President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Meet Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were invited to the Emperor’s residence in center of Tokyo. Upon arrival the president and first lady were greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Residence.

The U.S. President and First Lady arrived in their armored limo and pulled into the covered driveway in front of the entrance. The Japanese emperor and the empress were already in place, standing in front of open glass doors as the president and FLOTUS stepped out of the limo.

The emperor took a couple steps toward Trump, and stepped down a low rise at the entrance greeting President Trump in Japanese. An interpreter stepped forward to translate, saying, very happy to be able to welcome you.

The emperor then motioned for Trump to enter the residence. Trump paused briefly to look at the press cameras and the four walked inside, trailed by two interpreters.

They were scheduled to be in the residence for about 30 minutes for what the White House described as a state call. The emperors residence is inside the expensive, wooded Imperial Palace grounds in the center of Tokyo. Access to the emperors residence is tightly controlled and very few Japanese citizens have ever been allowed inside. (pool report LA Times)

Motorcade departed Emperor’s residence at 11:40 am. After short drive thru city we arrived at the government palace where Potus and Flotus joined PM Abe and Mrs Abe in a lavish welcome ceremony and review of troops. Servers red carpets were laid out and the group stood at attention for the two national anthems before Abe led Trump to review the troops.

Then they greeted the US and Japan delegations. US side included Kushner, Tillerson, Dina Powell, McMaster, Haggerty and Matt Pottinger.

Then the leaders were escorted to the back of the building for lunch in a dining room overlooking a koi pond. The leaders chatted while waking along a path covered in pebbles and then Abe showed Trump some items incl food for the fish and small wooden boxes, they entered the building and aides opened a glass screen door and a Japanese aide clapped loudly above the pond perhaps to get the attention of the fish.

The two leaders then leaned out and began throwing spoonfuls of the food into the water, before eventually turning over the bowls and dumping the rest out. (Pool – Washington Post)

Trump spoon feeds koi fish at Akasaka Palace. He ended up just dumping the whole box of fish food into the pond, per @justinsink at scene. pic.twitter.com/ICAxXMlMsA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 6, 2017

11:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a welcoming ceremony and state call with Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan – Imperial Residence, Tokyo, Japan

11:45am / 9:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the honor guard ceremony – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

12:00pm / 10:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

12:45pm / 10:45pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an official photo with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

1:00pm / 11:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

1:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a meeting with families of North Korean abductees – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

7:15pm / 5:15am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state banquet – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

While POTUS is conducting official diplomatic business, First Lady Melania and Mrs. Akie Abe visit elementary school kids, and enjoy music. MUST WATCH:

Advertisements