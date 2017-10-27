October 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #281

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Michael says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:54 am

      I’m praying that Gillespie wins. I don’t even like Gillespie but he’s infinitely better than the communist Red Ralph Northam.

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Donald J Trump Retweet:

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

  Troublemaker10 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

  Ferret2 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:42 am

    If I could describe this year it would be the Year of Revelation. So much has been revealed to us about the past antics of our government I am getting dizzy. All I can say is :

    Thank God Donald Trump was elected.

  sunnydaze says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Needs to be said!

  Troublemaker10 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Never Trumpers are having a hard time right now.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:49 am

    SoCal Patriot says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Hahahaha…you poor thing Adam.

    deqwik2 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:10 am

      LOL at Schiff. He demanded an independent commission to follow the facts about Russia.
      I’d be careful about another probe if I were him. (They might find out what Obama did to Trump).

      pmdea says:
        October 27, 2017 at 2:16 am

        Hey Schiff, maybe you could let congress and senate know that – “In its capacity as attorney for the DNC, Perkins Coie – through another of its partners, Michael Sussman – is also the law firm that retained CrowdStrike, the cyber security outfit, upon learning in April 2016 that the DNC’s servers had been hacked” – per National Review.
        Comey FBI – “but there was no intent.”

    Nigella says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:50 am

      I believe as President he has that right anyway Schiff

    SoCal Patriot says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Is this a threat or a promise?

    Troublemaker10 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Yep. High tax blue state want their state tax deduction.

      Rep Kevin Brady (House Ways and Means Committee) said today that they are working in this concern because they want middle class in blue states to get tax break also. Thinking they may allow state tax deduction up to $300,000 or so (final number not determined yet).

      Brady said they are listening to concerns from the people and trying to address them.

    JohnnyII says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:31 am

      I see no reason why their ‘problem’ should be subsidized by free states.

      starfcker says:
        October 27, 2017 at 1:52 am

        Why would you want anyone to pay more taxes? That seems to be ryan, brady, Muhlveny and Mnuchin’s position, not Trump’s.

        treehouseron says:
          October 27, 2017 at 2:37 am

          You’re paying the same federal taxes we all are, with the same deductions we all get. Fair is fair, you guys are spending OUR money.

          You personally had nothing to do with it of course, just the crap politicians up there.

    NickD says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:56 am

      You could…hmmm…maybe, I dunno…lower your own taxes just a teensy bit? I know, I know, it’s a shocking idea to a statist, globalist powermonger. But it may help you out just a little

    Jedi9 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 2:59 am

      Spoken like a try Mobster! How many years has it been since the State of New York has passed a budget on time? Oh sure there were a few in the beginning of this jackass’s tenure, but again this year they were late yet again. Also lets not mention the highest taxed state along with California in the country and this moron has the audacity to make such idiotic statements? The state assembly operates in secrecy, it’s former speaker Sheldon Silverman was being investigated for corruption and fraud charges, and New York state residents have been taxed and regulated to death is beyond reproach that is just sickening no real meaningful change can happen in the state of New York. It’s probably why there has been an exodus from the state for the last 20 years of people wanting to be free of it’s oppressive Government and it’s policies. Yeah, Cuomo, just like your father who was no better at governing, you should be the poster child as to why lawyers should be prohibited from being ever in elected positions of government. Your stench runs deep and are in perfect company with the city of Chicago for having the dubious distinction as cities and states with the most corruption! Cuomo = VOMIT!

  TexasRanger says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Mystery Scene – More Las Vegas Shooting Video

    What Happened at the Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas, NV night of Oct-1-2017.???

    What is the government covering up.?

    This video was made the night of October 1st 2017, the night shooter Steven Paddock shooting from the Mandalay Bay Hotel murdered 58 people and wounded or caused injury to over 500 other people at the Harvest Concert in Las Vegas, NV.

    Video 03:46 Minutes Oct-21-2017;
    What the Hell is Happening Here at Hooters/Las Vegas on Oct. 1st 2017 (NEW VIDEO)

    and

    Original Source Video – Pulling Bodies Out of Hooters Las Vegas night of Oct-1-2017, 58:26 Minutes.

    disgustedwithjulison says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:55 am

      While something smells in Vegas….I don’t think this does. The natural path for most of the people escaping the gunfire is away from the gunfire. Many wounded probably made it to Hooters and took shelter there as it was right on the pathway out of the concert. Some may have died in Hooters. I am surprised there is no video from inside of Hooters though or witnesses who said they sheltered there.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Minnie says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:38 am

      Beautiful!!

      Amen and Amen 🙏

      🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁❤️🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸

      President Donald J. Trump and he’s all OURS!!

      Believe in America 🇺🇸
      MAGA 🦁

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:37 am

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:41 am

    NickD says:
      October 27, 2017 at 2:04 am

      “Government as we know it”; oh, that sh*tshow? The system that’s impoverished and endangered millions all to line the pockets of multi-national corporations and the politicians they pay off? That government?

      They can keep it. We’ll take Trump 🇺🇸

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:44 am

  Troublemaker10 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:44 am

    We Need an Investigation of the Entire Justice Department Now
    https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/need-investigation-entire-justice-department-now/

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:45 am

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:47 am

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:48 am

    treehouseron says:
      October 27, 2017 at 2:43 am

      I’ve been waiting for the first one of them to pull that off. Rose McGowan was a WILD CHILD when she first came onto the scene, I think she even married Marilyn Manson for awhile. She showed up at the MTV music awards one year wearing what appeared to be a bunch of belts and nothing else, lol.

      They will eventually drag that out and act like she wanted it. They may have decided though to just pile on Harvey to protect everybody else that’s just as guilty…

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:55 am

  yucki says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Another installment in the occasional series of interviews with Brad Johnson. The retired CIA intelligence officer comments on the latest in terror – context, events, trends.
    Enjoy!

    Brad Johnson interview on Global Warming, terror threats

  yucki says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Matt Bracken: Is the NFL ready for a stadium attack on a Las Vegas scale?

    My first novel, Enemies Foreign and Domestic, published in 2003, begins with a sniper shooting into a packed football stadium. Ninety bullets are fired from long range into an upper deck, precipitating a stadium-wide panic stampede that results in over a thousand deaths.…

    http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/matt-bracken-is-the-nfl-ready-for-a-stadium-attack-on-a-las-vegas-scale/

    treehouseron says:
      October 27, 2017 at 2:45 am

      I’ve thought this for years. I went to a basketball game when I was a teenager, and asked my dad what keeps somebody from just bringing a gun in (they didn’t frisk us) and killing one of the players or something? There are tons of crazy people out there, it’s all very fragile as Las Vegas taught us.

      I’m surprised more people haven’t done something in the past. Wait till they start doing it with drones.

    Plain Jane says:
      October 27, 2017 at 2:48 am

      Yucki, thanks, an excellent read for thought.

  yucki says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Viktor Orbán: We Did Not Repudiate Communism Only to Embrace Globalism!

    Monday was the 61st anniversary of the popular uprising against Communist rule in Hungary. The speech below was delivered for the occasion by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the square next to the Museum of Terror in Budapest.

    http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/viktor-orban-we-did-not-repudiate-communism-only-to-embrace-globalism/

    [Transcript, article, and comments at the link above.

    Viktor Orban complete speech on Hungarian revolution anniversary

    harrietht3 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 3:09 am

      Glad to see you’re sharing these important items from GoV and also the vid of the former CIA agent. They merit a wide viewing among those (anywhere) who are essentially out of the loop.

  nwtex says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:18 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:28 am

    “Trump Van Helsing”, a Halloween ‘toon.

    Trump has shaken up establishment politics more than anyone in my lifetime.
    But he also needs to go beyond building a wall and bringing back jobs. Crimes of the elites like Hildebeast, Deep State cronies, and global banksters are due to be brought out into the light.

    -Ben Garrison-

  treehouseron says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:31 am

    I wanted to tell everybody about my Obamacare problem.

    So I’m in NC, I have a grandfathered in healthcare policy, just got a note saying they’re dropping me, and I have been signed up for Obamacare, which to be honest, feels like I’ve been thrown onto welfare without my wanting that. My mom was on welfare when i was a kid and I don’t want to go back, or be signed up on any government program I have no interest in. However here I am. It raises my cost 120%, and raises my deductible to 7500 a year, or 21,000 a year if it’s out of network. So essentially it’s useless insurance, I’d have to pay about 14,000 a year before I could even use it. I just need it in case I wreck my car or have a heart attack or something.

    So anyways, I’m informed that the only company offering coverage that meets the ‘mandate’ is this one company, and I should go online to healthcare.gov and see my options.

    So I go on healthcare.gov, and put in my info and email address. I assume this is a government site. It doesn’t show me any quotes, and over the last 5 days I’ve received 25 calls, 10 texts, and 10 emails all from various insurance agents who all sound like scam artists. I haven’t talked to any of them, I just wanted some quotes on the webpage, not to talk to a salesman. None of them are from anywhere within 1500 miles of my house, but yet they’re trying to sell me insurance that’s only good for people in my state.

    It seems like they’re all trying to sell me either the same company’s obamacare product I’m already signed up for, or a myriad of policies that don’t meet the mandate. I know we don’t have to pay the mandate now… but I like to think long term, who the hell knows where all this is going. So if I get some other insurance I can drop Obamacare before I have to pay in January, or I do nothing and end up on their useless program.

    it’s impossible though to just get rates from anybody without talking to a salesman, I guess I’m just going to have to be really rude and talk to one of them.

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:40 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:54 am

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:58 am

    Hillary can’t keep up and actually falls asleep (short clip)

    treehouseron says:
      October 27, 2017 at 3:09 am

      Remember how, just before the debates, her people were claiming she was studying and studying and practicing and practicing, and had a fake stage with a fake Trump doing fake hand motions. I think on the last one, she practiced and studied for a full two weeks.

      Then she got Schlonged

