George W. Bush Speech: Globalism Must Remain Our Credo…

You know multinational corporate and financial interests, the big club, and the U.S. K-street lobbying community are on their heels when they need to call former President George W. Bush to their defense.

Delivering a speech today from the George W Bush institute, which is almost entirely funded by multinational corporations, the former president rises to speak out against nationalism and in defense of global economic interests. Pay attention to the specificity of the wording.

President Bush’s professional political speechwriters always construct their verbiage in a series of sound-bite sentences that are assembled individually and then pasted together to create the flow. You’ll probably notice the pattern and be reminded of the familiarity therein. This segment below accurately reflects the overarching message:

The timing of this globalist-worldview speech is NOT coincidental given how recently President Trump has begun publicly engaging policy framework against individual aspects of global economic control. President Trump is reasserting U.S. policy that reestablishes sovereignty. The UniParty is more exposed than ever before in recent history; and now, not when President Obama was in office, but right NOW, George W. Bush rises to speak? Consider:

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ~Marcus Tullius Cicero



Worth noting that recently President Trump called out the multinational pharmaceutical industry (via ObamaCare payments etc.); additionally, the international finance group, IMF (International Monetary Fund), held their meetings to discuss the future of global economies. This is on the heels of World Bank forecasts, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce taking an adversarial approach toward the administration via NAFTA. None of this is accidental.

Notice OPEC, particularly ‘The Gulf States’ (two-thirds of all production), now a Trump ally, are continuing to driving production. This is in combination with western nations domestic energy policies shifting as a result of Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate Treaty. [*Note* all nationalistic energy activity is driven by the economics of financial viability, not the ruse of planetary climate.] Sword dancing has benefits.

Meanwhile Venezuela, an OPEC member and also China and Russia’s largest debtor, is in a state of economic crisis and under sanctions from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. This makes their ability to reach out to the international financial community very, well, challenging.

So what impact is all of this Trumpian shifting of geopolitical economic plates having out in the world of multinational finance?

(Via Bloomberg) The IMF’s steering committee warned that global growth is at risk of faltering in coming years given uncomfortably low inflation and rising geopolitical risks, injecting a cautious note into an otherwise improving economic outlook. “The recovery is not yet complete, with inflation below target in most advanced economies, and potential growth remains weak in many countries,” the International Monetary and Financial Committee said in a communique released Saturday in Washington. “Near-term risks are broadly balanced, but there is no room for complacency because medium-term economic risks are tilted to the downside and geopolitical tensions are rising.” (read more)

There are trillions of dollars at stake and global influence agents, along with multinational corporations, are beginning to realize that President Trump’s America-First economic strategy is continuing despite their control over the majority of congress.

In the background, and as a direct counter to how President Trump is using the Trump Doctrine of economic leverage, you will note that China, Russia, Iran and other state adversaries are creating a financial network to avoid their exposure to U.S. trade currency leverage. Their strategic action is what’s driving up the value of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin as tools to avoid Trump’s leverage and Secretary Mnuchin’s aligned economic policy influence.

Follow this economic confrontation and subsequent financial avoidance technique to it’s natural conclusion – and what appears on the horizon is a financial system where the U.S. dollar is the currency of allies, and crypto-currencies are the currency of adversaries.

Europe will have to decide which direction to take; the International Monetary Fund and world banking institutions will have to decide whose side to take.

Additionally, following the globalist economic path of the last 30+ years, the corrupted political lobbying system within the U.S. will lead to some U.S. politicians (GOPe and Dem UniParty members) siding with communist and totalitarian regimes against U.S. interests.

Watch this financial angle closely. This is the epicenter of why President Trump has labeled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as terror entities. The U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury can take punitive action (financially) against identified and defined terrorist networks.

This is the “Big Stuff” the U.S. corporate media will never discuss. Unfortunately, the media has a vested ideological stake in the outcome and cannot be guaranteed to align with freedom. The western media, writ large, are more sympathetic toward totalitarian perspectives and globalism: where a clustered group of exclusive “elites” control the masses.

Hence, corporately controlled media can be predicted to sympathetically point out: A.) that North Korea is really just a misunderstood regime who really cares about its people; B.) China’s communism must not be too bad because look at all the stuff they generate; and C.) Iran is simply acting like a disgruntled teenager lashing out at those who don’t allow them to express their feelings… etc.

However, hidden well behind the narratives we discover the motives, the real motives. There are trillions of dollars at stake and control over the masses therein by a few hand-selected control agents.

