President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To Dallas Texas (video)…

President Donald Trump holds an impromptu press conference with the WH pool as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Dallas, TX. President Trump addresses the fake Russia dossier created by Hillary and the Democrats, Jeff Flake & more. WATCH:

After the President arrives in Dallas, TX, (3:10pm) he will receive a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts 3:30pm). The President will then participate in a roundtable with Republican National Committee (RNC) supporters (4:30pm). In the evening, the President will give remarks at a Dallas Trump victory reception (5:20pm). The President will then depart Dallas (6:25pm), TX for Washington D.C., en route to the White House (10pm).

