Presidential Schedule: The Trump’s in Japan – A Weekend at Abe’s…

President Trump and First Lady Melania depart Hawaii at 7:20am (local) / 1:20pm (EST) Saturday for their flight to Japan. This should be an enjoyable portion of the 12-day trip as President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are good friends, and Mrs. Melania Trump and Mrs. Akie Abe have met several times and have a good relationship.
On Sunday morning, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in Tokyo, Japan. The President and the First Lady will participate in a Yokota Air Base event. In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and professional Japanese golfer Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. The President will then golf with Prime Minister Abe and Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. In the evening, the President and the First Lady will have dinner with Prime Minister Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe.
♦ 10:45am (local) / 9:45pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Tokyo, Japan.
♦ 11:00am (local) / 10:00pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Yokota Air Base troop event. – Yokota Air Base, Japan
♦ 12:05pm (local) / 11:05pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT has lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and professional Japanese golfer Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. – Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Japan
♦ 12:45pm (local) / 11:45pm (EST) THE PRESIDENT golfs with Japanese Prime Minister Abe and Mr. Hideki Matsuyama. – Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Japan
♦ 7:35pm (local) / 5:35am (EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY have dinner with Prime Minster Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe – Ginza Ukai Tei, Tokyo, Japan
The Lion Visits The Bamboo Forest
(Via Reuters) […] President Trump will also have a state call with the Imperial Family at Akasaka Palace during his visit. Abe and Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.
Joined by his wife Melania on part of the trip, Trump’s tour of Asia is the longest by an American president since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Besides Japan, he will visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Trump extended the trip by a day on Friday when he agreed to participate in a summit of East Asian nations in Manila.
[…] Trump’s trip is to be dominated by trade and how to muster more international pressure on North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.
“We’ll be talking about trade,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We’ll be talking about obviously North Korea. We’ll be enlisting the help of a lot of people and countries and we’ll see what happens. But I think we’re going to have a very successful trip. There is a lot of good will.”
Trump has rattled some allies with his vow to “totally destroy” North Korea if it threatens the United States and his dismissal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.
White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster, briefing reporters on Friday, defended Trump’s colorful language. “What’s inflammatory is the North Korean regime and what they’re doing to threaten the world,” McMaster said.
Trump will seek a united front with the leaders of Japan and South Korea against North Korea before visiting Beijing to make the case to Chinese President Xi Jinping that he should do more to rein in Pyongyang.
Trade will factor heavily during Trump’s trip as he tries to persuade Asian allies to agree to trade policies more favorable to the United States.
A centerpiece of the trip will be a visit to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, where he will deliver a speech in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which is seen as offering a bulwark in response to expansionist Chinese policies. (read more)
God, please Bless our President and First Lady. Protect them on their trip to Asia. Amen.
Amen!
Amen.
Ivanka was treated like a Queen. Dining with PM Abe. Shinzo Abe clearly appreciates his friendship with President Trump.
Nice touch from Abe that they will be golfing with world no 4 Hideki Matsuyama
God bless President Trump, family and friends…can’t wait to see all bacon you bring back to our shores…No more Mr. Nice Guy…R E C I P R O C A L…
Mmmmmmmm……..bacon!
Better yet, bring home the beef 松阪牛!
The Japanese are golf mad but can’t afford it as the few clubs are so exclusive. Some years ago, Iwasaki built a golfing resort in sub tropical Yeppoon in Queensland, Australia, so Japanese could holiday in the tropics at the beach and golf, their dream holiday. They would be impressed by Pres Trump (a) owning so many actual golf courses around the world and in USA, and (b), that he is a top golfer himself. This will get a lot of publicity and favorable attention in Japan.
Melanie won’t be with him on the whole trip?
Good question elleb.
I couldn’t help but imagine rocketman pacing the whole time our President Trump is visiting all of these countries. I’m sure he will drive China nuts by demanding they tell him what is being said and going on without him. Too funny. I’m sure he will be dying to test another missile, but I really can’t imagine him being that bloody daft. I can see him telling off China and how lousy their spies are, but not the missile launching.
I saw a click bait article on how no one attended, or barely attended Ivanka’s speech in Japan. All I could think of is did they take the picture hours before or after. I never clicked on the article, no reason too. I would think if she is loved in China, the Japanese probably think highly of her as well along with Vietnam and the others. She is a beautiful, highly intelligent and graceful lady with impeccable manners.
I look forward to watching this all play out here at CTH, there is no place better. I just hope Sundance will be able to get some good sleep between it all.
Be well good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
I meant to say, there is no better place. Sorry, way too early for my brain to properly function. I’m sure there are more mistakes too, please ignore them.
No worries 😉
Shinzo Abe as Super Mario, from Rio Olympics closing ceremony. Tokyo will be hosting the 2020 Olympic Games
Cute!
The Daily Mail has some great pictures of the trip so far..
President Trump and the First Lady at the Pearl Harbor memorial. Beautiful.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5048729/Aloha-Trumps-touch-Hawaii-Asia-trip.html#ixzz4xRpKzSFX
Beautiful! Next generation…
Awesome! I was trying to think of a word to describe this photo and the word that kept popping into my head was….AMERICAN! Look at all the happy faces…that just looks like such a cool, classic, happy American scene.
Beautiful photos, Dora! Thanks for posting! God Bless You!
Why such a long trip?
Speculation: if the Uniparty was making money by selling / giving away U.S BLM mineral rights, and giving away public (other people’s) money for foreign companies to buy the uranium, and this includes Russia and Iran, and somehow EU is mixed up in this, then the president will need some countervailing allies in uninvolved countries to counter-weight this. Possibly to draw upon international pressure, and foreign intelligence to follow the money – it cannot be followed by U.S. agencies since they are corrupt.
IOW: Trump may need international allies to bring down this level of corruption. These allies could be Japan, et al.
(oh – but not China or NK – goes without saying.)
Our President and PM Abe. Old friends catching up……
I am once again in awe of how much energy he has. I traveled to Asia in my old job, and the travel and time difference wore me out. The schedule above has him hitting the ground running. Even with all the perks of AF1 and his private staff, it still is more than your typical 9-5 job. Love my President!
Me too!
What’s he doing there? Read that President Trump hated his son-in-Law…can’t trust Extreme Media!
You obviously haven’t read the comments trashing his wife on the other thread. It was as if the left-wing media (who trashed her also) was running wild on CTH.
Welcome to Asia Mr President and First Lady Melania! A weekend with friends.
日本へようこそ!
