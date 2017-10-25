President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To Dallas Texas (video)…

President Donald Trump holds an impromptu press conference with the WH pool as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Dallas, TX. President Trump addresses the fake Russia dossier created by Hillary and the Democrats, Jeff Flake & more. WATCH:
.
After the President arrives in Dallas, TX, (3:10pm) he will receive a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts 3:30pm). The President will then participate in a roundtable with Republican National Committee (RNC) supporters (4:30pm). In the evening, the President will give remarks at a Dallas Trump victory reception (5:20pm). The President will then depart Dallas (6:25pm), TX for Washington D.C., en route to the White House (10pm).
Advertisements
Ah yes that dossier- that the MSM carried, using their first amendment privilege allowing them to misinform and lie under the guise of news reporting… yeah, that dossier.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Let us not forget that last minute little law O and RINOs passed making it highly illegal to conspire with foreign interests via the press…. I would like it enforced against the MSM Fake news….
LikeLiked by 16 people
PDJT says he has the name of the GOP doner who was behind Fusion GPS. My guess, Bush campaign. And after “low energy” withdrew from the campaign he “gave” the dossier to the DNC/HRC. HRC continued having the dossier fattened up and passed it off to McShame for release. Not sure how that happend but if McShame got it he was releasing it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The RINO running for Gov. in Virginia just campaigned with Bush last week in Virginia. He runs around using Trump’s words but will not embrace him. He finally was on Laura’s radio show today and she schooled him and he couldn’t answer why he won’t embrace Trump. She said do so at your own peril. The woman running for Lt. Gov., Vogel, and the guy, Adams, running for AG fully embrace Trump and both are doing well in their campaigns. I think it will be those two who carry Ed over the finish line.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well there is a bright spot. Might take another RINO term to get to an America First Gov. of VA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gilmore’s an old school RINO. He’s not worth much and has already lost statewide in Virginia running for the Senate but the establishment cannot give up on its delusions.
While he’s likely to be worthless at least he won’t further hurt Virginia as Ralph Northem will.
LikeLike
Gilmore isn’t running for Governor; it is Republican Ed Gillispie….unfortunately. We voters in Virginia have extremely poor choices from which to select the next Governor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoops. wrong name , same politics.
Thanks Sandra
LikeLike
He’s awful, but Northam took money from one of the 9/11 mosques and has Gabby Giffords campaigning for him. I got a mailer from Giffords telling me to vote Northam because he was against guns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If establishment Ed wins it will be mosbecuase of Vogel and Adams and the lame azz lyin evilcrat.
Gillespie is one of those milquetoast UniParty idiots. He will never get on the Trump train. Despite all that guess what ads the demonrats are running in VA? Ads juxtaposing pictures of Gillespie, President Trump and the tiki torch bearing “nazis” in Charlottesville. Good ole establishment Ed, who never met a Trump supporter or an actual conservative who couldn’t criticize for their “extreme” views, is a card carrying white supremacist too. Go figure.
LikeLike
Northram is awful. Period. You DO need to vote for the least bad sometimes. I PRAY Virginians will be smart enough and unselfish enough to do that and vote for Gillespie.
LikeLike
McCain paid to buy a copy of the dossier and apparently paid for the airplane to go and pick it up and then turned it over to the FBI. That is pure treason and he needs to be hanged asap. Now, the flashlight is on the Clintons, Podestas, Obamas, etc. so we are going to see a lot of how to get out of their problem by them. Will be fun to watch how they created the problem and treason and now must be punished by a rope necklace asap! Sadly democrats lie like carpets on the floor and can’t understand that their published 1963 Communist Manifesto failed with Hillary losing, and now seeing all their other plots and plans going to Hell in a handbasket. YEA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Then Obama made it easier to share the info gathered under the FISA that was based on the fake dossier.
LikeLike
Hi CarrierH,
(And a happy, swamp-draining Wednesday to all Treepers!)
I’m thinking that there’s no coincidence in Flake’s dropping out.
Perhaps he had something to do with the dossier? It was made evidedent yesterday that McCain adores him.
Flake also sat on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Perhaps he facilitated uranium mining, that would ultimately benefit Russia.
I’ll quote Greg Jarrett, I don’t believe in coincidences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I have one name in mind.”
Jeb!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
But he said it’ll surprise you – I’m thinking maybe someone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Columba.
LikeLike
Daddy Bush?
LikeLike
Suposition. The dossier was originally funded by President GHW Bush, ex Dir. CIA. This old SOB knows all about “dirty tricks”. Jeb is to stupid to come up with the smear he just had to come up with the money to pay for it. Trumps knows all about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. The Satanist Senior Shrub is the one “what did it”.
The whole lot of them are rotten to the corpse (to paraphrase Ø)…
LikeLike
Doubt the GHWB connection. He has been pretty much out of it for a couple years. Almost felt sorry for him at the latest “exprez love fest” a few days ago. Hope my kids never put me on display once I start looking and acting like that.
If you shorten that to GWB I might just say “hmmm, maybe you’re on to something!” I’ll follow my Prez and wait to be surprised.
Man this could get Ugly! Bigly! The Big Ugly? Hummm! Only SD knows for sure! 😉
LikeLike
And now the guy that did it gets to sweat.
LikeLike
Rove’s idea. Jeb! Campaign money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll just go with the GOPe Inc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree James. Doubt daddy bush has the mental capacity anymore.
LikeLike
nah, the hildabeast paid for it but like the campaign she wasn’t running it barely got a mention before JUDGEMENT DAY 2016. mc-chame-nasty got it on one of his journeys across the isle and just couldn’t NOT believe it so he gives it to mule-ear. mule-ear recognized it right away and gave to an associate so it would be leaked to the press.
Yea, I know it sounds stupid, BUT…
Tell me it doesn’t sound exactly like how the lib/prog/dhimms actually operate.
LikeLike
POTUS plays the media like a Stradivarius.
LikeLiked by 9 people
DDD Report….I am calling for a House Committee on Unamerican Activities to be convened forthwith to examine and investigate all people including FBI, CIA, and DOJ that had anything to do with this traitorous scheme.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Including MSM accomplice for criminal activity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who would sit on the committee?
Could you find enough loyal Americans in the House?
LikeLike
Since when is being a “loyal American” a requirement for sitting on a congressional committee?
LikeLike
“….it’s always ok to counterpunch…to punch back”
LikeLiked by 20 people
That’s why we love him…..”……statements like this is why he got elected.
He’s our fighter-in-chief
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes – I LOVED that!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes and others are clinging to the left’s tactics. I was watching a Ben Shapiro thing on youtube where he was speaking about General Kelly and the LaDavid widow.
Ben Shapiro is famous for pointing out truths such as the left’s tactics within the grievance industry where the level of hurt, victimhood or outrage is somehow an indicator of authority on a subject. I agree with Shapiro’s observation on that point.
But then in this video, Shapiro actually says the widow and general Kelly both have more credibility because they lost loved ones in military conflicts.
WHAT?! *That* grants people credibility??? Really Ben?
This whole notion that one can NEVER attack or respond negatively to a gold star family when they attack, lie or slander is foolish and stupid. That’s as stupid as saying “a man should never hit a woman.” Sorry, but there may be circumstances where that’s dumb. Self-defense and the defense of others is among the valid reasons to hit a woman especially if she is using harmful force. (Turns out, women are not made of down pillows… they can actually hurt and kill people in real life!)
So yes! If a grievance industrialist is attempting to use their grievance as a means of attack? HIT BACK! It’s one thing to honor and respect a person who is experiencing pain and tragedy, but another to simply allow them to attack you or hurt you. Being hurt is not at excuse. It’s “excusable” if they later want to apologize, but otherwise NO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President decided to slap Paul Ryan and the other illegal alien LOVING Republicans around about the DREAMERS. If they think they will attache the DREAMERS to the Budget Bill they are sadly mistaken. Our President will take joy in shutting the government down. Americans will applaud him for Putting America First.
Lamar Alexander was bragging back in July that they would bypass the President’s threats about funding the CSR. How is that going today for Ole Lamar! Republicans are screwed and they absolutely know it!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Fle, glad yoy brought DACA up as I just saw Mitch dropping EVerify from DACA and Ryan is attaching DACA amnisty to the spending bill.
“Not gonna happen folks!”
Can you say new leadersip Feb 2019?
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ditch, too bad the 2 parties in 1 are killing their corporations on a daily basis. Both Mitch and Ryan known liars and dislike Trump because desperation has set in to lose big time money and insider trading, and shafting the very people who elected them to represent them, meaning we had better be more informed and up-to-date on possible candidates in 2018 and not be asleep at the wheel any longer. Then repeal the 17th Amendment back to the states, and the states requiring the chosen candidate will live in the state and work via real time videos, take no lobbyist/outsider monies, and live up to their oath and promises or be immediately removed. We have had enough of this crap for decades and now it is time to take back our America and drain the Congress swamp in any and every way we can, AND remove all benefits/perks we did not vote for nor authorize so they could leave Congress but continue to live high on the hog on our MONEY!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great minds think alike re the 17th! Once had a comment from SD indicating President Trump will run on a repeal the 17th platform in ’20. Don’t know but the Senate sure is getting a lot of sunshine lately and their inability to get things done. Sort of a mega version of what I did to under performing subcontractors back in the day. One can dream!
LikeLike
Can’t help but be a suspicious cat with the timing of this – seems like distraction tactic more than anything else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
J. D. Hayworth of Newsmax was tearing Ryan apart today about his trying to slip DACA in the budget bill at the last minute. He kept hammering it throughout his show. Trump just said, without calling out names, no way. Ha ha
LikeLiked by 13 people
Ryno. SPIT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
62 million SPITS to Ryno, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HuffPost reports:
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) privately conceded to a group of House conservatives on Tuesday that he plans to include a legislative fix for undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children in a year-end spending deal.
Full story
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/paul-ryan-daca-omnibus-conservatives_us_59efd21ce4b0b7e63265bb76
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our incredible Leader in Chief tools tired in that photo. A lil thinner too.
God bless you, Mr President. We love you tons. Keep up the good work. We’re here for you.
❤️🙏🏼🦁🙏🏼❤️
LikeLiked by 15 people
*looks tired in that picture. O brother, wp sux s’times.
And what was that last question that our President answered laughingly that ‘you’ll be surprised’?? I didn’t catch it. 😕
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is the R who commissioned the fake Russian dossier?
LikeLike
Yeb.
LikeLike
Geo. H.W.
LikeLike
Flake. He was, at least, the the name behind the consortium buyer. And that’s why he just folded his hand.
LikeLike
TL, it wouldn’t surprise me to learn that papa Bush, GHWB, paid for it. He was head of the CIA at one point and probably still has deep state connections.
I still remember papa at the debate in SC sitting in his wheel chair and making that throat slitting gesture toward Trump.
LikeLike
JEBBIE…I knew it was you…I knew it was you…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You would have broken my heart, Jeb, but you’re too low energy to do that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My money’s on Bush Senior, through an intermediary like Karl Rove (or John McCain), but involving the whole RINO cabal, maybe plotted at that secret Georgia sea island meeting that got outed. A hateful and malevolent man, Trump humiliated his son anbd thwarted his globalist family dynasty plans, I wouldn’t put it past him.
LikeLike
Yes, I posted same thought before seeing your comment.
LikeLike
Those idiotic reporters blurting out questions be like:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Killer presser! What a load of fun this guy is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been in danger since the primaries. It’s unbelievable the powers that be and deranged, assassination-prone Lefties let him get this far. I think two things are happening to protect him. 1) The Secret Service has been amazing, 2) God.
–Obama WANTED to be assassinated. He compared himself to every leader who had been assassinated. MLK, Malcolm X, JFK, RFK, Jesus (he had no shame, that one was beyond the pale) etc. So the Secret Service is pretty good these days, even if the guy they’re protecting is shamelessly trying to martyr himself to become a historical figure. Trump wants to LIVE to make history and I believe God and the Secret Service will allow that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was supposed to be a reply to the people worried he was going to Dallas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The SS didn’t do a good job with the guy throwing Russian flags at Trump. Where were they? That guy should have been eating cement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What if the guy with the flags was just a ruse to get the SS attention away from another threat? The SS job is to keep the president safe. I didn’t watch the tape, but I’m sure they moved quickly to get him out of there.
LikeLike
MfM, Oh,my–you have a very good point there. Stay close to the president and do not be distracted away from him. Very good point to keep in mind.
Frankly, that was way too many people in that little tight space and too close to the path the president was walking.
LikeLike
God bless and protect him more than ever today…it makes me queasy to think about him being in Dallas with the current storm that is swirling.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I can understand him wanting to send a message to the traitors that murdered Kennedy but I will always hate Dallas for being part of the conspiracy. The idea the Bushes are hiding out in that state is worrisome. I won’t feel at ease until he is out of Texas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here. Especially with the co-incidence of the JFK docs soon being released
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, my goodness-I didn’t put the two together! Docs is supposed to be released tomorrow! and he is going to Dallas!/?!
President Trump is taunting Deep State. Bigly.
LikeLike
Dallas?
Stay away from the Texas School Book Depository.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The 6th floor of the Depository is now an assassination museum. I think it would be great if POTUS visited the museum just before he releases the rest of the JFK files.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, if nothing else, then just to taunt Deep State, and dare them.
LikeLike
So who created the fake Russia dossier? I don’t understand. And is it the one that claimed he was seeing Russian prostitutes or something? My mom totally bought that hoax.
LikeLike
My bets are GHW Bush…the old spook and ex Dir. CIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
loved his chuckle at the end, “you’ll be surprised”.
LikeLiked by 9 people
What was the question?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is the R who commissioned the fake Russian dossier?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I dont believe a republican was part of the dossier. If you research the matter it looks like a republican first approach Fusion to get dirt. Itvwas after the repub convention that Hillary and the kawyers hired Chris Steele, they created the dossier not a republican. Dont get distracted by the journos. They arevtrying to deflect from Hillary.
LikeLike
Which Repub paid for the dossier originally?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeb!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jeb superpac (the one that got a couple of hundred k from the clinton campaign/reported on just after jeb dropped out, if memory serves me).
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Snarly?
LikeLike
“Yes or no, are you going to the DMZ?”
That’s what I heard anyways…had to get my headphones!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – sounded like “TMZ” to me! Have no idea what it was.
LikeLike
I sort of heard that too. I seriously doubt he’ll be on TMZ. LOL!! He does have a trip coming up, though. The DMZ would be a fascinating stop…
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has done an interview with Harvey Levin from Trump Towers where our President-elect gave Levin a tour of his home about two weeks after the Nov ’16 election and he also met with Levin for about an hour in the Oval Office in early March of this year.
The interview link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-yn913zziE
The meeting link: http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/president-donald-trum-tmz-harvey-levin-1202004415/
LikeLike
Here it is – DMZ!!!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-declines-whether-visit-korean-dmz-asia-trip-173350466.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like for him to zip East to West across the DMZ at Mach 1 in a formation of B1 Bombers with some nice sonic booms for Andrea Mitchell on the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! An Andrea Mitchell pantsuit-wetting event would be a sound use of taxpayer dollars, IMO. 😉
LikeLike
I believe the reporter was asking if president Trump knows who (on the republican side) created the fake dossier…..he had been asked a couple of times who he thought it might be and he kept his cards close to his vest…..but it sounded as if this same reporter came at him from a different angle and president Trump responded with the “You’ll be surprised” comment….IMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not sure what the question was. I think it had to do with which R funded the dossier. But I don’t know. I don’t think it matters. His confidence and his chuckle said it all.. . . somebody(ies) in deep doo doo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#lovefest
LikeLike
He looks like this is his favorite thing to do (or certainly one of them). He is so good at the impromptu presser. Keep it coming Mr. President. We love it as much as your Tweets!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Loved almost every minute of it — almost cried when he talked about listening to families.
But I also cry for the millions of Americans hurt by illegal aliens — “I’d love to do a DACA deal” hits me the wrong way — too many bleeding hearts have his attention, and his soft heart is showing versus his mighty brain. Rewarding illegal behavior encourages more illegal behavior. Only tough thinking will ever end the problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
fred5678 the deal our President is talking about will revolutionize legal immigration in this country for generations to come. RAISE Act, Wall etc. are non negotiable for our Lion. Don’t lose an ounce of sleep because in the end, nothing will occur because the Democrats and illegal alien Loving Republicans will through DACA down the gutter in order to stop the RAISE Act and the DEATH of chain migration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
exactly! and there is no way PDJT is going to say at this point in negotiations that he’s 100% against DACA.. it’s Bait & Leverage & nothing more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t fret fred. We don’t know what he means by a DACA Deal. It could be a No Deal deal as in LEAVE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
fred, he knows we don’t want DACA nor amnesty, but to reinforce him in this, email him with our comments and what you think we need to have done: whitehouse.gov/contact#page or at potus45@wh.com because for the first time in my life, we can actually communicate with our President and also his appointees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One would think by now the MSM, Deep State and Uniparty would have learned that the harder you hit PT, the stronger he gets!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
the level of strength is reaching a record high
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump was very kind to McCain. McCain and Flake voted against the Hurricane Relief Package and our President mentions that they agree on defense.
John McCain’s health update after an MRI upon completion of the 1st round of chemo/radiation…..
John McCain to continue radiation treatments while working in the Senate
Dan Nowicki, The Republic | azcentral.com Published 10:26 a.m. MT Sept. 12, 2017
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2017/09/12/mccain-health-update-keep-getting-radiation-cancer-treatment-while-working-senate/657960001/
LikeLike
Well, we’ve cleaned out TWO of the worst “camouflaged Democrats” – Flake and Corker – but Obama’s THIRD and most well-camouflaged HELPER needs to be the final cleanse.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL – I’m dealing with an ant invasion today – Ryan’s face looks like it’s covered in 🐜! Creepy……
LikeLiked by 1 person
My opinion is that Ryan sold his soul to the Chamber of Commerce a long time ago. A very, very weak person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes a lot of sense. And since they are basically the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, THAT is why he seems like he’s towing Obama’s wagon. Because, ultimately, it’s China’s wagon they share.
LikeLike
Yes. The GOP needs to drink a big old gallon jug of that nasty stuff you have to drink to prepare for a colonoscopy. That ought to clear the big stuff out, like Paul Ryan.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I make the following comments very cautiously. With regard to the Uranium One affair I can only disagree with President Trump. I said I disagree with caution since when I have done so in the past it has usually resulted in “well I’ll be darned he was right all along”! The Uranium One transaction is not the equivalent of a modern day Watergate it is more like a Benedict Arnold moment or the Rosenbergs handing the secrets of the Atom Bomb over to the old Soviet Union. No, the Watergate botched break in and subsequent cover up pales in comparison to handing over 20% of our strategic Uranium supply to a historic enemy.
The discredited Russian Dossiea might be compared to Watergate on steroids considering it involved foreign intelligence based on again Russian disinformation but Uranium One stands alone, in my honest opinion, in the annals of US History.
What I can’t wrap my mind around is knowing these skeletons were left in the closet, why would Hillary and the Democrats keep a Russian meme going after losing the election and control of the narrative? In the same position I would think anytime the word “Russia” was uttered my response would be “Who?, What?, Not me man!” Maybe it’s a case of the old adage a secret is only safe as long as only only one person holds it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lokiscout: you asked the following question: “What I can’t wrap my mind around is knowing these skeletons were left in the closet, why would Hillary and the Democrats keep a Russian meme going after losing the election and control of the narrative?”
I believe it to be sheer arrogance and living in the DC bubble.
I really believe that she thought they could topple the Trump presidency and that she would be put into office.
She knows she has the deep state behind her and she, to this very day, still can’t believe how she lost the election.
The swamp in DC is so deep she has allies in every department/branch of government and she was counting on (at least in her own mind) taking back what she considered rightly hers.
She’s a sociopath.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are probably right. First thing you learn in battle is never underestimate the enemy. On the other hand she has been so successful for so long in doing whatever she darned well pleased that “What could go wrong?” And,hey, it isn’t over yet she just may skate on this one also!
LikeLike
Agree, worker….and evidently she either surrounds herself with people who continue to feed her ego and truly doesn’t have a clue about how quickly she is becoming an embarrassing albatross to the Democrat Party, or as suggested is a sociopath.
LikeLike
Clinton and Obama are Alinskyites, who will strategically accuse their opponents of the very thing that they are guilty of doing in order to cover up their guilt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In answer to your question as to why they kept it going. Becuase they fundamentally misunderestimate our President. They figured he’d give up once they silenced Sessions and got Mueller on his tail. Don’t forget they persuaded themselves that President Trump wants to keep his finances secret. In their deranged world, once Mueller leaked that he was going back into the President’s past that would engineer a hasty resignation.
Only one problem the deep state and their allies did not count on – our President is innocent. He beat them fair and square. That means no matter what they threw at him he would not give up. He is the only one in the picture who gives a damn about the country and its citizens. THAT Is powerful motivation to keep fighting. Just like he promised. He has nothing to be ashamed of.
LikeLike
If there were a theme song for Donald Trump’s presidency (directed at Washington D.C. and the Media) then it should be this:
That look that he has in the pic above – that’s the look of a predator about to pounce on his prey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What confidence in the off the cuff presser. He has this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First thing I thought of when I read PDJT was heading off to Dallas was that he would release the JFK doc while he was down there … but I think that has to wait until the 26th/tomorrow and he’s coming back to DC tonight.
LikeLike
Watch Uranium one and the ah, fallout? from it. Almost feel that the dossier revelation is
the Dems saying “Look a squirrel with a shiny object in its mouth!!
But they don’t notice the shadow of the ACME safe getting larger and larger..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Clinton Cash”. Now available as a ten volume set
LikeLiked by 1 person
at a minimum… Obama’s version will have just as many. That supposed ransom payment for Bergdahl….. right! Most all that money came back to Obama. Can’t wait for that story to come out.
LikeLike
And the vast amount of money missing from the State Dept. and HUD Dept. Where did that go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where, indeed? I wonder if anyone has checked the Clinton’s safe?
LikeLike
Individualright….oh I sincerely hope so! If Barry was smart (ahem) he would be seriously looking into an overseas estate where he can live like a king and fiddle around with whoever he wants…and avoid the trainwreck that may be coming his way. Heck, he probably has so much payola money stashed he could build his own golf course.
LikeLike
I love the way he avoided naming John McCain… 🙂 I think I know, but it’ll be revealed..
LikeLike
I think I know, what you think you know and I agree.
LikeLike
Dies Committee (1938–1944)[edit]
Conservative Texas Democrat Martin Dies served as chair of the Special Committee on Un-American Activities, predecessor to the permanent committee, for its entire 7-year duration.
On May 26, 1938, the House Committee on Un-American Activities was established as a special investigating committee, reorganized from its previous incarnations as the Fish Committee and the McCormack-Dickstein Committee, to investigate alleged disloyalty and subversive activities on the part of private citizens, public employees, and those organizations suspected of having communist or fascist ties.[10][11] It was chaired by Martin Dies Jr. (D-Tex.), and therefore known as the Dies Committee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conservative Texas Democrat right there is something like Pecos Bill ridin’ a twister.
Conservative and Texas goes together.
Texas dhimmicrat would be liddle joe straus
but a conservative dhimmi would be a creature of fiction like Pecos Bill
LikeLike
SAY IT!
LikeLike
Eyup ! Love that ! Gonna start using it myself ☺
LikeLike
President Donald J. Trump is truly the Uniparty’s worst nightmare. Just look at him! Water off a duck, he doesn’t internalize anything. No one, but no one else could do what he’s doing. Nothing flusters the man. I bet they still can’t believe he’s president.
Neither can I.
Hallelujah.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone here attending any of the Dallas events??? Or have a friend attending? So many fellow Texans here, just thought I’d ask!
LikeLike
Was he hinting it’s not Jeb?
LikeLike
Nahhhhh…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about?
LikeLike
Gotta be…
LikeLike
Trend and it is good. Very Good.
PDJT is giving more; a lot impromptu pressers on his way out. No BS quick presser and run. The questions seem more relevant and they cannot grandstand for cameras.
1) Quick hit questions
2) They know they have to be fast with questions as he is leaving. The helicopter is already running
3) Gives the impression to the press that he is a busy person. We know he is but the press maybe not.
4) Press cannot complain that he is not giving access to them and not having enough pressers. Counting these impromptu pressers all over the place he has WAY more pressers than any other President ever.
All good, very good.
Formal pressers are all mostly grandstanding for cameras by press.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The fit is about to hit the shan. The MSM is trying their hardest to keep the lid on the pot, but the fake dossier, the House computer scam and Uranium One are too much for them to contain now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pressure cooker is about to blow!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT handles these impromptu pressers with such ease and aplomb. No matter what questions they fire at him, he handles them immediately, without hesitation.
He’s really good.
LikeLike
It is easy when all you speak is the truth!
LikeLike
Great article at American Thinker by guy who’s been in the nuclear industry for 45 years, on the real Uranium One situation and why a civil lawsuit might be the most effective undoing of Obama and Clinton. Very well informed and written.
Do Uranium One Investors have a $3 billion claim against Obama Administration Officials?
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/10/do_private_uranium_investors_have_a_3b_claim_against_obama_administration_officials.html
LikeLike
I commented last night if there was any way to “cancel” the deal? Especially as it was illegal. My point being get it out of Russian hands any way we can.
LikeLike
In and out of Texas in 3 hours with 4 meetings. Sweet!
LikeLike
Reminds me of the last days of his campaign. Three and four rallies a day, plus meetings with people at each stop and often on the plane between them… and then back to NYC to sleep in his own bed.
LikeLike
I hope he lets go JFK unredacted as the opening to declassing all the criminal unamerican activity that has taken over the beltway in our corrupted government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed Howie, indeed!
LikeLike
My husband and I work and worry damn hard every day. I am so pissed about the millions of wasted tax dollars being dumped in a political “special investigation” cess pool.
LikeLike
Yay. Turned on tv just in time to see POTUS deplane in Dallas & warmly interact with the crowd!
LikeLike
Now Jeb and fake msm would explain that super-pac does not run and control by the candidate. If Jeb’s super-pac paid for fake dossier then it’s all good.
LikeLike