Pentagon Releases Statement on DPRK Missile Launch….

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Defense detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch today at about 1:17 p.m. EST. Initial assessment indicates that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, our territories or our allies.

Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation. (link)

  1. sundance says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:44 pm

  2. Johnny Bravo says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Liddl Kim needs to be strapped to the next one!

  3. joninmd22 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Time to spank Rocket Boy. No more talk.

  4. kenmar1965 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    When does the bombing begin?
    We need to hit him back 10x harder.

  5. Ghostrider says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    What specific actions follow a “strongly condemn” statement? It is used all the time when situations like this occur. I am really interested in what “we will take care of this” means.

  6. Ziiggii says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    hmm, somebody trying to tie up our GEOTUS? And not work on domestic affairs?

    Chuck and Crazy Pelosi pull out of their meeting then serendipity….. another missile launch by tiny-Rocket Man! There are no coincidences.

  7. POP says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    If the US is serious it can destroy NK quickly.
    Any contact with NK govt or business or entry into NK means the country involved has no further commercial contact with the US. Include Chinese owned real estate in the US in that. Fixed in a heartbeat. China will invade or more likely clue the NK military to dispose of Kim.
    Of course, that all depends on if we are really truly rooly serious.

    Memo to the Japanese: the UN is as useless as teats on a bull.

  8. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    This is where Pres. Trump uses what Professor Victor Davis Hanson calls Trump’s “animal cunning.” Any comment from Dancing Maddie, Madeline Albright on today’s developments?

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    IMHO some sort of strike on NK is inevitable. It’s not a matter of if… it’s just WHEN.

    It is going to be messy.. horrendous… but it will likely get worse the longer it’s delayed.
    Better to at least OPTIMIZE when to do it rather than be “forced” into it at a time perhaps less optimal.

  10. MVW says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    The point of Trump not saying what will happen is that no one outside of his staff will know what will happen, and of course that means us too. All options are on the table, and that means all options.

    We don’t even know what are the options, and neither does NK.

    Hillary made the case by killing Gaddafi that you are damned if you give up your nuke program. So Trump has to convincingly make the case that you are damned if you don’t… so make a deal.

