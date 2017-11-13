President Trump Bilateral Meeting With India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi…

[White House] President Donald J. Trump met today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in Manila, Philippines. The two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United States and India and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They pledged to enhance their cooperation as Major Defense Partners, resolving that two of the worlds great democracies should also have the worlds greatest militaries. President Trump expressed appreciation that Indian purchases of oil from the United States have surpassed 10 million barrels in recent months, and expressed confidence that stronger energy cooperation will be a geopolitical and economic game changer for both countries.

Prime Minister Modi noted that he looks forward to hosting the United States delegation to the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit, showcasing innovation and collaboration between India and the United States.

[TRANSCRIPT] PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s great to have Prime Minister Modi here. We’ve had him at the White House, and he’s become a friend of ours and a great gentleman doing a fantastic job in bringing around lots of factions in India — bringing them all together. That’s what I hear, and that’s good news. And it really is. It’s a lot of good reports coming out of India. So I want to congratulate you.

But it’s an honor to be with you. We’re rounding the turn for our last couple of stops. I have a couple of more today. And then tomorrow we have the conference, and then we leave at about three o’clock.

And it’s been a great 12 days. We’ve had 12 days — I don’t know how many days have you had there. How long —

PRIME MINISTER MODI: (Inaudible.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’ve been doing this for 12 days, and we’ve really enjoyed it. And a lot of great things have happened for our country and, I think, for the world. A lot of elements were solved or in the process of being solved.

But it’s a great honor to be with you, Mr. Prime Minister. Thank you. Thank you very much.

PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) Well, Mr. President, I’m indeed very happy to have this opportunity once again to meet you. The relations between India and the United States are growing very rapidly with a great deal of speed. And they’re getting deeper and very comprehensive.

And I also feel that and that these relations between India and the U.S., they are not just for our mutual interests, but they go much beyond that. And we are working together for the interest of the future of Asia and for humanity as a whole in the world. And there are many areas where we are working together and we can work together in the future, too.

And in the past few days, wherever President Trump has traveled and whenever an opportunity arose to talk about India, he has expressed very high opinion about India and also things which are full of hope whenever he has spoken about India.

And I would like to assure you that whatever the expectations are of the world, of the United States, from India, India has always worked and made efforts to do our bit and to fulfill those expectations. And we will continue to do so in the future, too.

Once again, let me express my gratitude to President Trump for this meeting.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you.

END 4:40 P.M. PH

