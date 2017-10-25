Generation Z Goes Wild – President Trump Arrives in Dallas…

President Trump arrives in Dallas, Texas, to get a briefing on ongoing hurricane recovery efforts and attend two republican party functions. After an initial greeting by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, POTUS Trump goes to meet the crowd.
A very enthusiastic group of Gen-Zer’s greets President Trump with a sign: “We Played Hooky to High-Five Our President“. Of course POTUS Trump couldn’t resist:
.
The President arrived in Dallas, TX, (3:10pm) for a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts (3:30pm – Video Below). The President then participated in a roundtable with Republican National Committee (RNC) supporters (4:30pm). In the evening, the President will give remarks at a Dallas Trump victory reception (5:20pm). The President will then depart Dallas (6:25pm), TX for Washington D.C., en route to the White House (10pm).
Here’s the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Meeting:
LikeLiked by 10 people
I love seeing him get to be around the regular folks, the people who love him like we do.
It always seems to give him a boost.
I’ll bet he wishes he could do it more often.
LikeLiked by 11 people
oh, sundance, Thank You so much for playing this lengthy version.
It brings such joy to us to see these folks reaching out and wanting to be close to our President…and, yes, I think he truly enjoys these encounters.
What a marvelous balance to all he endures every day…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet he is THRILLED to get out of the bubble and be around real people for awhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woah. Lou Dobbs just announced that the gag order has been lifted off of the ‘FBI informant’…and he can now speak to Congress.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Open Hearing!! I want Watergate Hearings all over again!
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s time to Make Congressional Hearings Great Again!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Get rid of all the swamp rats in congress and their peers and they will be.😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is going to be EPIC!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wanted to go but it was too pricey😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can I ask How much a plate?
LikeLike
Too much for me, too. I entered the raffle to attend the VIP meet and greet for free and didn’t realize until after I paid that the RNC got my $5. Arg.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Folks I constantly share great stories about Generation Z! I have two great articles that will bring a tremendous smile to your face because the future of this country hasn’t looked this good in decades.
http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/eric-metaxas/next-generation-americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii
From the article linked above:
Members of “Generation Z” are now beginning to graduate high school, and 2016 was the first time any of them were old enough to vote. At seventy million and counting, they’re also about to outnumber their predecessors.
So, what’s so intriguing about this new brood? Well, according to a growing body of research, they may be, by certain measures, the most conservative generation since World War II—more than Millennials, Generation Xers and even the Baby-Boomers.
These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world.
Of course, generalizations at this stage are very early and very subject to development. But according to polling in the wake of the 2016 election, Gen Z Americans didn’t vote like their Millennial predecessors. Eight out of ten of these kids identify themselves as “fiscally conservative,” and they prefer saving to spending—at rates not seen since the Silent Generation.
Also I shared the following (from the tweet below) with our President who had an opportunity this evening to speak to 40K+ boys that are part of Generation Z. They loved and adored him and he feed off of their energy.
ERIE, Pa. — Max Bloomstine has a positive view of the nation’s growing diversity, believes the American dream is attainable (but doesn’t believe he’s entitled to it) and is more into the “we” instead of the “me.”
“Gen Z actually like and trust their parents, who have been transparent with them, much more than any generation before”
Generation Z is a product of 9/11, global terrorism, school shootings, perpetual wars, the Great Recession, high unemployment and constant budget cuts. Because of all that, they are cautious, even fearful, of an uncertain world and economy. Security and safety are very important to them, as they have grown up in such an unstable society.
Generation Z is also more religious than preceding generations — attending organized weekly church services at about twice the rate of millennials, Generation Xers and baby boomers.
The Republican Party, if it plays its cards right, could make lasting inroads with this generation, even at an early age — something the GOP has struggled with for decades.
Had he been able to vote last November, Bloomstine definitely would have picked Donald Trump for president.
“I was not old enough to vote for him, but I was very engaged and informed all throughout the election,” Bloomstine said. “I liked most his independence from the political parties and his willingness to challenge them when he felt they were not serving the American people.”
HERE IS THE PART IN THE ARTICLE THAT MADE ME NEARLY CRY WITH JOY!
Brauer explains that, from 2012 to 2016, Democratic candidates lost 5 percent of the youth vote nationally (down from 60 percent to 55 percent). In Florida, Democrats’ margin of victory among the young dropped 16 percentage points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, 20 points.
“It is unlikely that such significant drops were simply due to the more liberal millennial generation changing their minds from one election to the next,” said Brauer.
“It is much more likely the precipitous drops were due to the more conservative Generation Z being able, for the first time, to express their political inclinations, especially in the economically hard-hit swing states.”
Therefore, Generation Z possibly had a major, yet completely overlooked, impact in this historic election. “Generation Z voters were likely attracted to Trump because of his strong stances on national security and economic recovery — the main concerns of that generation,” said Brauer.
Folks 2018 and 2020 will be a blood bath because many more of those 70 million Generation Z men and women will be voting and they will ABSOLUTELY be voting to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 12 people
The roar from the crowd at the Jamboree is just unbelievable. Breathtaking
LikeLiked by 8 people
Many of the Generation Z kids have DACA friends at least in my neck of the woods– dark blue state CT. Will be interesting to see how that plays out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And as shitty as my millennial generation is we are making inroad in this too..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump at the Jamboree: “By the way, what do you think the chances are that this massive crowd will be shown on TV tonite, 1% or 0?”
LOL. That was a fantastic event.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“…In Florida, Democrats’ margin of victory among the young dropped 16 percentage points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, 20 points…”
Especially happy to hear about Florida, as that’s where I live, but Dang! all those states are looking good.!
Maybe we finally WILL get rid of RINO Ryan!
LikeLiked by 4 people
thx so much for this. i can rest in my old age knowing my g kids n their kids will be ok
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is the best type of remedy one could ever ask for! The future is bright because we can count on Generation Z to carry Trumpism forward for the next 50+ years!
LikeLiked by 1 person
FLepore, When i saw this thread I was hoping you’d be reading. I think this post by Sundance furthers the evidence behind everything you’ve been telling us about GenZ! May Heaven bless and claim EVERY ONE OF THEM! And may our Gracious, Precious Lord continue to bless you with insight and inspiration. THANK YOU for being here with us in the Treehouse!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙏 These kids give us hope that our beloved country will be fine long after our time on this earth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good stuff as always.
Gen Z is breaking out of the brain washing that their preceding generation succumbed to. They will be the generation to take the USA to heights never before imagined.
What we need to do with the time we have left is to ensure that the framework for them is in place.
LikeLike
MK Wood I think that is what drives our President and many members of his cabinet that realize it is now or never!
LikeLike
Great guy, great president. Thank God!
LikeLiked by 12 people
These kids are our future and its brighter because of them along with President Trump, i just love our President 😘❤️😍
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good to see all the hands in the air! Notice how close SS is, 🤔 nothing to do with Russian flags I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And it is Dallas, don’t forget that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is High Energy. A Love Fest. The President and His Supporters
LikeLiked by 7 people
DONALD DOES DALLAS
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, Rumpole! It’s great to see you here! I know you’ve been around but I just missed you somehow. THANKS for being here with us!
LikeLike
this is not hard to explain, OUR PRESIDENT IS A PEOPLE PERSON.
AND IT SHOWS EVERY TIME.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Absolutely beautiful ❤️
Warms the soul to see Mr. President so lovingly greeted, he truly is the President OF the People.
God bless you, sir 🙏
God bless America 🇺🇸
Thank you for posting, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 12 people
He really loves us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have a Millenial and a Gen Z…both support President Turmp…well, they are awesome…so there’s that.
🙂
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s wonderful
LikeLike
Raised right!
LikeLike
Did we ever see Obama interacting this way with us common folk? Our President Trump loves this country and its people. Drives the secret service nuts, lol
LikeLiked by 7 people
O was lovey dovey with Celebs, that’s about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump were to be rated like a heavyweight boxing champion, his record would be 100-0
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gotta be honest with ya. That was a nice shot in the arm. Thank you Dallas and those that played hooky….
LikeLiked by 11 people
i wanted to drive out to love field for the festivities but instead i opted to visit a local retail clothing establishment for the express purpose of making my wardrobe great again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great! Watching that video gives me the chills – real Americans know President Trump is = authentic, warm, real.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey tweeters. I could use a little help over on my timeline. When I searched Trump Dallas today on twitter several vile tweets and actual death threats appeared. I block quoted them and tagged Secret Service. I’m not sure if SS will actually take a look, but if there are a bunch of likes and retweets it spooks the tweeter and sometimes they remove the tweet. Thanks for your help! @KelemenCari is my handle. Thanks again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Victory. I got a tweeter to delete his account- and he had a blue check mark. Yay!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Boy those tweets are are just frightening. The secret service definitely needs to look this ASAP!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess the talk of JFK, Dallas, Love Field and it all made some stupid people make some stupid remarks. I’m not above publicly shaming them for it, though. 😬
LikeLiked by 3 people
All of the youngsters at the airport will never forget their opportunity for the high fives and handshakes with POTUS. It will live on in their memories forever.
LikeLiked by 12 people
If the tattoo/piercing parlors start going out of business, then we will know that this group has some brains, will not spend their money on stupid stuff to make themselves ugly and even repugnant, and perhaps will refuse to underwrite the health care for the idiots who have already done stupid stuff to their bodies.
I recently read an article about people fairly high up in businesses who are “vaping marijuana” during the day, claiming they need it to reduce stress. One of them claimed that she was not “embarrassed” or anything:
“When she’s having a crazy day, the 40-year-old heads down to the alley across from her Canal Street office and reaches inside her Rebecca Minkoff handbag to retrieve her vaporizer. She spends 20 minutes or so puffing and making phone calls — to her adviser, her lawyer, her CPA, her dad.
“I’m not embarrassed,” she said. “I don’t think [smoking during the work day] should have a stigma. If I never told anyone, no one would know.”
SO WHY DOES SHE HIDE IN AN ALLEY TO VAPE MARIJUANA??? More proof that we live in an era of the most howl-worthy unwitting self-satire!!! 🙂
Surveys are showing marijuana usage down among Generation Z: things might indeed improve in this country, and the stupid socialists may finally be booted out of power.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The article was from the New York Post yesterday: http://nypost.com/2017/10/22/i-smoke-weed-to-survive-my-high-stress-job/
LikeLike
My Gen Z kids are on the Trump Train. My 15 year old loves Stephen Crowder. There’s a whole conservative media force out there that appeals to this generation, it’s beautiful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And most of the ones who are 15 now can vote in the next election. Thank God.
Steven Crowder is a hoot. That’s REAL comedy right there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and very few of them watch TV…except for rentals or streaming.
my kid neighbor is huge Trumpfan…their family never watches news on TV…they compete to find sites which report on the actual doings of our great President!
LikeLike
I started laughing, smiling and crying intermittently during that video. God Bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
😁⭐️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Likewise! My tears were because our President needs these types of events to know how much we love ❤️ and appreciate everything he does for us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy smokes – what a crowd! Was there an attendance figure announced?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a man, what a man, what a man,
What a mighty good man
He’s a mighty mighty good man
What a man, what a man, what a man,
What a mighty good man
Say it again y’all
What a man, what a man, what a man,
What a mighty good man
What a man, what a man, what a man,
What a mighty good man
I said what a mighty good man
He’s a mighty mighty good man
I would’ve posted the song, but it’s a little racy… These lyrics just keep coming to mind.
LikeLiked by 5 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the SS guy is smiling. Don’t see that often.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So gracious of President Trump to keep mentioning and gesturing to Govenor Abbott. Hope they had a great afternoon and evening.
Also, that was a smart mama to make the “playing hooky” poster!!! Better laminate that puppy and resist the temptation to take it for show & tell at school!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Landslide thank you so much for pointing out Governor Abbott! I have said it before and will say it again that he is my number one choice to take over Trumpism and carry the torch after our President’s incredible 8 years. What he has and continues to do in Texas is MAGA on steroids!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never say never! Wonder if he has any aspirations to run? He will be 68 in 2024. Would be inspiring if he ran and our country would definitely be in great hands.
LikeLike
Also love how he mentioned the Coast Guard who is under the Department of Homeland Security and is often looked on like the ugly stepchild of the Navy. The work they do is invaluable and it’s nice to see POTUS recognize them. I also love how he knows about building material and his input on rebuilding Texas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time I see President Trump with that blue tie I always think ” True Blue”.
He is a good man. He is loyal to OUR country. He has our interests at heart. He actually LIKES hard working Americans and he works hard for the American people in return. I am so grateful to God he is leading this country.
When I think of the way liberals and Dems have treated the vast majority of Americans with their nose in the air, their disdain for people that work and get their hands dirty, their smirks at people who get on their knees at night and thank God for the grace for the day or ask for his protection on whatever challenge they are facing…their gobbly-de-gook politico talk, their canned chity chat buzz words on ” diversity”, ” the collective” ( which really means US not YOU ) and how they actually think in their ARROGANCE that the American people do not the first clue on how to live their lives without their assistance.They apparently think we are far too stupid to understand that they have been robbing us blind for decades.
It tends to severely tick me off. A Lot.
We have been biding our time. Now is time of Reckoning. And Reckon we will.
But on further reflection….. I think … Think what you will….mock what you will..but remember this—WE were the ones that kicked you to the curb and out of office. You’d be smart to remember that. ; )
PS. Just watched the Opening Ceremony at Dodger Stadium. Brad did a great job with the National Anthem, great to see hands on heart and cap at the breast and everyone looking happy and free ! GO DODGER BLUE !!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cold Anger is what you beautifully described!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post, Sayit.
thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfectly stated 2016. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The People’s President!!
LikeLike
I love our President and he loves us. He is maga-nificent. He is in Dallas the day before the JFK assignation papers are to be released.
Every time he stands up when getting into a vehicle I have a PTSD moment. I was working in the Cafeteria in elementary school when it was announced President Kennedy was shot. When President Reagan was shot I was terrified. Thank God he survived but probably never the same.
Please, please, please Secret Service protect our beloved President. I am sure they have SS snipers on all the roofs close by wherever he goes but with everything going on right now, I can only pray for his safety. I pray that Generation Z does not suffer what my generation suffered.
Sorry an emotional moment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched the car rolling back as a security measure as he walked to the people….the real hand of protection that is needed and prayed for every day at my home is for GOD to Protect the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proud of Trump heading to Dallas on the eve of JFK revelations. Trump going to leave his mark in Bush territory. So awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the non American MAGA lovers like me out there, ‘playing hooky’ is truancy, or as we Aussies call it ‘wagging school’. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person