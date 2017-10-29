October 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #283

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Guess Jimmy Carter decided he’s too old to keep pushing lies and told the truth.
I will always love how he puts “Sad!” at the end of so many tweets. In the beginning it seemed sort of weird but then you realize it’s the perfect thing to add at the end of certain comments!
I like the “Sloppy Michael Moore” moniker. Good job, President Trump!
Hah! Mocking the people who criticize him for not being “presidential”, trolling on multiple levels. Brilliant!
Opening Statement
100% spot on.
citizen817, I wish she had been appointed AG but I suspect her long-standing personal friendship with President Trump would have been viewed as a conflict. 🙁
Ron DeSantis
Jason Chaffetz
Chaffetz @ 7:50 – “Congress does not have the ability to enforce a subpoena. The only way to enforce a subpoena on the Department of Justice is to go to the Department of Justice.”
ABSOLUTELY FALSE.
Congress has the authority to arrest and imprison those found in Contempt. This is an inherent power of Congress and has been confirmed by the Supreme Court many times.
A contemnor can be arrested under a warrant of the Speaker of the House of Representatives or President of the Senate, by the respective Sergeant at Arms or deputy.
Corey Lewandowski
Huckabee
Steve Green
Hobby Lobby
Thank you for posting, citizen.
What do you all think about this theory:
https://whatthedatasays.com/2017/10/28/maybe-mueller-is-not-a-swamp-creature/
Imho it is nonsense
Well know come Monday.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTyF8XeC38Rqyw0cQ4QJt8RAd8iqCWs3FSUz_xZTjWodNC6Kjsm
2015 Obama White House dodge questions about Uranium One deal & foreign donations to HRC
Transparent?? MY BUTT!
That was great.
The full video is here — the questions regarding Uranium 1 is at the 35 min mark
https://www.c-span.org/video/?325545-2/white-house-briefing
Who is the reporter?
And have they found his body yet?
Several Tribes say they have a lawsuit ready to go as soon as Trump signs this xo. One lawyer says they are confident Trump does not have the authority to do this.
Can someone explain to me how ozero has he authority to designate, and Trump does not have the authority to de-designate?
What am I missing?
It’s different when THEY do it.
I thought I read that the act that creates monuments is bizarre because it only allows the MAKING of monuments. There is nothing in the act that says you can get rid of one.
YES!
The Fake “White Nationalists Thang” in TN. today was a flop. Antifa were about the only ones who showed up. Wasted resources by the Left/DemParty.
Lots of good tweets at this article and a vid:
http://www.wsmv.com/story/36707062/white-nationalist-rallies-planned-in-murfreesboro-shelbyville
And thats how it’s done.
Ignore them and the hide back under the rocks they crawled out from.
Oh boy, do I ever agree.
Especially since I believe these “White Whatever” groups are funded and run by Dems anyway.
Just ignore these fools. This is the left’s plan to kill the MAGA Movement and destroy the USA…..and it’s a pretty good plan, actually.
USA is and always has been a country of many peoples, united as one. Lose that and we lose the USA.
Just cuz the Dem Party Identity Politics want to splinter us, is no reason to join them in the effort.
F*ck them and their lousy ideas.
Everyone who shows up at these events are following identity politics, which is the main weapon of the Dems and was perfected by them. When you see Antifa posters telling them to show up with MAGA hats, that’s just their leftist bosses telling them to change uniforms for the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over at The_Donald they have been warning folks for weeks that this was a trap and not to go.
I think word got out.
Thanks for the great news sunnydaze!
It’s awesome! We are definitely smarter than they are!!!!!!
over at The_Donald they have been warning folks for weeks that this is a trap.
Looks like word got out.
Thanks, sunnydaze for the link.
sorry for double post…having a hard time w WP…have tried many things w little success.
aaargh….The church George Washington attended is removing his plaque because it may make some “uncomfortable”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think these people don’t realize that there is a reason we do not erase History.
History has a way of repeating itself, especially if there are no reminders around.
Kind of dangerous what they are doing, really.
This really makes me angry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would me too, except a Plaque can be re-made and re-hung.
…and I believe, will be…when this insanity is finally over. They’re having their last gasp now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel angry as well. Let’s hope that they don’t store the plaque in some corner, but donate it to a museum. Though the way liberals are dominating museums, too, maybe one wouldn’t take it.
LikeLike
This is how a church becomes a club
LikeLiked by 1 person
LBJ was the New Deal political schemer who used identity politics to target blacks and win the election. He couldn’t win any other way because of his poor likability. As a result, the New Deal welfare eroded the black family and is largely to blame for the current black poverty. Now we find out he was a Democrat KKK. Confirmation of “conspiracy theory” about LBJ. Thank you, President Trump for revealing what President JFK was trying to do -out a corrupt CIA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And now we know why he passed the “Great Society” bullcrap. It was his way to take down the black community.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What it ‘reveals’ is that someone claimed the Klan had proof that he was a member. Sounds a lot like another ‘sources say’.
LikeLike
bah. Wouldn’t surprise me at all. dem Party was in so deep with the Klan.
LikeLike
I dont know a lot about lbj, but i suppose if you choose to do a general character assessment, the shoe seems to fit.
LikeLike
The confidential informant’s name is recorded there as Ned Touchstone, member of the Original Knights of KKK.
LikeLike
And yet in the late 1930s LBJ helped smuggle Jews into the US from Europe thru Mexico and finally Galveston. Does not sound like the Klan
LikeLike
Allegedly. There was NEVER any proof that could be found. Sound familiar again?
http://www.aish.com/ho/i/Operation-Texas-LBJs-Mysterious-Mission-to-Save-Jews.html
Gomolak insisted that Johnson’s strong spiritual conviction and moral obligation fueled this clandestine undertaking. Gomolak named this episode “Operation Texas” in his dissertation. He was the first to theorize that LBJ, with the help of Jim Novy, orchestrated two large-scale covert rescue missions of European Jews, in 1938 and 1940, and several smaller isolated ones. All of these were implemented, Gomolak believed, without the knowledge of the U.S. Government, and without leaving any tangible evidence or a traceable paper trail.
LikeLike
“Gomolak insisted that Johnson’s strong spiritual conviction and moral obligation fueled this clandestine undertaking.”
This is a joke right? The man who gutted the rights of the church has strong spiritual convictions? No Way!
LikeLike
If this was motivated by needing the connection to win votes in the south, it might not have matched his actual mindset. I would think all the documents proving this would have been destroyed on his presidency, and that the contemporaries who would have known would be dead by now. Probably no longer provable.
LikeLike
Some people are sick.
A Canadian man who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas shooting massacre earlier this month is being mercilessly attacked with death threats by conspiracy theorists over social media.
‘I hope someone truly shoots you in the head’: Conspiracy theorists on social media attack Las Vegas massacre survivor with death threats accusing him of being a ‘crisis actor’ in elaborate hoax
Another wrote: ‘Your soul is disgusting and dark! You will Pay for the consequences.’
[…]
His family, however, has still had to brave a torrent of vitriol coming from anonymous users of the Internet.
‘There are all these families dealing with likely the most horrific thing they’ll ever experience, and they are also met with hate and anger and are being attacked online about being part of some conspiracy,’ his brother, Taylor Matejka, told the Guardian
[…]
I still want to know what the hell happened. I was in Vegas yesterday, so I went to pay my respects at the memorial to the 58 victims. What a moving experience it was. Every cross is now completely covered with flags, photos, letters, flowers, etc. So many were beautiful young women who I assume were out on what had served as the dance floor having a good time when there lives were ended. I could barely stop myself from crying my eyes out reading all the messages and seeing the photos of the victims.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wouldn’t put much stock in these memes circulating about conspiracy theorists attacking the victims. That’s too strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a meme ….two published articles. There are screen shots of hateful comments as well. Regardless of what really went on with him or the whole situation what kind of person does what these hateful people do. Very dark, unhappy people I guess. Sad and unsettling commentary on today’s society.
LikeLike
Hillary had up to 60% twitter bots (fakes) so those hating on the survivor could be fake tweets creating a sinister impression of a whole conspiracy theorizing congregation of people.
LikeLike
If it comes out that LBJ was in on the plot to kill JFK, would that deligitimize his presidency and invalidate any laws he signed during his first term? He was duly elected (maybe) to his second, or first full, term.
LikeLike
It’s Trump’s Party Now
By Patrick J. Buchanan
Excerpt:
After the Trumpian revolt, there is no going back. As that most American of writers, Thomas Wolfe, put it, “You can’t go home again.”
Traditionalists have been told that for years. Now it’s the turn of the GOP establishment to learn the truth as well.
http://buchanan.org/blog/trumps-party-now-2-127791
Weekend Box Office: George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ DOA
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/weekend-box-office-george-clooneys-suburbicon-doa-jigsaw-heads-no-1-1052479
‘Suburbicon’ — starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore — may have trouble cracking $3 milion after getting slapped with a D- CinemaScore.
[HA!] In a surprise upset, Suburbicon is losing to Thank You for Your Service, a veteran drama from Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks and partner Universal. The movie earned $1.5 million on Friday from 2,054 theaters for a projected $4.1 million weekend.
The film, starring Miles Teller and directed by American Sniper scribe Jason Hall, is based on the 2013 book of the same name about combat PTSD by best-selling author and journalist David Finkel. Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith also star.
From the reviews, it sounds like it was just an attempt to slam 1950’s America.
Not surprising at all coming from Georgie.
Correct.. it is nothing more than propaganda to create a false narrative about white conservative America. The flopping should make Hollywood take a hint..
Something quite the opposite, like a story about mainstream wholesome white conservative suburbia in the ’50’s and early 60’s would be a blockbuster now. They would never do it though.. they would rather burn it all down, just like the NFL.. just like Ferguson, etc. and now that’s what they want to do to America itself.. but they are only destroying themselves.. just like the NFL.. just like Ferguson..
Except the writer of thank you, absolutely despises conservatives, according to that new article series on BB. The movie also has kryptonite amy schumer so that kills it right there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The writer wrote american sniper too. Read this series parts 1 and 2. So far very good not heavy reading, just long.
http://www.breitbart.com/tinseltown/
From the Heartland to warm your heart.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/column/jaw-dropping-watch-thousands-of-young-farmers-celebrate-america
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the future of America, not the leftist anti/fa goons.
With spirit like this we cannot lose.
I saw this yesterday — wonderful to watch — I was in FFA in high school and it is a great organization. My agriculture teachers/FFA advisers were so engaging and supportive.
Prior to high school I was shy and was deathly afraid to speak in front of people. By my sophomore year I was chosen to compete in the FFA state finals in extemporaneous speaking.
I enjoyed going to the Illinois State Fair.
I always see the livestock exhibits and the FFA members were always very knowledgeable, which impressed a city boy like me.
The work that goes in getting stock ready for the market seems never ending.
I haven’t been to the Fair in over 20 years, and maybe technology has made their job easier, but I believe it takes a lot more devotion than I can imagine.
LikeLike
A little off topic…interesting.
Clooney’s movie gets a 27% Rotten Tomato rating. Read the critiques from both the top critics and regular viewers.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/suburbicon
John Nolte who is the one writer with talent at Breitbart writes about Clooney and Harveywood.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/10/24/george-clooney-suburbicon-bad-reviews-weinstein/
huh. True. He was there for only a short while, for a very specific purpose.
Manafort was hired to counter shady deals wanting Lyin’Ted to get the nomination.
I bet Trump knew Manafort was compromised, and jettisoned him as soon as his spidey sense told him so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add this to the unusual streak of deaths among survivors of the LV massacre. WHAT IS GOING ON?!
This whole thing is just so f’d up — and silence from the police or authorities — I guess that the police/fbi — can totally do or NOT do whatever they like and not answer to anyone. if I was in attendance, or worse had a family member pass — I would be the irate — DEMANDING answer from local — and if not local – I would be on every news cycle.
This event adds to reason, over the last couple years, that i have lost faith in the integrity of our government — just wait until a tragic event does happen and people pay no mind, due to the government crying wolf a few to many times.
LikeLike
You know how it is….I always like it when I read an article that validates my opinion. In this case, tear the FBI apart and start over. This author is more thoughtful than I am, but we’re thinking along the same lines. I really liked what he had to say, especially this excerpt:
“…Peter Berkowitz wrote the other day in the WSJ that “James Comey and Robert Mueller Imperil the Rule of Law. ” Indeed they do. But the recusal of Mueller, which I previously called for, is not enough. We have a systemic problem within the DOJ and FBI that has been going on for some years and has grown to the extent these organizations act like mini-states, impervious to supervision by anyone, especially the very people they are supposed to serve — you and me. They are the Deep State taken to the tenth power. The internal conflicts of interest are so many they’d fill the Mariana Trench.
The time has come for a thorough airing to renew the trust of the citizenry. That means a special investigator, but one with a wide berth to look into the entire DOJ and FBI, its patterns and practices, and, let’s be honest, our intelligence agencies as well. We’re living in a bureaucratic nightmare. As Mark Steyn put it so succinctly on Tucker Carlson’s show Wednesday night, “Everyone is colluding with Russia except Trump!”
The question is: how do we find this person or persons untainted and honest enough to conduct this investigation? Oh, Diogenes!”
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/need-investigation-entire-justice-department-now/
Obama press briefing – where questions of Uranium 1 — this one has to do w/ foriegn donations — DEFLECT DEFLECT
https://www.c-span.org/video/?325697-1/white-house-briefing
About the 15 min mark
Q, Okay. And then I want to ask you this. Yet more relations about the Clinton Foundation, the Clintons’ network of charities, this latest involving their health initiative, Health Access Initiative. Once again, we’re learning that the Clinton Foundation did not disclose foreign donors as they had assured the President — as Secretary Clinton had assured the President she would. So I have to ask you again. Is the President disappointed that Secretary Clinton apparently did not live up to the very promises of transparency that she promised the President she would?
A Jon, the President continues to be very proud of the exemplary service that Secretary Clinton performed at the State Department. Well, I see that there have been some statements from the Clinton Foundation about their intent to correct some previous errors that had been made in previous tax filings and things. But I’m, frankly, not aware of all the details.
Q
Well, I mean, I’ll give you just one. I mean, the Clinton Health Access Initiative — while she was Secretary of State, their contributions from governments, almost all of them foreign governments — this is in the Boston Globe story today — doubled from $26.7 million to $55.9 million. While she was Secretary of State, foreign governments doubling the amount of money that was going to this Clinton charity and none of it disclosed.
A, Well, based only on what I read in the public reports, it’s apparent to me that the Clinton Foundation is going back to remedy the mistakes that they have acknowledged that they’ve made in the past when it comes to reporting. Well, again, we’ll have to see what steps the Clinton Foundation intends to take. But based on what they have said publicly, it sounds like they are serious about correcting those mistakes.
Flight records indicate a covert helicopter rooftop EXFIL may have taken place just minutes after the massacre.
What’s strange is this the code name for the airplane belongs to a passenger plane yet it hovered and turned on a dime.
You see, the aircraft that was displaying “SWA4119” between 10:21 and 10:22 p.m., which emerged on radar for the first time at 10:21, absolutely can not be a passenger jet because the actual flight data confirms that the aircraft slowed to a stop then changed its direction abruptly to a due north heading before proceeding to hover over the Delano in a very specific spot for approximately one-minute (i.e. the craft in question was, in fact, a helicopter because jets simply cannot hover or change speed and direction with such intensity.) This means that the operators of the craft were intentionally transmitting a fictitious call sign before going dark (invisible) from radar altogether.
Jorge
1 day ago
What I found strange about the event is many things, but one thing stood out. I heard that many casualties died from head shot inflicted wounds, that is multiple head shots. That is only possible with 1. Multiple snipers 2. Multiple hand guns or rifles with in 600 meters with a clear line of sight. No way Paddock could have accomplished multiple direct hit “head shots from his position and distance with the high powered weapons that he had. Never did I hear mentioned that he had a sniper rifle. The weapons he allegedly used were on full round burst? Multiple head shots from that distance is more then unlikely. .. By knowing where the victims were standing and looking at entry and exit wounds you can roughly determine the trajectory of the rounds as well as determining if there was indeed multiple shooters, because one shooter from a distant building will have a limited origin of round trajectories that would all be coming from the same direction. Any one look for shell casings to determine the types of rounds used? None of it adds up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sherif Shaalan
1 day ago
And again, the numerological significance of the registration number, N-911-WY.
This is a really good point:
Today was a wonderful day. Bravo Mr. President! I am so proud of our Commander in Chief! Winning is really fun!
Best President ever!!!
Laughter is contagious — I LOVE President Trump’s sense of humor — sarcastic, quick wit, he is fearless and after having decades of dry or no sense of humor — it is wonderful to laugh and not take everything so personally.
I took my son to a city Halloween party today. Couple thoughts on it:
I hate to break it to the lefties, but he had a lot of fun playing with non white kids. In fact, gasp, he did not even notice their skin color nor their class hierarchy , only if they were receptive to playing, which they were.
They trick or treated and he got more than he really wants, so hes giving half to another kid who wasnt there. There that oppressive whiteness again.
Politics was nowhere to be seen in a very mixed race, family friendly event. Sure you could guess, but it wasnt a priority.
It was about the kids and community, thats it.
Lastly, my kiddo loves ghostbusters. I looked up the old cartoon on youtube for him and in the first few seconds of a halloween special they talk about Donald Trump. In the 1980s . In a kids cartoon. A Halloween special even.
POTUS has 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon beat by about 5 degrees!
My American friends. I am 100% with you. keep your faith high, Whatever get thrown at Trump will not succeed because he is not alone. He is a friend of Israel and we support him and the support comes from around he world and from different levels. I am attaching here a song by one of my favorite legendary Israeli singers, it’s an American song so you can understand and enjoy. It’s from the 60s and the singer now is 77 years old, her name is Ester Ofarim.
Just out from Imperator_Rex
http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
