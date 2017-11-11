President Trump and Vietnam President Quang Joint Press Conference – 10:20pm Livestream…

Posted on November 11, 2017 by

At 10:20am (local) / 10:20pm (U.S. EST) President Trump and President Quang will be holding a joint press conference from the Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam. [The RSBN Livestream Link will activate first]

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:19 pm

  2. sunnydaze says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Looks like FNC will carry this on TV, but no one else of the cable groups, including all 3 business channels.

    If you wanna see Anthony Burbain (or whatever the heck his name is- the guy who eats his way ’round the globe) tho, he’s in Hanoi (?????) Go CNN!!!

  3. Publius2016 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    This is going to be a good one! Extreme Media is quadrupling down and deserve a MAGA counterpunch!

  4. rumpole2 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I was gonna advise Trump..

    In Viet Nam….. “Don’t mention the war!”

    He Just mentioned THE WAR!!

    I think he got away with it 🙂

  5. dekester says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    CNN carried it live..still are I think.

    How can they not, and not be further ridiculed

  6. Curry Worsham says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    “Spontaneous” question and Quang reads the answer? And again?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    A$$ from FNC asking about Russia. In Vietnam.

    Thank God Trump knows how to weave it back to what’s happening in Asia.

  8. wheatietoo says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Woah, woah, woah!

    President is throwing down right now, at John Roberts of Fox!

  9. snarkybeach says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    PDJT just lit into the presstitutes for their Russia Russia Russia nonsense. I love my president!!!

  10. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    “His Excellency, Donald Trump”. 🤗

  11. littleflower481 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    once again, our media embarrasses themselves.

  12. Curry Worsham says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    This is apparently the tweet that was referenced.
    Too funny!

  13. MaineCoon says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Wants the USA’s MIA’s remains from Viet Nam War.

    That is a huge statement.

    • MaineCoon says:
      November 11, 2017 at 11:08 pm

      Afterthought: In my opinion, this might be the heart of why President Trump is there. For all of us who were of age of that war, we know the deep pain of the MIA issue afterwards. This is what he wants. He wants to bring them home.

  14. littleflower481 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    I don’t think our media understands how insulting their behavior is to the host country. It’s like they ignore where they are…and ask questions irrelevant to the host country. In China, they do not show the ceremonies the country put on to honor our POTUS which is insulting China….our media just has such small minds.

  15. tvollrath66 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    i think he set them up to cover this. lol. he is great!

  16. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    President Trump knocked that response to the Putin (Russia) question out of the park….

    Brilliantly outlined retort.

  17. chooseamerica says:
    November 11, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    We’re in the middle of an historic trip and all the U.S. press can come up with is Trump/Putin and Russia.

    The ignoramuses obviously need to see more of us cutting our cable!! The lack of money is the only thing that will show them whose opinion counts….the deplorables!!! Bring it on!!

    • Wendy says:
      November 11, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      I think PTrump baited the MSM on purpose and expected the Mah Russia question. I think he also tweeted about Kim Jung Eun just a couple hours before the press conference. He obviously knew the press will ask question about it as well instead of trade issue. I can only conclude that he baited them on purpose because he wanted them cover this press conference. He will bring the world peace by making practical deals with other nations instead of using proxy wars by terrorists like Obama did.

  18. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 11:23 pm

  19. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    • joeknuckles says:
      November 11, 2017 at 11:50 pm

      Trump is reaching out to leaders of other countries to further our interests.
      Obama submitted to our enemies to further their interests as well as his own.

