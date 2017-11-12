Sunday November 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Sunday November 12th – Open Thread

  1. Minnie says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end, Amen 🙏

    God bless Mr. President 🇺🇸
    God bless America ❤️

  2. RyderLee says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Blessed Sunday to All !

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:42 am

    They may actually be from the Czech Republic but they do a pretty doggone good job of sounding like they’re in Paris at Le Hot Club in about 1938 or so. All they need is more cigarette smoke and Stephan Grappelli’s violin.

  4. scully7 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

    FLOTUS and GuGu

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:59 am

  6. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Why was there info about Hitler sightings in South America during the 1950s included in the recent JFK DataFile dump? Researcher from the TV series “Hunting Hitler” talks about the upcoming Season 3.

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:00 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:09 am

  9. David says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Hi American friends, if you like Netanyahu you will like the video below.
    This is about the 3,000,000 tourist who visited Jerusalem this year. The first man in the video is the tourism minister. Shalom.

