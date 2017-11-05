President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Meet Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were invited to the Emperor’s residence in center of Tokyo. Upon arrival the president and first lady were greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Residence.
The U.S. President and First Lady arrived in their armored limo and pulled into the covered driveway in front of the entrance. The Japanese emperor and the empress were already in place, standing in front of open glass doors as the president and FLOTUS stepped out of the limo.
The emperor took a couple steps toward Trump, and stepped down a low rise at the entrance greeting President Trump in Japanese. An interpreter stepped forward to translate, saying, very happy to be able to welcome you.
The emperor then motioned for Trump to enter the residence. Trump paused briefly to look at the press cameras and the four walked inside, trailed by two interpreters.
They were scheduled to be in the residence for about 30 minutes for what the White House described as a state call. The emperors residence is inside the expensive, wooded Imperial Palace grounds in the center of Tokyo. Access to the emperors residence is tightly controlled and very few Japanese citizens have ever been allowed inside. (pool report LA Times)
Motorcade departed Emperor’s residence at 11:40 am. After short drive thru city we arrived at the government palace where Potus and Flotus joined PM Abe and Mrs Abe in a lavish welcome ceremony and review of troops. Servers red carpets were laid out and the group stood at attention for the two national anthems before Abe led Trump to review the troops.
Then they greeted the US and Japan delegations. US side included Kushner, Tillerson, Dina Powell, McMaster, Haggerty and Matt Pottinger.
Then the leaders were escorted to the back of the building for lunch in a dining room overlooking a koi pond. The leaders chatted while waking along a path covered in pebbles and then Abe showed Trump some items incl food for the fish and small wooden boxes, they entered the building and aides opened a glass screen door and a Japanese aide clapped loudly above the pond perhaps to get the attention of the fish.
The two leaders then leaned out and began throwing spoonfuls of the food into the water, before eventually turning over the bowls and dumping the rest out. (Pool – Washington Post)
While POTUS is conducting official diplomatic business, First Lady Melania and Mrs. Akie Abe visit elementary school kids, and enjoy music. MUST WATCH:
I am reposting:
I did not want to post because of those horrible murders in Texas. The President’s speech at the US Japan Embassy was blocked out internationally. I do not know why, I was watching Japanese TV at the time.
He made his position clear to the small group of American and Japanese businessmen at the Embassy. Very fair, but insisting Japan needs to do more for fair and reciprocal trade. The Japanese press have been very fair, saying that the most important thing is the strong alliance. PM Abe even restated this. They also, without bias, have noted the difference in trade positions. Japan is in favour of TPP and that the US wants bi-lats.
The visit to the Emperor and Empress of Japan was very cordial. First Lady Melania was elegantly and simpliciticaly dressed and very formal in her behavior. At the end of the meeting the Empress kissed her, European style on both cheeks, a recognition of respect and warmth.
(The Japanese press was wondering whether Pres Trump would bow (like that POS Obama) , but he and his lady shook hands. All very good)
The Honour ceremony was formal and fitting. The President and First Lady put their hands over their hearts at the National Anthem.
Several other notable points:
Japanese Defense Minister Onodara will go to Hawaii to meet Admiral Harris (Pac-Com Commander) to look at the Aegis land based defensive missile system i January.
South Korea, Pres Trump’s next stop is a State visit and they announced yesterday they are putting sanctions on any banks and businesses that have ties to NK. This is the first time they have done so, independently of the UN.They are a bit miffed he will only stay there a short 24 hours (according to the press) before he goes to China.
The first Lady will attend the state visits (Japan, SK and China) but will return to the US. The meetings in Vietnam and the Philippines are all business and security meetings.
The Guardian has topped themselves with headlines screaming over their Paradise papers investigations. Obviously as yet, focusing on the Trump Administration’s personnel. It is all sound and fury signifying nothing. If you read their ‘exposé’ it is all things known and previously documented. I suppose they needed to justify the time and effort in finding nothing new. Ignore.
