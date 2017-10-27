Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for October 27th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for October 27th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Senator Chuck Grassley in my book is one of the good guys in the Senate!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The CIA killed Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PressTots assembled. (on RSBN)
Been a few days since I’ve seen one of these. Looking forward to it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The presstitutes turn my stomach so badly, I really have not watched much lately. I do read comments afterward.
Might watch today. Might get too disgusted to watch long.
Just their laughter while they wait offends me now. Yuk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard a baby or toddler crying in there.
LikeLike
That’s not a baby, it’s Acosta.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a baby.
Some people will tell you that it is a journalist…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or…
This sound came from a whiny journalist…
Some people will tell you it came from one of the children there for Halloween…
🎃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then it is a baby; make up your mind! j/k 🙂
LikeLike
how fitting… a room full of children, maybe the real kids will be more adult
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don Jr. is on fire! He is so proud of his father and our President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Get em Sarah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha – Sarah shut down Acosta beeeautifully.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done, Sarah! Cut to the quick – and shut down the gotcha questions! Buh Bye, Kiddies!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah has bloomed beautifully in this job. She is a pleasure to watch. I especially love it when she hold them to one question and refers them to the many times she has already answered the question they are re-asking. The blonde bimbo who tried to start down the trail of women who have accused President Trump of assault was mowed down where she sat, elegantly, succinctly and oh so definitely closed down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, ha! Sarah says “I am saying that I am recognizing your colleague now…”
I translate that as “Shut up, you had your turn.”
Also I like the “one question per reporter” change. It does not give them a chance to “make a speech” of their own.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I simply do not see how i could possibly Love Sara more…. Amazingly strong and intelligent woman!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, I can’t think of any ways she can improve, but she keeps getting better at her job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
coming up shortly
LikeLike
Ban Acosta from these press events! He’s lower than the belly of a Maxine Watersnake!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is like a petulant child, betraying himself with every moment of camera time, as a pompous, ignorant ass.
LikeLike
Ugh. Great example for the kiddies. Mostly gotcha questions or leading questions they hope to twist into something negative. Kudos to Sarah for flipping at least two of the gotchas back on to the questioner, pointing out that Clinton/DNC colluded with the Rooskies, not PDJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I liked Sarah’s short answer, leaving no drama to be milked from the query…
to the whiny girl asking “Is Trump saying that all the women (who lied about being molested, and backed off quick when they might be sued for lying) were lying?”
With, of course, the sordid implication that not all could be liars…when we know darn well that yes they were.
Sarah’s getting better and better at this.
LikeLiked by 2 people