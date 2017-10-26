President Trump Releases 2,800 Pages From JFK Files…

The White House released the following statement today as it releases 2,800+ pages of information in the JFK assassination files –AVAILABLE HERE–
WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump took action to ensure release of the remaining President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records. Accordingly, the National Archives and Records Administration will make approximately 2,800 records available in full for public access today.
The remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks. The President has demanded unprecedented transparency from the agencies and directed them to minimize redactions without delay. The National Archives will therefore release more records, with redactions only in the rarest of circumstances, by the deadline of April 26, 2018. – Files Available Here –
And yes Lee Harvey Oswald was trained by the CIA: “Oswald subject was trained, under cover of the office of Naval Intelligence, for Soviet assignments.”
I found this one entertaining. Interesting to note that one of the papers asserting CIA journalist connection was none other than Wapo. They certainly have changed over the years.
Awesome work, Dave – you are throwing gems by the shovel-load!
The CIA assigned the WashPo as the lead in their media Project Mockingbird at least as far back as the early 1950s. And the WasPo was purchased by the Fed Reserve-entrenched Meyer family in 1933.
Oswald might just have saved his own life had he shouted from the rafters at the press “I’m CIA trained”…..possibly thought the Agency would “fix” his arrest.
Our Government created Osama Bin Laden.
Our Government created Harvey Lee Oswald.
Now, interestingly enough, there are files that are NOTES OF Bundy, Russ Holmes…I’m looking to see how many operatives/investigators there were that now have serial killers named after them!
Holy MOLY!
Paragraph 1-2: McCone says junior “staff” not to be trusted.
Paragraph 3: The DeBruey files are Hoover secret files (that his assistant destroyed after Hoover’s death).
Paragraph 4: “Oswald was trained by the CIA” – they DENIED this for years! He was always suspected to be Naval Intelligence because of his Russian language training in Japan (Subic Bay). The standard story was he was Army. What they are saying here is that that was his “cover” was as ONI with piddly Secret clearance. He had a DEEPER cover than ONI !
Paragraph 5: They always INSISTED that Oswald “defected”. Here they are admitting he was PLANTED as an asset into the USSR!
Oops, forgot to add, that certainly describes the background of “Lone Nut” to a “t” doesn’t it?
Oswald was obviously a hot-potato tossed back and forth between the US and the USSR. But there is some WAY deeper stuff than that going on here.
Sort of like Stephen Paddock? Hmmmm
Subic Bay is in the Philippines.
Just like our last assassins!
Thanks for the correction – he was in both places. Subic Bay as part of ONI /Marine cover and then in Japan for intensive language instruction at the same place Gary Powers and other spies were trained.
This was a talented guy they obviously had a lot of use for.
Oh wow, look at this.
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32145682.pdf
Head of teamsters union says “Now that We’ve taken care of President Kennedy, we’ll have no trouble taking over things.”
Damned unions. They’re all commies.
The Bush connection to JFK:
http://whowhatwhy.org/2016/10/08/russ-baker-power-behind-presidency-much/
http://whowhatwhy.org/2016/09/27/american-political-dynasties-unite-common-foe/
http://whowhatwhy.org/2016/09/15/russ-baker-talks-journalism-bush-clan-deep-politics/
http://whowhatwhy.org/2013/09/16/part-1-mr-george-bush-of-the-central-intelligence-agency/
I suggest watching the following documentary series.
http://www.history.com/shows/jfk-declassified-tracking-oswald
Not happy that President Trump did not provide full transparency and release ALL JFK documents today. 54 years later, why still hiding???
Expected Trump NOT to cover for corrupt agencies!!! They had 25 yrs notice.
I think he is using it as leverage
LikeLiked by 3 people
“why still hiding???”
The truth is worse than most can imagine.
Disappointed.
The same with the Las Vegas massacre as individuals in power have coalesced to cover it up.
It might be better that not all the JFK files are released to day. We need to have the MSM focus on the Russian dossier.
We need some kind of a summary of the major findings so far.
1. Autopsy and forensics confirm two shooters.
2. Oswald was CIA trained.
3. KGB believed Johnson was involved/behind the shooting.
4. Teamsters Union made statements indicating they were involved, or at least wanted to have been involved, and supported it.
I miss anything so far?
CIA works with/as jounalists
5. Ruby was an asset/operative too.
An informant inside the KKK claims President Johnson was a member of the KKK:
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32129399.pdf
I don’t doubt it.
The Democrats created the KKK…it was like a social club for them.
6) It looks like people connected to the New Orleans mob were interviewed about a JFK assassination plot.
7) CIA did not want the public to know that Oswald was seen at a party in Mexico with a poet. They thought this would discredit the Warren Report.
Here is one document from the FBI that confirms Oswald was in Mexico just prior to the assassination https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32123893.pdf
Don Lemmon looks doped up on CNN tonight. He can’t handle the truth.
He’s starting to realize that he’s been a nozzle for all the Lies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been getting alot of online threats….bad, bad ones. NYPD is investigating. So he’s prob a bit unnerved..which is very unprofessional but that is what I would expect from that individual.
Here is a document where an informant recounts a meeting with CPUSA leaders. One of the CPUSA leaders had written 3 letters to Oswald https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32123909.pdf
Honestly, I still do not believe that Lyndon Johnson was not involved. The man was a greedy son of a *redacted*, he hated Catholics (and openly silenced them, as that was the purpose of the 1954 Johnson Amendment that added the 501(c)3 designation), and was about to be bounced off the upcoming campaign for Proxmire or Symington.
Nothing will change my mind on that.
High level Democrats murdering other Democrats. A sitting president, even. Nothing is allowed to get in their way, seemingly. I feel more fright than anger right now.
I know this all seems really exciting, but I’m convinced Oswald acted alone. That he worked for the CIA is not news. There were already books out there about it. He was a mentally ill, a Marxist, who went to Russia to try to become an agent, and was rejected because he was too much of a loon. I believed for years it was a CIA plot, but after reading the 1600 page, 30 year study, by Manson prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi, Reclaiming History, has left no doubt he was a deranged lone wolf. He goes one by one through each conspiracy theory and dismantles them brilliantly. It goes deep into his biography, his actions. For example, a few months before, he tried to shoot a General, missing him by inches, etc.
Nobody can put a cohesive connect the dot conspiracy together, the only one that makes sense is Oswald alone.
The case Bugliosi put together is comprehensive and extremely convincing, and as a prosecutor, he claims that Oswald acted alone not by just beyond a reasonable doubt, but by all doubt.
Bugliosi even participated in a mock trial against famed defense attorney Gerry Spence, and won. This at a time when 80% of the people believed it was a conspiracy.
There’s literally documents in this release that state he was shot in throat and head FROM THE FRONT. There’s a bullet hole in the windshield. And there’s video evidence showing him getting his head blown BACKWARD. Oswald didn’t shoot anyone. Classic CIA patsy. Just like Stephen Paddock.
gold
I know practically nothing about JFK assassination other than the costner movie I watched way back when. This is a fun learning experience for me.
It is apparent to me that so many informants and contradictory information coming in flooded the zone and with informants generally being shady characters it is really no wonder it became a big mess. Who to believe and what to believe? A storm of chaos perhaps by design.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This turns the Warren Committee Report on its head!
Here’s a guy the CIA trains and sends to the USSR under 2 layers of cover. They put significant resources into his training, and they set him up in Minsk. Then he comes home (and never was debriefed).
Then for months he putzes around a coffee company/ shop in New Orleans, mixing with a weird bunch of people, from low lifes (David Ferry types etc). to high society. He takes a quick excursion to the Mexico City Embassy, but otherwise seems at loose ends, right up to the fateful day.
Is it believable that Oswald was retired at that point? Or was he still working for the CIA? It’s pretty clear he was still under their direction. But were his actions intentional and directed by the CIA, or was it an “accident” /mishap of some sort?
To me this represents an earlier clue in the takeover of the peoples government
Whether it involves corruption, subversion, treason, it doesn’t matter. The bigger picture is how the American people allowed their government to be usurped by those who’s power was bestowed upon them by the people themselves
The CIA, FBI, etc. have been shadow governments within our government for many decades, & they wield great power, power that keeps most politicians & government employees submissive & compliant
Couple that in with the globalist influence over our entire system & we’re left with a totally corrupt oligarchy, a small club of globalist & government elites who feed off the wealth of the people with zero concern for the country or it’s people
Look what’s going on today. There’s crime after crime after crime committed by people in the government, but nothing ever happens to them
No one is ever held accountable. They do what they want when they want. They withhold information, they refuse to answer questions in court, they refuse to answer questions from the people, & they just continue on their merry way
They’ve been pulling this bull**** for decades, & what have we done about it?
We’ve done nothing. We go back to watching the game
Our country & our wealth has been raped for years, & it was close to being taken from us altogether
Thank God the people are finally waking up & thank God for people like Sundance. We were on the edge of the cliff. A Clinton Presidency would have pushed us right off
A Constitutional Republic of, by & for the people requires active participation by the people. It requires us to be informed & engaged
Power corrupts. Give that power to bottom feeders & wash our hands of it? What the hell do we expect?
Well stated!
Doc. No, 489 ‘Report’ is a lengthy criticism that the Warren Commission was not given (or did not ask) background intelligence into US anti-Castro activities and methodology of the CIA and a detailed criticism of SSC’s book V Final Report. It’s a bit confusing because it starts with the ‘conclusion’ which today would be the summary of the conclusive points. Well worth a read.
Hi Treepers. HELP PLEASE!
I’ve just started a new thread on The_Donald linking this awesome article. (I’m SerenityIsNow).
To my surprise, most comments are “this letter has been debunked/it’s fake etc”, although no-one yet has explained how or when.
It could be a bunch of shills. Does anyone know the Archive document number of this 3 March 1964 letter?
Sundance is so thorough with his research, the immediate “it’s fake” struck me as strange.
So I am late to the party here, and just reading you guys’ summation – and these are some pretty amazing revelations / confirmations.
So what could possibly still be redacted – confirmation of LBJ’s direct involvement?
Ted Cruz’ father’s direct involvement?
Khruschev or Brzezinski were 2nd shooter?
Saw a trailer for a documentary produced by some locals about Billy Sol Estes daughter, who still had some documents in hand, don’t know what happened after her house burned down. The documentary never made it to the screen, but what I saw was so compelling. Was waiting on pins and needles for the full release. Very interesting story, what she saw from a child’s perspective, who was hanging around and seemed to have documents left sitting until the time was right. With Ted tapping Obama after JFK Jr. went into the drink and Hillary got the NY Senate seat he was after, Obama Presidency might feel safer to come out. Got me digging a bit. Billy Sol Estes waited till everybody else who was involved was dead, he said, to come forward, which made sense. It will be interesting to see if his name appears.
