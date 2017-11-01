Congress Asks Congress Why There’s No Congressional Awan Investigation…

Three Pakistani brothers (Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan), along with their family members, managed the congressional IT (Information Technology) for members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

An investigation in 2016 showed they accessed congressional computer networks without permission, transferred the content, and jaw-droppingly did much of their work while physically located in Pakistan.

Using their virtually unlimited access the Awan’s compromised the computer network of around 80 congressional offices, and the U.S. taxpayers paid them millions of dollars in the process. If the underlying ramifications were not so serious, this would seem almost too unbelievable for a Hollywood script. Imran Awan was arrested at Dulles International Airport fleeing the country with a bag full of cash.

Now, a reasonable person might think the House of Representatives would be interested to find out just how much of their sensitive and potentially classified information was compromised. A reasonable person might think that, but then again congress is generally devoid of reasonable people.

To showcase the insufferable idiocy of congress, you might find the latest development eye-opening from the perspective of why DC is so structurally dysfunctional.

In an “unofficial” or technically “informal” congressional hearing (video below), Representative Scott Perry, Rep Jim Jordan, Rep Ron Desantis, Rep Louie Gomert and Rep Steve King, meet with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton and journalist Luke Rosiak (Daily Caller) to discuss why congress is not investigating the issue.

Yes, that would be congress holding an informal hearing to ask citizens why congress is not conducting an investigation.

Beyond the obvious absurdity, the video summary below is quite good as Representative Scott Perry outlines the overall scandal of the Awan Brothers enterprise and how the illegal activity was taking place. I would strongly urge anyone interested in this story to watch the video:

Additionally, having watched the video, and -more importantly- absorbing the ramifications therein, the next transparently obvious line of inquiry would be where’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions and/or FBI Director Christopher Wray?

Suspicious Cat Remains Suspicious

Then again, our growing suspicious cat community reminds us of an earlier interview with House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, aka ‘rooster head’.

