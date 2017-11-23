Senator John McCain Explains Mysterious Boot Switch…

Lots of people were wondering why Senator John McCain’s orthopedic boot mysteriously switched from his right leg to his left leg yesterday.
Senator McCain has worn the boot on his right leg since treatment for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon at the beginning of the month. He explained the switcheroo in a tweet earlier today:
Suspicious cat remains…. suspicious.
Baloney!!!
MfM: a Achilles surgery to loosen/stretch takes a LONG time before it is fully healed. I think we all get the feeling he is trying again to win sympathy. Sorry, John, we don’t want to see you, hear you, or have you in Congress but in prison and hanged for treason!
Exactly the idiot just don`t his left from his right that`s all.
Bottom line, Johnny — who gives a flaming twit about your boot? As far as I’m concerned, the best place you can wear it is up your backside.
Speaking of boots. He could not pour pee out of his boots with the instructions written on the heel. I
doubt the truth of anything he says anymore.
Guess the ankle monitor was chafing. Maybe Hillary has a higher tolerance for that sort of thing….
He looks like a cadaver looking for a hole. He has done so much to screw veterans and generally misuse our military it is hard to have a Thanksgiving moment for him.
Yeah, I understand McCain, just last week I switched my left arm cast to the right for the same reason.
What a load.
Lol what???
I’ve heard some crazy things before but this?
The buttons on his shirt prove it’s not an accidental mirror image. The explanation proves he’s a liar. Why was Mcshame well feed and clean shaven at the Hanoi Hilton while his fellow captives were tortured? This man as been a subversive sleeper agent for nearly 50 years.
The biggest thing that upsets me about John McCain is that he says he is a Republican.
What upsets me is that he says he is an American !
Songbird models the latest fashion wear for those well-appointed indictees.
One doesn’t switch a cast from a broken leg to the healthy leg because the healthy leg is tired of supporting the damaged leg. The boot is a modern cast and nope, I’m not buyin’ McCain’s story.
This man in my mind is the worst creature of them all! Has the brain cancer moved to his colon? Because this BS is coming out of his ass. Lucifer needs to return back to HELL where he belongs.
Thanks Felice, I couldn’t have said it better!
Pull the other leg, John.
That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard lately. Is he the one in Congress getting Allzheimers medicine…or does he just have dementia?
Alright, let’s try to tackle this in earnest and logically.
Minor torn Achilles tendon could be healed by now. Possible.
Other foot taking much of the weight could be sore. Possible.
Then putting the boot on the sore feet. Makes no sense.
The boot is there to FIXATE something that shouldn’t move. Something torn or broken.
His explanation is lazy and makes no sense(like when he said he watched too much baseball stumbling through the Comey hearing).
Putting the boot on the other leg to give it a rest makes no sense. It would strain the leg which needs rest more strain.
Of course the whole ankle bracelet idea many float makes no sense imo. There are much simplet ways to hide such a bracelet.
I think it should be increasingly evident by now that most of these deadbeats aren’t exactly the sharpest knives in the cutlery drawer, if you know what I mean….
“Republicans” who vote for McCain and his ilk are PTrump’s greatest threat.
Their self delusion is indomitable.
Ankle monitor. Hillary has one too. For the last few weeks there’s been a lot of chatter on 4chan about an authorized inside leaker named “Q” who predicted the death of a Trump tweet that had +++ in it (showing he’s an insider), predicted the death of Captain Mike Green 2 days prior to it happening (helicopter crash above Rothschild’s mansion).
The gist is that Trump is taking down the House of Saud (code +++) the Rothschilds (code ++) and Soros (code+) where the Clinton/McCain ankle monitor boots are part of the plot. There are like 1800+ sealed indictments across the country, considered to be part of pedogate/Uranium One etc. takedowns.
Even if its fiction, it’s intensely fascinating. You can learn more about it by searching #followthewhiterabbit or #qanon tags on Twitter.
edit … my post got jumbled …
… chatter on 4chan about an authorized inside leaker named “Q” who predicted a Trump tweet that had +++ in it (not death of a Trump tweet)
Ankle monitor.
😉😂
I thought the same thing.
Psssstt. Left boot Trump dossier. Right boot Moore dossier. Got that songbird?
UUmmm..H’uummm.. Riiight, you traitorous scum. Ww’re sooooo not falling for your crap any longer. The sooner you go before our Maker, the happier we’ll all be. ‘Cept, of course. you. It’ll be an Eternity you scum. Into the ages of the ages, with no escape. Know what I mean !!!???
I am with one of my favorite cats….!
these boots are made for talikn’…
*talkin’…
Brace swapping is a mere compensatory application of socialist leanings. Obviously he had trouble supporting the “right” for such an unmitigated length of time, thus the deployment of the medical equivalent of net neutrality.
I Call a big BULLSHIT….
Switching from the right leg to the left. Subconscious, subliminal….easy for him. Right to left. Out of control. Right, now left…..
Giving the boot gif
Out!
Why is anyone surprised by this? I mean he switched parties, so moving a boot is just a minor thing.
I won’t say where that boot should be placed.
Utter rubbish! He’s playing the sympathy card, something a lot of guilty people do before pleading the 5th, or being thrown into court!
I’d like to give McCain a boot switch right in the ass.
FORGETTING which foot is the one you are faking injury on… brain “short circuit”
NOT NOTICING mistake in photos… might be Alzeimers
TWEETING photos side by side, Proving the scam…. Dementia for sure!!
Actually, yes it could.
Best explanation so far. Without thinking he haphazardly put the boot on the wrong leg because he doesn’t have an injury. All a game to McKane. Just one big game at our expense only now none of us are taking the bait and playing.
He is a disgrace. I wonder if he has any idea that half the people in this country have his number.
Juan McWhacko.
Ok is it me or does Songbird McCain look like Jerry Brown where he is standing on the marble?
John, Stop pulling my leg! If the shoe fits, wear it!
So why the cane on opposite side of the body from the injury? I had a ruptured, or should I say partially severed my Achilles, and by god I can’t fathom this scenario.
That not how Physical Therapy works, you idiot.
Do us a favor McCain and drop dead. (is that politically incorrect?)
I hate that guy he is such a liar and no honor yet running around playing hero….Dossier John. Hey you don’t switch a cast cause one leg is itchy….Moron……….
McCain switches from Right to Left.
It’s not really “news” is it 🙂
McCain got confused again, and thought “The Hokey Pokey” was actually the instruction manual for his boot.
