Congress Asks Congress Why There’s No Congressional Awan Investigation…

Three Pakistani brothers (Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan), along with their family members, managed the congressional IT (Information Technology) for members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

An investigation in 2016 showed they accessed congressional computer networks without permission, transferred the content, and jaw-droppingly did much of their work while physically located in Pakistan.

Using their virtually unlimited access the Awan’s compromised the computer network of around 80 congressional offices, and the U.S. taxpayers paid them millions of dollars in the process. If the underlying ramifications were not so serious, this would seem almost too unbelievable for a Hollywood script. Imran Awan was arrested at Dulles International Airport fleeing the country with a bag full of cash.

Now, a reasonable person might think the House of Representatives would be interested to find out just how much of their sensitive and potentially classified information was compromised. A reasonable person might think that, but then again congress is generally devoid of reasonable people.

To showcase the insufferable idiocy of congress, you might find the latest development eye-opening from the perspective of why DC is so structurally dysfunctional.

In an “unofficial” or technically “informal” congressional hearing (video below), Representative Scott Perry, Rep Jim Jordan, Rep Ron Desantis, Rep Louie Gomert and Rep Steve King, meet with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton and journalist Luke Rosiak (Daily Caller) to discuss why congress is not investigating the issue.

Yes, that would be congress holding an informal hearing to ask citizens why congress is not conducting an investigation.

Beyond the obvious absurdity, the video summary below is quite good as Representative Scott Perry outlines the overall scandal of the Awan Brothers enterprise and how the illegal activity was taking place. I would strongly urge anyone interested in this story to watch the video:

Additionally, having watched the video, and -more importantly- absorbing the ramifications therein, the next transparently obvious line of inquiry would be where’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions and/or FBI Director Christopher Wray?

Anyone?

Suspicious Cat Remains Suspicious

Then again, our growing suspicious cat community reminds us of an earlier interview with House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, aka ‘rooster head’.

(Prompted, just hit play):

.

 

34 Responses to Congress Asks Congress Why There’s No Congressional Awan Investigation…

  1. Minnie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Blind leading the blind, unreal 😐

    Suspicious cat, indeed!

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    what we have is a TOTAL DYSFUNCTIONAL GOVERNMENT PERIOD, RUN BY TOTAL INCOMPETENT POLITICIANS AND THIS HAS GOTTEN INSUFFERABLE FOR WE THE PEOPLE.
    IT’S WAY PAST TIME FOR US TO TAKE OVER AND RUN OUR OWN GOVT.

  3. redtreesquirrel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    “Rooster Head”…there’s not a better name for him. LOL

    This leads me to wonder, is our entire Congress corrupt? It would appear so.

  4. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    More stupid cowards, different day.

  5. redtreesquirrel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    “Rooster Head”…there’s not a better name for him. LOL

    This leads me to wonder, is our entire Congress corrupt? It would appear so.

  6. budsblog868 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I truly do not understand what the hell the Republicans are doing? If the roles were reversed the dems would be all over the Reps. Damn it is hard to stay in the Rep camp. Idiots or accomplices?

  7. beaujest says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Too busy attacking Mrs Manafort in her bed with guns drawn !

  8. PowerCord says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    When you don’t know what you’re doing, hold a meeting.
    Never underestimate the power of “group stupid”.
    A funny Dilbert cartoon in 3, 2, 1…

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    ….. where’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

    Guard Duty…

  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Some of the Freedom Caucus Members whine about the Leadership in not getting Trump’s agenda through or whine about things like this. Yet, when Dobbs asks them about changing leadership, such as Ryan, they hem and haw and don’t answer the question. Many of them voted for Ryan.
    Until they get rid of Ryan, I am not taking them seriously.

  11. massivedeplorable says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    535 con men committed to separating you from you money and freedom.

  12. txjohn says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    The Uniparty flat out doesn’t want anyone to know what the Awans/Clintons/Obamas have on them. So they do nothing.

  13. Binkser1 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Other than President Trump and a Senator or Representative here and there, we have a catastrophic combination of total, complete idiots and evil, conniving liars in D.C.

  14. auscitizenmom says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Trey Gowdy said he didn’t want to “guess and dance”? Hm. Our national security is at risk and he doesn’t know anything about it? Really????? 😕

  15. FofBW says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    “Guess and Dance” is what they do so well!

  16. Daniel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Gowdy has no interest in knowing about his. He doesn’t want to even get close to it. It’s so obvious that Gowdy would be forced to permanently discredit himself as a legal professional in order to avoid this case.

  17. Trey Miller says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Abject asshatery.

  18. 4sure says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Do they realize how dumb they look? Really. How stupid do you have to be to ask why the group
    to which you belong and support, is not doing what the group is supposed to be doing, esp. when you support the group and its leadership.

    And people who vote for these clowns are just as dumb.

  19. Former lurker says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    How is it that Debbie Wasserman Schultz is free while Paul Manafort is under house arrest?

    Impeach Trump if he fires Mueller, says DWS. How about instead, the Trump DOJ slaps every Awan tainted member of congress in a dungeon for aiding and abetting the enemy in the War on Terror, and while the DOJ is at it, appoint a special prosecuter to investigate the collusion between Chuck Schumer and ever idiot member of congress who voted for the insane Diversity Lottery for the same crime.

    Somebody, wake up Jeff!

  20. Katie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Has anyone written a firmly worded letter yet?

    That’ll take care of it.

