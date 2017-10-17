President Trump Joint Press Conference With PM of Greece Alexis Tsipras – 1:45pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference with the Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras shortly from the Rose Garden.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Did someone tell the Greek PM that it was Dress Casual Tuesday at the White House?
lol, 😄 thinking the same thing.
He should have borrowed a tie if needed, I am not impressed at all.
Right. Very disrespectful on his part.
He’s Greek. I don’t even know if I’ve seen a Greek guy in a tie. Islands and hot weather…it’s their look. Then again I haven’t been there in a few years so I could be wrong.
My Greek guy wears a tie…and looks quite yummy. 🙂
He’s an atheist and a commie. You can’t expect better from the likes of him.
C’mon guys, who care what the Greek guy looks like, as long as he is a friend of the United States and President Donald J. Trump?
The Greek Prime Misinter has a far left/communist background. He has never worn a tie and the majority of the members of his party never wear ties under any circumstance . It is a stupid, superficial, childish way of showing their contempt for the capitalist, bourgeois world. His party, Syriza, is the opposite of the Trump movement. In some ways he may be more radical than Obama. They have rewritten school history books to take out the Christian religion, especially, the native, Orthodox Christian faith. Like here, heros of the past are now seen as seriously flawed and multiculturalism is aggressively promoted.
Thank you for the explanation. I had a general idea about it but should have been able to figure the rest out for myself. Perhaps I’m blinded by my respect for certain traditions.
Regardless of the reasons the casual attire makes him look bad on a world stage, commie or not. But he probably doesn’t care.
Could be that Trudeaupe stole his tie and his socks…
Actually he never wears a tie, but has threatened to (and he even knows how to tie one!). Here’s a little background on that:
http://www.euractiv.com/section/economy-jobs/news/tsipras-to-wear-a-tie-if-debt-talks-succeed/
Well, at least he doesn’t go around with his fly unzipped (that we know of) to also show his distain for tradition.
Is it just me or does the PM from Greece look a little unkempt. President Trump looks great though.
If the man doesn’t have enough sense to know how to dress to visit the White House on an official state visit, then there’s little reason to expect he has the slightest clue about how to get Greece out of its current mess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Part of the Greek austerity measures, I’m sure.
Someone in the open thread suggested that because of the austerity measures, the PM may have had to fly commercial and the airlines may have lost his luggage.
Anyone remember Freddie Laker?
POTUS and PM speak about U.S.-Greek relations.
Press: “MISTUR BLUMPF! WHAT ABOUT MUH OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES?!”
YUGE signal to Russia, Qatar and Iran:
USA exports of LNG through the Greek Terminal in Alexandria – combined with both the NATO and Bilateral Alliances with America to defend them against an energy-driven takeover – will KILL the monopoly gas-pipeline options pursued by Russia and America’s Mideast Enemies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very interesting observation, Blacknightrides. Trump has both great advisors and good instincts on the geo-political game field.
Thanks. So, part of Syria solution.
Greece has to be willing to agree to most anything to prop up their retire-at-age-45 communist way of life.
Plus, hopefully Trump is giving these guys a pep talk. Greece has three major slam-dunks as far as being a great, self-sustaining sovereign nation. One: tourism. You don’t have to build anything. Tourism supports businesses from the smallest to very big. Two: coveted exports. You cannot get Greek cheese, Greek olive oil, or Greek ouzo anywhere else. Like Puerto Rico and rum, those are high mark-up export items. Three: great commercial and geopolitical geographic position. They are a trade cross-roads, and can host international trade organizations, and so be a conference center of sorts.
Finally, I should have added fourth: great people.
What do they have working against them? The Entitlement/”Oppressed” mentality of Socialism.
Trump could sketch all of this out on a napkin and inspire them to give up on the socialism.
BKR you are absolutely right! The Russians must have been crapping their pants listening to that press conference. The Greeks have the potential with their pipeline to be a hub for the remaining 12 Three Seas Countries.
http://www.naturalgasintel.com/articles/111004-trump-tells-europeans-if-you-need-energy-just-give-us-a-call
From the article linked above:
President Trump told representatives of 12 European nations gathered for a summit of the Three Seas Initiative that the United States is eager to build strong trade ties and export energy supplies to them, quipping “if you need energy, just give us a call.”
The president particularly emphasized his support for exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, noting recent and potential future natural gas export deals with Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda followed up during a later press conference saying he was convinced Poland could become a hub for U.S. LNG deliveries to other countries in central Europe, creating a north-south natural gas corridor and an alternative to gas supplies from Russia and Ukraine.
“New energy infrastructure is essential to this rebuilding effort,” Trump said, adding “greater access to energy markets, fewer barriers to energy trade and development, and strengthening energy security is what we’re looking to do. The Three Seas Initiative has the potential to accomplish all of these essential objectives…very quickly.”
Trump congratulated the Polish government and its people for receiving their first shipment of LNG from the U.S. last month. Last April, the Polish Oil & Gas Co., a state-controlled oil and gas company, struck a deal for a spot cargo from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana.
Two proposed energy infrastructure projects were also lauded by Trump: the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, a 32-inch diameter, 182-kilometer (113-mile) pipeline with 3-5 billion cubic meters (105.9-176.6 Bcf) of transportation capacity; and LNG Croatia LLC’s floating LNG import terminal on the Croatian island of Krk, which would have 2 billion cubic meters (70.6 Bcf) of import capacity.
In an apparent swipe at Russia, Trump said, “Let me be very clear about one crucial point: The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so. You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation. The United States is firmly committed to open, fair, and competitive markets for global energy trade.”
“The most important thing is the green light given by the U.S. government, [and] administration, that there is an incentive given for us to buy gas from the United States,” Duda said. “On the Polish side, there is also a green light and interest in those particular things…Negotiations are ongoing, [but] I believe that after the conclusion of those negotiations there will be a long-term contract for U.S. LNG deliveries to our LNG terminals in Świnoujście.”
The 12 member countries of the Three Seas Initiative are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
Yep, and will all those tankers arriving and leaving port, there won’t be anywhere for the “Nafris” and “Fluchtis” to land… and extra benefit for the rest of us…
Is it just me or does the Greek PM seem to be saying a whole lot of nothing?
I don’t think it’s you. To me they both seemed totally bored with each other and simply going through the motions.
Wow, my perception was the exact reverse of that. I thought you could cut the goodwill that was in the air with a knife, and much gratitude from Greece for US help
Membership in the EU did a lot of damage to Greece and drove its youth away (was mentioned in the press conference) and I think Greece wants full independence, and that with help from the US will get there.
You might be right. It’s sometimes difficult for me to get an accurate read over the television. It just seemed to me that both seemed a little distracted by something else. It doesn’t matter. By most reports the visit went well.
It’s Greek to me….
his government doesn’t have any accomplishments, so he is reduced to talk very vaguely
Could be the Interpreter, too. Interpreting is very difficult but this one seemed to have a dull, hem and haw kind of delivery.
It’s Greece, not a lot to report on, but I thought the press conference showed a warmth and respect between the two.
As far as Tsipras’ disrespectful comments about Trump last year….
Trump explained this away as understanding some angst by some countries over America First trade policy….and Tsipras was certainly complimentary today.
However, if you Google (or duck-duck-go) Greece and Clinton Foundation….you’ll understand it more. Water under the bridge now.
I agree with you about the mutual warmth and respect.
This Greek POS PM will pay dearly for that BS commit that he made a year ago! $2.6 billion dollars for our F-16 fighter jets is just the tip of the iceberg. The floating LNG pipeline will be the retribution. That pipeline with Bulgaria coupled with the Croatia floating pipeline and the LNG delivery aspect in Poland will allow us to become the dominating force in the Three Seas Countries (11 total). They would rather pay more for our LNG than the Russian crude oil because they see it as protection as well. By 2019-2020, we will have close to 5 companies that can take care of refining the LNG and getting it out to the world. At this point we only have one company in TX that is able to do so.
Total snooze fest. But I like to see Trump working so I enjoy any and all Trump videos. This is the only site that keeps me informed of this excellent Trump news.
