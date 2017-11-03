No Jail Time for Bowe Bergdahl – A Dishonorable Discharge, Reduction in Rank and a Fine….

Posted on November 3, 2017

Military Judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, handed Bowe Bergdahl a stunningly lenient sentence today reducing Bergdahl’s rank to Private, reducing his pay by $1,000 per month for ten months, handing him a dishonorable discharge and then allowing him to walk away without jail time.  According to NBC News Judge Nance did not make any further comments.

Last week Bergdahl plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy and faced up to life in prison.  The judge let him walk with a reduction in rank and a fine.

Private Bergdahl, knowingly and with intent, walked away from his base in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009, and was captured by the Taliban within hours.  Six U.S. military servicemen were killed trying to find him.  In 2014 President Obama traded five Gitmo Taliban terrorist detainees for him in a very controversial prisoner exchange.

 

  1. Digleigh says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    This judge must be gonadless if male, pro-islamic extremist or taliban, and must hope for more incidents to occur…This is unbelievable and disgraceful!! I thought 10 years was too lenient! as he would normally get the death penalty in the past… What a farce of what kind of people are now in power in our military , and how justice is gone in America!!, along with turncoat Mueller sanitizing our FBI documents of anything perceived to be anti-islamic… How about, Mueller, you go back and sanitize all our Christian- hating words in so many areas of our schools, intel, etc..????

    

    
  2. polk8dot says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Meanwhile,

    “At least four U.S. Army soldiers worked with Mexico’s Gulf Cartel to supply them with more than 40 assault rifles. – This week, U.S. Army Sergeant Julian Presas stood before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio, and received a sentence of 16 years and 8 months in federal prison. The other 3 POSs pleaded guilty to straw purchasing charges and received a probation term of two years.”

    

    
    • polk8dot says:
      November 3, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Who knew that military justice is more lenient that civilian?

      

      
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        November 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Judge Nance should be reassigned to a post in Antarctica.

        

        
      • Bob says:
        November 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        During my time in the Army, I’ve have seen harsher punishment for a Soldier sleeping on guard duty, literally five years at Leavenworth.
        One guy was separated with a Bad Conduct Discharge for hiding pancakes in his foot locker….he was gone in less than a week.
        Another stole my car…ten years….loss of rank and privileges.
        This man has shown no remorse during his trial, and denounced the USA in favor of the Taliban. Punishment for the crime by being incarcerated is suppose to be a debt to society, and a deterrent to others. This is neither and is a terrible judgment to an all volunteer military, and a slap in the face to the USA. Considering the harm and loss of life that was caused by his cowardice, not to mention the barter trade of the unholy prisoners that Obama swapped for this embarrassment to the US Military and the USA in general.

        

        
        • mimbler says:
          November 3, 2017 at 5:42 pm

          Yes, in my time in the army, an enlisted man served brig (prison) time for “contemptuously stirring a superior officer’s coffee”.
          Apparently, desertion and treason is now a lesser crime.

          

          
  3. Christina says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Did you think sentencing was going to be any harsher than that given to Bradley Manning for his treason?

    

    
  4. labrat says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I’m trying to find a video of the press conference Bergdahl’s dad gave after his release. Not the one in the WH – the one in Idaho where he told his son to trust the people who would be handling him. Does anyone else remember this?

    

    
  5. calbear84 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Our Executive Branch has been run by Frank Marshall Davis’ son and an Iranian mole for the past 8 years. Right now, we are at our weakest point, but I have faith in PDJT, and I’m praying for our nation.

    

    
  6. sundance says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    

    
  7. blakeney says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Many men (Diana West has a list) are still in prison for doing their duty, not defecting, while Obama was President. President Trump should immediately pardon them all.

    

    
  8. Yankee Doodle says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    I just called Sec of Defense’s Executive Secretary and expressed my “humble” opinion of the judge and what he deserves. (703) 692-7125

    

    
    • andyocoregon says:
      November 3, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      I called that number also and the male secretary who answered the phone thanked me heartily for expressing my opinion of that judge. One of the kindest things I told him is the judge needs to resign his commission.

      

      
  9. georgiafl says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    BRING every last one of OUR MEN HOME FROM THE NASTY DISGUSTING terrorist-breeding ISLAMIC HELL HOLE MIDDLE EAST – if that’s the best the Military can do about a traitor/fool who caused the death of 6 men and the release of evil terrorist so many lives!!!!!

    

    
  10. Rock Knutne says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    All one needs do is look into all the placements of people in charge of all the organizations that have any meaningful input on our daily lives.

    Then think back to president Stompy Feet’s promise to “fundamentally change America.”

    Not a single criminal from the past 8 years in any political capacity will be charged, much less found guilty until and unless the person(s) in charge of said investigation and prosecution are replaced by the Trump team with conservative people from outside the Washington bubble.

    I’m not sure 8 years will be enough time.

    

    
    • The Jimmy Jack says:
      November 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      You’re absolutely right. I hear that fundamentally change line in my head daily now.

      I’m livid, disgusted, sad and bit scared of what this means for America going forward all at the same time.

      This has to hit home for all of us military families here. God help us.

      

      
      • frank says:
        November 3, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        It is time to acknowledge that half the country doesn’t give a shite about anyone in the military, past and present. It is time to face it.As a Vietnam Veteran, this is right up there with the reception we received coming home from the war.

        

        
    • NickD says:
      November 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      I won’t even be done with law school until 2021…that only leaves me three years to get all of that done! 😛

      

      
  12. FL_GUY says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    O had time to put destructobots in positions of power in the military and judiciary (I think that is why there is no overt movement against HilLIARy at this time). There needs to be a movement to remove them. It’s long past time for Fed judges to be held accountable for misconduct. Congress likes to form committees so much, let them form a judicial review committee and start evaluating Fed judges conduct and judicial competence with recommendation of impeachment.

    As for this Obot military idiot, he needs to be assigned to an Aleutian weather station for the duration up to his retirement. It’s actually very doable and that needs to start happening to all the Obots that achieved positions of power in the military. You can’t necessarily throw them out but you sure can make sure they have el primo duty stations. JMHO

    

    
  13. Paco Loco says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    No discipline, no respect, no honor…no jail. Disgusting. The Commies won the war.

    

    
  14. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Can survivors of those who sacrificed their lives looking for this treasonous freak bring any type of charges against the enemy collaborator & traitor BO Bird dog? Criminal or civil?

    

    
  15. labrat says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Found it. I am not surprised. Ever since I saw this, I’ve always known the fix was in. Jail time for Beau wasn’t part of the deal.

    

    
  16. The Jimmy Jack says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Clearly Obama’s purge is complete shfcout military is infiltrated and compromised.

    This is some serious bullshit.

    

    
  17. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    This enrages me and breaks my heart at the same time .Dear God where is justice in this land? Is it no where to be found? Please comfort the families and please God help us!!

    

    
  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    What just happened here?

    Are these people in an alternate universe where consequences do not exist?. Jeff Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Clintons, Holder, Obama, DNC, IRS, and on and on.

    Just today a report issued that the Pentagon is responsible for the Naval disasters in Asia. Did anyone lose their job? And now this azzhat gets a walk?

    What the hell is going on?

    

    
    • Garavaglia says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      This is hard to say..but this sentence came under President Trump’s watch. He appears not to have a voice in this at all.

      

      
      • Sedanka says:
        November 3, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        Everything we’re dealing with today is the result of Obama having eight long years to infest every level of govt including the military and judiciary with as many leftist ideologues as he could shove in. The swamp is very deep and will take a while to drain before we’ll really start to see a difference.

        

        
  19. jindfw says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    SWAMPs filter down. Don’t overthink it.

    

    
  20. Oldskool says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    What a great message to send to the troops, desertion and aiding the enemy have no serious consequences.

    

    
  21. POP says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    The complete politicisation of the judiciary.

    Six men dead, traitor walks……

    The real definition of power is being able to choose who gets prosecuted and punished

    

    
  22. PDQ says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    obama’s pay back for Sheriff Joe… look into the judge, bet he is a good friend of otraiter.

    

    
  23. dekester says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Your country has been infected by a possibly fatal disease. Ours ( Canada) too.

    If PDJT is unable to right the ship, it will be over. One must be pragmatic, playing by the B.S. rules is obviously a suckers game.

    The wise and the good folks will go underground and attack the bass turds at every opportunity.

    It sickens me to see your country so infected by evil.
    I will always remember the “ fair and balanced” crew give Obama and Clinton the benefit of the doubt. Disgusting any fool could have seen what they were up to. Most especially the seeding of smaller States with refugees. What a racket that was..and the churches were complicit in that scam.

    It would not surprise me if the U.S. fractures in the coming decades. Fifty States, and a handful have all the power.

    

    
  24. Maquis says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Book and movie deals to be announced by year’s end.

    

    
  25. georgiafl says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Since the days of the Clintons in the White House – TREASON – is no longer even a blink of eye offense.

    Obama’s BRAZEN TREASON – and – Barry and Michelle’s hatred of America and the American people has led to the Berghdahl case which is a TRAVESTY, INJUSTICE AND DISHONOR OF OUR DEAD SOLDIERS!!!

    What craven cowards!!!!

    

    
