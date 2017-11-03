President Trump Reacts to DNC Clinton Campaign “”Rigged Primary” Scandal…

President Trump has weighed in on the shocking admission by former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile about the Clinton Campaign controlling the DNC throughout the 2015 and 2016 Democrat primary election.

10 Responses to President Trump Reacts to DNC Clinton Campaign “”Rigged Primary” Scandal…

  1. hypnotique59 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:13 am

    Indeed! Where is our Justice Department??? Out to lunch or sleeping.?

  2. grandmaintexas says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:21 am

    I hope POTUS is getting us ready for more personnel changes. With each tweet, the optics for the DOJ get worse. We will be behind him 100 percent when changes are announced.

  3. MaineCoon says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:24 am

    The word du jour and modus operandi is “collusion” – Manafort/Podesta/Ukraine, H/DNC, FUSION GPS/Steele/Papa/H, Donna B/H, Russia/H. This list goes on, but the common denominator is H.

  4. Peter says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:35 am

    MCCabe at FBI, Mr $780,000 donation himself and Rosenstein at Justice – evidence seems clear these are dirty cops at #2 positions.

    Until someone has the stones to fire and humiliate these swamp creatures, all talk, no action politics.

    • Peter says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:39 am

      GO back and reseach uniparty’s Senate vote to approve Rosenstein – speed and number of votes…he is their blocking lever , obvious as rain.

      ANd McCabe has $780k to prove his swampiness – absurd these men are in power.

  5. ZurichMike says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:37 am

    There is not enough popcorn and bourbon in the world for me to enjoy watching the implosion / explosion of The Swamp and all of its disgusting creatures.

  6. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:03 am

    Sessions is busy sniffing for the medical marihuana users

  7. vexedmi says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Does Donna Brazile have round-the-clock protection? In the next day or so she’s going to need it.

