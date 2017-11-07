Tuesday November 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sutherland Springs
Sutherland Springs cuts deep in our minds,
So many lives taken before their time.
The moms and dads, the kids, seniors, too,
Each visited by death before he was due.
She was studying law, he was a great dad,
They were just married, she always looked sad,
The baby was so happy, gramps a bit frail,
The twins started high school, she delivered mail.
All these people, living everyday lives,
Not thinking about when death might arrive.
On Sunday morning, praising, worshipping God,
Looking to the One they all held in awe.
God, in His wisdom, enables His plans,
Knowing what’s best for the beings called man.
We live our lives in a world full of sin,
Who are we to say that it shouldn’t have been?
There is a season for everything,
A time for every purpose God might bring.
There’s a time to die and a time to mourn,
Then a time to heal and a time to be born.
There’s a time for when we come to believe,
A time to grow and His blessings receive,
A time to stand strong or maybe to roam,
And a time when God says we should come home.
Think, if you will, about your time to go,
You could be at work, or out shoveling snow,
Sitting in your chair or falling down in a heap,
Running a race or peacefully in sleep.
You could be doing something indiscreet,
Or helping an old lady across the street,
Shouting in anger and living life flawed,
Or best of all praying, worshipping God.
Though we don’t know when, and don’t know how,
We know it’s God’s will, He’s given us His vow.
He’ll keep us from straying outside of His arms,
And He’ll bring us home, safe from all harm.
For those left behind, they’re not out of His will,
Though deep in a valley, they’ll soon climb that hill.
Though the clouds are dark now, and the future is dim,
All things work for good for those that love Him.
I don’t know why, I just don’t understand
Why God does everything that He has planned.
His thoughts are so very far above mine,
I’ll never really know His grand design.
That won’t stop me from believing in Him,
Or in His Son, who died for my sins.
I’ll keep my faith and to God I’ll pray
To guide my path until He takes me one day.
BEAUTIFUL!
Bako, you truly are gifted.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/iran-osama-bin-laden-al-qaeda-before-september-11-terror-attacks-cia-documents/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/newly-released-bin-laden-document-describes-iran-al-qaeda-link-n816681
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cias-bin-laden-files-shed-new-light-on-qaeda-iran-ties-1509659871
So, documents captured in the bin Laden raid in 2011 showed that AQ was working with/inside of
Iran. Are we to believe that these connections weren’t known to the POtuS in 2015 when he brokered…pushed through…the Iran deal Trump’s trying to scrap?
One of OBL’s sons and other top AQ leaders were ‘arrested’ and detained in Iran post-911 under conditions that would make Club Feds look sparse only to walk out sometime later…that shoulda been a hint right there.
Can’t wait to see, not that we might ever, what other AQ/Iranian connections the OBL data have brought out. I’m particularly interested in what AQ/Iranian connections in attacking our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan…whoops, ‘allegedly’ attacking our troops. I’m sure that had the POtuS had any information about either AQ or Iran working with Fundamentalist groups attacking our troops he’d have taken appropriate action. Probably wasn’t briefed by the duplicitous CIA, DIA, NSA, FBI…none of those reactionary folks, otherwise he’d never have made that one-sided deal with Iran.
Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of Sutherland Springs Texas in spite of the leftist atheist mocking.
-Branco-
I know these small Texas towns and like many small towns across our nation, they live, and suffer together ! My heartfelt prayers to Sutherland, TX for your loss ! But, also, my admiration ! Y’all remain true to Texas tradition ! When danger threatens someone steps out to confront it ! On Nov. 5th, 2017 it was Stephen Willeford . Mr. Willeford – a civilian – engaged the perp in an exchange of rifle fire with an armed and armored masked individual ( which we now know resulted in his achieving two serious hits on an armed perp causing him to drop his weapon and flee in his SUV. Willeford then flagged down another Texan and they pursued the perp at high speeds ( all while communicating to 911 ) until the perp crashed his vehicle and ( reportedly ) committed suicide with a hand gun.
No one can assuage the grief this community is feeling. No one can “make it better” . The memory will haunt them forever. But, perhaps, they can take some solace one of their own laid that dog down at the feet of their dear loved ones. And – perhaps – this congregation ought to consider requesting his body be interred under the doorstep to their church .
“Aztlan” is a Mexican and Mexican American political ideology that is intensely ethnocentric, viewing the entire American Southwest as being legitimately the property of Mexico or under the control of Mexcan-Americans. Examination of the ideology will show that it is intentionally ignorant of history, politics, and everyday reality itself. That, of course, doesn’t matter to Aztlan’s adherents who believe in an “imagined community” with it’s own magical reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
