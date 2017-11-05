Texas Heroes: Johnnie Langendorff and Armed Witness Chased Church Shooter to His Demise…

Interesting video interview below. Texan Johnnie Langendorff arrived at the intersection near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and witnessed a good Samaritan (neighbor) returning rifle fire with the church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.
As shooter Kelley attempted to escape the area, together Langendorff and the armed good Samaritan gave chase in Johnnie’s truck.
TEXAS – Summer Caddel said her boyfriend, Johnnie Langendorff, called her moments after the shooting at First Baptist Church and told her that he saw a gunfight between the shooter and a neighbor, who was returning fire.
Langendorff then told Caddel the suspect — identified at Devin Kelley — then got into an SUV and drove away, and the two gave chase. (read more)
Johnny B. Good!
He reflects the best of all of us.
Note the toothpick as it makes its way from one corner of his mouth to the other. It made me smile, and think of some of my Montana cousins in a much earlier time.
Colorful character is Johnnie! God bless him and keep him. Brave guy. Same goes for the Good Samaritan who shot the killer.
If you listen carefully, Johnny did NOT say that the Good Samaritan shot the killer. Who shot him and who killed him is yet to be determined.
I noticed that too…
I agree the interviewee did not disclose the good samaritan shooting the church shooter after the crash; although it is very likely the good samaritan fatally shot the church shooter in the exchange prior to the chase, and the church shooter was succumbing to his injuries, resulting in the crash… The church shooter likely died before the law arrived… It is likely the church shooter bled out during the chase…
Yes I. noticed too. Very smart of him. We are a litigious nation with ambulance chasers watching , listening, drooling and yes, chasing.
Plus, with the inverted in/justice we see, these two are wise to say little. Never know who might want to bring bogus charges of manslaughter.
Then there’s the ACLU who may scream that the shooter’s civil rights to due process were denied or violated or something ridiculous.
Sad to be so cynical.
Johnnie living our National Anthem:
O’er the land of the free and the home of the BRAVE!
The toothpick was the first thing I noticed – reminded me so much of my grandpa who was a cotton farmer in Oklahoma.
God bless Johnnie, a man who was just doing the right thing at the right time.
Johnny B Cool
Blessed Texas!
The Good Guy is wearing a white hat!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“the right thing to do”…thanks Johnnie.
LikeLiked by 24 people
like
Loved it instantly. We wouldn’t have so many problems in the world if people made decisions based on , because it was the right thing to do.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God Bless and Thank you Johnnie! A true hero.🇺🇸
Great comment from video: “..this is another example of why the FBI has a credibility issue. They withhold the gunmans ID until they delete his social media accounts ..to prevent the public from reading any radical postings, then they confiscate the witnesses phone to prevent the public for getting images depicting the gunmans appearance at the time ..the FBI wants to control the public opinion and dictate what this mans motive was.”
This is going to have to stop. We’re connecting the dots anyway. The initials of the FBI are not “Scrub all inconvenient information.”
Yeah, they’re “F****ing Bury Information.”
Somebody said we have a Trump White House and a Hillary DOJ. And an Obama FBI.
Absolutely not to be trusted.
Yep. Fake Bureau of Incompetents…
Spot on.
Good guy with a gun + good guy with a pick up = dead shooter.
Oughta be campaign video…………………………….
YeP! Good guy with legal gun takes out bad guy with illegal gun. Liberals have no clue how to handle that bit of news.
Texas Department of Justice, swift and sure.
You are jumping to conclusions. Having a gunfight doesn’t mean the neighbor actually hit the killer, and the killer was apparently still alive or at least in his car when the police got there. Johnny says they were moved away and he doesn’t know what happened after that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless he shot himself, he was mortally wounded in the gunfight. Witness said he shot him in the neck. Likely bled out and crashed.
So…
Neighbor shot him.
He dropped gun and ran away.
He crashed while being pursued by the two good guys.
He’s dead.
Good guys win. Any questions?
local boys done good.
scum bag bled out
btw: Thank You
Antifa will go after Johnnie now, it’s their M.O. in Europe.
Uhhhh…no, they won’t. They only go after people who don’t carry guns and are unwilling to use them to defend themselves. The last two people they will try to go after are Johnnie and the the neighbor with the rifle.
There aren’t that many armed people in Europe because the people aren’t allowed to defend themselves. So it’s easy for cowardly eurotrash antifa to go after people. I think Johnnie has nothing to worry about. I’ll bet he can shoot the eyes out of a snake at 20 paces.
I’d love to spit some beechnut in that dude’s eyes
And shoot him with my old .45
‘Cause a country boy can survive
We say say grace
And we say ma’am
Well set you straight
And not give a damn
My version
I like your version, too, along with Bocephus’s.
He’s got a great one called “dinosaur” that’s pretty NON P.C. if you know what I mean.
We ran a trot line once and that daggone turtle was so big it scared the guy pulling in the line and he kept telling my husband…Row! Row! Row! LOL! We had a trolling motor on a Jon Boat. But he was half drunk and instead of letting go of the line, he almost jumped into the water trying to get away from it!
Antifa, if you’re reading this… Johnnie ain’t the type to take any B.S. “Going after” him would be a seriously bad life decision
“Antifa will go after Johnnie now, it’s their M.O. in Europe.”
______________
If they are so foolish to do so, they will find out that Texas is not Europe.
The shooter is alive? I didn’t get that impression from the other reports.
no
Dead
Yes, he is a good Antifa now (that he’s dead).
This was posted sometime either yesterday or Friday night – unsure, but maybe important
Looks to be more recent, and closer to his stated age than the msm offerings (a la traythug martin).
That’s not the correct picture
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://imgur.com/a/47UC
Nothing at this link.
Thanks LBB… I was wondering
This thread is discussing what I was trying to post
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/148150427
This is the picture
I hate phone posting!
Whoa… where did you find this ?
Look at the link I posted above. They are literally have a discussion about it. The guy that posted it is in the thread
When a FB friend said that they thought he had a beard, he answered that he shaved his beard off in October, said it was a long story.
I am grateful this country still grows men like Johnnie and the armed witness who knew what to do.
i read in another article that the gunman had fired into someone’s home and the homeowner was returning fire.
maybe he shot the SOB and is why he drove off but was bleeding out before the police got there and had to pull over.?
good for those two fellows to run him down i am sure we will get more as the facts come to light.
just a damn SHAME all those good folks lost their lives tho.
and from a ANTIFA SOB as it’s been said.
He also made a split second correct decision as to who was the real bad guy. He let an armed man into his vehicle and gave chase based upon very little information.
One was dressed as an Antifa Nazi.
The other one was dressed as a normal person.
Enough information.
It’s Texas. I would bet the farm they instinctively know the difference between a good guy with a gun and a bad guy with a gun.
Thank goodness there are still good and honorable people in the world. These two men, the good Samaritan with the rifle, and the good Samaritan pickup owner, are good ole boys, the very type hated by traitor politicians in DC and the rich and famous / Globalists.
Thanks to both men. Well done!
Thank God there are men like these two willing to put their lives in jeopardy for the greater good!
Not shy about displaying that cross either.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Noticed That… Did ya.. 😀😎
Cowboy Fellowship of Wilson County, most likely.
I live ‘in these parts.’
he’s a dead ringer for Steve Gaines
Cowboy hat, tattoos, chases the perp down link no metro-sexual ever would or could.
SJW’s take note.
He should get The Medal of Honor
Maybe President Trump will invite him the White House. It is time to promote such heroes and their firearms.
Reminded me of actor and war veteran James Stewart in his cowboy roles. (“The Cheyanne Social Club 1970 comes to mind).
metros and other libtards don’t fight back.
When Americans can not go to church on Sunday Morning without getting murdered there is a breakdown. A complete failure by our Federal Government. The domestic enemy is running wild and they do nothing.
Corrupt FBI.
They don’t care.
The top is gone. Comey must have seeded them fully with McCabe types.
Hmm, I’m detecting a pattern here…
Leftists with guns = Many innocents die
Conservatives with guns = Many innocents saved
Moral of the story: We need leftist control, not gun control
Guns don’t kill people.
Leftists kill people. (and babies, and disabled, and elderly, and poor, etc., etc.).
I’ve said the same thing. More leftist control.
This guy and the Scalise shooter now have me wondering if the commie globalist Left are now promising to pay off the families of the shooters for doing their wet work. Just like the funders of Jihad (but I repeat myself) do with radicalized muzzies in Europe and the Middle East..
Good on you, son.
You done Texas, and humanity;……………..proud.
And how long did it take the cops to show up?
According to Johnnie, 5-7 minutes. They were all going in the other direction toward the church.
Didn’t notice a car (being chased) going 95 mph away from the scene???
So terribly sad to see such evil happening..
Are beards trending – this guy, Paddock, Campos, and even the maintenance guy Schuck – in the earliest photos of him (shaved by time he was on ED show) all had the facial hair thing happening.
Maybe getting paranoid.
Beards of a feather,………………………… maybe.
Beards are definitely in. My son is of stellar character and he has a beard, as do all of his friends. These are God-fearing young men. It’s just a fad. (But this mama is ready for the fad to change….to see those handsome faces again!)
That’s a Salafist beard. Look it up.
Pastor, Ushers, Elders, and Guards. the Pope has Guards. We should too,
Goddamned democRATS shoot us and then demand gun control. Thanks, Johnny and armed citizen for stopping more killings but especially for killing the gunman.
FBI = Fudging Butchers’ Information
THEY COULD HAVE SAVED A LOT MORE PEOPLE FROM BEING KILLED, GOD BLESS BOTH OF THEM
No need to shout Tonya….
Ok, so it didn’t dawn on this reporter to ask whether the suspect was shot or died from the crash? I believe he said he “got off the road”, not really indicating the magnitude of the impact. Nor did the reporter ask if the assailant had been shot. Methinks this guy would fit right in at CNN!
I saw his high school picture. For what it’s worth, he was very emo.
There has been a picture of the Pastor’s daughter posted who was sadly murdered. If so, she’s black so the Pastor must be also. How are these Antifa monsters going to explain this?
Kind of wonder if they were looking to spin this as a “white supremacist” murder and didn’t bother to check the dimwit perp’s backgroud. Could also explain why his (anti)social media is being “cleansed” right now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pastor appears white
.http://a.abcnews.com/images/US/texas-church-shooting-video-04-file-ht-jc-171105_12x5_992.jpg
If you click on that link, the photo displayed is stamped “File Oct 29, 2017”
That’s a week ago and the News has reported that the Pastor is out of town, so maybe that photo is of the Pastor who is filling in??
She was probably adopted. Pastor & his wife are both white.
Black Hispanic White in this modern day and age you can’t tell what color a child’s parents are by their complexion, she was a beautiful child of God taken IN church I can’t imagine the terror and horror her parents are going through tonight.
What a contrast to the Fake Texans who write a book trashing the Real American Incorrigible Deplorables and Our President.
Thank the Lord for Real Texans. God Bless Texas.
Fake Texans. I like that. I know I am not in minority company in not claiming the Bush’s as “real” Texans.
George Herbert Walker Bush/ Milton, Massachusetts
wife/Barbara Pierce/Flushing, New York.
George Walker Bush/ New Haven, Connecticut
wife/Laura Lane Welch / Midland, Texas,
Yes, I knew they were New Englanders. Daddy Bush came down to make a killing off of oil I believe. Little Librarian Laura should have found her a real Texan.
H W Daddy carpetbagger
Laura was a drinker back then
I did not know that about Laura. No wonder she hit it off with W.
A teenaged Laura Bush caused the death of a classmate in an automobile accident.
Story goes she was drinking.
‘Official’ police report said neither driver had been drinking, but no tests were performed. No charges were filed as a result of the accident.
I wouldn’t equate the Bush’s to any of the Texans I know.
Interestingly, God has chosen a time to shine a light while 5 presidents are still living. I hope they all live long enough for us to hear the truth of decisions they made while CIC.
Thank god for these patriots!
Who was the brave, quick-thinking good guy with the gun that exchanged gunfire with the bad guy? Seems that he was the one that wasted the perp. He;s a hero.
If I had a son I hope he would have done what Johnny did today. Thank you Johnny!
Murica!
Johnny, you knew he shot up a church what was going through your mind while you were chasing him? Johnny, “we got to get him.” Awesome answer
And Got Him They Did
Notice the church shooter dropped his weapon as soon as he was confronted, shot at and possibly shot. This proves what I remember our President saying…if these coward murderers are shot back at from legally armed citizens they are going immediately stop their actions one way of another. Return fire is just just plain awesome in these cases. Who knows where this shooter was going next. We have some real hero’s in Texas today.
Do we know who the good neighbor is who shot the shooter?
http://www.kens5.com/news/local/witness-describes-seeing-church-shooter-flee-church/489320049
No name, but a lot of description.
This young man, Kevin Jordan, describes his neighbor who took cover behind a car and shot the murderer. Then he took another shot into the murderer’s car window as he was driving away. Neighbor man is the true hero. (Guess he’s the one who was picked up by Johnny and driven to the site where the murderer crashed in the field).
Patrick, did you notice what was said at the 1:30 mark, when the young man is describing the shooter- “He was in face mask.”
Face mask, black ‘ninja’ outfit, shoots up a church…
Ok, I have seen enough.
It sure looks like Antifa to me.
Look for the media trying to spin it into something else…
Johnnie is a Trump voter.
Betcha.
Surprised he was personally not armed….he won’t do unarmed again.
I posted on the Shooter’s ID page but I found something. The shooter was having marital problems & was unstable. It hasn’t been confirmed but people close say he shot his wife & children too.
got a link?
Go back to Sundance’s post Texas Church Shooter ID. Just posted so it’s at bottom.
nevermind, I see the content you posted on the other thread.
are you saying the shooter shot his wife and children before going and shooting up the church?
If so, that should be major headlines in all the media, and I’m not seeing it
What I AM seeing is this tidbit that his court martial was for assaulting his wife and child:
“Update 9:49 p.m.: CBS News initially reported that Devin Patrik Kelley “received a dishonorable discharge and was court martialed in May 2014. CBS News later corrected that article to state, “Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assault on his spouse and assault on their child, Stefanek said. He received a bad conduct discharge and confinement for 12 months.” The news network made no notations about the correction in their article.”
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/11/05/multiple-casualties-reported-in-texas-church-shooting/
That was his ex wife. He was married to a Tessa Brennaman when he was in the Air Force.
I do have a link to the Tami Jones page.
https://www.facebook.com/aktami72
Thx, deqwik
Would not surprise me.
The reason for his getting booted from the military was domestic violence against his first wife and their child.
He spent one year in the brig for that.
Nothing happened at the service I attended today…
American civilian militia, providing security, for over 240 years.
Neighbor watched from across the street…said shooter was “fully masked, fully armored”.
