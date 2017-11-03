No Jail Time for Bowe Bergdahl – A Dishonorable Discharge, Reduction in Rank and a Fine….

Military Judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, handed Bowe Bergdahl a stunningly lenient sentence today reducing Bergdahl’s rank to Private, reducing his pay by $1,000 per month for ten months, handing him a dishonorable discharge and then allowing him to walk away without jail time. According to NBC News Judge Nance did not make any further comments.

Last week Bergdahl plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy and faced up to life in prison. The judge let him walk with a reduction in rank and a fine.

Private Bergdahl, knowingly and with intent, walked away from his base in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009, and was captured by the Taliban within hours. Six U.S. military servicemen were killed trying to find him. In 2014 President Obama traded five Gitmo Taliban terrorist detainees for him in a very controversial prisoner exchange.

The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

