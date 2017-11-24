Horrific Islamist Attack in Egypt – Northern Sinai Mosque Targeted Killing 235…

Against the backdrop of the first border opening between Egypt’s northern Sinai and Gaza; and against the ongoing efforts by the al-Sisi led coalition to move toward peace between Arabs and Israelis; the extremists strike back today with a horrific terrorist attack against the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of El Arish, the main city in North Sinai.
(Reuters) CAIRO – Militants killed more than 230 people at a mosque in North Sinai on Friday, detonating a bomb and gunning down worshippers in the deadliest such attack of Egypt’s modern history, state media and witnesses said.
Worshippers were finishing Friday prayers at the mosque when a bomb exploded, witnesses said. Around 40 gunmen set up positions outside the mosque with jeeps and opened fire from different directions as people tried to escape.
”Four groups of armed men attacked the worshippers inside the mosque after Friday noon prayers. Two groups were firing at ambulances to deter them, said Mohamed, a witness.
The public prosecutors’ office said in a statement 235 people had been killed and 109 more wounded. (read more)
Hours after the attack, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered Egypt’s military to launch air strikes on targets in mountainous areas around Bir al-Abed, security sources and witnesses said.
“The armed forces and the police will avenge our martyrs and restore security and stability with the utmost force. What is happening is an attempt to stop us from our efforts in the fight against terrorism, to destroy our efforts to stop the terrible criminal plan that aims to destroy what is left of our region.” ~Egyptian President al-Sisi
The terrorist group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, once allied to al Qaeda, declared allegiance to Islamic State in 2014. Arabiya news channel and some local sources said some of the worshippers were Sufis, whom groups such as Islamic State consider targets because they revere saints and shrines, which for Islamists is tantamount to idolatry.
White House: “The United States condemns in the strongest terms todays horrific terrorist attack at a mosque in Egypts North Sinai province. We offer our condolences to the families of those killed and wounded, and we stand with the people and government of Egypt against terrorism. There can be no tolerance for barbaric groups that claim to act in the name of a faith but attack houses of worship and murder the innocent and defenseless while at prayer. The international community must continue to strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorist groups that threaten the United States and our partners and we must collectively discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence.”
Love it! First part of PTrump response is condemnation . . . second part is “OK, Abdel, let’s get together and get busy with some big-time eradication!
“condemns in the strongest possible terms” . . . I wish they would stop describing those terms and actually use them . . . Politspeak . . . I’ve no use for it . . . get out there and say what you mean in plain English . . . and then do something about it. Go big or go home!
“Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
I was never able to figure out what “the strongest possible terms” are. Some form of… um… adult language?
#@%^!! followed with ^%@&#!!!
A very sternly worded cease-and-desist letter, lol.
The act itself was strongly condemned…no other words needed on that aspect. If Pres. Trump weren’t met with so much unnecessary opposition and obstruction every time he tries to implement safe guards, i.e., stricter travel bans for instance, perhaps terrorists might start paying attention. Besides, what is planned as far as stopping the fools is only on a “need to know” basis. I agree however: “go big or go home” now.
Yeah. That could very easily have been a cathedral in France or Britain…or here.
How incredibly sad. This will be a fatal mistake by the terrorists as President al-Sisi will no doubt be out for blood, vengeance, and their utter destruction.
Golden Advice, just each eating the other and reducing the number of muslims. Hateful act, but has a good side effect. Yep, Sisi, will go after them with a huge hammer and if like Trump, they won’t know the day nor the hour of being hammered! Protect your people in whatever way works the best.
Maybe now the Islamic world is beginning to understand that you can’t sit around and think “Oh, the alligator will never eat me!” –letting the extremists not just gain strength, numbers, and infrastructure but also giving them aid, comfort, money. What insanity!
I hope Pres al-Sisi goes after them with everything he’s got.
Horrible, just horrible.
At least it wasn’t Christians getting terror murdered this time though.
My wife & I vacationed in Egypt in 2014. We so much enjoyed our trip. We saw first hand how devastating the terrorist actions have been to the Egyptian tourism economy. In fact, our tour group consisted on 2 people, me and my wife. We had great accommodations, tour guides, drives and transportation by bus, van and air. We toured the Nile by riverboat. We saw over 100 very large tourist boats tied up and going nowhere…sad. Tourism is dead there. On our boat there were South Africans, English, Germans, Russians…no other Americans. We did not go to the Sinai. However, we went to many of the other major tourist sites, including the Cairo Museum and were always under protective guard…never once felt unsafe. I would not go there now under the current circumstances. Everyone we talked to were praising Sisi and were very hopeful at the time. The country is being destroyed by radical islamists. When we got back to the U.S. Immigration & Border Protection people said “you are brave people”. It is a sad situation there…I’m sure much worse than when we were there.
So very glad we toured Egypt when we did. There were attacks before and after we left…both on tourist groups, so they accomplished exactly what they set out to do…destroy their economy through tourists. The same as they are doing in Western Europe. We, too, had a wonderful guide who spoke 8 languages. I think about him occasionally wondering if he’s even still in that profession. We, too, would not go back there or to many other places now.
Among those places I would avoid Sweden, England, France, Italy, Germany of course, Turkey and some others. I am so glad we did our travelings before all this mess, mainly before Obama ‘s spring tours
We do business in Egypt because of the marbles. The ownership of one company are Coptic Christians and we have become close over the past 15 years. It’s been so tough there these past few years.
The family we do most of our biz with is incredibly pro-American. Son is now old enough to be the managing director and drives a ’57 Chevy, pride and joy, from his father. He also begs me to send more Levi blue jeans, which make him feel very important when he sports them. One of the quarries is even named for my son.
Funny, he’s desperately trying to figure out how I can send him a container with a Caterpillar trackhoe, and a bunch of Milwaukee power tools. He wants “Made in USA”.
Call it kismit but, about a decade ago, we were talking about lives, children, etc., our conversation centered around our mutual desire for “If only the governments would get the hell out of the way, the businessman could resolve any conflict. As businesspeople we wanted to work together, trade fairly, for the benefit of both our families”.
One day…..
One day all this violence will end and we can all break bread together, enjoy each other’s company, learn and laugh with each other.
Despicable. The tentacles of evil reach everywhere in this complex geopolitical debacle.
I want funding & weaponry sources traced.
All roads lead to the same monsters.
There will be no #PrayersForCairo campaign, no Egyptian flags over social media profile pictures. The vast majority of Western virtue signalers who wallow in self-grief and launch into jeremiads about the phantom perils of “Muslim backlash” after terrorist attacks in the West will barely register what happened in Cairo. They care little for the lives of other human beings when it is impossible to generate political capital.
Meanwhile the people smeared as bigots, xenophobes, and racists will bow their heads, say a prayer, and continue to search for the answers which will end these atrocities from occurring to anyone, anywhere.
America is behind you, Egypt. Drain the Sinai.
@ keeler on,
How right you are. Unfortunate but true.
Interesting. They seem to care as much about muslim on muslim terrorism as they do black on black crime.
They must have a template so they cover all the PC phrases. It’s so comforting to know the United States pays gazillions of dollars to the UN for this tripe.
“…condemned in the strongest terms…”
“…cowardly attack…”
“…deepest sympathy…”
“…bring to justice…”
In other words, “blah blah blah, yada yada yada.” Same story, different day.
Very depressing. After they signed the document , they all had a party together to celebrate and went home happily enjoying a nice after dinner stroll of Fifth Ave for window shopping, dead people essily forgotten.
Such sad news. No words.
We can hope that President El Sisi will be ruthless in getting those responsible…..and then some … for this cowardly attack.
The targeted mosque was not Shiite or Sunni but Sufi. Sufism doesn’t hold with violence, they tend to be contemplative. Most of the victims worked at the nearby salt mine.
Sufi Islam is a mystical branch of the religion that worships saints and shrines, behavior that ISIS considers to be idolatrous. In the same way that the group’s brutal jihadis view Egypt’s Coptic Christian community with hate, and revile the Shiites of Iran and Iraq, they detest the Sufi branch of Islam.
…
Sufism’s followers pledge allegiance to this mystical strand of Islam because they believe it can offer them proximity to God. For jihadis, however, Sufi followers deviate from the prescribed religious path of Islam, particularly with their veneration of tombs.
That distinction ultimately means that wherever Sufis remain in the Middle East, the sect will remain at risk from bloody massacres like the one witnessed in the town of Bir al-Abd on Friday.
http://www.newsweek.com/why-are-muslims-killing-muslims-egypt-worst-terror-attack-history-721381
While not an aspersion against the poor fellows killed today, Sufis can be incredibly violent too. A group to look into: Naqshbandi Order of Sufi Islam. Hint: bunch of very bad boys from Iraq, attacked our troops on plenty of occasions.
Dr. Andrew Boston tweet illustrates a different point of view:
https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewbostom/status/515147999849492481/photo/1
Egyptian security source: 30 terrorist elements killed
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whack a mole.
Well, they’ve got their raisins now. All 2160 of ’em.
Hopefully the GCC will work together to root out this evil that is trying to destroy the ME.
RIiiiight. The attackers were probably funded by the same GCC states. SUnni jihadis.
And they target their own.
Mohammed’s we have come to know:
1) MOHAMMED Atta, 9/11 airline Jihadist
2) Abdulhakim Mujahid MUHAMMED, Little Rock recruiting center assassin
3) MOHAMMED Reza Taheri-azar, UNC SUV jihadist
4) MOHAMMED Ajmal Amir Kasab, Mumbai jihadist
5) Husayn MUHAMMED al-Umari, Pan Am Flight 830 bomber
6) Fahd MOHAMMED Ahmed al-Quso, USS Cole bomber
7) Khalid Sheikh MOHAMMED, beheaded Daniel Pearl
8) MOHAMMED Siddique Khan, London Tube suicide jihadist
9) Ramzi MOHAMMED, convicted London Tube jihadist
10) Whabi MOHAMMED, London Tube ‘5th’ bomber
11) Fazul Abdullah MOHAMMED, Tanzanian embassy bomber
12) MAHMOUD Ahmadinejad, despotic Shia leader of Islamic Republic of Iran
13) MOHAMMED Bouyeri, savage Islamist killer of Theo Van Gogh
14) MOHAMMED Ali Hamadei, airline hijacker
15) MOHAMMED Safady, Munich Olympics terrorist
16) AHMAD Marrouf al-Assadi, Achille Lauro hijacker
17) MEHMET Ali Ağca, Islamist who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul
18) MOHAMMED Atif Siddique, Scottish terrorist conspirator
19) Kafeel AHMED, Glasgow Airport bomber
20) Abdulla AHMED, ‘Liquid’ bomber
21) John Allen MUHAMMED, mass murdering D.C. sniper
22) Faisal MOHAMMED, November 2015 UC Merced hunting knife stabbing spree attacker
23) MOHAMMED Haydar Zammar, al-Qaeda recruiter who assembled the Hamburg cell
24) Jaish-e-MOHAMMED, Pakistani jihadist terror organization
25) Mullah MOHAMMED Omar, Taliban terrorist leader
26) Maulana Sufi MOHAMMED, Pakistani jihadist who killed 11 police officers
27) MOHAMMED Meraj Khan, arrested for working under a false name at Koodankulam Nuclear Power Project
28) Arif MOHAMED Saeed MOHAMED Al-Ali, arrested for human trafficking offenses
29) MOHAMED Ali MOHAMED, arrested in Tanzania for the July 2010 bombings that killed 76 people
30) MOHAMMED Wali Zazi, on trial in Brooklyn federal court for obstruction of justice and lying to investigators to cover up his son’s foiled New York Jihad attack.
31) MOHAMMED Mamdouh and AHMED Serhani, arrested in terrorist plot against NYC Synagogue
32) Omer Abdi MOHAMED, admitted one count of conspiracy to murder, kidnap and maim others in a foreign country.
33) Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, truck driver of Nice France Bastille Day attack, killing 84
And of consequence, Osama bin Laden’s full name is Osama bin MOHAMMED bin Awad bin Laden.
Mohammed…Muhammed…Mahmoud…Mehmet…Ahmed…and on and on and on….all namesakes of Islam’s ‘holy prophet’, all committed to violence and intolerance in the tradition of Muhammad and in the name of Islam.
This has to be either:
1) The greatest Las Vegas odds defying ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’ coincidence in the history of odds making, or
2) undeniable proof that the founder and ‘holy prophet’ of Islam, Muhammad, was actually an evil, murdering, barbarian Islamic terrorist role model for other evil, murdering, barbarian Islamic terrorists.
~ The Infidel Alliance
All Sunnis except #12.
And Canada, Sweden, and England are welcoming the Islamic State Jihadists back home. WTF? Do they NOT consider them terrorists? I don’t get it. ISIS is terrorism but yet they are welcome to go back to Europe and live on their welfare?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Follow the money…and the leftist corruption and megalomania.
HEADLINE:
“Dog bites man.”
Whoops…
“MAN BITES DOG.”
Do the serials on the weapons used.
would not be surprised to find:
1.Libya
2.Fast and furious.
Folks please don’t forget how incredible of a man President al-Sisi is when considering the tragedy from earlier today! It is so easy to think of all Muslims as monsters but this man and his people aren’t that and will never be that.
My heart bleeds for President al-Sisi and the Egyptians. This man is a hero in my book. He looked Barry from Hawaii and the Muslim Brotherhood in the eye and said get the fu….k out of my country (North Africa) and the ME.
From an article earlier that SD posted:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/
Egypt’s President al-Sisi to President Trump: “You Can Do The Impossible”…
More than any other Arab leader Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led the way in confronting Islamic terrorism.
It was President al-Sisi who exiled the Muslim Brotherhood and formed a coalition of Arab nations to confront the extremist elements promoting violence.
It really breaks my heart that Egypt will continue to see these types of killings because their President is such a fearless leader and will do everything in his power to destroy extremist. They also despise him for the relationship he has with our Lion.
Please don’t forget everything this man has done for his people! He may reside in the ME and follows the Islamic faith but he and his people aren’t extremist.
From another article SD posted:
◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity.
◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians.
◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces.
◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders.
◾Defeated Hamas in the border region.
◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas
◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests.
◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.
◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”.
◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar.
◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror.
◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region.
◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote.
◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians.
◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine.
◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections.
◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey.
◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed.
◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations.
◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.
◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya.
◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region.
◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smugglers.
He has every right to walk alongside our Lion and SD was 100% right for putting this picture in the first link above!
The targets were followers of Sufism, a mystical branch of Sunni Islam. They have been targeted by the head of IS’s religious police in Sinai who said last December that Sufis who did not “repent” would be killed, after the group beheaded two elderly men reported to be Sufi clerics. This ‘holy islamic war’ is always about the 73 sects of muslims killing each other and the media refuses to acknowledge it.
Muslims killing muslims.
Good muslims and bad muslims?
Nah, they all believe in the Koran, it tells them to kill us, the infidels.
As the Democrats have noted, they make great immigrants.
This is the sort of anarchy that the dems want here in the US.
And that’s one reason why Hillary wasn’t 50 points ahead.
Madness, absolute madness.
“But, in sheer numbers, the deadliest toll has been exacted on the innocent people of Arab, Muslim and Middle Eastern nations. They have borne the brunt of the killings and the worst of the destruction in this wave of fanatical violence.
Some estimates hold that more than 95 percent of the victims of terrorism are themselves Muslim.
We now face a humanitarian and security disaster in this region that is spreading across the planet. It is a tragedy of epic proportions. No description of the suffering and depravity can begin to capture its full measure.
The true toll of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, Hamas, and so many others, must be counted not only in the number of dead. It must also be counted in generations of vanished dreams.”
– Donald J. Trump, Riyadh, May 21, 2017
Sharia law is the law of ISIS. Ban Sharia law worldwide
