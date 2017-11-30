Illegal Alien Killer of Kate Steinle Found Not Guilty of Murder By San Francisco Jury…

After two days of deliberations, jurors in San Francisco have found a Mexican national not guilty of murder in the killing of Kate Steinle.

Ms. Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015; she died in her fathers arms. A five time deported Mexican national named Jose Zarante admitted to the shooting, saying it was an accident.

Prior to the shooting, Mr. Zarante was arrested and released -despite a federal immigration hold request- due to San Francisco’s sanctuary city policy.

The verdict today is an abhorrent miscarriage of justice.

(Via Fox News) Jurors have found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of killing Kate Steinle on Pier 14 in San Francisco in July 2015 in the trial that sparked a national debate over illegal immigration. Jurors reached the decision Thursday in the sixth day of deliberations after first receiving the case last week.

Steinle was walking with her father and a family friend in July 2015 when she was shot, collapsing into her father’s arms. Zarate had been released from a San Francisco jail about three months before the shooting, despite a request by federal immigration authorities to detain him for deportation. San Francisco is a sanctuary city, with local law enforcement officials barred from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. President Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding to cities with similar immigration policies, but a federal judge in California permanently blocked his executive order last week. While Zarate’s immigration status is what brought the case into the national spotlight, jurors did not hear evidence about that, and it was not a factor in the trial. After 12 days of testimony, dozens of witnesses and two days of closing arguments, the jury had to decide whether Steinle’s death was the result of an act of murder or a tragic accident. (read more)

(Via AP) Defense attorney Francisco Ugarte said Thursday the death of Kate Steinle was an “incomprehensible tragedy,” but the ruling was a vindication for immigrants. Ugarte said the case was used “to foment hate” and used “to catapult a presidency along that philosophy of hate of others.” He said the immigration status of defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had no relevance to the case and the verdict was a correct reflection of what transpired. (read more)

Advertisements