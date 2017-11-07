President Trump and President Moon Jae-in Joint Press Conference – (Video and Pics)

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint press conference in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

.

Daily Schedule Below.

In the morning (Wed, their time – local ), (Tuesday night our time – EST) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in an embassy meet and greet. The President and First Lady will then participate in a courtesy call with National Assembly Leaders. Later in the morning, the President will deliver a speech to the National Assembly.

The President and First Lady will then travel to the Seoul National Cemetery to participate in a wreath laying ceremony. In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart the Seoul National Cemetery for Osan Air Base en route to Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

After arriving in China, the President and First Lady will have tea with President Xi Jinping of Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, before receiving a tour of the Forbidden City and viewing an opera performance. In the evening, the President and First Lady will have dinner with President Xi and Madame Peng.

9:25am (local) / 7:25pm (eastern, U.S.) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an embassy meet and greet, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Seoul, Republic of Korea

10:30am / 8:30pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Grand Hyatt Seoul en route to the National Assembly Building, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Republic of Korea

10:45am / 8:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the National Assembly Building, Seoul, Republic of Korea

10:50am / 8:50pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a courtesy call with National Assembly Leaders, National Assembly Building, Seoul, Republic of Korea

11:05am / 9:05pm THE PRESIDENT delivers a speech to the National Assembly, National Assembly Building, Seoul, Republic of Korea

12:05pm / 10:05pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a wreath laying ceremony, Seoul National Cemetery Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:25PM // 11:25pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea en route to Beijing, Peoples Republic of China, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea

It was my great honor to have lunch with our INCREDIBLE U.S. and ROK troops at Camp Humphreys, in South Korea. 🇺🇸🇰🇷 https://t.co/5NJirz4iNM pic.twitter.com/kNLyONhBCC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for the beautiful welcoming ceremony. It will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/bMvJz1iV2a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS sign a guest book at the Blue House following a welcome ceremony in their honor in the Republic of Korea. #POTUSinAsia pic.twitter.com/Jw30rrAyHU — Department of State (@StateDept) November 7, 2017

Advertisements