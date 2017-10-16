Report: Verdict Reached in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial – *Update* Maybe – *Update2* “NOT GUILTY” – *Update3* “Note Quite”…

BREAKING: According to Tish Clark the jury in the trial of Quinton Tellis for the murder of Jessica Chambers, has reached a verdict:
“NOT Guilty”
3:15pm EST – Apparently the jury came into the courtroom and announced a verdict of “not guilty”. However, when the judge polled the jury there were multiple “guilty” decisions. The jury was not unanimous. The judge then instructed the jury that a decision “guilty” or “not guilty” must be a unanimous verdict and sent them back into deliberations.
EARLIER:
Awaiting announcement…
Tellis is accused of capital murder in the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Lane Chambers. Prosecutors believe that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die the night of Dec. 6, 2014, in Courtland Mississippi. Chambers died hours later in a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Surprised? With the amount of incompetence, etc. around this whole murder investigation, this should have been expected. 🙄
Better be guilty from what I have read
Did someone change their mind on the way out to the courtroom?
Judge started polling the Jury. Got through about half of them. About half of those polled said Guilty!
WTF!
Therese Apel Verified account @TRex21 21m21 minutes ago
More
Replying to @TRex21
First returns not guilty verdict, but when polled, either 7-5 or 8-4 in favor of guilty.
The fix in for reversal/dismissal/retrial due to technicalities and procedural mistakes?
My hunch tells me this jury is breaking down among racial lines.
yes thats mine as well which is just sad
What’s the make-up of the jury?
I hoped that wouldn’t happen… but I’m sad to say that I’m not surprised. Still hoping for justice for Jessica…
That was my first thought as well.
so if you are black and rape/torture/murder, you should NOT be found guilty?
so affirmative action even applies to crimes?
if so, we are living in a lawless and very dangerous world.
That’s the way I see it. No point in litigating for justice. No justice in the courts as Prsident Trump found in the 9th Circuit.
From OJ forward. No justice.
Blacks who are not bitter should stand for justice and should denounce BLM and decisions based on the color of their skin.
Well if they let him go, I suspect real justice will be visited upon him much quicker than in prison
Won’t Perp go on to Louisiana from Mississippi? He also got indicted for torturing/killing that you Asian girl trying to get her PIN.
That’s my understanding. I read he goes back to jail awaiting that trial.
Yes, black privilege is very prevalent in our society today. The white man is scorned b/c most blacks cannot admit that they need help with EVERYTHING. Why all third world countries are majority black.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“so if you are black and rape/torture/murder, you should NOT be found guilty?”
Yup after all it wasn’t one of their kin that died a horrible death. Just some disposable white girl.
Yes, absolutely my first thought,
This is most definitely OJ revisited. Years later the jurors openly admitted that no what the evidence was, they were not going to send “a brother” to prison.
Moment juror blurts out he didn’t agree with the verdict.
my gut is a hung jury here and mistrial
Better a mistrial than the double jeopardy of finding him guilty after a ‘not guilty’ or aquital verdict.
Hm. I wonder if all the jurors could pass a 4th grade test.
Who knew they’d need the definition of “unanimous” explained to them?? Unbelievable. Well, actually, not unbelievable.
yeah and that group is tasked with making a decision… yikes
“Hm. I wonder if all the jurors could pass a 4th grade test.”
_____________
We have to remember that for all intents and purposes, the American ‘education system’ ceased to exist at least a generation ago. It appears to be almost pure indoctrination and brainwashing now. ‘Unanimous’ is a big 4-syllable word that some jurors may not be familiar with.
And then there’s the very real and never discussed problem of overt and systemic racism by black people toward white people in America, which has been intentionally inculcated through the very same ‘education system’ and pop-culture.
And these people are determining the fate of a man’s life and justice for a life cut short.
Makes one question the wisdom of “Rather be judged by 12 than carried by 6”.
Jury of one’s “peers”…..???
Several years ago, I was called as a prospective juror. After sitting in the court room and seeing firsthand the people who were also prospective jurors, all I can say is their peers were probably sitting in jail. I was appalled. Dumb, dumb, dumb people – I would be scared to death to have them sit in judgment of me.
“Jury of one’s “peers”…..???”
______________
Well that’s just it, what is a ‘peer’?
…………………….
Peer
noun
1. a person of the same legal status: a jury of one’s peers.
2. a person who is equal to another in abilities, qualifications, age, background, and social status.
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/peer
…………………….
Everyone who is a citizen (and therefore qualified to sit on the jury) is of the same ‘legal status’, so we move on to definition #2: “a person who is equal to another in abilities, qualifications, age, background, and social status”
How does anyone think Quinton Tellis’ ‘peers’ are going to deliberate?
If one’s ‘peers’ are also criminals, does that not subvert the jury system?
The ‘jury system’ only works when criminal conduct is the exception in society, not the norm.
What happens when entire generations don’t know right from wrong, or they do know but don’t care because there is no consequence for doing wrong? What happens to the ‘jury system’ and the rule of Law when criminal conduct becomes the ‘norm’?
This has hung jury mistrial written all over it.
Wouldn’t be surprised if mistrial announced.
Or…if they understand the meaning of the word Unanimous.
“a juror yelled no”
so a single juror is holding the rest hostage? or is a single juror just grandstanding for 15 minutes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is sort of a red flag problem a Juror to say that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like taking a knee. A cry for attention.
Ziiggii, Prosecution called for a poll from the Jury. Judge asked at least half of them, then realized at least half voted Guilty.
It sounds to me there was one brave juror who called out the sentiments of several others. He may not have been the only “guilty” verdict.
Sounds to me as if one rather slow juror suddenly realized that if a guilty verdict required unanimity, he/she couldn’t pretend to have voted not guilty, and would be ostracized or a lot worse by the killer’s pals.
it sounds like the jury doesnt understand what unanimous means.. in louisiana and oregon you can get a guilty verdict with less than a unanimous vote unless its a capital crime… but still one has to question the smarts of this group
“My mind is blown right now. In my 20+ yrs…this is a first. Wow.”
________________
It will only become more common as the dumbing down of society becomes pervasive.
In a balkanized society of miseducated people who share few if any common understandings of right and wrong, what else could one expect?
What did people think was going to happen?
I suspect its moreso “black jury nullification” rather than ignorance
…”miseducated people”… Ummm, Scott – may I correct that for ya? I believe it should read, “UNeducated people” … just sayin’ … and, yes, I do get the “miseducated” slant. 😉
“…”miseducated people”… Ummm, Scott – may I correct that for ya? I believe it should read, “UNeducated people” … just sayin’ … and, yes, I do get the “miseducated” slant. 😉”
_______________
I considered ‘uneducated’ first, but most (if not all) of the population is forced to go through the public indoctrination system that passes for ‘school’.
If they have been through the school system, they have been ‘educated’, just not properly or in the subjects necessary for a productive life or to be a productive member of society.
So ‘miseducated’ seemed to be the more accurate word.
……………….
Miseducate
verb (used with object), miseducated, miseducating.
1. to educate improperly.
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/miseducate
……………….
Prayers for Jessica’s Family
Nothing will surprise me in this case with the OJ trial as an example. Heinous murder with overwhelming evidence and he was found not guilty.
Even if this Tillis character is found not guilty, his day is coming.
OMG, that is not possible!
That can’t be! Unbelievable. The only good news is that he is going to be tried for the other murder-I don’t think he will get off so easy on that one. So sorry for Jessica’s family.
Seems one Juror is saying they do not agree to the not guilty. So we have here an 11 says he is not guilty and one saying he is.
I stand corrected half polled say he is guilty this is a split jury.
“that is not possible”
It was entirely possible and most definitely probable – a lot of us spoke about how the DA and Sheriff completely botched the investigation from the very first day…..
color me “not” surprised!
It was not possible about 7 polled said guilty so right now I have no idea what the hell is going on with this Jury. How we could have a not Guilty verdict when over half say guilty.
I can only face palm right now.
over zealous media types not letting this process work it’s way out between the juror/judge, trying to “break” the news first.
I have a hard time believing that the Foreman would announce to the Judge they had reached a verdict to then have the Judge ask in court if they were “unanimous’ not once but twice… Someone may get held in contempt!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So that must mean the one that did not agree though he was guilty? The other 11 could not have changed their minds that quickly.
A nauseating end to a noxious situation. Why am I nit surprised?
What in the world is going on…
Wow-that is cray cray…only would this happen where there is no respect for law and order. Who can’t follow Judges orders? hmmmmm.
I have watched the tapes of the trial and the overwhelming testimony of Jessica saying “Eric” did it. I have not been able to find anywhere what this scumbags gang name/street name/aka is. These guys all have some other name-what was Quinton’s? What was he known by on the street? This is the name Jessica would have used-not the guys real name!
The police – gang unit had to know this. I’m wondering if it sounds anything like “eric-derek”?
Just curious if anyone knows….
When they found Jessica she had to be delusional and why would anyone think at that time she could answer any question reliably? I think the “eric” … “derek” … sound was her trying to utter “Jessica”. She probably wanted the 1st responders to know who was so they call her mom.
God Bless Jessica and her family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they deliberating on what type of crime it should be?
When I sat on a jury we had to decide between Aggravated Assault and Attempted Murder.
The latter DOES NOT NEED pre-meditation just the intent that the act would have killed.
There was deliberation…the two crimes carry very different sentences…we wanted to make sure we understood the law.
The guy shot a cop in the face…we went for Attempted Murder.
46 years.
umm this case regardless is headed somewhere on appeal… this is sloppy to say the least
and again…and again…and…3-2-1 ??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Say what? The judge must be trying to engineer a mistrial. Jury misconduct and stupidity have reached grotesque levels.
No, one of the jurors said it was NOT unanimous.
LikeLike
And I’m glad he spoke out! That cause the Jury to be polled and you had more than one Guilty!
UNbelievable
I’m like..
gawlee
so glad i do not live in that town
Dear God seriously????
Why?????
i want justice as much as the next person but the handling of this case by everyone is beyond belief… one can argue the system is not working correctly here
criminy !
Soooooooo…. at the moment there is no decision.. let’s see at 3:15????????/
This is going to end up as a mistrial or appealed… what a mess!
Poor Jessica 😦
def appealed if a guilty verdict but im still betting on a mistrial
Trial court MUST declare MISTRIAL, imo. This should not go up on appeal, imo.
I didn’t realize John McCain was on this jury.
{snicker}
Sundance, et al Treepers, ,…I am so sorry for all your investigative, caring hard work had to come to this day, this verdict. Our solace now is in the fact he will not be so lucky with the Meing murder trial.
Here comes a mis-trial
Mistrial is the best possible outcome at this point, and the judge is having to struggle for even that. How do people this stupid remember to breathe?
Jury Foreman tried to strongman a not guilty verdict?
Unanimous is subjective? Ummm..not helping the image of my home state.
No it is not helping at all. I was a selected Grand Jury once for this DA and now all I can do is face palm at this whole proceeding. This trail should be a mistrial at this point.
Introduce confusion to the jury and it’s over for the prosecution.
A guilty verdict will now be appealed and overturned?
I read in comments on a livestream that it is 9 guilty and 3 not guilty.
Unanemouse means most so you guys don’t matter k./s
But you know that’s what happened.
How would anyone know that ditzee? The Judge only polled about half the Jury. (unless someone is commenting from inside the courtroom.}
Oh Dayum….
Why was it a mistrial?
Lauren, it’s not decided yet.
Jury of Tellis peers, dumb as rocks. How did they even comprehend forensic testimony? Translated in ebonics?
Best thing is for a mistrial to be declared, imo. Then new jury. Trial court has to get it right. Appelate court does not re-try the case. Appeals only reverse on point of law — not the stupidity or worse — of the jurors.
MISTRIAL!
He will remain incarcerated no matter what. Take heart.
Bottom line, racist low IQ jurors exonerate murdering asshole
Keep in mind that the defense offered a jury instruction for a circumstantial evidence case. Mississippi has a blurry SC ruling about a piece of evidence having two possible interpretations, then the benign one must be accepted.
I had a feeling that this jury was going to apply that to the Eric matter and that was that, regardless of all of the other evidence. I’m not sure that is the correct interpretation of the ruling.
Of course, racial lines are to be suspected too.
Shocking! I remember, after the O.J. acquittal one superstar juror Brenda Moran said “everybody have DNA”…
Have the bailiff club the jury foreman over the head. Then declare a mistrial.
Amateur hour, folks.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LawNewzNetwork/status/920007897571979267
https://mobile.twitter.com/LawNewzNetwork/status/920007897571979267/video/1
So, the jury is so incredibly uneducated that they are unable to understand their instructions. Talk about sad.
The perp wanted a jury of his peers…
Everything is black and white now vs right or wrong.
Sadly, this needs to end in a mistrial and be retried (with a new jury). Justice cannot be meted out by a jury that doesn’t understand what ‘unanimous’ means. Who knows what else they didn’t understand from the trial. A guilty verdict from this jury would necessarily be overturned on appeal.
How many blacks are on that jury? Sorry to be cynical but let’s be brutally honest here and admit in this current racially volatile climate that America is currently in blacks will not vote to find another black guilty in a court of law. That happened out here in CA with the OJ trial and I think it will happen in this case in MS.
Gosh, I would hate to think this man did this and might walk. Once again we are looking at skin color and probably a collective i.q. of 10.
