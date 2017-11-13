President Trump Asia Trip Day 11 and 12 Schedule: East-Asia Plenary Session Then Back Home…

On Tuesday (local), Monday Night (U.S. EST) President Donald J. Trump will participate in the 12th Annual East Asia Summit Head of State and Government Luncheon, followed by an official photograph. The President will then participate in the 12th East Asia Summit plenary session.

Later in the afternoon, President Trump will depart the Philippine International Convention Center for the Philippine International Convention Landing Zone via motorcade en route to Ninoy-Aquino International Airport. The President will then depart Ninoy-Aquino International Airport for Hickam, HI en route to Washington D.C.

SCHEDULE:

12:15pm (local Philippines) / 11:15pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in the 12th East Asia Summit Head of State and Government Luncheon – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

1:35pm / 12:35am (Tue) THE PRESIDENT participates in the 12th East Asia Summit family photo – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

1:45pm / 12:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in the 12th East Asia Summit plenary session – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines

2:50pm / 1:50am THE PRESIDENT departs the Philippine International Convention Center en route to the Philippine International Convention Center Landing Zone via motorcade – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

3:05pm / 2:05am THE PRESIDENT departs the Philippine International Convention Center Landing Zone en route to Ninoy-Aquino International Airport – Philippine International Convention Center Landing Zone, Manila, Philippines.

3:20pm / 2:20am THE PRESIDENT departs Manila, Philippines en route to Hickam Air Force Base, HI – Ninoy-Aquino International Airport.

7:15am (Tue) / 12:15pm (EST Tue) THE PRESIDENT arrives in Hickam, HI – Hickam Air Force Base

8:45am / 1:45pm THE PRESIDENT departs Hickam, HI en route to Washington, D.C.- Hickam Air Force Base.

10:30pm (Tuesday Night) THE PRESIDENT arrives in Washington, D.C. – Joint Base Andrews.

