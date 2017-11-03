Friday November 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

45 Responses to Friday November 3rd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:18 am

  4. chbailey says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Miserere nostri, Domine. Miserere nostri.

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:35 am

    For our President Trump on his trip overseas and for all of us Trump Supporters

    The Lord protects and preserves them— they are counted among the blessed in the land— he does not give them over to the desire of their foes.
    Ps. 41:2

  6. Minnie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Glory be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end, Amen 🙏

    Pray unceasingly 🙏❤️🙏

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:39 am

  8. Lucille says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Leftist destruction enabler continues his fascist onslaught…

    FROM JUDICIAL WATCH – On Watch: George Soros & Leftist Subversion in Guatemala
    November 02, 2017
    https://www.judicialwatch.org/video-update/watch-george-soros-leftist-subversion-guatemala/

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:54 am

    • millwright says:
      November 3, 2017 at 1:45 am

      cit817: Another venture into fantasy land ! “Zero Emissions” Hah !! Where does the hydrogen come from ? I’m betting on reformation of NG or CG – and there’s “emissions” from both processes ! Nor is this a “train”, but instead a local slow-speed tram line hauling next to no weight ! And where does the “creates its own power” come in ?

      • citizen817 says:
        November 3, 2017 at 4:28 am

        is the first commercial hydrogen-powered tram in the world and made by China Railway Rolling Corporation (CRRC) Tangshan Co Ltd.

        With water being its only emission, the tram emits no pollutants. No nitrogen oxides will be produced as the temperature of the reaction inside hydrogen fuel cells is controlled under 100 degrees Celsius.

        The distance between carriage floor of the tram and the rail is only 35 centimeters thanks to the latest low-floor technology, which can remove station platforms and thus making boarding easy for passengers.

        It can be refilled with hydrogen in 15 minutes and can run for 40 kilometers at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour.

        https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/worlds-first-hydrogen-tram-in-china/

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:03 am

    The FDA…What are they good for?
    Absolutely nothing!

    What are you really eating?

    • citizen817 says:
      November 3, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Welcome to the Matrix!

    • millwright says:
      November 3, 2017 at 2:01 am

      cit817; I eat venison; never have shot a “artificial/denatured ” deer yet ! In fact i strain a lot of my vegetable intake thru them ! i buy coffee beans roast and add my own flavorings before I grind. As for the “steak” , maybe that’s why you seek a trusted butcher, and not buy in some chain grocery ! As for poultry and pork, that’s why God made guns ! We have large populations of feral hogs for pork and bacon, pheasants, turkeys and other fowl . We can even raise our own food – from veggies to small animals, and even fish – under conditions we control . But then who made this snide strine any judge ?

    • Wend says:
      November 3, 2017 at 2:03 am

      DAMN that looks good, I don’t care if it’s fake!

  11. David says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Hi, check out some of Israel advanced millitary technology. I am sure it’s available to the US too.
    Shalom.

  12. nimrodman says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:56 am

    But hey, let’s keep importing more fuslims … because “diversity” … or something …
    Maybe even a “lottery” …

    Egyptian Lawyer Says It Is a ‘National Duty’ for Men to R@pe Girls Who Wear Ripped Jeans
    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/11/01/egyptian-lawyer-says-it-is-a-national-duty-for-men-to-rape-girls-who-wear-ripped-jeans/

  13. millwright says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:04 am

    nim: I guess It then becomes my “patriotic duty” to shoot the perp, emasculate him and stuff his privates down his throat !

  14. nimrodman says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Europe is SO screwed.
    Now Europeans are trying to make policemen out of their fuslims.

    Only to find them surly, defiant, prone to criminality, an outright threat to their Western colleagues,
    and some number of them potential terrorists themselves.

    Funny, that.
    Ah, hell, it’s only Berlin, it’s not like it’s a big or important city or something. /s

    Berlin Police Instructor Claims Muslim Recruits ‘Enemy in Our Ranks’ in Leaked Recording
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/02/berlin-police-instructor-muslim-recruits-enemy-ranks/

    “… the instructor said: “I’ve never experienced anything like this, the classroom looked like hell, half Arabs and Turks, cheeky as hell. Stupid. Could not articulate. Two or three I had been close to knocking out because they only disturbed and literally slept. German colleagues have said that they were threatened with violence.”

    “The future of the Berlin police force looks in jeopardy according to the instructor who said the migrant police officers would be “a second-class of police that will only be corrupt”.

    “These are not colleagues, that’s the enemy. This is the enemy in our ranks and I have never felt such hostility in this class,” he added.

  15. JM Covfefe says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Someone who is closely following Vegas may want to take a close look at this.
    Lots of info in this: http://archive.is/0ePWa

  16. Lucille says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Yeshua by 2002 Band

    Lyrics:
    Came a boy to the gates of the temple far away from home
    Unafraid to release the truth and knowledge of the way unknown
    Who is this child who appears to know the answer to our lives- our fears
    Who is this boy whose wisdom travels far beyond his years
    Yeshua
    Yeshua

    Then, afraid, for his mother and his father could not find him there
    They returned to the stones of the temple searching everywhere
    There at last were the sages sitting silent in enchanted dreams
    As the son with a quiet intuition of the truth did sing
    Yeshua
    Yeshua

    Did you not know of the one and only place where I would be
    The messenger had told you once but still you had forgotten of the path for me
    Why does the word appear and then so quickly fly away
    Where is the loving child who pointed to the temple door that day
    Yeshua
    Yeshua

  17. Mike says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:09 am

    Good Morning Treepers. This vid has a hard edge, but I remember a few people here on CTH
    who may like it. I like it, anyway!

  18. Mike says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:21 am

    It’s cool to see this young black man become aware of many things many things we already know.

    He uses hoodie language, but he’s waking up

