamp who took a hero who served this country unselfishly to break him financially and with blackmail to harm his son. Those two will burn in hell .
They did Obama’s hatched job out of spite. Who will stand up for this injustice…? This will leave a black mark on this Republic.
his story needs to be told to generations to come so this never happens again. I will tell this story to my grandkids and for them to tell for generations to come. We need to tell the living history because our schools do not.
LikeLike
I’m blown away every day, even though I have a rather well-developed idea of what’s in store ahead. I have to pinch myself daily. I’m so grateful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
However you cut it, it is a political prosecution. While we’re cleaning out the swamp, how about getting rid of political prosecutions and show trials. It’s not like there aren’t enough genuine slime balls and real criminals in Washington.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will the tsx look like to someone making $30K a year for example?
Actually, someone else I speak to who’s not on the site interested in the tax guy’s breakdown on your system at the moment.
LikeLike
*tax
And tax *cut*
Autocorrect is getting weird.
LikeLike
Great for anyone under 70k in flyover USA…average 1k back
LikeLiked by 1 person
But not so great for anyone over 100k. I know this is just a first pass, but do hope they make tweaks.
LikeLike
Publius2016 says:
“Great for anyone under 70k in flyover USA…average 1k back”
___________________________
What about retired people…? We pay taxes also..:)
LikeLike
Yes and you’ll get on average 1k back plus Social Security and Medicare preserved…the other People promise the moon and give Obamacare and cultural suicide.
LikeLike
Also, energy prices are back to USA normal…reliable, stable and cheap…unlike Obama Solar with sky high prices and regulated service.
LikeLike
Depends final AMT provision…2k back for over 100k in flyover USA
LikeLike
Anybody living in DEM central (coastal/Bid Cities) need to call their Senators! SALT are gone because of obstinance and resistance…there is no one better for ALL AMERICA than President Trump…THE BIGGER THE BETTER TAX CUT/REFORM. Head Clown must bow his head in shame; he’s leading his constituents in NY State over a cliff…People can move Fool and visit with AIrBNB/Hotels.
LikeLike
Next year, when these slimy reporters pay their lower taxes and admire their 401K balances .. will they thank Trump. Nah.
LikeLike
They lose out because even with AMT brackets moving up, they won’t be able to be subsidized with SALT. Big cities and states take an extra 20% off the top!
LikeLike