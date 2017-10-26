President Trump Releases 2,800 Pages From JFK Files…

The White House released the following statement today as it releases 2,800+ pages of information in the JFK assassination files –AVAILABLE HERE–

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump took action to ensure release of the remaining President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records. Accordingly, the National Archives and Records Administration will make approximately 2,800 records available in full for public access today. The remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks. The President has demanded unprecedented transparency from the agencies and directed them to minimize redactions without delay. The National Archives will therefore release more records, with redactions only in the rarest of circumstances, by the deadline of April 26, 2018. – Files Available Here –

And yes Lee Harvey Oswald was trained by the CIA: “Oswald subject was trained, under cover of the office of Naval Intelligence, for Soviet assignments.”

(JFK Files LINK)

