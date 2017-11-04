Presidential Schedule: The Trump’s in Japan – A Weekend at Abe’s…

President Trump and First Lady Melania depart Hawaii at 7:20am (local) / 1:20pm (EST) Saturday for their flight to Japan. This should be an enjoyable portion of the 12-day trip as President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are good friends, and Mrs. Melania Trump and Mrs. Akie Abe have met several times and have a good relationship.

On Sunday morning, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in Tokyo, Japan. The President and the First Lady will participate in a Yokota Air Base event. In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and professional Japanese golfer Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. The President will then golf with Prime Minister Abe and Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. In the evening, the President and the First Lady will have dinner with Prime Minister Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe.

♦ 10:45am (local) / 9:45pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Tokyo, Japan.

♦ 11:00am (local) / 10:00pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Yokota Air Base troop event. – Yokota Air Base, Japan

♦ 12:05pm (local) / 11:05pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT has lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and professional Japanese golfer Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. – Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Japan

♦ 12:45pm (local) / 11:45pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT golfs with Japanese Prime Minister Abe and Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. – Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Japan

♦ 7:35pm (local) / 5:35am (EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY have dinner with Prime Minster Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe – Ginza Ukai Tei, Tokyo, Japan

The Lion Visits The Bamboo Forest

(Via Reuters) […] President Trump will also have a state call with the Imperial Family at Akasaka Palace during his visit. Abe and Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

Joined by his wife Melania on part of the trip, Trump’s tour of Asia is the longest by an American president since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Besides Japan, he will visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump extended the trip by a day on Friday when he agreed to participate in a summit of East Asian nations in Manila.

[…] Trump’s trip is to be dominated by trade and how to muster more international pressure on North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.

“We’ll be talking about trade,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We’ll be talking about obviously North Korea. We’ll be enlisting the help of a lot of people and countries and we’ll see what happens. But I think we’re going to have a very successful trip. There is a lot of good will.”

Trump has rattled some allies with his vow to “totally destroy” North Korea if it threatens the United States and his dismissal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster, briefing reporters on Friday, defended Trump’s colorful language. “What’s inflammatory is the North Korean regime and what they’re doing to threaten the world,” McMaster said.

Trump will seek a united front with the leaders of Japan and South Korea against North Korea before visiting Beijing to make the case to Chinese President Xi Jinping that he should do more to rein in Pyongyang.

Trade will factor heavily during Trump’s trip as he tries to persuade Asian allies to agree to trade policies more favorable to the United States.

A centerpiece of the trip will be a visit to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, where he will deliver a speech in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which is seen as offering a bulwark in response to expansionist Chinese policies. (read more)

