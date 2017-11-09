November 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #294

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Wish he’d give Fox a call and tell them to start showing some of it!
They can’t afford to since all of their money just got frozen over in Saudi Arabia.
HA!!!
Someone please name all the people in that photo for me.
L to R. John Mcantee, Dan Scavino (seated), Jared Kushner, Steve Miller, Hope Hicks, President Trump
Thank You! 😘
what a gorgeous photograph! It almost does not look real.
Lovely women and wonderful contrast in their clothing, echoed in the flat colors of the background.
Would make a great poster.
Just stunning.
I noticed the same thing. Nice eye!
There is genuine warmth and happiness in that picture. Very nice
First tweet underneath
We’ve got a lot of work to do, the left is emboldened after yesterday’s victories.
The left lies.
They do not understand the word TRUE vs FALSE. Objective Reality divorced from their FEELINGS is not real. (This why the Globalist Elite want to wrap kids in cotton batting so children never learn actions have consequences.)
This rejection of is Objective Reality is inherent in the Hegelian/Marxist philosophy.
The Philosophy Of Karl Marx – The Hegelian Basis
“[…]As a student, Marx accepted the philosophy of Hegel as the only sound and adequate explanation of the universe. According to this philosophy, “the only immutable thing is the abstraction of movement.” The one universal phenomenon is change, and the only universal form of this phenomenon is its complete abstraction. Thus, Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the conceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not objects, were the stuff of which the universe was made. The universe and all events therein existed and took place only in the mind, and any change was a change in ideas. […]”
This philosophy — Objective phenomena and events [are] of no consequence’ — is why it is impossible to argue with a brain washed leftist.
It took me years to realize this.
Donna Brazile on
Tucker
Mark Steyn reaction
Donna Brazile does her typical Democrat political BS Routine o Tucker.!
Brazile was in full mush-mouth parseltongue in that interview.
It was good to see Tucker laughing at her.
Thank you Citizen…
The Ingraham Angle
1)First 6:30 minutes Opening…terrific
2)Kellyanne Conway
6:30 to 16:08
3)Death Rattle of GOP
Corey Lewandowski &
Ed Rollins
21:14 to 28:04
“the first U.S.-Qatari #counterterrorism dialogue”
There are sure a lot of “firsts” going on in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
All part of the Trump doctrine of getting other countries to take responsibility for some things?
So, can we expect indictments handed down today? Any guesses? Trump people? Clinton people? I’d like Comey, Podestas, Holder, Susan Rice, Lynch, Mook, and Rhodes. But I’m greedy!
Please, please be McCain.
Tonight Bill Mitchell tweeted:
“I’m hearing rumors Mueller has 33 sealed indictments and the Democrats are NOT gonna be happy.”
“Wow, the sealed indictments are really piling up. My insider sources are telling me Democrat and #NeverTrump heads are gonna roll. We’ll see.”
“It makes sense most of these indictments will be Democrats. They are the ones that were dirty on Russia, not Trump.”
“I’m hearing rumors we’ll all be hearing the name “Podesta Group” A LOT in the coming weeks, and not in a good way…for them.”
I hope it’s true. I found it kinda strange that Rep. Al Green demands impeaching Trump by Christmas for disrespecting the NFL. Not strange, he would say that, but the timing of it.
“….impeaching Trump by Christmas for disrespecting the NFL.”
….disrespecting the NFL???
How about removing any and all government subsidies from the NFL AND media that show NFL games for DISRESPECTING THE USA!
That’s just nutty.
Well, I’ll admit I had to do a triple take on that, and I still find it hard to believe, the idiocy of some of these people.
The NFL has never deserved respect, imo, much less NOW. Impeachment for that? LOLOL
Bill Mitchell is pretty well connected and credible isn’t he?
Donna Brazile says Seth Rich was like a son to her. He was killed on 7-10-16, she took over the DNC on 7-28-16 and was at CNN before that. Seth Rich was still in his 20s and was a Bernie supporter. Donna was a Hillary supporter and is, by her own description, “old school”. How and when did she develope such a close relationship with a 27 year old Bernie supporter who was dead for 18 days before she came back to the DNC and the Hillary campaign? Did she lay it on too thick in an effort to cover up the fact that she knows something?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for the timeline “Interesting isn’t it” (in my best Arte Johnson voice)
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s sorta disgusting.
Brazille was in the #2 spot prior to taking the helm when DWS got the boot. Thus, she knew him and may well have had responsibility over his work area.
LikeLike
So she was number 2 at the DNC while working for CNN?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I understand… no conflict there… move along!
What if she laid it on too thick in order to highlight her knowing something?
Great Twitter thread on our domestic enemies, the FAKE MEDIA:
https://mobile.twitter.com/Debradelai/status/928481616355385345
I love Trump. I I really wish they would get on with exposing the criminality and Russia DNC collusion .Our MSM is in a frenzy of Trump bashing and scandals at Westminster.I know president Trump is doing his best to force it .You all must feel very frustrated.We need to change the narrative onto the DNC .
We in the UK are seeing our Brexit undermined in every way possible now .with destabilisation of the government in media and by anti Brexiters .The same as they are trying to undermine Trump in any way.
Theresa May is weak and does not stand up for her ministers .If the government ollapses we will be lost and the very left wing socialists will be in power .They are promising free everything and more immigration aided by the BBC. they will stay in the EU.
Theresa May is not “weak”
She was a notorious supporter of “Remain”
She implemented ruthless and unconstitutional forms of espionage during her tenure as Home Secretary
No cuts have been made to immigration
Sharia May is the enemy within. You need Jacob Rees-Mogg as PM.
She’s a Dhimmi. That’s about as weak as you can get.
It feels good to perch down on my branch and see my President and the First Lady in high esteem with the Chinese. I look and smile with pride. Thank you for posting, I knew you would and couldn’t wait to get home and see.. A nice way to end the day.
Folks when our capacity to refine LNG is expanded in 2019 from one refinery to five refineries, the Energy explosion 💥 will be a magnificent site! Many of the deals signed this evening with China 🇨🇳 are one time sales. However, the LNG signings are a prelude to what is about to come once we are completely up and running.
If you have kids or grandkids that are interested in jobs that revolve around our Energy Sector, now is a golden opportunity for them. Welders, pipe fitters, mechanics etc. are going to be in such high demand.
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/11/08/trumps-china-trip-is-a-test-for-us-natural-gas-exports.html
From the article linked above:
Natural gas demand in China is rising and poised to boom in coming years as the world’s second-largest economy aims to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power. The Trump administration is making it a priority to assure U.S. companies scoop up a significant share of the business.
In May, the U.S. Commerce Department and Beijing reached an agreement that will allow Chinese firms to strike long-term contracts with American producers of liquefied natural gas.
U.S. capacity to process LNG, or natural gas cooled to liquid form, is set to grow nearly seven-fold by 2019 as five export terminals open. Exporting more of that LNG is a central pillar of Trump’s plan to achieve “energy dominance.”
The United States will have to compete with Qatar, Malaysia and Australia, which dominate global LNG sales, as well as Russia, which ships gas to China by way of pipeline. But there are signs that there’s room for American suppliers in the fastest-growing market for LNG.
At some point in time and reality, NYS will be forced to allow fracking for natural gas….or….bust!
Same with North Carolina…. And my farm sits on “The Cumnock Formation, shown here grouped with the Sanford and Penick Formations, [It] has the highest potential for natural gas in NC given its chemistry and thickness. “ 😁
link
Not as long as the Democrats control the Governor’s seat!
Yes, and in the case of NC the governor seat was STOLEN via voter fraud. Tons of ballots with only Hillary and the Governor marked were ‘found’ late at night in Durham. That is why we have a Republican Lt. Gov.
I’ve heard that China has more natural gas reserves than does the USA. They may not need to buy much from us.
Enough to take care a third of their expanding need! They still need to purchase two thirds.
From the same article linked above:
Supply from China itself could also be an obstacle. China has the world’s largest technically recoverable reserves of shale gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. By 2030, China could provide for about a third of its own gas needs, EIA projects.
You’re a very smart contributor here. I look forward to your analyses of the likely outcome of the 2018 elections. The MAGA agenda will screech to a halt if we lose the House.
Depending on where the richest deposits are, it may be easier to access AK NG. Additionally, going for NG to help balance the trade is a winner for China. Keeps their reserves intact and same with their domestic manufacturing…
That’s why we need to continue to develop any and all potential sources of energy.
And.. Hehehe…the DOJ forcing the sell of CNN. Oh whatI wouldnt give to see their faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Missing Andrew. Do you have some more links like that?
Thank you. That was really interesting, and definitely worth the price of admission.
It would be so nice to see that go down!
Awesome. It would be so righteous if that happens!
One more thing. We use to exchange recipes during the holidays. Are we still doing that? My family is at my house at Thanksgiving. This will be my first Thanksgiving without my sister. She passed with brain cancer for the treepersthat didn’t know.
It’s hard to lose someone so close to You…. We feel it Especially during the holidays…
Thank you. She and I and my other sister spent our Thanksgiving in the kitchen. Each year we each try a new recipe. We love the Trumps too. Before she passed, we decided to make a small replicate of the Trumps wedding cake. I dont have the original recipe but a version. Its a Grand Marnier butter cream frosting cake. Again, thanks for your welcomed understanding and listening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
gamecock…the recipe thread was accessible by typing “Recipes” into the box near the top of the R sidebar.
I hope this works for you.
I asked the same question months ago, bc I didn’t know what had happened to the project, and at the time, that was the answer.
Its quite extensive.
Folks things are beginning to percolate in the world of SC Mueller! Are we about to witness the “Calm Before The Storm”!
Here is a taste of what I Tweeted above from Imperator _Rex
The Saudis have begun their purge!
Hopefully Brennan’s indicted for various crimes. And half of Obama’s administration- for the “unmasking”.
Unfortunately, Republicans apparently won’t be blessed with having Hillary Clinton as the head of the democrat party in 2018 and 2020. Maybe if we all write letters and make calls, we can convince her to get it one more try in 2020.
Darrell Issa on Twitter: “I’m a no on tax reform without changes. Tax reform should lower taxes for all Americans, regardless where they live. Amen, Mr. Issa. https://t.co/qwL6epZgji”
https://mobile.twitter.com/DarrellIssa/status/928039504140800000
The House GOP plan leaves a lot to be desired. What happened to taxing hedge fund managers’ carried interest at normal rates – as Trump campaigned on? Why a 46% rate on income from 1.0 mil to 1.2 mil? Why eliminate deductibility of alimony? I’m not divorced, but I know of a doctor who earns a bit over $300k and pays almost $100k in alimony. If he has to pay fed and state income taxes on the whole $300k and pay her out of after-tax money, that’d be a screw job. Millions of divorce settlements have been crafted with the expectation that alimony would be deductible to the payer and taxable to the recipient. Cutting the corporate rate to 20% is a good idea. Maybe they should just do that and leave the rest as it is, since the House GOP plan is a real dogs breakfast.
Cutting the corporate rate to 15% is an even better idea.
The proposed bill does lower federal income taxes for everyone regardless of where they live.
Untrue. Lowering their tax rates does not necessarily lower their taxes.
so the rest of the country should subsidize Moonbeams crazy local taxes. get outta here!
Looks like more and more sealed indictments being filed. This is a good thread to read:
Looks like we posted at the same time, Flep.
Would one of you mind posting that with the roll-up app link?
On this cheap tablet, it is a nightmare to go search how to do that.
Much appreciated.
DUH! I now see Flep already embedded it. Thanks Flep.
I don’t trust her motives but at least her subterfuge is revealing. Donna Brazile is connected to Seth Rich’s demise, and she’s going overboard trying to cover it. In her book she relates being close to Rich and there was talk that she was one of the last people to speak to him. What did she do…..rat on him after he divulged what he might do with information on Hillary? Two or 3 weeks later his death, Donna is made Chairman?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know this is off topic, but I’m trying to understand something here regarding what has been happening with Saudi Arabia. I get that they are arresting lots of terror financiers, etc., but where has this change of heart come from for S.A.? What has president Trump done that caused them to change their minds all of a sudden, and how do we know that they won’t just go back to their old ways should a democrat be elected in 2020 or 2024?
It’s not a bad thing that this is all happening, but I’m trying to understand why all this corruption wasn’t cleaned up before. Was King Salman trapped by it all until president Trump was able to pull him up?
If I remember correctly, King Salman was only made king in 2015. So he hasn’t had a lot of time. Also, I think all this arose from the corruption investigation the Crown Prince was doing, which has probably only been ongoing since King Salman became king.
Perhaps they need us on their side either in an eventual clash with Iran or, better yet, to prevent it.
Don’t let up the pressure on Mueller. |He started off with 17 Clinton donors as attorneys to the SC and hired some nasty NY Trump hater too. There was also a recent gag order put on Manafort and PDT by Mueller was there?
Apparently the “directive discourages statements to the media, but it doesn’t ban them outright.”
???
http://gotnews.com/breaking-report-mgm-crisis-management-firm-pushing-ridiculous-conspiracy-theories-discredit-legitimate-questions-las-vegas-massacre/
Very interesting, adds another level of weird to the Las Vegas attack if true.
House panel drops effort to force testimony on Trump ‘dossier’
Nov 8th 2017
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A congressional panel on Wednesday dropped attempts to force the founder of a firm that hired a former British spy to compile a dossier of links between the 2016 Trump election campaign and Russia to testify under oath, a lawyer for the firm said.
Fusion GPS lawyer Joshua Levy said in a statement that Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democrat Adam Schiff, leaders of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Trump campaign contacts with Russia, had “agreed to withdraw a subpoena” served on Glenn Simpson, a founder of the firm.
[…]
A conservative website, the Washington Free Beacon, has already said that it hired Fusion to research Trump and other Republican candidates. A law firm representing the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign later paid Fusion $1.02 million for work on Trump and Russia.
A lawsuit by Fusion against its own bank seeking to block a subpoena the House Intelligence Committee issued for two years of the bank’s records is still pending in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., a Fusion representative said.
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/11/08/house-panel-drops-effort-to-force-testimony-on-trump-dossier/23271348/
Sorry mods…meant for open thread
Almost impossible given the current senate composition.
Bannon was on Hannity
The China speech was very strong….China can’t pretend it doesn’t understand straight words on the trade rip off / N Korea responsibility…..very direct.
Excellent.
Press Briefing with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson [Audio Only]
