President Trump Releases 2,800 Pages From JFK Files…

Posted on October 26, 2017 by

The White House released the following statement today as it releases 2,800+ pages of information in the JFK assassination files –AVAILABLE HERE

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump took action to ensure release of the remaining President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records. Accordingly, the National Archives and Records Administration will make approximately 2,800 records available in full for public access today.

The remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks. The President has demanded unprecedented transparency from the agencies and directed them to minimize redactions without delay. The National Archives will therefore release more records, with redactions only in the rarest of circumstances, by the deadline of April 26, 2018. Files Available Here

And yes Lee Harvey Oswald was trained by the CIA: “Oswald subject was trained, under cover of the office of Naval Intelligence, for Soviet assignments.”

(JFK Files LINK)

306 Responses to President Trump Releases 2,800 Pages From JFK Files…

  1. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I found this one entertaining. Interesting to note that one of the papers asserting CIA journalist connection was none other than Wapo. They certainly have changed over the years.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. POP says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Oswald might just have saved his own life had he shouted from the rafters at the press “I’m CIA trained”…..possibly thought the Agency would “fix” his arrest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      October 26, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Our Government created Osama Bin Laden.
      Our Government created Harvey Lee Oswald.

      Now, interestingly enough, there are files that are NOTES OF Bundy, Russ Holmes…I’m looking to see how many operatives/investigators there were that now have serial killers named after them!

      Like

      Reply
  3. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Holy MOLY!

    Paragraph 1-2: McCone says junior “staff” not to be trusted.

    Paragraph 3: The DeBruey files are Hoover secret files (that his assistant destroyed after Hoover’s death).

    Paragraph 4: “Oswald was trained by the CIA” – they DENIED this for years! He was always suspected to be Naval Intelligence because of his Russian language training in Japan (Subic Bay). The standard story was he was Army. What they are saying here is that that was his “cover” was as ONI with piddly Secret clearance. He had a DEEPER cover than ONI !

    Paragraph 5: They always INSISTED that Oswald “defected”. Here they are admitting he was PLANTED as an asset into the USSR!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Oh wow, look at this.

    https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32145682.pdf

    Head of teamsters union says “Now that We’ve taken care of President Kennedy, we’ll have no trouble taking over things.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. CaliVet says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I suggest watching the following documentary series.
    http://www.history.com/shows/jfk-declassified-tracking-oswald

    Like

    Reply
  7. Guffman says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Not happy that President Trump did not provide full transparency and release ALL JFK documents today. 54 years later, why still hiding???
    Expected Trump NOT to cover for corrupt agencies!!! They had 25 yrs notice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Cetera says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    We need some kind of a summary of the major findings so far.

    1. Autopsy and forensics confirm two shooters.
    2. Oswald was CIA trained.
    3. KGB believed Johnson was involved/behind the shooting.
    4. Teamsters Union made statements indicating they were involved, or at least wanted to have been involved, and supported it.

    I miss anything so far?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. CBDenver says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Here is one document from the FBI that confirms Oswald was in Mexico just prior to the assassination https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32123893.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  10. individualright says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Don Lemmon looks doped up on CNN tonight. He can’t handle the truth.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. CBDenver says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Here is a document where an informant recounts a meeting with CPUSA leaders. One of the CPUSA leaders had written 3 letters to Oswald https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32123909.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  12. Miles Rost says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Honestly, I still do not believe that Lyndon Johnson was not involved. The man was a greedy son of a *redacted*, he hated Catholics (and openly silenced them, as that was the purpose of the 1954 Johnson Amendment that added the 501(c)3 designation), and was about to be bounced off the upcoming campaign for Proxmire or Symington.

    Nothing will change my mind on that.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Powered by Trump says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I know this all seems really exciting, but I’m convinced Oswald acted alone. That he worked for the CIA is not news. There were already books out there about it. He was a mentally ill, a Marxist, who went to Russia to try to become an agent, and was rejected because he was too much of a loon. I believed for years it was a CIA plot, but after reading the 1600 page, 30 year study, by Manson prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi, Reclaiming History, has left no doubt he was a deranged lone wolf. He goes one by one through each conspiracy theory and dismantles them brilliantly. It goes deep into his biography, his actions. For example, a few months before, he tried to shoot a General, missing him by inches, etc.

    Nobody can put a cohesive connect the dot conspiracy together, the only one that makes sense is Oswald alone.

    The case Bugliosi put together is comprehensive and extremely convincing, and as a prosecutor, he claims that Oswald acted alone not by just beyond a reasonable doubt, but by all doubt.

    Bugliosi even participated in a mock trial against famed defense attorney Gerry Spence, and won. This at a time when 80% of the people believed it was a conspiracy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sam Houston says:
      October 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      There’s literally documents in this release that state he was shot in throat and head FROM THE FRONT. There’s a bullet hole in the windshield. And there’s video evidence showing him getting his head blown BACKWARD. Oswald didn’t shoot anyone. Classic CIA patsy. Just like Stephen Paddock.

      Like

      Reply
  14. sundance says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  15. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I know practically nothing about JFK assassination other than the costner movie I watched way back when. This is a fun learning experience for me.

    Like

    Reply
  16. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    It is apparent to me that so many informants and contradictory information coming in flooded the zone and with informants generally being shady characters it is really no wonder it became a big mess. Who to believe and what to believe? A storm of chaos perhaps by design.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    This turns the Warren Committee Report on its head!

    Here’s a guy the CIA trains and sends to the USSR under 2 layers of cover. They put significant resources into his training, and they set him up in Minsk. Then he comes home (and never was debriefed).

    Then for months he putzes around a coffee company/ shop in New Orleans, mixing with a weird bunch of people, from low lifes (David Ferry types etc). to high society. He takes a quick excursion to the Mexico City Embassy, but otherwise seems at loose ends, right up to the fateful day.

    Is it believable that Oswald was retired at that point? Or was he still working for the CIA? It’s pretty clear he was still under their direction. But were his actions intentional and directed by the CIA, or was it an “accident” /mishap of some sort?

    Like

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    To me this represents an earlier clue in the takeover of the peoples government

    Whether it involves corruption, subversion, treason, it doesn’t matter. The bigger picture is how the American people allowed their government to be usurped by those who’s power was bestowed upon them by the people themselves

    The CIA, FBI, etc. have been shadow governments within our government for many decades, & they wield great power, power that keeps most politicians & government employees submissive & compliant

    Couple that in with the globalist influence over our entire system & we’re left with a totally corrupt oligarchy, a small club of globalist & government elites who feed off the wealth of the people with zero concern for the country or it’s people

    Look what’s going on today. There’s crime after crime after crime committed by people in the government, but nothing ever happens to them

    No one is ever held accountable. They do what they want when they want. They withhold information, they refuse to answer questions in court, they refuse to answer questions from the people, & they just continue on their merry way

    They’ve been pulling this bull**** for decades, & what have we done about it?

    We’ve done nothing. We go back to watching the game

    Our country & our wealth has been raped for years, & it was close to being taken from us altogether

    Thank God the people are finally waking up & thank God for people like Sundance. We were on the edge of the cliff. A Clinton Presidency would have pushed us right off

    A Constitutional Republic of, by & for the people requires active participation by the people. It requires us to be informed & engaged

    Power corrupts. Give that power to bottom feeders & wash our hands of it? What the hell do we expect?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. A2 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Doc. No, 489 ‘Report’ is a lengthy criticism that the Warren Commission was not given (or did not ask) background intelligence into US anti-Castro activities and methodology of the CIA and a detailed criticism of SSC’s book V Final Report. It’s a bit confusing because it starts with the ‘conclusion’ which today would be the summary of the conclusive points. Well worth a read.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Christine says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Hi Treepers. HELP PLEASE!

    I’ve just started a new thread on The_Donald linking this awesome article. (I’m SerenityIsNow).

    JFK Files: HOLY COW! LEE HARVEY OSWALD CONFIRMED AS TRAINED BY CIA, UNDER COVER OF NAVAL INTELLIGENCE FOR SOVIET ASSIGNMENTS!!! from The_Donald

    To my surprise, most comments are “this letter has been debunked/it’s fake etc”, although no-one yet has explained how or when.

    It could be a bunch of shills. Does anyone know the Archive document number of this 3 March 1964 letter?

    Sundance is so thorough with his research, the immediate “it’s fake” struck me as strange.

    Like

    Reply
  22. lastinillinois says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    So I am late to the party here, and just reading you guys’ summation – and these are some pretty amazing revelations / confirmations.

    So what could possibly still be redacted – confirmation of LBJ’s direct involvement?

    Ted Cruz’ father’s direct involvement?

    Khruschev or Brzezinski were 2nd shooter?

    Like

    Reply
  23. anthohmy says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Saw a trailer for a documentary produced by some locals about Billy Sol Estes daughter, who still had some documents in hand, don’t know what happened after her house burned down. The documentary never made it to the screen, but what I saw was so compelling. Was waiting on pins and needles for the full release. Very interesting story, what she saw from a child’s perspective, who was hanging around and seemed to have documents left sitting until the time was right. With Ted tapping Obama after JFK Jr. went into the drink and Hillary got the NY Senate seat he was after, Obama Presidency might feel safer to come out. Got me digging a bit. Billy Sol Estes waited till everybody else who was involved was dead, he said, to come forward, which made sense. It will be interesting to see if his name appears.

    Like

    Reply
