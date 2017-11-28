Pentagon Releases Statement on DPRK Missile Launch….

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Defense detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch today at about 1:17 p.m. EST. Initial assessment indicates that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, our territories or our allies.
Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation. (link)
LikeLiked by 3 people
this is what the 7th Fleet has been training for months for – NAVAL BLOCKADE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liddl Kim needs to be strapped to the next one!
LikeLike
Time to spank Rocket Boy. No more talk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to spank China for theft of Intellectual Property.
Next spanking: Bribing Mexico to cheat on NAFTA
LikeLike
When does the bombing begin?
We need to hit him back 10x harder.
LikeLike
What specific actions follow a “strongly condemn” statement? It is used all the time when situations like this occur. I am really interested in what “we will take care of this” means.
LikeLike
hmm, somebody trying to tie up our GEOTUS? And not work on domestic affairs?
Chuck and Crazy Pelosi pull out of their meeting then serendipity….. another missile launch by tiny-Rocket Man! There are no coincidences.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your right, Should point out Ivanka Trump meeting in India today.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/28/ivanka-trump-attends-global-entrepreneurship-summit-in-india/
Seems to me more a message about playing ball with china.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the US is serious it can destroy NK quickly.
Any contact with NK govt or business or entry into NK means the country involved has no further commercial contact with the US. Include Chinese owned real estate in the US in that. Fixed in a heartbeat. China will invade or more likely clue the NK military to dispose of Kim.
Of course, that all depends on if we are really truly rooly serious.
Memo to the Japanese: the UN is as useless as teats on a bull.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is where Pres. Trump uses what Professor Victor Davis Hanson calls Trump’s “animal cunning.” Any comment from Dancing Maddie, Madeline Albright on today’s developments?
LikeLike
IMHO some sort of strike on NK is inevitable. It’s not a matter of if… it’s just WHEN.
It is going to be messy.. horrendous… but it will likely get worse the longer it’s delayed.
Better to at least OPTIMIZE when to do it rather than be “forced” into it at a time perhaps less optimal.
LikeLike
The point of Trump not saying what will happen is that no one outside of his staff will know what will happen, and of course that means us too. All options are on the table, and that means all options.
We don’t even know what are the options, and neither does NK.
Hillary made the case by killing Gaddafi that you are damned if you give up your nuke program. So Trump has to convincingly make the case that you are damned if you don’t… so make a deal.
LikeLike