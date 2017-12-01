Friday December 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I loved both shows when I was a child. May he rest in peace
LikeLiked by 2 people
After months of delay FBI responds to JW FOIA request – hours after due.
Here are the docs regarding the tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/16-cv-02046-Release-dated-11302017.pdf?V=1
Since only grandchildren and golf were discussed why are names redacted? Who are the other recipients? Lynch? Clinton?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thy will be done. Please take care of the Steinle family, may their daughter Rest In Peace.
Let the judge and jurors look deep into their hearts and maybe they need to know what it means to be in the Kate Steinle’s family’s shoes, each of them, so they can learn what calamity they committed. Never to be repeated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My heart is utterly and completely broken (again) for this family.
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
US retailer Walmart has removed a t-shirt from sale after an outcry from members of the press.
I wonder if they would have complained if it advocated violence against conservatives?
http://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/world/walmart-pulls-rope-tree-journalist-t-shirt-from-site-816614.html
LikeLike
Today is my baby boy’s 29th birthday. I just texted him a happy birthday gif. Then I teasingly told him that this is what the world sounded like the day he was born. He’s not on the treehouse, so I can get away with posting this. Lolz
I am not conversant with video technicalities. So I hope this link will do what I want it to do. Apologies in advance if this doesn’t work.
LikeLike
Look at the smiles everywhere ! And nary a sign of a “flying squad off police ” to interrupt this musicale !
LikeLike
One-page Bible studies from The Institute for Creation Research (ICR) have blessed me over the years. Hope to share some of the blessings in this quiet corner of CTH with treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve read them for years, too, WhistlingPast. Many great insights.
LikeLike
I swear, I will not step foot in the moral cesspool that is San Francisco.
Not one stinking nickel will I spend there. Ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, neither Teresa. I can barely stand to set foot in California in general and unfortunately, I have kids/grandkids who live there….BTW, I lived in S.F. from 1975 to 1978 and it was a cesspool even then. I can only imagine how things are today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers–
O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant!
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;
Come and behold him
Born the King of Angels:
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
God of God, light of light,
Lo, he abhors not the Virgin’s womb;
Very God, begotten, not created:
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation,
Sing, all ye citizens of Heaven above!
Glory to God, glory in the highest:
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
Yea, Lord, we greet thee, born this happy morning;
Jesus, to thee be glory given!
Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing!
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgive this complaint, just a little complaint.
How can we respect ourselves and call ourselves treepers if it’s OK to base our criticisms of those on “the other side” on their personal appearance? Negativity is such a drag already, but comments that point out physical features as a reason to criticize. Really?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phi!ippians 2:12-18
12 My dear friends, you have always obeyed. You obeyed God when I was with you. It is even more important that you obey now while I am not with you. Keep on working to complete your salvation, and do it with fear and trembling. 13 Yes, God is working in you to help you want to do what pleases him. Then he gives you the power to do it.
14 Do everything without complaining or arguing. 15 Then you will be innocent and without anything wrong in you. You will be God’s children without fault. But you are living with crooked and mean people all around you. Among them you shine like stars in the dark world. 16 You offer to them the teaching that gives life. So when Christ comes again, I can be happy because my work was not wasted. I ran in the race and won.
17 Your faith makes you offer your lives as a sacrifice in serving God. Perhaps I will have to offer my own blood with your sacrifice. But if that happens, I will be happy and full of joy with all of you. 18 You also should be happy and full of joy with me.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Gossip…. But an interesting read.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5132803/Today-staff-throw-shade-Megyn-Kelly-Lauer-firing.html
LikeLike