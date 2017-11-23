Senator John McCain Explains Mysterious Boot Switch…

Lots of people were wondering why Senator John McCain’s orthopedic boot mysteriously switched from his right leg to his left leg yesterday.

Senator McCain has worn the boot on his right leg since treatment for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon at the beginning of the month. He explained the switcheroo in a tweet earlier today:

I can't tell you how much I hate wearing this boot! https://t.co/W6zClDRpFb pic.twitter.com/x3mDC4n11H — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 6, 2017

Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday! pic.twitter.com/sd3rsye1OV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017

Thank you for your support & best wishes. My left leg was doing extra work to compensate for the boot, so I'm giving it a break. I still hate wearing this boot, but it won't slow us down from frying 7 turkeys today! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 23, 2017

