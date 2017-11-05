Texas Heroes: Johnnie Langendorff and Armed Witness Chased Church Shooter to His Demise…

Interesting video interview below.  Texan Johnnie Langendorff arrived at the intersection near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and witnessed a good Samaritan (neighbor) returning rifle fire with the church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.

As shooter Kelley attempted to escape the area, together Langendorff and the armed good Samaritan gave chase in Johnnie’s truck.

TEXAS – Summer Caddel said her boyfriend, Johnnie Langendorff, called her moments after the shooting at First Baptist Church and told her that he saw a gunfight between the shooter and a neighbor, who was returning fire.

Langendorff then told Caddel the suspect — identified at Devin Kelley — then got into an SUV and drove away, and the two gave chase. (read more)

136 Responses to Texas Heroes: Johnnie Langendorff and Armed Witness Chased Church Shooter to His Demise…

  2. dadawg says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    “the right thing to do”…thanks Johnnie.

  3. maggiemoowho says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    God Bless and Thank you Johnnie! A true hero.🇺🇸

  4. Publius2016 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Great comment from video: “..this is another example of why the FBI has a credibility issue. They withhold the gunmans ID until they delete his social media accounts ..to prevent the public from reading any radical postings, then they confiscate the witnesses phone to prevent the public for getting images depicting the gunmans appearance at the time ..the FBI wants to control the public opinion and dictate what this mans motive was.”

  5. Curry Worsham says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Good guy with a gun + good guy with a pick up = dead shooter.

    Liked by 33 people

  6. Blacksmith8 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    local boys done good.
    scum bag bled out
    btw: Thank You

  7. Ann Inquirer says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Antifa will go after Johnnie now, it’s their M.O. in Europe.

  8. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    The shooter is alive? I didn’t get that impression from the other reports.

  9. Ziiggii says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    This was posted sometime either yesterday or Friday night – unsure, but maybe important

  10. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I am grateful this country still grows men like Johnnie and the armed witness who knew what to do.

    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      November 5, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      i read in another article that the gunman had fired into someone’s home and the homeowner was returning fire.
      maybe he shot the SOB and is why he drove off but was bleeding out before the police got there and had to pull over.?
      good for those two fellows to run him down i am sure we will get more as the facts come to light.
      just a damn SHAME all those good folks lost their lives tho.
      and from a ANTIFA SOB as it’s been said.

    • Vince says:
      November 5, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      He also made a split second correct decision as to who was the real bad guy. He let an armed man into his vehicle and gave chase based upon very little information.

  11. InAz says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Thank goodness there are still good and honorable people in the world. These two men, the good Samaritan with the rifle, and the good Samaritan pickup owner, are good ole boys, the very type hated by traitor politicians in DC and the rich and famous / Globalists.

    Thanks to both men. Well done!

  12. fleporeblog says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Thank God there are men like these two willing to put their lives in jeopardy for the greater good!

  13. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Cowboy hat, tattoos, chases the perp down link no metro-sexual ever would or could.
    SJW’s take note.

  14. Howie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    When Americans can not go to church on Sunday Morning without getting murdered there is a breakdown. A complete failure by our Federal Government. The domestic enemy is running wild and they do nothing.

  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Hmm, I’m detecting a pattern here…

    Leftists with guns = Many innocents die
    Conservatives with guns = Many innocents saved

    Moral of the story: We need leftist control, not gun control

  16. guerillapatriot says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    This guy and the Scalise shooter now have me wondering if the commie globalist Left are now promising to pay off the families of the shooters for doing their wet work. Just like the funders of Jihad (but I repeat myself) do with radicalized muzzies in Europe and the Middle East..

  17. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Good on you, son.
    You done Texas, and humanity;……………..proud.

  18. Fred says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    And how long did it take the cops to show up?

    • Curry Worsham says:
      November 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      According to Johnnie, 5-7 minutes. They were all going in the other direction toward the church.
      Didn’t notice a car (being chased) going 95 mph away from the scene???

  19. pmdea says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    So terribly sad to see such evil happening..
    Are beards trending – this guy, Paddock, Campos, and even the maintenance guy Schuck – in the earliest photos of him (shaved by time he was on ED show) all had the facial hair thing happening.
    Maybe getting paranoid.

  20. Howie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Pastor, Ushers, Elders, and Guards. the Pope has Guards. We should too,

  21. Hoosier_friend? says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Goddamned democRATS shoot us and then demand gun control. Thanks, Johnny and armed citizen for stopping more killings but especially for killing the gunman.

  22. guerillapatriot says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    FBI = Fudging Butchers’ Information

  23. TONYA PARNELL says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    THEY COULD HAVE SAVED A LOT MORE PEOPLE FROM BEING KILLED, GOD BLESS BOTH OF THEM

  24. oldschool64 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Ok, so it didn’t dawn on this reporter to ask whether the suspect was shot or died from the crash? I believe he said he “got off the road”, not really indicating the magnitude of the impact. Nor did the reporter ask if the assailant had been shot. Methinks this guy would fit right in at CNN!

  25. mazziflol says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:58 pm

  26. webgirlpdx says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    There has been a picture of the Pastor’s daughter posted who was sadly murdered. If so, she’s black so the Pastor must be also. How are these Antifa monsters going to explain this?

  27. jeans2nd says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    What a contrast to the Fake Texans who write a book trashing the Real American Incorrigible Deplorables and Our President.

    Thank the Lord for Real Texans. God Bless Texas.

    • justfactsplz says:
      November 5, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Fake Texans. I like that. I know I am not in minority company in not claiming the Bush’s as “real” Texans.

      • patrickhenrycensored says:
        November 5, 2017 at 10:44 pm

        George Herbert Walker Bush/ Milton, Massachusetts
        wife/Barbara Pierce/Flushing, New York.
        George Walker Bush/ New Haven, Connecticut
        wife/Laura Lane Welch / Midland, Texas,

      • LBB says:
        November 5, 2017 at 10:51 pm

        I wouldn’t equate the Bush’s to any of the Texans I know.

        Interestingly, God has chosen a time to shine a light while 5 presidents are still living. I hope they all live long enough for us to hear the truth of decisions they made while CIC.

  28. NJF says:
    November 5, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Thank god for these patriots!

  29. peighton2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Who was the brave, quick-thinking good guy with the gun that exchanged gunfire with the bad guy? Seems that he was the one that wasted the perp. He;s a hero.

  30. Old Lady says:
    November 5, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    If I had a son I hope he would have done what Johnny did today. Thank you Johnny!

  32. starfcker says:
    November 5, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Johnny, you knew he shot up a church what was going through your mind while you were chasing him? Johnny, “we got to get him.” Awesome answer

  33. Blaze says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Notice the church shooter dropped his weapon as soon as he was confronted, shot at and possibly shot. This proves what I remember our President saying…if these coward murderers are shot back at from legally armed citizens they are going immediately stop their actions one way of another. Return fire is just just plain awesome in these cases. Who knows where this shooter was going next. We have some real hero’s in Texas today.

  34. Bull Durham says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Do we know who the good neighbor is who shot the shooter?

  35. POP says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Johnnie is a Trump voter.
    Betcha.

    Surprised he was personally not armed….he won’t do unarmed again.

  36. deqwik2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I posted on the Shooter’s ID page but I found something. The shooter was having marital problems & was unstable. It hasn’t been confirmed but people close say he shot his wife & children too.

  37. got243kids says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Nothing happened at the service I attended today…
    American civilian militia, providing security, for over 240 years.

  38. wheatietoo says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Neighbor watched from across the street…said shooter was “fully masked, fully armored”.

