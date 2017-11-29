Super-Creepy Expanded Predatory Sexual Assault Claims Against Matt Lauer…

Good grief, when does this get accurately labeled as super-creepy, villain-level, ‘work-place rape‘?

According to updates reports in Variety and The New York Times, NBC Today Show creep, Matt Lauer, actually had a button installed on his desk to auto-lock his office door, and forcibly sexually assaulted a married woman in his office.

VARIETY – […] These accounts of Lauer’s behavior at NBC are the result of a two-month investigation by Variety, with dozens of interviews with current and former staffers. Variety has talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer, and their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions. Several women told Variety they complained to executives at the network about Lauer’s behavior, which fell on deaf ears given the lucrative advertising surrounding “Today.” NBC declined to comment. For most of Lauer’s tenure at “Today,” the morning news show was No. 1 in the ratings, and executives were eager to keep him happy.

[…] His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up. This afforded him the assurance of privacy. It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer. (read more) New York Times: […] One complaint came from a former employee who said Mr. Lauer had summoned her to his office in 2001 and then had sex with her. She provided her account to The New York Times but declined to let her name be used. She told the Times that she felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job, and that she didn’t report the encounter at the time because she felt ashamed. (read more)

These latest reports are way beyond “inappropriate sexual conduct”; way beyond.

I mean – how does a person, working in a modern corporate setting, get a button on their desk to lock their office doors and nobody questions the HR risk therein?

Either there’s an entirely different set of common HR rules in the workplace over the past several years, with a complete disconnect from all well-known historic HR practices and procedures…. or there’s an entirely different cultural world that I never even knew existed.

Anyone who is well versed in HR compliance standards, and/or who has ever attended a post-1970’s HR seminar on corporate behavior and personal risk mgmt avoidance, can see the basic level of HR-101 missing here is jaw-dropping.

Perhaps it’s just a different set of HR standards in liberal corporations as opposed to conservative ones? Dunno, but this crap -as described- is way outside the boundaries.

♦Harvey Weinstein – Hollywood Film Producer; ♦Mark Halperin – MSNBC Senior Political Analyst; ♦Matt Lauer – NBC television journalist and co-host of “The Today Show”; ♦Matt Zimmerman – NBC Senior Vice President of Booking, News, and Entertainment; ♦Charlie Rose – CBS television journalist; ♦Mike Oreskes – NPR News Executive; ♦David Sweeney – NPR Chief News Editor; ♦Louis C.K. – Comedian who lost his ties to HBO and FX, has had his new movie canceled Netflix special; ♦Kevin Spacey – Actor who is being cut from an upcoming film and was fired from the House of Cards Netflix series; ♦Garrison Keillor – Minnesota Public Radio….

