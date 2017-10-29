Sunday October 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
Thank you, Garrison.
Wishes for a blessed, safe Sunday for you and yours.
Garrison Hall,
Thank you, and hoping you and your loved ones have a fabulous Sunday!
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
Too much winning!
“But something had happened when the victorious Israeli army was returning home after David had killed Goliath. Women came out from all the towns along the way to celebrate and to cheer for King Saul, and were singing and dancing for joy with tambourines and cymbals”
(1 Samuel 18:6)
Truly he is my rock and my salvation;
he is my fortress, I will never be shaken.
Ps 62:2
Amen 🙏❤️🙏
We trust in Him.
—Blue Paws Strong—
feel so sorry for his partner…what a blow.
just look at this dog. What a face What a body.
so sad.
Precious Will I love you RIP sweet baby.
It’s difficult to lose a 4 legged companion, but these circumstances are heartbreaking.
He gave the final full measure of devotion to duty.
Rest well, you’ve earned it.
Beautiful, but I did winced at their belly flops. I never forgot my first stupid belly flop.
I didn’t know they fly out of the water.
So magnificent–
I went to JC in Santa Cruz, CA…right before it went to he!!, and the school was v close to a cliff.
A classmate and I used to wander out to the cliff during lunchtime.
One day, as we looked down, we could see many rays in the water which could not be seen by people floating on rafts above the rays.
They are so very alien, yet so beautiful.
I think the “belly flops” are the point of this flying, much like woodpeckers “boom” on metallic objects.
usually looking for girlfriends.
Citizen Nimrodman checking in with a “book report”.
Just watched Active Shooter: America Under Fire, the Orlando Pulse Nightclub installment in the series.
It was a fine production, it focused entirely on the minute-by-minute play-out of the shooting, told by participants and victims, and the human tragedy of their losses. Very sobering.
No mention at all of the shooter’s name, nor his claimed motivation in the call he made to 911 (pretty sure he claimed he conducted the attack in the name of ISIS and in particular it’s leader at the time Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but I won’t look it up just now, y’all can correct me on that if appropriate. Instead, the only allusion was a printed statement: “The shooting remains under investigation by the FBI.”
I found it understandable they didn’t get into that, as the show stands on its own with the limited scope they chose. Truthfully, it would take an hour or longer documentary to get into the shooter and his history and likely motivation.
One very moving topic was that the squad of police that ended up carrying all the victims out of the club to clear it after the shooter was taken down – some to hospital, many to the morgue – that police squad was so affected by the horrific scene and circumstances that they pulled a double shift to prevent another second squad from being rotated in to finish the job. The first squad realized they were being mentally harmed by the scene and, realizing they were already damaged, they wanted to prevent that damage to more of their officers. Incredibly selfless and also incredibly insightful that they had the presence of mind to realize that and shoulder all the load and damage on themselves.
The show illustrated that damage with one officer who has severe PTSD and can no longer work as a police officer, he’s had to remove everything from his house that might remind him he once was. He spends most of his time fishing from what looks like a stand-up paddled double kayak in various small finger lakes they catch in an aerial view. They look like elongate borrow pits for gravel and sand that were probably quarried out to build Orlando. His wife says he can’t be any more than a couple minutes away from the water or he starts to fritz out, it’s his place of peace where he probably can slow his thoughts and try to block memories.
Tragically, he remarks that he “can’t support my family”, which I find disgraceful if true. I can’t imagine the police department can’t find a way to put him on permanent disability retirement – maybe they have, but then I don’t understand his statement. Barring that, I can’t imagine a lawsuit wasn’t brought on his behalf if the disability didn’t come as a matter of routine. And for any other officers in the same circumstance.
The series is running on Showtime. The only other chapter I’ve caught is the San Jose shooting, and they didn’t really pull any muzzie punches there because the motivation was explicit and very public right from the start.
So I’ve found this series to be fairly balanced, it’s not an anti-gun, anti-conservative screed, they’ve shied away from that. I say that without having viewed the episode on the Charleston church shooting, however.
Active Shooter: America Under Fire
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7449708/
Thank you so much, nimrodman. Tragic and sobering. Wonder if anyone has started a gofundme account for the officer. I will pray for this brave man and his family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite jazz artist followed closely by Coltrane. Miles could do ANYTHING.
timeless
genius
I realize I’m somewhat lowbrow for this Web site. 👿
Irish Blessing
May gladness wash away every disappointment
May joy dissolve every sorrow
\May every would bring wisdom
And may every trial bring triumph
And with each passing day,
May you live more abundantly
than the day before
Thanks Smiley. I think I lost my marbles today. I can’t keep my head on straight.
Let’s try this Irish Blessing one more time (jeez, it was ‘wound’ not ‘would’…..
My apologies:
Irish Blessing
May gladness wash away every disappointment
May joy dissolve every sorrow
May every wound bring wisdom
And may every trial bring triumph
And with each passing day,
May you live more abundantly
than the day before
The older the fiddle
The sweeter the tune
Irish Proverb 🙂
I want to thank all Treepers here on Open thread for sharing the music, paintings, history, scriptures, devotions, worship, blessings, prayers, fun and funny gifs. I have looked, listened and savored every one of them. Thank you all for making my day richer on a daily basis.
May the Good Lord Bless you all today and in the days and weeks to come.
The Lord is with us.
I love you all.
Ditto Grandma. Feel the same 🙂
Likewise!
We love you too Grandmother; you are truly a blessing to this wonderful space.
Halloween
Lara Lea doing her thing
So I found this, curious, did he really say that….
Senator Chuck getting in on the twitter thingy
the conspiracy theorists were right 🙂
‘Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.
