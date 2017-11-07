President Trump and President Moon Jae-in Joint Press Conference – (Video and Pics)

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint press conference in Seoul, Republic of Korea.
.
Daily Schedule Below.
In the morning (Wed, their time – local ), (Tuesday night our time – EST) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in an embassy meet and greet. The President and First Lady will then participate in a courtesy call with National Assembly Leaders. Later in the morning, the President will deliver a speech to the National Assembly.
The President and First Lady will then travel to the Seoul National Cemetery to participate in a wreath laying ceremony. In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart the Seoul National Cemetery for Osan Air Base en route to Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
After arriving in China, the President and First Lady will have tea with President Xi Jinping of Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, before receiving a tour of the Forbidden City and viewing an opera performance. In the evening, the President and First Lady will have dinner with President Xi and Madame Peng.
9:25am (local) / 7:25pm (eastern, U.S.) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an embassy meet and greet, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Seoul, Republic of Korea
10:30am / 8:30pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Grand Hyatt Seoul en route to the National Assembly Building, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Republic of Korea
10:45am / 8:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the National Assembly Building, Seoul, Republic of Korea
10:50am / 8:50pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a courtesy call with National Assembly Leaders, National Assembly Building, Seoul, Republic of Korea
11:05am / 9:05pm THE PRESIDENT delivers a speech to the National Assembly, National Assembly Building, Seoul, Republic of Korea
12:05pm / 10:05pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a wreath laying ceremony, Seoul National Cemetery Seoul, Republic of Korea
1:25PM // 11:25pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea en route to Beijing, Peoples Republic of China, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea
POTUS is staying at my favorite hotel in Seoul.
In the picture of Make Korea w America Great Again, who is that in the picture with Trump? It seems odd it isn’t Moon.
The First Lady’s dinner dress by J Mendel – stunning sparkly beaded indigo lace, high neck, slender profile, flared at hem. Mrs. Trump wore a pink chiffon J Mendel dress to Steve Mnuchin’s wedding.
Is it lined? Oh, my stunning!
I certainly hope so!
2 :0 But then we know she has impeccable taste… so..
All but sleeves are lined in skin tone fabric.
Thanks… now that makes sense….
2nd pic after video.. MAKE KOREA w AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Love it… riding Maga coat tails… and it is great…
한국을 다시 한 번 미국으로 만들어라. 🙂
Once again the US press corp embarrasses themselves; NBC asks question totally unrelated to the location and situation…and they have limited questions to ask, and they waste everyone’s time. How embarrassing for our country.
Our President basically called her a dumbass and than proceeded to destroy her narrative by talking about the gentleman that helped save lives!
And our fearless leader comes back with the best answer:
Paraphrasing: Legal gun owner stops illegal gun owner in his tracks!
Meanwhile, in the twitterverse, SD quipped:
Typical Egocentric Millennial Ali Vitali.
that name has to be a joke
Guess Milli Vanilli was already taken
When reporters ask such stupid questions (and very much off topic for the occasion and location)… 1. They should be “uninvited” for future trips and 2. Their news organization should not be called upon to ask questions. Bottom line, play by the rules or you won’t play at all.
She is “imbedded” with the Trump admin–shouldn’t he have a say in who gets to follow him around?
After coming of voting age in 1973; it’s hard to believe I’d see the day Carter wasn’t the country’s worst President and Reagan wasn’t the country’s Best….
Ain’t it great!!! 😁
As I walked into the kitchen this morning, the Three Stooges of CBS (Rose, O’Donnell & King) were reporting on the numerous Trump protesters in Seoul. I counted maybe a dozen or so protesters and told myself, yep, the Three Stooges are at it again and turned the TV off.
Of course, the legions of South Korean well wishers lining both sides of the streets in Seoul to Honor President Trump’s arrival never made the broadcast.
American Media have fallen so far down the Laughing Stock Hole, I’m not sure if they’ll ever make it back out.
These media cretins are going to pay for their criminal choice to not inform the American public.
They are going to be presented with a reality so big they will have no resources with which to report it. They are going to be broadsided so badly I am grinning with anticipation.
Like every other element of the siege against Trump, he is allowing the press to reveal their stupidity and inadequacy. No energy expenditure on his part.
The screaming to come will be heard from Outer Space.
This Korean Interpretor is crazy good. I mean, not that I know Korean, but what she’s saying sounds plausible.
‘Course, a lot of it could be scripted.
hmmm….judging by the looks on Moon’s face during the brutally ridiculous questioning by Ali Vitali of NBC, this interpreter is going pretty simultaneous.
After coming of voting age in 1973, I never thought I’d see the day Carter wasn’t our worst president and Reagan wasn’t our best….
Sorry for the double post
No, worth repeating. Thanks.
Call me dense, but could you please explain that statement?
Guessing he means Obama is now worst and Trump is now best?
We’ll see…..
Exactly. Thought it was self evident. Trump
Having lived in the same time frame he is referring to, yep, that’s what he means.
Anybody else notice how wonky, uncomfortable and unknowing… just like obunion (hat tip colddeadhands)… the SK pm was when acknowledging and saluting the troops? He took his cues as to when to salute from President Trump, who had a crisp, respectful, engaging salute; but SK pm just looked like a bumbling hot mess….surprised he didn’t have a cup of covfefe in his hand when attempting his salute…smh!!
Prez Moon really loosened up towards the end of that PC. Nice to see his delightful reactions to some of Prez Trump’s remarks.
He couldn’t help but laugh when Trump said “I could’ve built it cheaper”, and some of the gun stuff, etc.
Great respect is the greatest gift from a US President and South Korea deserves it.
We finally have an American president. Finally. I hope to never see another Globalist in office here. May the Shrubs and Arkansa Grifters vanish.
Love seeing all these different cultures ceremonies on these Presidential trips! Why the heck would anyone want Globalism to wipe out these cultural differences?
What’s the Korean song with the large brass section that’s playing during the Welcoming Ceremony, anyone know?
Arirang – THE quintessential Korean folk song:
The song speaks of the sadness of loved ones parting forever….a metaphor (I believe) for the separation of the two Koreas.
I learned it as a kindergartner when we were stationed there with my army pilot father – we were there when the war started.
Words of song in English:
Arirang, Arirang, Arariyo…
Crossing over Arirang Pass.
Dear[13] who abandoned me [here]
Shall not walk even ten li before his/her feet hurt.
There are other translations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arirang
wow. Thanks for the quick reply, gafl- and the vid and explanation!
What a tear jerker. Reminds me of some of the immigrant songs I know of “leaving home/the old country forever”.
And looking at the traditional Korean dress, you see the honor Melania paid to them with her arrival wardrobe. Undoubtedly lost on our ignorant media, but believe me the Asians note those things. And, it’s just another example of why the world should not want “globalism”…and everyone looking the same, wiping out these lovely shows of national dress, culture, traditions and pride. South Korea gave a excellent welcome to our American delegation.
I can never get over the winning that is occurring because of our President! South Korea 🇰🇷 got their ass handed to them!
I read a story recently that our President was approached by Robert Lighthizer in terms of ongoing negotiations with South Korea 🇰🇷. He shared that the South Koreans are asking for an additional 30 days. He wanted to agree to it. Our President told him that you tell them that the President is ready to kill the deal today and there is nothing you can do to change my mind. Our President then said to Lighthizer that the 30 days was what he would consider fair but that we never show our hand in negotiations.
Keep in mind that South Korea 🇰🇷 has a $27 Billion dollar 💵 surplus when it comes to trade with us.
South Korea 🇰🇷 would be in a world of hurt given what is going on with North Korea 🇰🇵. However, because we have 30K+ soldiers in South Korea 🇰🇷, they get to sleep well at night.
Our President is finally putting our country FIRST! If you want your people to sleep well at night, you are going to have to pay 💰 for it!
South Korea 🇰🇷 thought a $25 Billion dollar 💵 deal for our LNG would do the trick. Our President told them hell no.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/06/30/trump-praises-25b-lng-deal-between-cheniere-and-south-korea.html
From the article linked above:
“I was gratified to learn about the new investments South Korean companies are making in the United States. This month Cheniere is sending its first shipment of American liquefied natural gas to South Korea in a deal worth more than $25 billion,” Trump said during a speech at the White House.
Our President sent out a tweet following the visit saying basically there is a lot more he expects:
It seems our Lion got exactly what he wanted! WINNING!
I still feel ill-at-ease with the SK President – in his speech (after President Trump) – he appeared a bit wishy-washy in his commitment – as if he was agreeing with President Trump while keeping his options open to negotiate directly with NK – it seems he is outnumbered by the international community – and he does not like it at all – maybe, he thinks he only should be in charge of resolving this problem – if so – he is a fool!
I am going to listen to what he had to say a second time – to make sure I understand his position – however, I still don’t trust him – any thoughts, flep?
This man was told by our President and Secretary Mattis that he better keep his mouth shut and just follow orders. I think he got the message loud and clear afterwards!
Really? When? How? I must have missed that!
