The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!
It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. Next week we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters.
However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.
From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.
Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey
BY: Samuel Parks
(November 2011)
After 5 years of trial, error, and a lot of tryptophan, I have finally perfected my recipe! Thanks to all of my friends and family who have been “willing” volunteers. This recipe may take some prep work, but believe me it’s totally worth it.
INGREDIENTS
Brine
· 1 cup Kosher salt
· ½ cup white sugar
· ½ cup molasses
· ¼ cup clover honey
· ½ gallon fresh apple cider
· 1 gallon chicken stock
· ½ Tbs. dried thyme
· 4-6 fresh sage leaves
· 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
· 1 stick whole cinnamon
· 2 bay leaves
· 1 Tbs. whole peppercorns (slightly crushed)
· 1 Tbs. whole allspice berries (slightly crushed)
· 1 Tbs. candied ginger
· 1 cup Tennessee Whiskey (Jack Daniels)
· Ice water
We hope you will consider contributing your favorite recipes while we still have time to go out and shop this week, or this weekend. Happy baking, Treepers. Remember, every recipe is enhanced by judicious applications of bacon and Jack.
Originally posted November, 2013. Re-copied this year because it’s hard to improve upon all this bacon and Jack perfection. And because I’m cold and lazy today. But seriously, mainly for the first reason.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
60 minute yeast rolls in a mixer
5 cups bread flour
1.5 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
2 packets/scoops of dry yeast
4+1 tablespoons butter
1 egg
1.5 cups water, heated to ~110 F. Whisk in 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 packets or 2 scoops of yeast. (they make special 2 1/4 tsp measuring spoons just for yeast) Let it proof for about 15 minutes.
5 cups bread flour in your mixer bowl with 1 teaspoon salt. Let it mix while the yeast proofs. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter. When the proofing timer is getting low, add the butter and 1 large egg to the mixing bowl, then the yeast/water when it is ready. Take it up to speed 2 for 10 minutes.
Add water 1 teaspoon at a time if the dough is very dry, or a pinch of flour if very wet/sticky. If you use good bread flour instead of all purpose flour you shouldn’t need more than a teaspoon or two of water.
Grease a bowl and transfer the dough to it. Turn to coat the dough, cover and set it somewhere warm for 15 minutes. Flip out on a silicone mat or a floured countertop and punch down. Roll it into a log and cut into 12 even pieces. Roll into balls.
Grease a 9×13 glass baking dish and put the dough balls in a 4×3 grid. Cover and let rise 15 minutes. Bake at 425 for 12 minutes. Towards the end, melt another tablespoon of butter. After removing the rolls, brush the butter on. Let sit for a minute or two, then flip out unto a cooling tray.
The yeast proofing and both dough rises should involve roughly a doubling of volume each time. Give it a little more time if it is slow for whatever reason.
There are a billion variations of this recipe out there. I should give credit to the one I based this on, but I’ve long since forgotten. (sorry)
The rolls are heavy and dense with a strong flavor. I make this for family dinners, potlucks, etc – people love them and ask for them every time. I’d prefer to be trying new breads, but everyone wants these.
Because the dough is heavy, your mixer might complain if you try to do multiple concurrent batches – mine sure does. If your mixer is stout enough, you should be able to get three batches going in a pipeline, assuming you’ve got three pans… It should also be possible to freeze the dough right after forming balls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a Thanksgiving dish, and my question is a very long shot. Anyone have a recipe for chicken giblet chop suey? I know, I know. Weird, But a fantastic cook who cooked for our wedding reception in the evening also did the giblet chop suey for our wedding brunch for about 150 right after Mass and the wedding. Cooking giblets today, 50 years later made me think of it.
I googled my little heart out and found nothing.
LikeLike
I think the version your looking for is popular in the Philippines. Try searching for Filipino Chop Suey. The recipe I’m thinking of has pork, shrimp and chicken giblets. I’ll look through my Asian cookbooks when I get a chance.
Chop Suey vegetables are pretty much cook’s choice, so if you remember the varieties that were in the brunch dish you can use a typical recipe but add the giblets, or substitute all giblets. Cook the chopped giblets in a work with oil, add onion and garlic, cook for a couple of minutes, then add and stir-fry the veggies (you want crisp-tender). Thicken with cornstarch dissolved in water, season with fish sauce and sesame oil, serve over hot rice with soy sauce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thabk you Lanna.
LikeLike
Jane, kind reader sent this link for you in email. He says it will be what you are looking for. Hope this helps.
https://books.google.com/books?id=Rq-3AwAAQBAJ&pg=PA156&lpg=PA156&dq=giblet+chop+suey&source=bl&ots=-eKfWyANGv&sig=gR_9s2CGEcTw6os2KBuFNl2uKAo&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjSpbvq5NLXAhUX5mMKHTKZCpsQ6AEIKzAB#v=onepage&q=giblet%20chop%20suey&f=false
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI … This link presents multiple pages upon opening which may take a few extra minutes to fully load. Eventually, you should see the recipe for basic Chop Suey on page 155, with instructions for making the “giblet” variation shown on page 156.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Kathy.
LikeLike
Thank you Menagerie ad kind reader.
LikeLike
Content removed for political, off topic content. I will shut this post down before I allow it to be hijacked. Keep your politics OFF of this thread.
Menagerie
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hello Fellow Treepers… I am greatly enjoying all the recipes, techniques, and stories everyone is sharing. I am a huge “foodie”/cook and retired persoInnal chef (although truth be known…once a chef…always a chef!) I have been racking my brain trying to think of a recipe I could share, but there are so many, I couldn’t think of which one to present. Sooooo, last night, as I was doing my RITUAL of sharpening my knives, it struck me to make some comments about the supreme importance of having sharp knives!
I also used to give cooking lessons, both group and private. The very first lesson would always be about having sharp knives. In my experience, people learn to hate to cook, or AVOID cooking because of having dull knives. We have some very close friends who don’t ever sharpen their drawer full of knives…(they prefer to buy more sharp knives than to take the time to sharpen the ones they have!) Anyway, when we go to visit, I bring my knife set with me–because we all love to cook. So, this being said, I urge y’all to get those knifes sharpened and you will have a much more enjoyable time throwing your meals together.
I highly recommend a knife sharpening tool, called a Steel n Strop by Chef’s Choice. It is a little machine that has 3 sharpening stages: A sharpening wheel that is actuated by cutting on the electric switch, then once you create a sharp edge with it, you move to the middle (non electric-manual) wheel that takes off the “burrs”, and then another non-electric “finishing” wheel to finish off the edge. You can use this last “finishing” wheel on your serrated knives. Anyway, I love this little gem for my kitchen. They run about $99 to $160, depending on which model you choose.
No matter what method you use to sharpen your knives, (I used to do it completely manually, using a sharpening stone and oil…) make sure to rinse off your knives in hot soapy water to remove any of the microscopic metal particles from the sharpening process. Make sure to wash off the entire knife and not just the blade. Also, make sure when you are all done with all your knives, that you wipe down your counter area of these microscopic metal dust particles.
It is also wise to tell anyone who may be working with you in your kitchen as you cook, that your knives are VERY sharp and to use caution. However, one can get hurt worse by a dull knife because of bounce off, slipping, or impatience!
There is a lot of “Knife Sharpening engineering and science” out there and I am very much skimming over this stuff. There are also sharpening “rigs” you can buy that are pretty elaborate! Check out youtube for some videos of how to properly sharpen your knives, and you will come across some very varied techniques. Regardless, taking the time to sharpen the most important tool in your kitchen is well worth contributing to the pleasure of cooking!
Lastly…How do I know when my knife is sharp enough?…the tomato I start to slice, slices itself before my blade touches it! It “fears” my knife! Ha! Ha!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! We have MUCH to be thankful for, always!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ahh, a non-recipe advice post, a good place to insert my friendly warning. Last year I accidentally discovered Toxic Squash Syndrome the hard way. I figured squash seeds would toast as well as pumpkin seeds, and they did, and even though they were a tinge bitter from the bits of pulp that was clinging to them, I chalked it up to the difference between squash and pumpkin. Little did I know that I was ingesting Cucurbitacin E, a toxic substance produced in gourds, cucumbers and zucchinis under certain conditions (mold I think). I spent most of Thanksgiving dinner tucked away in the bathroom experiencing a spontaneous and unwelcome ‘cleanse’. It could have been much more serious and I’m grateful that I was the only one affected. Anyway, if anything vegetable related tastes unexpectedly bitter SPIT IT OUT, you really, really don’t want ruin your holiday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sorry for your terrible experience but I have to say I found great humor in the unwelcome “cleanse” description. I hope there was a silver lining in your day and much better fortune this year.
LikeLike
I figure the only way to frame unpleasant events is humorously since it’s better to turn it into a good story instead of a bad memory!
Either way, no squash this year, just lots of roasted sweet and yellow potatoes to go with turkey, stuffing and fresh salad 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent advice, PatriotGalNC … But for anyone like me who never could get the hang of manual sharpening, there are others willing to do it for a fee. Joann Fabric Stores, for example, offer scissor and knife sharpening “events” in their retail stores several times a year. You can either attend the event on the scheduled day, or drop-off-ahead / pick-up-later (at your convenience). Well worth the investment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The very BEST Turkey and Gravy recipe…
https://wasabilips.com/2014/11/gordon-ramsays-turkey-with-gravy/
LikeLike
I make this dish only on Thanksgiving. If brussel sprouts are not appealing this dish may change your mind. A+. https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/cauliflower-and-brussels-sprout-gratin-with-pine-nut-breadcrumb-topping-350452.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My mom died this year. I find myself carrying on some of her traditions. She always made the Christmas fruitcake at Thanksgiving and then bathed it in brandy until Christmas Eve.
I got the fruitcake made and it has had its first bath. My Dad LOVED fruitcake and he and my mom would eat it on Christmas Eve as they wrapped gifts for us kids. Usually had a cocktail or two to go with the brandied fruitcake. It was merry!
Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry for your loss grandmaintexas. I understand losing your mom and it’s a difficult time. I wish a Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family with many good memories.
LikeLike
I haven’t spent time with family in 17 years.
Mom died, wife died, they were the glue. Dad’s an ass.
Enjoy family, whilst you have it.
Cheers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey LoL. I hope you are able to spend some time with someone you enjoy! If not, keep a branch warm here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When basting I like White Zinfandel and butter. 🙂
LikeLike
BUTTERBALL HOTLINE — 5 CRAZY QUESTIONS
“I carved my turkey with a chainsaw; is the chain grease going to adversely affect my turkey?”
“How do you carve a turkey when all of its bones have been broken?” (This caller had wrapped his turkey in a towel and stomped on it until it finally fit into the roasting pan.)
“What’s the best way to cook a turkey that’s been frozen for since 1969?”
“Why won’t my turkey stop bubbling?” (Yep, this caller had rinsed her turkey with soapy water before roasting.)
“How do you thaw a frozen Butterball?” (Well, this may have been the knowledge the caller hoped to gain when she picked up the phone. Before the end of the conversation, however, the caller realized she had a much bigger problem. Days earlier, she had buried her turkey in a snowbank and, because of the heavy new snow that had fallen overnight, she no longer had any idea of its location.)
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/22/five-craziest-help-requests-from-butterballs-turkey-hotline/
LikeLike
brine the bird… or go home…
LikeLike
Ingredients
16 oz pumpkin puree
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice
4 eggs
1 yellow cake mix
1 cup butter, melted
1 cup pecan halves
nonstick baking spray
Instructions
Heat oven to 350°F.
Spray a 9×13″ baking pan with nonstick baking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice and eggs.
Sprinkle 2/3 cup cake mix in the bottom of the prepared pan. Top with pumpkin mixture.
Sprinkle remaining cake mix atop cake, drizzle with butter and top with pecan halves.
Bake for 24-28 minutes, or until the center of the cake is set.
Remove and cool before slicing. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
Recipe Notes
A cross between a cobbler and a pan pie, this easy dessert is a must-try autumn favorite. Buttery, crumbled topping, sweet spiced pumpkin filling. Serves 12.
Enjoy this recipe or try these easy upgrades:
Flavor Swap. Instead of yellow cake, try a Spice Cake mix for extra seasonal flavor.
Add Booze. Swap half the butter in the recipe for bourbon. So much caramel flavor in that final pie! YUM!
Get Saucy. Serve slices of this pie topped with your favorite caramel sauce. Too good for words.
LikeLike