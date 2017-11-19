Ingrate – LaVar Ball Dismisses U.S. President’s Effort To Release Son From Chinese Jail…

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in China for shoplifting while attending basketball tournament. UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said the players stole from three stores in China including sunglasses stolen by LiAngelo Ball from a Louis Vitton store.
During a state visit to China President Donald Trump requested leniency and consideration from President Xi Jinping. The players were released as President Trump returned from Asia.
Now, the ungrateful father of LiAngelo Ball, LeVar Ball, dismisses the efforts of President Trump:
“Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
“As long as my boy’s back here, I’m fine,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “I’m happy with how things were handled. A lot of people like to say a lot of things that they thought happened over there. Like I told him, ‘They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes.’ I’m from L.A. I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. (link)
Is it too late to send them back, Mr. President? I’ll even pay the overseas expedited shipping fees.
The President was doing the correct thing for all three punks and six mothers and fathers. Unfortunately one of the six parents chooses to embarass himself. Not aware of the disease he exhibits ( progressive leftist disorder ) he blurts out his bad grammar and idiotic mumblings. The other five parents, possibly, though educated and more refined , appear to be thankful . We hope.
Extradite them both.
The Dindu Fambly, dindunuffin.
The icing on this cake will probably be a dispute over any team level discipline because they were never actually convicted. If only Roy Moore could shoot hoops……
God Bless you, MrE. I would happily share the cost with you, though I live on Social Security!
A black man who admits to being a father? You mean, just like on TV commercials? Hmm, strange.
BREAKING NEWS!
Maxine Waters calls for immediate impeachment of Trump for disrespecting the father in his tweet.
Then she can ask LaVar, “hey, whacha doin’ callin’ yo son ‘boy’ “…..
[cf “As long as my boy’s back here, I’m fine,” ]
She’s an idiot and needs to return James browns hair.
PDJT is a white Anglo-Saxon hetero alpha male, which makes him, in the eyes of the left, a one-size-fits-all oppressor. You can’t be a victim if you don’t have an oppressor, and the progressives are all professional victims, who love and cling to the secondary benefits to be gained: entitlement to everything, accountability for nothing. There are so many “victim” groups in that party that they had to invent the concept of “intersectionality” to keep from running into each other.
LaVar Ball has 1 son in the NBA, one son who was on track to play in the NBA, and Ball has 2 more son who are being groomed to play college and be drafted into the NBA. It is really refreshing to see a parent who cares more about his sons going pro and having fat contracts and endorsements, then making sure his sons have good solid values. I guess stealing sunglasses while on a school trip in a communist country is a perfectly reasonable representation of what kind of behavior is acceptable in this young man’s family. Unfortunately, the young man will be back playing for UCLA next season as if disgracing himself, his school, and his country was a childish prank.
The irony is if 45 had not been in China at the same time, LaVar Ball would be on his knees begging 45 to bring his son home. Anyone remember Michael Fay? I thought not.
Actually, I think POTUS should have waited until either the school and/or the parents came begging him for help. He acted too soon….he should have left them their to go through whatever kind of trial you get in a communist country and then sent to hard labor camp for a few years.
I thought that for three seconds then I realized if Trump hadn’t acted first the narrative would have been “LaDonald doesn’t care about LaBlack LaCriminals and wants them to stay in LaChinese LaPrison!”
So
EXACTLY COAST!!!!!!
The way Otto came back, I am sure PT didn’t want that on his watch. Can you imagine the outcry then? Getting a white man released but leaving three blacks in a Chinese prison? Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Yes, then those young men would get a valuable life lesson, worth far more than any costly schooling from UCLA.
Too bad their fathers / family didn’t teach them the hard truth about being a thief.
Life lessons are hard, and they should be, that is why so many young men are in prison.
“45”? Who’s “45”?
He’s YOUR President, if you live in the USA, whether YOU like it or not.
Show some respect.
Extradite her, too!
LaVar Ball better train his boys to have a back-up plan in case they get injured and can’t play. Then again, maybe that’s what the shoplifting was all about.
Ingrate is putting it mildly, a very messed up family who thinks they’re all that and more, while it appears the nut doesn’t fall far from the tree. Oh, but it’s okay for Obama to leave US Marine Andrew Tahmooressi, stranded in a Mexico jail for a year in bad health for the crime of taking the wrong road, no theft involved, while his mom begged for his release. PRESIDENT TRUMP is the best thing that will ever happen to this family of ingrates.
So many bad character examples displayed for all to view this past week. Plays well for re election of President Trump
Nah. Doesn’t effect anyone’s thinking who have chosen to hate Trump. No such thing as winning hearts and minds. Fool’s gold.
Oldschool, truer words never spoken here!
Men’s Designer Polarized Sunglasses – LOUIS VUITTON ®
http://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/men/accessories/sunglasses/_/N-n6fzbv?campaign=sem_BI-US-ENG-EC-BRAN-SUNG
Louis Vuitton men sunglasses range from $500.00 to $2000.00.
The POS Balls can go to hell.
Trump made a big mistake asking for leniency so soon. Trump should had waited until after sentencing…….if even then.
I agree as I wrote above; he should have waited for the school and/or parents to come begging and he should have said he could do nothing until their charade trial was over and they were sent to hard labor camp. Disgraceful parent.
Trump does this for every American abroad especially since it occurred same time as his trip. Of course he would talk to China president right away with immediate access. No exceptions. The person ungrateful is the father. It will always be win-lose with the unreasonable left.
President Trump is no fool: he knew exactly what would happen, and how snarky and ungrateful Ball &co. would be.
They are exposing themselves for all to see. An object lesson of abject ingratitude, egocentric narcissism, and antipatriotic turpitude.
Ghetto rules don’t play well in most of the world, except in that tiny playground known as “sports”. Real people are getting tired of paying exorbitant prices for substandard, and often salacious “entertainment” (e.g. halftime shows). Sooner or later LaVar will end up on his knees, asking for forgiveness. And it won’t be to President Trump.
Cuppa Covfefe, you have just saved me from a heart attack caused by rage, with this sentence:” An object lesson of abject ingratitude, egocentric narcissism, and antipatriotic turpitude.” Thanks a bunch.
I was stunned by this man’s comments when I first heard them. Incomprehensible to me. He and Frederica whats her name are disgraceful people. I wonder if the Dems think this is going to get them votes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
If it’s ESPN, you might need to kneel on this issue…
No big deal to our steal? I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree…
*to steal*
Lavar Ball is a reflection of what’s wrong with the black culture; and yes, Trump made a mistake and he should have left these thugs in jail.
They (hopefully) are young enough to learn, in spite of their parents. It can happen sometimes.
God bless you, sir!
The slings and arrows you deflect are recognized and they merely reinforce our respect, admiration and support of OUR President!!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Hopefully, the President doesn’t reply to the next criticism from Ball, just leave it at that and let people see how much of an idiot this guy is.
Unfortunately in this case, like father, like son. These entitled low life’s didn’t learn a thing. “No big deal.” They could steal from anyone and not bat an eyelash. No shame.
I agree that POTUS was willing to help them too quickly.
Hmmm. So dope-Ball Sr. was in China opening a store (retail?) while his son was busy pilfering away at someone else’s?
How about some Chinese gangstas pay a visit to Ball-at-the-mall and “find a few things before they’re lost”???
Maybe he’ll be singing a different tune then…
What we have here is not a color issue but an entitlement issue. It was only glasses. It was only a pak of gum, it was only a car. This father is what is wrong with this country. Its not the item that is stolen but rather the act and the reasons for this to happen in the first place. When a parent does not see wrong as wrong but rather rationalizes it as no big deal has commented a crime of teaching his child what ever you do is OK.. This father is no man but an opportunist using his sons as tools to gain money selling sneakers. He is a stage father not interested in bettering his children but enriching himself off their god given ablilties. This is an age old story the Jacksons, the Williams sisters, and many white stage parents. Cover the child’s behaviors to save the brand. He asks what trump was their for I ask why were you their, tough guy sneaker man. You ahole!
Also the whole BLM “movement” actually has people convinced – leftist SJWs and lo-fo voters all – that the thousands of young black men murdered every year in our large cities are all murdered by the cops, and not by other young black men. I have actually had Millennial SJWs argue this point with me insisting that these thugs are ALL killed by the cops, because that is the media narrative. Even after showing them the actual stats from Chicago on http://www.heyjackass.com they simply can’t believe how they are being lied to.
I was just thinking of Joe Jackson.
Ingrate.
‘I’m from L.A. I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses.’
Excuse of a father thinks China is the USA where black privilege is top priority. The shop owners are not filthy rich and maybe $400 means nothing to a rich father in the US. China is not the USA and the sunglasses in question were $400-$2000.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5078543/Trump-asked-Xi-help-UCLA-players-accused-theft.html
According to ESPN, around 20 police officers arrived at the Hyatt Hangzhou at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday and spoke with players from both UCLA and Georgia Tech about an incident at a nearby Louis Vuitton store. The players were allegedly kept in a room for hours without being allowed to speak with coaches.
‘They weren’t messing around,’ one source told ESPN. ‘The kids were scared.’
Considered the lowest-rated recruit of UCLA’s freshman class, LiAngelo was given three out of five stars on ESPN’s college basketball recruiting page, which criticized his lack of lateral quickness and overall defense.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5078543/Trump-asked-Xi-help-UCLA-players-accused-theft.html#ixzz4yuiabM7i
I’d ask him how he would feel if a few “kids” walked into one of the stores selling his over-priced crap and ripped him off?
I expect this kid’s life trajectory to be as predictable as the round ball he’s dribbling – and the end won’t e pretty ! Daddy’s racist comments are going to lead to further division within the Black Community and “empower” his ne’erdowell son to commit further offenses. He’ll – and perhaps his younger siblings if they don’t learn by example – keep a legal firm steadily employed.
Allen Iverson the punk – and the NBAs deference to his antics in their attempt to make him ‘the face of the NBA’ in the wake of Michael Jordan’s retirement – is why I stopped watching the NBA 20 years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Used to put the transistor radio under the pillow at night so that my mother wouldn’t hear me listening to the Bulls on their west coast games on school nights.
Jerry Sloan, Norm van Lier, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Tom Boerwinkle, 6th Man Bobby Weiss – only a team as good as the Jabbar/West/Goodrich Lakers could stop my Bulls.
And i couldn’t give 2 sh*ts anymore.
Because of crap like LaVar Ball spews.
Better things – MUCH better things – to do with my time.
If you notice, the father didn’t open his big mouth UNTIL his son was safely home
And the father wouldn’t give a damn whether or not the kid made it home as long as the checks from the kids’ branding products keep rolling in.
LaVar Ball is the Williams sisters’ father on steroids.
Maybe put the kin on the “no-fly” list. That way President Trump (or anyone) won’t have to clean up after the perp…
Erm, KID, not kin. Though kin probably applies too, in the case of his no-good father…
From LaVar Ball’s Wikipedia page, there is a lengthy section devoted to Parenting Style. Rather than post the entry, I will post the link to it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LaVar_Ball#Parenting_style
Father and son are probably laughing at what they did.
Pathetic, miserable human debris.
These shoplifting degenerates are the same type of people who leave trash everywhere and urinate in hallways. Walking advertisements for involuntary sterilization of low IQ sociopaths.
Here is more LaVar Ball. A real piece of work. His white wife had a severe stroke in February. Among her deficits afterward – aphasia – inability to speak. Here’s what LaVar had to say about that, what he had to say about the boys and their Mother. He is disgusting.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2017/06/09/lavar-ball-made-some-odd-comments-about-his-wifes-recovery-from-a-stroke/?utm_term=.ec2fda0a4294
His three sons are his gravy train.
Andrew Tahmooressi spent over 200 days in a Mexican prison for making a wrong turn. Otto Warmbier came back dead form a North Korean prison for taking a poster. And here is Mr. Ball saying that shop lifting is nothing big. Obama did nothing to get Andrew and Otto off.
This is truly pathetic. Like father like son.
no win situation. if POTUS had done nothing…the media would have just accused him of being a racist for not helping 3 black athletes.
President Trump is correct. He should have left them in jail in China. What an ungrateful father of that thug basketball player. They should have been left in jail!
Blacks in the USA constantly bemoan being ‘watched’ when browsing retail stores — yet what do they now do, but send a fine trio of their racial ‘representatives’ to school the Chinese on the need to scrutinize Black patrons in their stores as well.
Actually he should thank Arabella…
LaVar Ball had better think about whether China would have released his scummy son if the Kenyan What’s His Name were still president. I invite Ball to compare the reception given by the Chinese to president Trump to that of the Kenyan What’s His Name to jog his decision-making skills (as low class as they are).
Ball must have known that the subject would be discussed during PDJT’s visit to China, so why didn’t he make his views known before the President interceded for his brat, why wait till he’s safe home before he starts shooting his mouth off.
Would be pleasing if China called them back to serve the rest of their sentence and PDJT allowed the extradition.
UCLA has suspended the three thieves. Finally, a “Hands-Up-Don’t-Shoot” I can really support.
Wow. What a nice attitude for dad to take.
My parents loved me fiercely. But I can no more imagine my dad making what are essentially public excuses for me breaking laws than I can imagine him sprouting wings and flying like a hawk. It would never, ever happen.
My parents had a deep revulsion for parents who said, “Why my Johnny would never….” I find I share that as I have grown older and began to pay attention to those around me. Yuck. No wonder this guy’s kid feels perfectly entitled to go to another country and shoplift without a care in the world about consequences.
LOL Reaction, or lack thereof, expected. I would have requested for Xi to have given the ‘children’ (what a joke) the full penalty for crimes committed. Would it have made any difference in the press and losers like daddy anyway? He sired a monster and it’s just a matter of time before his little monster, and he, get just what they deserve…which is not leniency or consideration.
