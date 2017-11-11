President Trump and Vietnam President Quang Joint Press Conference – 10:20pm Livestream…

At 10:20am (local) / 10:20pm (U.S. EST) President Trump and President Quang will be holding a joint press conference from the Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam. [The RSBN Livestream Link will activate first]
Looks like FNC will carry this on TV, but no one else of the cable groups, including all 3 business channels.
If you wanna see Anthony Burbain (or whatever the heck his name is- the guy who eats his way ’round the globe) tho, he’s in Hanoi (?????) Go CNN!!!
That blackout includes all 3 Cspans.
OK. CNN is carrying it now.
Only because PTrump mentioned we need to get along with Russia earlier and the tweet about Kim Jung Eun. He sure knows how to force Fake News Media covers him. True genius!
He plays the media like a fine violin.
This is going to be a good one! Extreme Media is quadrupling down and deserve a MAGA counterpunch!
Boy do they ever, and hopefully it’s right around the corner.
At least Fox finally wokeTF up- for this event anyway. We’ll see if they break away for commercials tho.
I was gonna advise Trump..
In Viet Nam….. “Don’t mention the war!”
He Just mentioned THE WAR!!
I think he got away with it 🙂
Now that’s funny. 😉
Even my Vietnam war veteran husband chuckled when he read it. LOL
Yeah…. Nam was a “biggie” to us blokes who were “18” at the height of it.
NZ did contribute troops (a few), and we still had a “Draft” when I turned 18.. a lottery, so not everybody had to do basic training. Only full time personnel were sent to Viet Nam.. not conscripts.
CNN carried it live..still are I think.
How can they not, and not be further ridiculed
Yes. I just checked. They’ve got it.
“Spontaneous” question and Quang reads the answer? And again?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he was given the honor of reporting on their meeting.
A$$ from FNC asking about Russia. In Vietnam.
Thank God Trump knows how to weave it back to what’s happening in Asia.
Potus let loose on him…pinned his ears back!
Trump gave a great answer.
That was another Epic exchange…it blew their hair back!
If you follow John Robert’s twitter he was rightfully pissed at MSM outlets MISREPRESENTING what Trump said. Thus, he aided in correcting the misperception. Britt Hume even called out FNC for tweeting inaccurately on the topic via his twitter.
Good pick up sharon.
Woah, woah, woah!
President is throwing down right now, at John Roberts of Fox!
It was a knock out!
Imo, Trump is paving the way for more of a working relationship Putin and letting them know about it.
PDJT just lit into the presstitutes for their Russia Russia Russia nonsense. I love my president!!!
He left them patting out the flames, didn’t he!
He sure did. Absolutely fantastic. I hope this taken well, your President has B**lls of steel.
John McCain will need to up his medication Bigly.
Great content, but that CNN had to cover it. Winning!!
CNN will edit the hell out of the video as they always do. There is no way CNN viewers will ever see the entire, unedited news conference tomorrow.
“His Excellency, Donald Trump”. 🤗
once again, our media embarrasses themselves.
This is apparently the tweet that was referenced.
Too funny!
He is the King of Twitter World!
This tweet combined with press conference, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of deal regarding NK without military option.
That’s what I’m thinking.
That is HILARIOUS!! “I try so hard to be his friend”. ROFLMAO
Our POTUS is a MASTER TROLL!!!
Paralipsis for the 21st century…. Cicero would be be proud.
Wants the USA’s MIA’s remains from Viet Nam War.
That is a huge statement.
Afterthought: In my opinion, this might be the heart of why President Trump is there. For all of us who were of age of that war, we know the deep pain of the MIA issue afterwards. This is what he wants. He wants to bring them home.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Vietnam POWs and MIAs bracelets really still has an impact on us during that horrific time….we all still think of them.
He absolutely wants our boys returned home! On Veterans Day he makes this announcement in Vietnam 🇻🇳! I have tears in my eyes! Thank you 🙏 MaineCoon for pointing it out.
I don’t think our media understands how insulting their behavior is to the host country. It’s like they ignore where they are…and ask questions irrelevant to the host country. In China, they do not show the ceremonies the country put on to honor our POTUS which is insulting China….our media just has such small minds.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They have minds😉 They sound like robots, Robotic Roberts at Fox. Kind of has a ring to it.
Ain’t that the truth. Probably the best summation of our media in regards to Trump’s entire tour of SE Asia right now. These pond scum need to be erased with napalm.
I don’t think our media understands how insulting their behaviors is to OUR country.
They don’t care what damage they do to our country. They know not patriotism, they are steeped in globalism.
Must have had a bratty childhood, them fake media.
i think he set them up to cover this. lol. he is great!
President Trump knocked that response to the Putin (Russia) question out of the park….
Brilliantly outlined retort.
It was like when Daenerys says…”dracarys”.
Yes, and now the media will have to run to the current heads of our intelligence agencies to ask what they think about Russia, Russia, Russia. He also made Clapper and Brennan irrelevant.
As George Costanza said
“its not a lie , if you believe it”
We’re in the middle of an historic trip and all the U.S. press can come up with is Trump/Putin and Russia.
The ignoramuses obviously need to see more of us cutting our cable!! The lack of money is the only thing that will show them whose opinion counts….the deplorables!!! Bring it on!!
I think PTrump baited the MSM on purpose and expected the Mah Russia question. I think he also tweeted about Kim Jung Eun just a couple hours before the press conference. He obviously knew the press will ask question about it as well instead of trade issue. I can only conclude that he baited them on purpose because he wanted them cover this press conference. He will bring the world peace by making practical deals with other nations instead of using proxy wars by terrorists like Obama did.
You’re the best, Sundance 🙂
Hacks
Trump is reaching out to leaders of other countries to further our interests.
Obama submitted to our enemies to further their interests as well as his own.
