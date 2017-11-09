November 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #294

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

96 Responses to November 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #294

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:23 am

    • Kaiser Roll says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:32 am

      First tweet underneath

      We’ve got a lot of work to do, the left is emboldened after yesterday’s victories.

      • G. Combs says:
        November 9, 2017 at 1:54 am

        The left lies.
        They do not understand the word TRUE vs FALSE. Objective Reality divorced from their FEELINGS is not real. (This why the Globalist Elite want to wrap kids in cotton batting so children never learn actions have consequences.)

        This rejection of is Objective Reality is inherent in the Hegelian/Marxist philosophy.

        The Philosophy Of Karl Marx – The Hegelian Basis

        “[…]As a student, Marx accepted the philosophy of Hegel as the only sound and adequate explanation of the universe. According to this philosophy, “the only immutable thing is the abstraction of movement.” The one universal phenomenon is change, and the only universal form of this phenomenon is its complete abstraction. Thus, Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the conceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not objects, were the stuff of which the universe was made. The universe and all events therein existed and took place only in the mind, and any change was a change in ideas. […]”

        This philosophy — Objective phenomena and events [are] of no consequence’ — is why it is impossible to argue with a brain washed leftist.

        It took me years to realize this.

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Donna Brazile on
    Tucker

    Mark Steyn reaction

  8. SoCalPatriot says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Thank you Citizen…

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:25 am

    The Ingraham Angle

    1)First 6:30 minutes Opening…terrific

    2)Kellyanne Conway
    6:30 to 16:08

    3)Death Rattle of GOP
    Corey Lewandowski &
    Ed Rollins
    21:14 to 28:04

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:27 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:15 am

      “the first U.S.-Qatari #counterterrorism dialogue”

      There are sure a lot of “firsts” going on in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

      All part of the Trump doctrine of getting other countries to take responsibility for some things?

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:28 am

  12. John Doe says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:30 am

    So, can we expect indictments handed down today? Any guesses? Trump people? Clinton people? I’d like Comey, Podestas, Holder, Susan Rice, Lynch, Mook, and Rhodes. But I’m greedy!

  13. mccall1981 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Tonight Bill Mitchell tweeted:

    “I’m hearing rumors Mueller has 33 sealed indictments and the Democrats are NOT gonna be happy.”

    “Wow, the sealed indictments are really piling up. My insider sources are telling me Democrat and ‪#NeverTrump‬ heads are gonna roll. We’ll see.”

    “It makes sense most of these indictments will be Democrats. They are the ones that were dirty on Russia, not Trump.”

    “I’m hearing rumors we’ll all be hearing the name “Podesta Group” A LOT in the coming weeks, and not in a good way…for them.”

  14. joeknuckles says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Donna Brazile says Seth Rich was like a son to her. He was killed on 7-10-16, she took over the DNC on 7-28-16 and was at CNN before that. Seth Rich was still in his 20s and was a Bernie supporter. Donna was a Hillary supporter and is, by her own description, “old school”. How and when did she develope such a close relationship with a 27 year old Bernie supporter who was dead for 18 days before she came back to the DNC and the Hillary campaign? Did she lay it on too thick in an effort to cover up the fact that she knows something?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. grandmaintexas says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Great Twitter thread on our domestic enemies, the FAKE MEDIA:
    https://mobile.twitter.com/Debradelai/status/928481616355385345

  16. DebbieUK says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I love Trump. I I really wish they would get on with exposing the criminality and Russia DNC collusion .Our MSM is in a frenzy of Trump bashing and scandals at Westminster.I know president Trump is doing his best to force it .You all must feel very frustrated.We need to change the narrative onto the DNC .

    We in the UK are seeing our Brexit undermined in every way possible now .with destabilisation of the government in media and by anti Brexiters .The same as they are trying to undermine Trump in any way.

    Theresa May is weak and does not stand up for her ministers .If the government ollapses we will be lost and the very left wing socialists will be in power .They are promising free everything and more immigration aided by the BBC. they will stay in the EU.

    • Kaiser Roll says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:35 am

      Theresa May is not “weak”

      She was a notorious supporter of “Remain”
      She implemented ruthless and unconstitutional forms of espionage during her tenure as Home Secretary
      No cuts have been made to immigration

      Sharia May is the enemy within. You need Jacob Rees-Mogg as PM.

  17. gamecock123 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:58 am

    It feels good to perch down on my branch and see my President and the First Lady in high esteem with the Chinese. I look and smile with pride. Thank you for posting, I knew you would and couldn’t wait to get home and see.. A nice way to end the day.

  18. fleporeblog says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Folks when our capacity to refine LNG is expanded in 2019 from one refinery to five refineries, the Energy explosion 💥 will be a magnificent site! Many of the deals signed this evening with China 🇨🇳 are one time sales. However, the LNG signings are a prelude to what is about to come once we are completely up and running.

    If you have kids or grandkids that are interested in jobs that revolve around our Energy Sector, now is a golden opportunity for them. Welders, pipe fitters, mechanics etc. are going to be in such high demand.

    https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/11/08/trumps-china-trip-is-a-test-for-us-natural-gas-exports.html

    From the article linked above:

    Natural gas demand in China is rising and poised to boom in coming years as the world’s second-largest economy aims to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power. The Trump administration is making it a priority to assure U.S. companies scoop up a significant share of the business.

    In May, the U.S. Commerce Department and Beijing reached an agreement that will allow Chinese firms to strike long-term contracts with American producers of liquefied natural gas.

    U.S. capacity to process LNG, or natural gas cooled to liquid form, is set to grow nearly seven-fold by 2019 as five export terminals open. Exporting more of that LNG is a central pillar of Trump’s plan to achieve “energy dominance.”

    The United States will have to compete with Qatar, Malaysia and Australia, which dominate global LNG sales, as well as Russia, which ships gas to China by way of pipeline. But there are signs that there’s room for American suppliers in the fastest-growing market for LNG.

  19. gamecock123 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:00 am

    And.. Hehehe…the DOJ forcing the sell of CNN. Oh whatI wouldnt give to see their faces.

  21. gamecock123 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:10 am

    One more thing. We use to exchange recipes during the holidays. Are we still doing that? My family is at my house at Thanksgiving. This will be my first Thanksgiving without my sister. She passed with brain cancer for the treepersthat didn’t know.

    • Nigella says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:13 am

      It’s hard to lose someone so close to You…. We feel it Especially during the holidays…

      • gamecock123 says:
        November 9, 2017 at 1:46 am

        Thank you. She and I and my other sister spent our Thanksgiving in the kitchen. Each year we each try a new recipe. We love the Trumps too. Before she passed, we decided to make a small replicate of the Trumps wedding cake. I dont have the original recipe but a version. Its a Grand Marnier butter cream frosting cake. Again, thanks for your welcomed understanding and listening.

    • piper567 says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:53 am

      gamecock…the recipe thread was accessible by typing “Recipes” into the box near the top of the R sidebar.
      I hope this works for you.
      I asked the same question months ago, bc I didn’t know what had happened to the project, and at the time, that was the answer.
      Its quite extensive.

  22. fleporeblog says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Folks things are beginning to percolate in the world of SC Mueller! Are we about to witness the “Calm Before The Storm”!

    Here is a taste of what I Tweeted above from Imperator _Rex

    The Saudis have begun their purge!

  23. Sentient says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Unfortunately, Republicans apparently won’t be blessed with having Hillary Clinton as the head of the democrat party in 2018 and 2020. Maybe if we all write letters and make calls, we can convince her to get it one more try in 2020.

  24. starfcker says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Darrell Issa on Twitter: “I’m a no on tax reform without changes. Tax reform should lower taxes for all Americans, regardless where they live. Amen, Mr. Issa. https://t.co/qwL6epZgji
    https://mobile.twitter.com/DarrellIssa/status/928039504140800000

    • Sentient says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:39 am

      The House GOP plan leaves a lot to be desired. What happened to taxing hedge fund managers’ carried interest at normal rates – as Trump campaigned on? Why a 46% rate on income from 1.0 mil to 1.2 mil? Why eliminate deductibility of alimony? I’m not divorced, but I know of a doctor who earns a bit over $300k and pays almost $100k in alimony. If he has to pay fed and state income taxes on the whole $300k and pay her out of after-tax money, that’d be a screw job. Millions of divorce settlements have been crafted with the expectation that alimony would be deductible to the payer and taxable to the recipient. Cutting the corporate rate to 20% is a good idea. Maybe they should just do that and leave the rest as it is, since the House GOP plan is a real dogs breakfast.

    • kathyca says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:41 am

      The proposed bill does lower federal income taxes for everyone regardless of where they live.

    • n1ghtcr4wler says:
      November 9, 2017 at 2:01 am

      so the rest of the country should subsidize Moonbeams crazy local taxes. get outta here!

  25. Linda says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Looks like more and more sealed indictments being filed. This is a good thread to read:

  26. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:37 am

    I don’t trust her motives but at least her subterfuge is revealing. Donna Brazile is connected to Seth Rich’s demise, and she’s going overboard trying to cover it. In her book she relates being close to Rich and there was talk that she was one of the last people to speak to him. What did she do…..rat on him after he divulged what he might do with information on Hillary? Two or 3 weeks later his death, Donna is made Chairman?

  27. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:39 am

  28. Neural says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:41 am

    I know this is off topic, but I’m trying to understand something here regarding what has been happening with Saudi Arabia. I get that they are arresting lots of terror financiers, etc., but where has this change of heart come from for S.A.? What has president Trump done that caused them to change their minds all of a sudden, and how do we know that they won’t just go back to their old ways should a democrat be elected in 2020 or 2024?
    It’s not a bad thing that this is all happening, but I’m trying to understand why all this corruption wasn’t cleaned up before. Was King Salman trapped by it all until president Trump was able to pull him up?

    • Linda says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:52 am

      If I remember correctly, King Salman was only made king in 2015. So he hasn’t had a lot of time. Also, I think all this arose from the corruption investigation the Crown Prince was doing, which has probably only been ongoing since King Salman became king.

    • joeknuckles says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:58 am

      Perhaps they need us on their side either in an eventual clash with Iran or, better yet, to prevent it.

  29. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:42 am

  30. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Don’t let up the pressure on Mueller. |He started off with 17 Clinton donors as attorneys to the SC and hired some nasty NY Trump hater too. There was also a recent gag order put on Manafort and PDT by Mueller was there?

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      November 9, 2017 at 2:09 am

      Apparently the “directive discourages statements to the media, but it doesn’t ban them outright.”

  32. nwtex says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:51 am

    House panel drops effort to force testimony on Trump ‘dossier’
    Nov 8th 2017

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A congressional panel on Wednesday dropped attempts to force the founder of a firm that hired a former British spy to compile a dossier of links between the 2016 Trump election campaign and Russia to testify under oath, a lawyer for the firm said.

    Fusion GPS lawyer Joshua Levy said in a statement that Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democrat Adam Schiff, leaders of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Trump campaign contacts with Russia, had “agreed to withdraw a subpoena” served on Glenn Simpson, a founder of the firm.

    […]

    A conservative website, the Washington Free Beacon, has already said that it hired Fusion to research Trump and other Republican candidates. A law firm representing the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign later paid Fusion $1.02 million for work on Trump and Russia.

    A lawsuit by Fusion against its own bank seeking to block a subpoena the House Intelligence Committee issued for two years of the bank’s records is still pending in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., a Fusion representative said.

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/11/08/house-panel-drops-effort-to-force-testimony-on-trump-dossier/23271348/

  33. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:55 am

  34. nwtex says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:55 am

  35. treehouseron says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:00 am

  36. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Bannon was on Hannity

  37. POP says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:02 am

    The China speech was very strong….China can’t pretend it doesn’t understand straight words on the trade rip off / N Korea responsibility…..very direct.
    Excellent.

  38. duchess01 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Press Briefing with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson [Audio Only]

