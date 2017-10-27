Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

Posted on October 27, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for October 27th.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

23 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

  1. fleporeblog says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Senator Chuck Grassley in my book is one of the good guys in the Senate!

  2. sunnydaze says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    PressTots assembled. (on RSBN)

    Been a few days since I’ve seen one of these. Looking forward to it.

  3. fleporeblog says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Don Jr. is on fire! He is so proud of his father and our President!

  4. 4beagles says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Get em Sarah!

  5. duchess01 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Well done, Sarah! Cut to the quick – and shut down the gotcha questions! Buh Bye, Kiddies!

    • growltiggerknits says:
      October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Sarah has bloomed beautifully in this job. She is a pleasure to watch. I especially love it when she hold them to one question and refers them to the many times she has already answered the question they are re-asking. The blonde bimbo who tried to start down the trail of women who have accused President Trump of assault was mowed down where she sat, elegantly, succinctly and oh so definitely closed down.

  6. KBR says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Ha, ha! Sarah says “I am saying that I am recognizing your colleague now…”
    I translate that as “Shut up, you had your turn.”

    Also I like the “one question per reporter” change. It does not give them a chance to “make a speech” of their own.

  7. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I simply do not see how i could possibly Love Sara more…. Amazingly strong and intelligent woman!

  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    coming up shortly

  9. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Ban Acosta from these press events! He’s lower than the belly of a Maxine Watersnake!

  10. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Ugh. Great example for the kiddies. Mostly gotcha questions or leading questions they hope to twist into something negative. Kudos to Sarah for flipping at least two of the gotchas back on to the questioner, pointing out that Clinton/DNC colluded with the Rooskies, not PDJT!

  11. KBR says:
    October 27, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I liked Sarah’s short answer, leaving no drama to be milked from the query…

    to the whiny girl asking “Is Trump saying that all the women (who lied about being molested, and backed off quick when they might be sued for lying) were lying?”
    With, of course, the sordid implication that not all could be liars…when we know darn well that yes they were.

    Sarah’s getting better and better at this.

