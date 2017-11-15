Wednesday November 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 13, 2017
Guard Your Heart!
“The Lord is a jealous and avenging God.” Nahum 1:2
Believer, your Lord is very jealous of your love. Did He choose you? He cannot bear that you should choose another. Did He buy you with His blood (1)? He cannot endure that you should think you are your own, or, that you belong to this world. He loved you with such a love that He could not remain in Heaven without you; He would sooner die than have you perish; He cannot endure that anything or anyone should stand between your heart’s love and Himself!
He is very jealous of your trust. The Lord Jesus will not permit you to trust in yourself or another. He is the Lion Who overcame for you and deserves your devotion (2). He cannot stand the thought of you hewing water out of broken cisterns while neglecting the overflowing fountain that is always free to you (3). When we lean upon Him, He is glad; but when we transfer our dependence to another, when we rely upon our own wisdom or the wisdom of a friend — worst of all, when we trust in any works of our own (4) — He is displeased and will chasten, that He may bring us to Himself.
He is also very jealous of our company. There should be no one with whom we converse so much as with the Lord Jesus. To dwell in Him alone, this is true love; but to commune with the world, to find sufficient contentment in our earthly satisfactions, even to prefer the company of other Christians to intimate, sweet fellowship with Him, this grieves our Lord. He longs to have us abide in Him and enjoy the constant fellowship in His love; and many of the trials that come our way are for the purpose of weaning our hearts from created things and fixing them more closely on Him in Whom were all things created (5).
Let the godliness that would keep us near to Christ also be comfort to us. For if He loves us so much as to care about our love, we may be sure that He will protect us from every spiritual foe the world is powerless against (6) and allow nothing to ultimately harm us (7). May we have grace today to keep our heart in holy purity for Christ alone, with sacred loyalty turning our eyes away from all the vanities of the world. Believer, guard your heart! (8)
(1) Ephesians 1:7
(2) Revelation 5:5
(3) Zechariah 13:1
(4) Nahum 1:7
(5) Colossians 1:16
(6) 1 John 5:19
(7) Jude 24-25
(8) Ephesians 6:14
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Has anyone else heard of this gal from NZ? “Discovered her from chasing down this song that I heard on Brokenwood mystery show. What a great voice!:
she has a GREAT VOICE.
So very magnificent. I love you beautiful baby.
the photo of that TIGER he is a MAJESTIC CREATURE OF GOD.
Now that is just beautiful. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able to wake up and see that everyday.
Home of FLOTUS!!!!!!!!
Isn’t that Melania Trump’s birth Country?
Stunning color saturation, just stunning.
In honor of Sutherland Springs . . .
Karl’s not pleased with all the muzzies.
Good to see someone from the “arts” / fashion world that’s swimming with Leftys speaking up.
Fashion Mogul Karl Lagerfeld Slams Merkel for Inviting ‘Worst Enemies’ of Jews to Germany
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/14/fashion-mogul-karl-lagerfeld-slams-merkel-inviting-worst-enemies-jews-germany/
Karl’s a God.
I’ve been to that place! It is exquisite. That cat could paint.
Another felon with a gun who shouldn’t have had a gun. They should pass a law against that … or something.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/11/14/rancho-tehama-california-mass-killing/863246001/
After seeing the photo, I had to look this up. Nothing short of unreal.
In The Early 20th Century When Children Can Be Mailed Legally Through The U.S Postal Service
http://themindcircle.com/mailing-babies-legal-early-20th-century/
Who could have guessed that the baby in that mailbag would grow up to become governor of Ohio, a failed presidential candidate, and a disgusting eater? Only in America….
Some thoughts on Judge Moore. Back in the ’90’s a “moral panic” developed around a collective belief that there were satanic cults running America’s day-care centers. To an observer, it was remarkably effective because it caused otherwise thoughtful people to set aside logic and believe the most outlandish claims. Local prosecutors all around the country had a great time putting innocent people in jail and ruining lives. A key element of their “evidence” were interviews—usually performed by poorly-trained social-workers, counselors, and cops, who manipulated little kids into telling outlandish stories of child abuse—which only happened in the minds of the people controlling the interviews. One canard, reported over and over, was that little kids “couldn’t lie”.
In fact, as any parent or teacher knows, little kids can lie and often lie quite well. And so, based on the children’s statements, people were convicted, sent to jail, their lives and businesses ruined. Subsequent investigations by legitimate, professional psychologists showed that the social worker’s, counselors, and cop’s interviewing techniques were actually teaching innocent little kids what to say. What fueled this shameful episode in our history was the fact that, gripped in a moral panic that made these outlandish stories seem real, millions of American came to believe that a satanic cult had infiltrated our day-care centers and abusing thousands if not millions of children when, in fact, the whole thing was an invention from whole cloth.
I suspect that something similar is happening with the stories of Judge Moore’s 40 year old sexual encounters with minors. There is a similar moral panic going on about sexual harassment. We are told that, like the little kids, women accusers never lie—and that the men who they accuse are always guilty. Of course we can’t know what actually happened so long ago with Judge Moore, but the willingness of usually well-informed people to set their natural skepticism aside and believe anything they’re told is very familiar.
