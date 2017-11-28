Pentagon Releases Statement on DPRK Missile Launch….

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Defense detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch today at about 1:17 p.m. EST. Initial assessment indicates that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, our territories or our allies.

Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation. (link)

General Mattis says NK missile launch "endangers world peace, regional peace and the United States." pic.twitter.com/nK6szOLscg — TRUMP News 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) November 28, 2017

United States Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis re: North Korea with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, @SenateMajLdr and @SpeakerRyan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House… pic.twitter.com/BqhlGnVd7S — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) November 28, 2017

JUST IN: Defense Secretary Mattis says North Korea launched an ICBM that went higher than any shot they have taken pic.twitter.com/K0xImrRaiO — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) November 28, 2017

"The Pentagon confirmed it’s the highest missile test in North Korean history, going about 2,800 miles into space — more than ten times higher than the International Space Station."https://t.co/4oXbICrQTb — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 28, 2017

BREAKING: President Trump on North Korean ICBM Launch: ‘We will take care of it.’ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 28, 2017

Without elaborating, Trump says "we will take care of it," after news of North Korea's latest missile launch. https://t.co/y0JHfopuQM' — The Associated Press (@AP) November 28, 2017

JUST IN: Japan requesting emergency meeting of UN Security Council over North Korea missile – PM Abe pic.twitter.com/Lez316NkWA — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) November 28, 2017

