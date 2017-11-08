Wednesday November 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PASTOR BILLY GRAHAM.
AND GOG BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
AND ALL HERE.
i think everyone knows I MEANT GOD, A TYPO MISTAKE.
OOPS.
Now I don’t feel so bad. I wonder if you can catch dyslexia from the internet. 🙂
This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats
If your cat is too stylish for IKEA, have no fear – there will soon be a new furniture collection designed just for your feline friends.
The kitty decor, which is being made and designed by furniture consortium Okawa Kagu, is actually just smaller versions of the pieces they already manufacture for humans.
While some cat furniture lines may already exist, Okawa Kagu’s line has a startlingly chic design for even the most sophisticated feline.
Currently, the collection consists of a pine sofa by Hiromatsu Furniture, and a darker wooden cat bed by Tateno Mokuzai.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/adorably-tiny-furniture-collection-designed-just-cats/
What staff have the cat’s hired to wait on them?
OMG! I am dropping my profession as a hotel designer and switching to a Meowhaus designer. This morning! If anyone else patents this, I will have to neutralize you! Or, is that neuter you?!
LOL.
Ephesians 6:10-18, King James Version (KJV)
10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.
Kevin Spacey scandal: Journalist Gay Talese says accuser should ‘suck it up’
Nov. 7, 2017
Since Oct. 29, Kevin Spacey has been accused by more than a dozen men who say he sexually harassed, groped, assaulted or attempted to rape them in episodes going back decades. The fallout has been swift for the actor, with Netflix dumping him from his starring role on House of Cards.
The latest developments:
Talese, a journalist who has written for The New York Times and Esquire, told Vanity Fair at the New York Public Library’s annual Literary Lions Gala on Monday night that he would like to ask Kevin Spacey “how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago.”
Talese continued, defending Spacey and apparently alluding to Anthony Rapp’s allegations against the actor. “So, OK, it happened 10 years ago,” he said. “Jesus, suck it up once in a while!” […]
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2017/11/07/kevin-spacey-scandal-report-says-everyone-knew-misconduct-house-cards-set/839144001/
well, his name IS gay …
… Talese, that is
Mexican composer Manual Ponce was a friend of the great guitarist Andres Segovia who composed
a catalogue of especially lyrical pieces for classic guitar.
For comic relief see this about the parrot. Parrot’s screams for help prompt visit from sheriff’s office.
http://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/11/sheriff_responds_to_cries_for.html
Latest fake hate crime for the files:
Racist Graffiti Near University Turns Out to Be Hoax
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/11/07/racist-graffiti-near-kansas-state-university-turns-out-to-be-hoax/
“A black Kansas man admitted he vandalized his own car with racist graffiti, according to a report from the Associated Press.
“The car was defaced with messages such as “Go home,” “date your own kind,” and “whites only.” The user who posted the photos wrote that incidents like this are “expected.”
“An emergency meeting of the Kansas State Black Students Union was called …
“Kansas State administrators held a Facebook Live session with worried parents.
“The university increased their police patrols and the FBI opened an investigation …”
