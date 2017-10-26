President Trump Names Replacement for IRS Commissioner…

The ongoing IRS leadership issue(s) will be interesting to watch unfold in the future; especially for those who have followed the Treasury Dept. case against Robert Mercer, now a supporter of President Trump, and how the self-interest unfolded in the 2016 election.

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Designate David Kautter to the Internal Revenue Service – David Kautter of Virginia to be the Acting Commissioner of Internal Revenue. This designation will become effective on November 13, 2017. Mr. Kautter was confirmed on August 3, 2017, to be the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Tax Policy. (White House Link)

(Via Fox News) The White House has named a Treasury official to succeed John Koskinen at the helm of the IRS next month, while allowing the controversial commissioner to finish out his five-year term.

David Kautter will serve as acting IRS commissioner beginning Nov. 13, the last day of Koskinen’s term, the White House said.

“Assistant Secretary Kautter has had an illustrious 40-year career in tax policy, and I am confident that the IRS and the American people will benefit from his experience and insight,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement, noting the Senate would still have to confirm a permanent commissioner.

The announcement came as the Trump Justice Department settled lawsuits with Tea Party and other conservative groups targeted for extra scrutiny by officials in the Obama IRS. (link)

Additionally – The Trump administration, after years of litigation, has settled lawsuits with Tea Party and other conservative groups who say they were unfairly targeted by the IRS under the Obama administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced early Thursday that the Justice Department had entered into settlements with Tea Party groups whose tax-exempt status was significantly delayed by the IRS dating back to 2013, “based solely on their viewpoint or ideology.”

The settlements involve payments to the plaintiffs and an apology from the IRS.

The targeting scandal drew heavy attention in 2013 when the IRS admitted it applied extra scrutiny to conservative groups applying for nonprofit status. Lois Lerner, then head of the Exempt Organizations unit responsible, became the public face of the scandal, though other IRS officials were involved as well.

Sessions said that groups with names involving “Tea Party” or “Patriots,” or those with specific policy positions concerning government spending, were subject to “inappropriate criteria” to “screen” applications.

“The IRS’s use of these criteria as a basis for heightened scrutiny was wrong and should never have occurred,” Sessions said in a statement Thursday. “It is improper for the IRS to single out groups for different treatment based on their names or ideological positions.”

While the IRS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, court documents show that the agency did offer an apology.

“The IRS admits that its treatment of Plaintiffs during the tax-exempt determination process, including screening their applications based on their names or policy positions, subjecting those applications to heightened scrutiny and inordinate delays, and demanding some Plaintiffs’ information that TIGTA determined was unnecessary to the agency’s determination of their tax-exempt status, was wrong,” the IRS said in court documents. “For such treatment, the IRS expresses its sincere apology.”

The Justice Department’s settlement would pay the claims of each of the over 400 groups in the case. The attorneys for the groups said it was “a great day for the First Amendment,” but noted that day “was too long in coming.”  (read more)

51 Responses to President Trump Names Replacement for IRS Commissioner…

  1. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I am hoping he is a reformer and willing to cooperate with any invesitagation that may arise over Tea Party targeting. DOJ recently settled with 400 Tea Party groups targeted which is a good sign.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/26/trump-doj-settles-lawsuits-over-tea-party-targeting-by-obama-irs.html

    • tax2much says:
      October 26, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      Unless he removes all of the snakes like Lois Lerner from below him, nothing will change.

    • lastinillinois says:
      October 26, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Its not really a good sign until someone is in jail.

      • mimbler says:
        October 26, 2017 at 6:38 pm

        Yes, I read DOJ gave cash settlements to over 400 conservative organizations.
        So enough malfeasance to give away taxpayer money, but not enough malfeasance to jail anyone.

        Being simple minded, I would think over 400 cases of malfeasance sufficient to require cash settlements would be evidence of intent.

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 26, 2017 at 8:52 pm

        Thank you! An apology and paying fines is what came out of this debacle and abuse of power. Are we kidding ourselves! The POS Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 has information on one million+ Patriots that has and probably is still being used by Democrats to this day.

        I guess the DOJ can check this box off! Absolutely disgusting!

    • eagledriver50 says:
      October 26, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      The faster the lawsuits that are settled the faster MAGA get underway…BIGGLY…These were distractions, NOW focus on what is relevant…!!!

      • Sayit2016 says:
        October 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

        We can do both …..

        Let me get this straight…… the GOV is paying out tax payer money for damages that was done to taxpayers with their own money, but the people that created the damage, lied about it – gloated about it, planned to take out true Patriots and effect the election. These people NEVER apologized. They never showed and ounce of regret or remorse, but did this with evil intent and they get to skate ?…….

        Please tell me what planet I am on ?

    • thinkthinkthink says:
      October 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

      The old saying applies: “Time wounds all heels.”

    • Steven says:
      October 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

      I don’t agree with this settlement as a good sign. For one, it could have costed us Election 2012. Many of those organizations could not get any monies due to their denied IRS status, and a few of those organizations started working on the issue of the vote integrity in their locations. They did not have the funds to bring many questionable cases before the court.

  2. lastinillinois says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Arrest koskinen.

  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    instead of letting that ass hole RETIRE, HE AND LERNER BOTH NEED IN PRISON FOR THEIR CRIMES AGAINST THOSE TEA PARTY AND OTHER PATRIOT GROUPS.

  4. MIKE says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Ugh. Koskinen always reminded me of that evil character Urassis Dragon(his name in the book, really) in “The Eiger Sanction”, described as a “bloodless freak”. Sorry folks that guy just looks ooky- spooky. I wish he would plead- for a lighter sentence, in front of a MAGA appointed judge.

  5. Calbear84 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Well it’s a good start. Still holding out for a few perp walks!

  6. PDQ says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The IRS admits that its treatment…was wrong.

    How about was CRIMINAL.
    I would even go so far as to call it DOMETSIC TERRORISM.

  7. StanH says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Koskinen and Lerner are criminals that weaponized the IRS. This is nothing but excused tyranny. Many of these jerks need to be heading for jail, not retirement…spit!

  8. dayallaxeded says:
    October 26, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I’d like to see some actions, whether criminal or civil, to attach the earnings and pension benefits of Lerner and other IRS management who were complicit in these admitted wrongful actions to reimburse for the full amounts paid to the plaintiff groups. That might actually be a deterrent, plus, it’ll lighten the load a tiny bit on us taxpayers.

  9. Chuck says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I wonder if the Tea Party groups that get settlements will have to pay taxes on them.

  10. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Improvement is needed how IRS deals with illegitimate social security numbers and additional child tax credit for children without social security numbers. Illegal status should not be rewarded with tax refunds. Apply illegitimate refunds toward wall.

  11. TigerBear says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The IRS agency goes political/criminal, its power had been weaponized by the obama admin, it was used against republican/Tea Party taxpayers, those in charge retired/retire with full benefits, no criminal charges and the tax payers get to compensate the victims harmed by the crimes/abuses committed against them? Have I got this right? 😳

    How does this hold those involved accountable, and/or prevent these abuses/crimes from being repeated??

  12. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Koskinen and Lerner each should be subjected to an IRS audit each year for the rest of the natural lives. Heh-heh-heh….

  13. sharpshorts says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    They’re all crooks but chasing them all down would require an increase in gov’ment, in its size, scope and its power…thus we end up with “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
    The truth has come round circle and that may be all we can expect.

    Wouldn’t be a surprise if Session’s DOJ can’t make a case against any of the major scoundrels…I’d be happy to let most of minor critters slink away in the night (IE – give ’em a deal for incriminating evidence).
    After all, the minor players were just following orders (where did we hear that excuse last?)
    or
    “I didn’t intend to break the law”
    or more currently
    “I was unaware that we paid for the entire Russian hoax”

    Idea for the Obamo mob – – try the old “it was a video” trick…you got away with it once and probably would again.

  14. Suzanne says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I wonder if the settlement included returning/destroying those 21 +/- discs worth of conservative taxpayer information that Lerner personally delivered to the DOJ

  15. Suzanne says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Of course if PDJT instituted a flat tax instead of tax “reform” there would be no need for the IRS an he could lay off the entire agency

  16. Iwasthere says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Ok great so some the plaintiffs got attitude fees or whatever. And hopefully sessions paid it out of the doj slush fund – bank settlements. Now who transferred the cd rom containing the names of the donors to FBI and doj? Black letter law violation of code.

  17. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    The bigger and far more disgusting IRS scandal is the $5 billion a year refund fraud schemes that Koskinen allowed to continue unabated since Obama was elected to office. A senior IRS Special Agent told me that IRS management refused to compare tax refunds to withholding payments before sending out refunds to thugs. She said it was disgusting that IRS management deemed the fraud/ID theft as “Just another welfare program” and even refused to assist local police and prosecutors investigating the criminal activity.

  18. Steven Hitt says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    There is not a single government agency that wasn’t contaminated under the Obama regime and to date absolutely ZERO have been purged. The Deep State Swamp is alive and well. So far draining the swamp is just talk. I am ready to see some walk!!

