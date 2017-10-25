Generation Z Goes Wild – President Trump Arrives in Dallas…

President Trump arrives in Dallas, Texas, to get a briefing on ongoing hurricane recovery efforts and attend two republican party functions. After an initial greeting by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, POTUS Trump goes to meet the crowd.

A very enthusiastic group of Gen-Zer’s greets President Trump with a sign: “We Played Hooky to High-Five Our President“. Of course POTUS Trump couldn’t resist:

.

The President arrived in Dallas, TX, (3:10pm) for a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts (3:30pm – Video Below). The President then participated in a roundtable with Republican National Committee (RNC) supporters (4:30pm). In the evening, the President will give remarks at a Dallas Trump victory reception (5:20pm). The President will then depart Dallas (6:25pm), TX for Washington D.C., en route to the White House (10pm).

Here’s the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Meeting:

Advertisements