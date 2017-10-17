President Trump Joint Press Conference With PM of Greece Alexis Tsipras – 1:45pm Livestream…

Posted on October 17, 2017 by

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference with the Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras shortly from the Rose Garden.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link –  RSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in European Union, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference With PM of Greece Alexis Tsipras – 1:45pm Livestream…

  1. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Did someone tell the Greek PM that it was Dress Casual Tuesday at the White House?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. maggiemoowho says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Is it just me or does the PM from Greece look a little unkempt. President Trump looks great though.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. napoleon32 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    POTUS and PM speak about U.S.-Greek relations.

    Press: “MISTUR BLUMPF! WHAT ABOUT MUH OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES?!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    YUGE signal to Russia, Qatar and Iran:

    USA exports of LNG through the Greek Terminal in Alexandria – combined with both the NATO and Bilateral Alliances with America to defend them against an energy-driven takeover – will KILL the monopoly gas-pipeline options pursued by Russia and America’s Mideast Enemies.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Very interesting observation, Blacknightrides. Trump has both great advisors and good instincts on the geo-political game field.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      October 17, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Thanks. So, part of Syria solution.

      Greece has to be willing to agree to most anything to prop up their retire-at-age-45 communist way of life.

      Plus, hopefully Trump is giving these guys a pep talk. Greece has three major slam-dunks as far as being a great, self-sustaining sovereign nation. One: tourism. You don’t have to build anything. Tourism supports businesses from the smallest to very big. Two: coveted exports. You cannot get Greek cheese, Greek olive oil, or Greek ouzo anywhere else. Like Puerto Rico and rum, those are high mark-up export items. Three: great commercial and geopolitical geographic position. They are a trade cross-roads, and can host international trade organizations, and so be a conference center of sorts.

      Finally, I should have added fourth: great people.

      What do they have working against them? The Entitlement/”Oppressed” mentality of Socialism.

      Trump could sketch all of this out on a napkin and inspire them to give up on the socialism.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 17, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      BKR you are absolutely right! The Russians must have been crapping their pants listening to that press conference. The Greeks have the potential with their pipeline to be a hub for the remaining 12 Three Seas Countries.

      http://www.naturalgasintel.com/articles/111004-trump-tells-europeans-if-you-need-energy-just-give-us-a-call

      From the article linked above:

      President Trump told representatives of 12 European nations gathered for a summit of the Three Seas Initiative that the United States is eager to build strong trade ties and export energy supplies to them, quipping “if you need energy, just give us a call.”

      The president particularly emphasized his support for exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, noting recent and potential future natural gas export deals with Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda followed up during a later press conference saying he was convinced Poland could become a hub for U.S. LNG deliveries to other countries in central Europe, creating a north-south natural gas corridor and an alternative to gas supplies from Russia and Ukraine.

      “New energy infrastructure is essential to this rebuilding effort,” Trump said, adding “greater access to energy markets, fewer barriers to energy trade and development, and strengthening energy security is what we’re looking to do. The Three Seas Initiative has the potential to accomplish all of these essential objectives…very quickly.”

      Trump congratulated the Polish government and its people for receiving their first shipment of LNG from the U.S. last month. Last April, the Polish Oil & Gas Co., a state-controlled oil and gas company, struck a deal for a spot cargo from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana.

      Two proposed energy infrastructure projects were also lauded by Trump: the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, a 32-inch diameter, 182-kilometer (113-mile) pipeline with 3-5 billion cubic meters (105.9-176.6 Bcf) of transportation capacity; and LNG Croatia LLC’s floating LNG import terminal on the Croatian island of Krk, which would have 2 billion cubic meters (70.6 Bcf) of import capacity.

      In an apparent swipe at Russia, Trump said, “Let me be very clear about one crucial point: The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so. You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation. The United States is firmly committed to open, fair, and competitive markets for global energy trade.”

      “The most important thing is the green light given by the U.S. government, [and] administration, that there is an incentive given for us to buy gas from the United States,” Duda said. “On the Polish side, there is also a green light and interest in those particular things…Negotiations are ongoing, [but] I believe that after the conclusion of those negotiations there will be a long-term contract for U.S. LNG deliveries to our LNG terminals in Świnoujście.”

      The 12 member countries of the Three Seas Initiative are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      October 17, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      Yep, and will all those tankers arriving and leaving port, there won’t be anywhere for the “Nafris” and “Fluchtis” to land… and extra benefit for the rest of us…

      Like

      Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Is it just me or does the Greek PM seem to be saying a whole lot of nothing?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    It’s Greece, not a lot to report on, but I thought the press conference showed a warmth and respect between the two.

    As far as Tsipras’ disrespectful comments about Trump last year….

    Trump explained this away as understanding some angst by some countries over America First trade policy….and Tsipras was certainly complimentary today.

    However, if you Google (or duck-duck-go) Greece and Clinton Foundation….you’ll understand it more. Water under the bridge now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    This Greek POS PM will pay dearly for that BS commit that he made a year ago! $2.6 billion dollars for our F-16 fighter jets is just the tip of the iceberg. The floating LNG pipeline will be the retribution. That pipeline with Bulgaria coupled with the Croatia floating pipeline and the LNG delivery aspect in Poland will allow us to become the dominating force in the Three Seas Countries (11 total). They would rather pay more for our LNG than the Russian crude oil because they see it as protection as well. By 2019-2020, we will have close to 5 companies that can take care of refining the LNG and getting it out to the world. At this point we only have one company in TX that is able to do so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Mia C says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Total snooze fest. But I like to see Trump working so I enjoy any and all Trump videos. This is the only site that keeps me informed of this excellent Trump news.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s