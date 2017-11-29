Super-Creepy Expanded Predatory Sexual Assault Claims Against Matt Lauer…

Good grief, when does this get accurately labeled as super-creepy, villain-level, ‘work-place rape‘?
According to updates reports in Variety and The New York Times, NBC Today Show creep, Matt Lauer, actually had a button installed on his desk to auto-lock his office door, and forcibly sexually assaulted a married woman in his office.
VARIETY – […] These accounts of Lauer’s behavior at NBC are the result of a two-month investigation by Variety, with dozens of interviews with current and former staffers. Variety has talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer, and their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions.
Several women told Variety they complained to executives at the network about Lauer’s behavior, which fell on deaf ears given the lucrative advertising surrounding “Today.” NBC declined to comment. For most of Lauer’s tenure at “Today,” the morning news show was No. 1 in the ratings, and executives were eager to keep him happy.
[…] His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up. This afforded him the assurance of privacy. It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer. (read more)
New York Times: […] One complaint came from a former employee who said Mr. Lauer had summoned her to his office in 2001 and then had sex with her. She provided her account to The New York Times but declined to let her name be used.
She told the Times that she felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job, and that she didn’t report the encounter at the time because she felt ashamed. (read more)
These latest reports are way beyond “inappropriate sexual conduct”; way beyond.
I mean – how does a person, working in a modern corporate setting, get a button on their desk to lock their office doors and nobody questions the HR risk therein?
Either there’s an entirely different set of common HR rules in the workplace over the past several years, with a complete disconnect from all well-known historic HR practices and procedures…. or there’s an entirely different cultural world that I never even knew existed.
Anyone who is well versed in HR compliance standards, and/or who has ever attended a post-1970’s HR seminar on corporate behavior and personal risk mgmt avoidance, can see the basic level of HR-101 missing here is jaw-dropping.
Perhaps it’s just a different set of HR standards in liberal corporations as opposed to conservative ones? Dunno, but this crap -as described- is way outside the boundaries.
I’m right there with you, bud. I have been posting about Lauer several times today and I don’t want to repeat myself endlessly, but I think your statement that there is “an entirely different cultural world that I never even knew existed” has to be the crux of the matter.
I have been following to one degree or another the breaking sex scandals just like everyone else but not really reading all the details and if you will pardon me, all of the ins and outs.
Having been a young woman in the work place BEFORE there was a thing called “Sexual Harrassment” or education about identifying it, preventing it and how to report it I was of course relieved when the steps to prevent it were being taken starting in the late 70s and early to mid 80s.
I worked almost entirely with men for the first half of my career and you learn pretty quickly who doesn’t keep their hands to themselves, who to avoid, stuff like that. And of course to some extent sexual harrassment was still present in my career field in later years although the definition kept evolving and women I knew were no longer getting groped in the supply room or that type of thing.
Instead, “sexual harrassment” had become when the boss had a consensual affair with a subordinate and it created a hostile work environment because the girlfriend MIGHT be getting work favors from the boss in addition to sexual favors and the settlement resulted in the memo famous in our work world as the “It’s Friday Night and Before You Decide to Have Sex With Your CoWorker You Better Call the Boss First!” memo.
My point is, the kind of out of control predatory behavior Matt Lauer engaged in, reportedly, is mind blowingly CRAZY and it is so hard to imagine in this day and age someone doing this and getting away with it.
I really hope someone has a Monica Lewinsky type little blue dress with DNA spillage on it, or someone actually went to the hospital and had a rape kit collected, or something. I am hoping for something that would support criminal charges. This guy deserves to be nailed, if you will pardon the expression.
I’m hoping for $100 mm settlements, in the dozens.
Now, there’s no more excuse for second guessing an appropriate response to the next self-identifying politico / entertainment / fake news phony who calls you a loser for hugging yer kids, bible and guns.
Uh, so is having a secret rape button under your desk common in news establishments?
Sounds like something from a James Bond villain.
It does.
What we haven’t been told yet, nor heard asked, is if that lock can ONLY be unlocked via the “Press to Rape” Button.
Did he not only lock out inconvenient witnesses he’d have to kill to silence, but also LOCK IN the victims?
Furious minds want to know.
Do they have a quantity discount for the House of Representatives and the Senate? Just thinking if they work through Christmas Holidays, the last romp.
Do you recall leftists caterwauling about how non-leftists wanted to “Puritanize” and sexually repress the modern enlightened? I believe that they hate Bible based Christian morality because they see it as too constricting to their “liberty” As it turns out their “liberty ” is rape, sodomy and pedophilia. Filthy duplicitous retards. I’m still PO’d about how Mike Pence was ridiculed when he described his policy of not being out or alone with a woman. They called him “Oppressive” Fools.
Fools indeed. Pence’s personal policy is wisdom itself.
“The louder he spoke of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.”
This will be a common occurrence every week for months to come! I absolutely love ❤️ the fact that those that know it is just a matter of time are no longer able to sleep at night!
The anticipation of Death 💀 is far worse than Death 💀 itself!
The Democrat Party is DEAD 💀 and they can’t do anything about it. You can’t claim to be a champion of women and have all of these animals exposed for using their power to sexually abuse them.
RELEASE THE ZIPPO!!
The Left isn’t doing this. Well, it’s their crimes, their culture of accusations false and otherwise, the subjugating of humanity to the ideals of Godless Socialism, criminalizing every innocent act…
It’s their culture of predation, of “punishment”, of perversion. It’s their PC bullcrap that created the monster that is their ownselves and their endless thirst for the taking of life and innocence, and they are now devouring each other.
I just know that if we dig deep enough through the massive pile of their expired political carcasses that there is a Zippo to be found down there!
NBC Executives:
There is more afoot here than the scandal and sudden rush to solve this problem. Over the past 5-10 years this type of behavior was a Lawyers and HR person’s dream as there was a big pay day as well as opportunity to bring down a big wig. The too big to accuse excuse just does not fly.
Notice that there are still no criminal charges, no civil suits nor rush to make financial settlements. There is allot of forgiveness being dished out to the confessed sinners, while the early sinners have dropped from the radar. Its great that this issue is being addressed, but progressive-liberal crusades never have justice as their motive (as is evident by all the forgiveness). Best move is to lay low, keep eyes open, take notes and watch out for the motive when it appears.
