President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Meet Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were invited to the Emperor’s residence in center of Tokyo.  Upon arrival the president and first lady were greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Residence.

The U.S. President and First Lady arrived in their armored limo and pulled into the covered driveway in front of the entrance. The Japanese emperor and the empress were already in place, standing in front of open glass doors as the president and FLOTUS stepped out of the limo.

The emperor took a couple steps toward Trump, and stepped down a low rise at the entrance greeting President Trump in Japanese.  An interpreter stepped forward to translate, saying, very happy to be able to welcome you.

The emperor then motioned for Trump to enter the residence. Trump paused briefly to look at the press cameras and the four walked inside, trailed by two interpreters.

They were scheduled to be in the residence for about 30 minutes for what the White House described as a state call.  The emperors residence is inside the expensive, wooded Imperial Palace grounds in the center of Tokyo. Access to the emperors residence is tightly controlled and very few Japanese citizens have ever been allowed inside. (pool report LA Times)

Motorcade departed Emperor’s residence at 11:40 am.  After short drive thru city we arrived at the government palace where Potus and Flotus joined PM Abe and Mrs Abe in a lavish welcome ceremony and review of troops. Servers red carpets were laid out and the group stood at attention for the two national anthems before Abe led Trump to review the troops.

Then they greeted the US and Japan delegations. US side included Kushner, Tillerson, Dina Powell, McMaster, Haggerty and Matt Pottinger.

Then the leaders were escorted to the back of the building for lunch in a dining room overlooking a koi pond. The leaders chatted while waking along a path covered in pebbles and then Abe showed Trump some items incl food for the fish and small wooden boxes, they entered the building and aides opened a glass screen door and a Japanese aide clapped loudly above the pond perhaps to get the attention of the fish.

The two leaders then leaned out and began throwing spoonfuls of the food into the water, before eventually turning over the bowls and dumping the rest out.  (Pool – Washington Post)

 

 

11:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a welcoming ceremony and state call with Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan – Imperial Residence, Tokyo, Japan

11:45am / 9:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the honor guard ceremony – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

12:00pm / 10:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

12:45pm / 10:45pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an official photo with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

1:00pm / 11:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

1:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a meeting with families of North Korean abductees – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

7:15pm / 5:15am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state banquet – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

While POTUS is conducting official diplomatic business, First Lady Melania and Mrs. Akie Abe visit elementary school kids, and enjoy music.  MUST WATCH:

34 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Meet Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko…

  RedBallExpress says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Trump boycotted the NFL just like me!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  LBB says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Following their travels always makes me smile. Melania and children is such a joy to watch.
Much success potential on this trip.
    Much success potential on this trip.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  mcclainra says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Goosebumps watching, and hearing, these beautiful children singing to our fabulous first lady. Happy days are here again!! What a welcome change, and how lucky are we to have such a POTUS and FLOTUS!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    piper567 says:
      November 6, 2017 at 12:03 am

      I can’t help but wonder how the children, and even the adults, see Melania…She towers above them.
      I think she’s 5’11”, and is she wearing heels?
      Especially towards the end of this clip, she is surrounded by children who come up to her waist.
      What a great video!!
      Thanks sundance!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  wheatietoo says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    No bowing from our President…unlike the previous occupier-in-chief.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  ZurichMike says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Geopolitics. 6-nation solution. Whatever. I am so completely distracted by Melania Trump, which can best be described by the word "va-VOOM!"

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  alliwantissometruth says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    In a hushed voice…

    Mr. President, act like you don’t know what you’re doing & make a deal with them. Tell them since their population numbers are falling & they need workers, we’ll send them 60 million workers for say, some sushi & some kimono’s

    Then send them the 50 million illegal aliens & the 10 million refugees in the USA

    Naw, just kidding. Just because our politicians are so treasonous & stupid doesn’t mean we should destroy a people who take their sovereignty seriously

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Sayit2016 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    That dress Melania is wearing is stunning and those shoes sheer perfection ! She is so tall and elegant !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Bendix says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    What's with all the dark blue?

    Like

    Reply
  chojun says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:00 am

    I wonder what kind of bow, if any, with which the Japanese Emperor greeted Mr. Trump. An _eshaku_ bow (around 15 degrees) would be given by the Emperor if he wished to greet Trump as an equal. I’m not sure if the Emperor is slightly hunched over from age or if he is offering a very respectful and polite eshaku bow. I think the latter as he is supposedly a kind and gracious man.

    By contrast, “Mr.” Obama is giving a deep _saikeirei_ bow which carries dual meaning of either profound respect or REGRET. But on top of that, Obama’s clasp in the handshake creates an awkward situation and makes him look like a buffoon as hands are expected to remain at the side for most bows. The Emperor clearly did not expect such a bow from Obama by extending his hand for a handshake.

    Like

    Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      November 6, 2017 at 12:35 am

      IKR? That handshake at the same time as a bow is extraordinarily weird and awkward.

      Wonder who came up with that idea , or if he thought it up all by himself?

      To me, the Emperor looks like he doesn’t quite know what to make of it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  A2 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:01 am

    I am reposting:
    I did not want to post because of those horrible murders in Texas. The President’s speech at the US Japan Embassy was blocked out internationally. I do not know why, I was watching Japanese TV at the time.

    He made his position clear to the small group of American and Japanese businessmen at the Embassy. Very fair, but insisting Japan needs to do more for fair and reciprocal trade. The Japanese press have been very fair, saying that the most important thing is the strong alliance. PM Abe even restated this. They also, without bias, have noted the difference in trade positions. Japan is in favour of TPP and that the US wants bi-lats.

    The visit to the Emperor and Empress of Japan was very cordial. First Lady Melania was elegantly and simpliciticaly dressed and very formal in her behavior. At the end of the meeting the Empress kissed her, European style on both cheeks, a recognition of respect and warmth.

    (The Japanese press was wondering whether Pres Trump would bow (like that POS Obama) , but he and his lady shook hands. All very good)

    The Honour ceremony was formal and fitting. The President and First Lady put their hands over their hearts at the National Anthem.

    Several other notable points:

    Japanese Defense Minister Onodara will go to Hawaii to meet Admiral Harris (Pac-Com Commander) to look at the Aegis land based defensive missile system i January.

    South Korea, Pres Trump’s next stop is a State visit and they announced yesterday they are putting sanctions on any banks and businesses that have ties to NK. This is the first time they have done so, independently of the UN.They are a bit miffed he will only stay there a short 24 hours (according to the press) before he goes to China.

    The first Lady will attend the state visits (Japan, SK and China) but will return to the US. The meetings in Vietnam and the Philippines are all business and security meetings.

    The Guardian has topped themselves with headlines screaming over their Paradise papers investigations. Obviously as yet, focusing on the Trump Administration’s personnel. It is all sound and fury signifying nothing. If you read their ‘exposé’ it is all things known and previously documented. I suppose they needed to justify the time and effort in finding nothing new. Ignore.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  kinthenorthwest says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:03 am

    So beautiful–Heart warming…
    Brings a tear to my eye–many a tear actually…
    Gives me hope that my grand kids, great grand kids and all future generations will have an awesome America, an America as America was intended.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  yakmaster2 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:05 am

    I love how natural Melania is around children. Clearly, they are precious to her and children intuitively feel it. Just look at their excitement and how these children are drawn to her!! ❤

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  USA loves Melania says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Breaking:
    A newly released poll shows President Trump’s approval rating among Japanese koi fish has skyrocketed to 100%.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  snailmailtrucker says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Beautiful !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  bessie2003 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:13 am

    That second video of the First Lady and Mrs. Abe with the children was so beautiful! Thanks for finding and sharing this, perfect balm for such a heartbreaking day.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    Sayit2016 says:
      November 6, 2017 at 12:19 am

      I agree… I so needed to see something beautiful and uplifting after today….I needed to be reminded that there are beautiful things in this world…It always shocks me that no matter horrific an event is– the world does not stop for one minute.

      Like

      Reply
  treehouseron says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I wonder what message the Japanese got from President Trump dumping the entire bowl of food for the fish…. that’s fascinating.

    No time for trivial things? Extreme generosity? He feeds fish like he plays golf! ALL THE WAY LIVE!

    Like

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Dang. That was too cute!!!

    Between the palm touching and the Peace Signs (including the First Lady!) and the kids just swarming her…..!

    Like

    Reply
  Sayit2016 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:29 am

    It is amazing to see the respect that Emperor Akihito has for our President and the positive press from Japanese newspapers, given the backdrop of the attack at Pearl Harbor. It is a true testament that things can change for the better if there is a will to do so.

    Like

    Reply
  A2 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Another note. Security in Tokyo is very strict for President Trump’s visit. PM Abe made this priority before his visit. The way to to Palace was cleared of the usual tourists thronging their way to the Palace.

    It was reported in the Japanese Press that bomb threats were made on transportation links from cities outside of Tokyo. Major disruption to transportation. All were fake. However, the Japanese made sure of stopping these threats.

    https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/11/06/national/crime-legal/bomb-threats-force-evacuations-snarl-transport-kyoto-osaka-hiroshima-shiga/#.Wf_zHUuB9aU

    Like

    Reply
  H.R. says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Melania is AMAZING! ♥️👍♥️

    Mrs. Abe is no slouch, either. Like Melania, she is very comfortable being herself. She glows and it shows. 👍👍

    Like

    Reply

