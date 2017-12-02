President Trump Press Remarks Departing White House – Senate Tax Vote, Michael Flynn…

Earlier this morning, while departing the White House for a fundraiser in New York, President Trump delivered remarks on last night’s historic senate tax vote.  Additionally, the President answered a question about Michael Flynn’s plea deal:

WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT: President Donald J. Trump applauds the Senate for passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Senators who voted for these historic tax cuts did a great service to their constituents as they supported putting America first, growing the economy, and rebuilding our great country.

The policies in this bill will cut taxes for hardworking families and put our economy on a path of sustainable economic prosperity and job creation. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reclaim Americas great destiny. The Administration looks forward to working with Congress to fulfill the promise we made to deliver historic tax cuts for the American people by the end of the year. (link)

  1. coveyouthband says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    These are heady times indeed…..

  2. coveyouthband says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    And what a GREAT photo!

  3. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    The Dems have had two security blankets to comfort them while thy suck their thumbs. The so called popular vote for Hillary and that Trump had not passed major legislation. Soon the will only have one thing to cling too

    • Rock Knutne says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      By 2020 the ‘hillary won the popular vote’ meme will be gone too.

      Patriotic hero Catherine Engelbrecht and her True the Vote organization will have the truth of the 2016 election out by then.

    • jmclever says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      @Kerry, voter fraud commission will take care of the other one 😁

    • Curry Worsham says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      Even now, we know that Hillary won the popular because she won the popular vote in California.
      In the other 49 states, PDJT won the total popular vote by 1.4 million.

      https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/its-official-clintons-popular-vote-win-came-entirely-from-california/

      … while Clinton’s overall margin looks large and impressive, it is due to Clinton’s huge margin of victory in one state — California — where she got a whopping 4.3 million more votes than Trump.

      California is the only state, in fact, where Clinton’s margin of victory was bigger than President Obama’s in 2012 — 61.5% vs. Obama’s 60%.

      But California is the exception that proves the true genius of the Electoral College — which was designed to prevent regional candidates from dominating national elections.

      In recent years, California has been turning into what amounts to a one-party state. Between 2008 and 2016, the number of Californian’s who registered as Democrats climbed by 1.1 million, while the number of registered Republicans dropped by almost 400,000.

      If you take California out of the popular vote equation, then Trump wins the rest of the country by 1.4 million votes. And if California voted like every other Democratic state — where Clinton averaged 53.5% wins — Clinton and Trump end up in a virtual popular vote tie. (This was not the case in 2012. Obama beat Romney by 2 million votes that year, not counting California.)

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Hope he has a great little trip back home!

    M A G A

  5. MVW says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Just pass the Senate version. Want better? Wait until after the midterms when many GOPe’rs are history and a few DhimmiRats are also gone… Then put some icing on the cake.

    • Michael says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      100% with you. The Senate bill isn’t perfect and is inferior to the House plan BUT it’s a great first step and delivers real tax cuts and, almost as importantly, repeals the Obamacare individual mandate. That alone will be golden.

      • The Boss says:
        December 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        Agreed.

        Meanwhile, “Junk Mail John” Kasich has had nothing to say about economic growth, the tax plan, Trump’s spending reduction budget plan or any other subject on which he is a supposed expert. I guess Junk Mail John doesn’t have the intellectual firepower to take on President Trump.

      • NC PATRIOT says:
        December 2, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        Except the Senate delays the 20% corporate tax by a year. We need that right away !

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      December 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      I doubt they will revisit tax cuts again for a very long time. We need to get it right this time.

  6. Johnny Bravo says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    No way to 270, let me hear you say now dems

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      No path to 1,237 nomination delegates, blahblahblah GOPe.

      • Johnny Bravo says:
        December 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        The world turned November 16 and whilst we’re not yet rolling down hill, MAGA is gathering steam.

        What surprises me is that most people (including moi included) believe the conventional way you do things is best. DT is far from conventional and is chopping down trees, clearing the brush, laying down stone and rolling out the road. Oh yeah, kicking down doors and shooting up dodge😂😂😆

  7. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Yes this can be improved later. After all, we did that with the Constitution

  8. Sandy says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    President Trump is AWESOME!!

  9. jmclever says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    “The Senators who voted for these historic tax cuts did a great service to their constituents as they supported putting America first, growing the economy, and rebuilding our great country.”

    In parentheses…those who didn’t vote for it are on record as giving the middle finger to their constituents ad they care more about their donors and their party and should be voted out accordingly

  10. sundance says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    • independentalien says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      Flynn was railroaded here. It’s obvious there are no friends in politics.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        December 2, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        LOL. Flynn is an American Patriot who lied. Both can be true.

      • singingsoul says:
        December 2, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        independentalien says:
        “Flynn was railroaded here. It’s obvious there are no friends in politics.”
        _______________________________
        I am with you that Flynn was railroaded first by Pence then FBI.
        I never trusted Pence when the incident happened. I still do not trust him.

      • teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
        December 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        There’s a good chance that there’s more than meet the eye, here. I’m a huge Gen Flynn fan, and have the utmost respect for the Patriot.

      • El Torito says:
        December 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        Flynn was getting paid by a Turkish lobbying firm before and after the election and lied about it. This activity put the Trump campaign in an indefensible position, which is why DJT had to fire him. Flynn is a hero, but he he isn’t very politically savvy, and has demonstrated that he’s also not trustworthy. He’s in this position because of his own lies and stupidity.

    • prettiestone says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      While responding to the reporters on the topic of Gen. Flynn, President Trump said “And frankly, last night was one of the big nights.” Was he eluding to the white house statement that Obama authorized those calls between Kislyak and Flynn?

    • Publius2016 says:
      December 2, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      This was the Obama/Clinton Deep State plan for the Electoral College! Their fail safe was Impeachment on Obstruction. Remember there was a real question whether Obama would ever leave! Gen. Flynn was most likely protecting his country from sedition but we’ll never know. President Trump was inaugurated and continues to be the Best President ever and he is MAGA!

  11. Tom H says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Flynn NEVER should have agreed to that setup interview with the FBI, which took place after Trump was president. Would Obama’s national security thug Clapper have given a similar interview? No Way. Sure, Comey would have immediately have leaked it to the press, but Trump could have covered him by stating (generally) that his administration would discuss appropriate topics in the normal course with the Senate Intell. Committee. Flynn, with his experience, should have known better and should have known that Obama’s FBI was not his friend. Read Andrew McCarthy’s Saturday column, which is very good.

  12. positron1352 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    So pleased to hear this passed. Now, those who can never seem to get a leg up financially will have some extra money for themselves and their families.

  13. conservalicious says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Here is a LIve POll going on now: Will President Donald Trump have your support in the 2020 elections? Let’s vote!
    http://usainfonow.com/2017/12/02/live-poll-will-president-donald-trump-have-your-support-in-the-2020-elections/

  14. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Yes Trump Tweet is correct on all points , what was Flynn thinking ? Doesn’t make sense to me . Thing is Comey gave it to Mueller and from the get go they knew had a process crime . But they squeezed Flynn and son for a year for no real purpose . Vindictive

    • singingsoul says:
      December 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
      “December 2, 2017 at 12:46 pmYes Trump Tweet is correct on all points , what was Flynn thinking ? Doesn’t make sense to me . Thing is Comey gave it to Mueller and from the get go they knew had a process crime . But they squeezed Flynn and son for a year for no real purpose . Vindictive ”
      ______________________________
      Mueller Comey are evil DC swamp who took a hero who served this country unselfishly to break him financially and with blackmail to harm his son. Those two will burn in hell .
      They did Obama’s hatched job out of spite. Who will stand up for this injustice…? This will leave a black mark on this Republic.
      his story needs to be told to generations to come so this never happens again. I will tell this story to my grandkids and for them to tell for generations to come. We need to tell the living history because our schools do not.

  15. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I’m blown away every day, even though I have a rather well-developed idea of what’s in store ahead. I have to pinch myself daily. I’m so grateful.

  16. Frank says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    However you cut it, it is a political prosecution. While we’re cleaning out the swamp, how about getting rid of political prosecutions and show trials. It’s not like there aren’t enough genuine slime balls and real criminals in Washington.

  17. aredtailblog says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    What will the tsx look like to someone making $30K a year for example?

    Actually, someone else I speak to who’s not on the site interested in the tax guy’s breakdown on your system at the moment.

  18. Publius2016 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Depends final AMT provision…2k back for over 100k in flyover USA

  19. Publius2016 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Anybody living in DEM central (coastal/Bid Cities) need to call their Senators! SALT are gone because of obstinance and resistance…there is no one better for ALL AMERICA than President Trump…THE BIGGER THE BETTER TAX CUT/REFORM. Head Clown must bow his head in shame; he’s leading his constituents in NY State over a cliff…People can move Fool and visit with AIrBNB/Hotels.

  20. fred5678 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Next year, when these slimy reporters pay their lower taxes and admire their 401K balances .. will they thank Trump. Nah.

    • Publius2016 says:
      December 2, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      They lose out because even with AMT brackets moving up, they won’t be able to be subsidized with SALT. Big cities and states take an extra 20% off the top!

