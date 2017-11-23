Senator John McCain Explains Mysterious Boot Switch…

Posted on November 23, 2017 by

Lots of people were wondering why Senator John McCain’s orthopedic boot mysteriously switched from his right leg to his left leg yesterday.

Senator McCain has worn the boot on his right leg since treatment for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon at the beginning of the month.  He explained the switcheroo in a tweet earlier today:

Suspicious cat remains…. suspicious.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Legislation, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Senator John McCain Explains Mysterious Boot Switch…

  1. MfM says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Baloney!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 23, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      MfM: a Achilles surgery to loosen/stretch takes a LONG time before it is fully healed. I think we all get the feeling he is trying again to win sympathy. Sorry, John, we don’t want to see you, hear you, or have you in Congress but in prison and hanged for treason!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • larry outlaw says:
      November 23, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Exactly the idiot just don`t his left from his right that`s all.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • VickyD says:
      November 23, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Bottom line, Johnny — who gives a flaming twit about your boot? As far as I’m concerned, the best place you can wear it is up your backside.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Socrates says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Speaking of boots. He could not pour pee out of his boots with the instructions written on the heel. I
    doubt the truth of anything he says anymore.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. BobBoxBody says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Guess the ankle monitor was chafing. Maybe Hillary has a higher tolerance for that sort of thing….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Orygun says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    He looks like a cadaver looking for a hole. He has done so much to screw veterans and generally misuse our military it is hard to have a Thanksgiving moment for him.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. catluver99 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Yeah, I understand McCain, just last week I switched my left arm cast to the right for the same reason.

    What a load.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. chojun says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Lol what???

    I’ve heard some crazy things before but this?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Arik Ifeman says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The buttons on his shirt prove it’s not an accidental mirror image. The explanation proves he’s a liar. Why was Mcshame well feed and clean shaven at the Hanoi Hilton while his fellow captives were tortured? This man as been a subversive sleeper agent for nearly 50 years.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. William R. Felder says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The biggest thing that upsets me about John McCain is that he says he is a Republican.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. MAGA Happy Boy says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Songbird models the latest fashion wear for those well-appointed indictees.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. litenmaus says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    One doesn’t switch a cast from a broken leg to the healthy leg because the healthy leg is tired of supporting the damaged leg. The boot is a modern cast and nope, I’m not buyin’ McCain’s story.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    This man in my mind is the worst creature of them all! Has the brain cancer moved to his colon? Because this BS is coming out of his ass. Lucifer needs to return back to HELL where he belongs.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. mcfyre2012 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard lately. Is he the one in Congress getting Allzheimers medicine…or does he just have dementia?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Alright, let’s try to tackle this in earnest and logically.
    Minor torn Achilles tendon could be healed by now. Possible.
    Other foot taking much of the weight could be sore. Possible.
    Then putting the boot on the sore feet. Makes no sense.
    The boot is there to FIXATE something that shouldn’t move. Something torn or broken.
    His explanation is lazy and makes no sense(like when he said he watched too much baseball stumbling through the Comey hearing).

    Putting the boot on the other leg to give it a rest makes no sense. It would strain the leg which needs rest more strain.

    Of course the whole ankle bracelet idea many float makes no sense imo. There are much simplet ways to hide such a bracelet.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      November 23, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      I think it should be increasingly evident by now that most of these deadbeats aren’t exactly the sharpest knives in the cutlery drawer, if you know what I mean….

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  15. POP says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    “Republicans” who vote for McCain and his ilk are PTrump’s greatest threat.
    Their self delusion is indomitable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Kevin H says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Ankle monitor. Hillary has one too. For the last few weeks there’s been a lot of chatter on 4chan about an authorized inside leaker named “Q” who predicted the death of a Trump tweet that had +++ in it (showing he’s an insider), predicted the death of Captain Mike Green 2 days prior to it happening (helicopter crash above Rothschild’s mansion).

    The gist is that Trump is taking down the House of Saud (code +++) the Rothschilds (code ++) and Soros (code+) where the Clinton/McCain ankle monitor boots are part of the plot. There are like 1800+ sealed indictments across the country, considered to be part of pedogate/Uranium One etc. takedowns.

    Even if its fiction, it’s intensely fascinating. You can learn more about it by searching #followthewhiterabbit or #qanon tags on Twitter.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Covfefe-USA says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    UUmmm..H’uummm.. Riiight, you traitorous scum. Ww’re sooooo not falling for your crap any longer. The sooner you go before our Maker, the happier we’ll all be. ‘Cept, of course. you. It’ll be an Eternity you scum. Into the ages of the ages, with no escape. Know what I mean !!!???

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. free73735 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I am with one of my favorite cats….!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. freq says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    these boots are made for talikn’…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Impossible says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Brace swapping is a mere compensatory application of socialist leanings. Obviously he had trouble supporting the “right” for such an unmitigated length of time, thus the deployment of the medical equivalent of net neutrality.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    I Call a big BULLSHIT….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. mickeyhamtramck says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Switching from the right leg to the left. Subconscious, subliminal….easy for him. Right to left. Out of control. Right, now left…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Howie says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Giving the boot gif

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Fake Nametag says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Why is anyone surprised by this? I mean he switched parties, so moving a boot is just a minor thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. woodstuff says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I won’t say where that boot should be placed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Craft Eccentric says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Utter rubbish! He’s playing the sympathy card, something a lot of guilty people do before pleading the 5th, or being thrown into court!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. maggiemoowho says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    I’d like to give McCain a boot switch right in the ass.

    Like

    Reply
  28. rumpole2 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    FORGETTING which foot is the one you are faking injury on… brain “short circuit”

    NOT NOTICING mistake in photos… might be Alzeimers

    TWEETING photos side by side, Proving the scam…. Dementia for sure!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      November 23, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      Actually, yes it could.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      November 23, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      Best explanation so far. Without thinking he haphazardly put the boot on the wrong leg because he doesn’t have an injury. All a game to McKane. Just one big game at our expense only now none of us are taking the bait and playing.

      He is a disgrace. I wonder if he has any idea that half the people in this country have his number.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. Howie says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Juan McWhacko.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Sayit2016 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Ok is it me or does Songbird McCain look like Jerry Brown where he is standing on the marble?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Budman says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    John, Stop pulling my leg! If the shoe fits, wear it!

    Like

    Reply
  32. FTWPhil says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    So why the cane on opposite side of the body from the injury? I had a ruptured, or should I say partially severed my Achilles, and by god I can’t fathom this scenario.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Brian L says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    That not how Physical Therapy works, you idiot.

    Like

    Reply
  34. SouthernbytheGraceofGod says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Do us a favor McCain and drop dead. (is that politically incorrect?)

    Like

    Reply
  35. freddy says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I hate that guy he is such a liar and no honor yet running around playing hero….Dossier John. Hey you don’t switch a cast cause one leg is itchy….Moron……….

    Like

    Reply
  36. rumpole2 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    McCain switches from Right to Left.

    It’s not really “news” is it 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  37. 813.52Ran says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    McCain got confused again, and thought “The Hokey Pokey” was actually the instruction manual for his boot.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s