President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in South Korea – (Video and Pics)…

Air Force One landed at Osan Air Base outside the capital Seoul. President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive to a red carpet as the President begins his 24-hour state visit with a ceremonial military honor guard arrayed on the airport tarmac.

The White House says Trump’s trip is intended to demonstrate U.S. resolve toward the assembly of allies united against the looming threat from North Korea. Despite his weak general disposition, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is a critical component of the strategy.

Schedule below:

12:55pm / 10:55pm THE PRESIDENT has lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea – Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

1:20pm / 11:20pm THE PRESIDENT receives an operational briefing, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an arrival ceremony, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

2:35pm / 12:35am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a guestbook signing, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

2:45pm / 12:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

2:55pm / 12:55am THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

♦4:10pm / 2:10am THE PRESIDENT participates in a friendship walk with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

4:20pm / 2:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will have tea and take photographs with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

4:45pm / 2:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

7:35pm / 5:35am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state dinner, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Trump arrives in South Korea for talks on nukes, trade https://t.co/jcrmrTdPA3 pic.twitter.com/SrRCqWGcpe — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 7, 2017

