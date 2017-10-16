Report: Verdict Reached in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial – *Update* Maybe – *Update2* “NOT GUILTY” – *Update3* “Note Quite”…

Posted on October 16, 2017 by

BREAKING:  According to Tish Clark the jury in the trial of Quinton Tellis  for the murder of Jessica Chambers, has reached a verdict:

“NOT Guilty”

  Holy cow:

3:15pm EST – Apparently the jury came into the courtroom and announced a verdict of “not guilty”. However, when the judge polled the jury there were multiple “guilty” decisions.  The jury was not unanimous.   The judge then instructed the jury that a decision “guilty” or “not guilty” must be a unanimous verdict and sent them back into deliberations.

EARLIER:

Awaiting announcement…

  WHAT THE?....

Tellis is accused of capital murder in the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Lane Chambers. Prosecutors believe that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die the night of Dec. 6, 2014, in Courtland Mississippi. Chambers died hours later in a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

 

116 Responses to Report: Verdict Reached in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial – *Update* Maybe – *Update2* "NOT GUILTY" – *Update3* "Note Quite"…

  1. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  2. Nigella says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Better be guilty from what I have read

  3. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:50 pm

  4. darnhardworker says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Did someone change their mind on the way out to the courtroom?

  5. Ogre says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    The fix in for reversal/dismissal/retrial due to technicalities and procedural mistakes?

  6. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    My hunch tells me this jury is breaking down among racial lines.

  7. Doug says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    my gut is a hung jury here and mistrial

  8. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    • auscitizenmom says:
      October 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      Hm. I wonder if all the jurors could pass a 4th grade test.

      • jahealy says:
        October 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm

        Who knew they’d need the definition of “unanimous” explained to them?? Unbelievable. Well, actually, not unbelievable.

      • scott467 says:
        October 16, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        “Hm. I wonder if all the jurors could pass a 4th grade test.”

        _____________

        We have to remember that for all intents and purposes, the American ‘education system’ ceased to exist at least a generation ago. It appears to be almost pure indoctrination and brainwashing now. ‘Unanimous’ is a big 4-syllable word that some jurors may not be familiar with.

        And then there’s the very real and never discussed problem of overt and systemic racism by black people toward white people in America, which has been intentionally inculcated through the very same ‘education system’ and pop-culture.

        And these people are determining the fate of a man’s life and justice for a life cut short.

        Makes one question the wisdom of “Rather be judged by 12 than carried by 6”.

        • CC says:
          October 16, 2017 at 3:16 pm

          Jury of one’s “peers”…..???

          • ditzee58 says:
            October 16, 2017 at 3:28 pm

            Several years ago, I was called as a prospective juror. After sitting in the court room and seeing firsthand the people who were also prospective jurors, all I can say is their peers were probably sitting in jail. I was appalled. Dumb, dumb, dumb people – I would be scared to death to have them sit in judgment of me.

          • scott467 says:
            October 16, 2017 at 3:37 pm

            “Jury of one’s “peers”…..???”

            ______________

            Well that’s just it, what is a ‘peer’?

            …………………….
            Peer
            noun
            1. a person of the same legal status: a jury of one’s peers.

            2. a person who is equal to another in abilities, qualifications, age, background, and social status.

            http://www.dictionary.com/browse/peer
            …………………….

            Everyone who is a citizen (and therefore qualified to sit on the jury) is of the same ‘legal status’, so we move on to definition #2: “a person who is equal to another in abilities, qualifications, age, background, and social status

            How does anyone think Quinton Tellis’ ‘peers’ are going to deliberate?

            If one’s ‘peers’ are also criminals, does that not subvert the jury system?

            The ‘jury system’ only works when criminal conduct is the exception in society, not the norm.

            What happens when entire generations don’t know right from wrong, or they do know but don’t care because there is no consequence for doing wrong? What happens to the ‘jury system’ and the rule of Law when criminal conduct becomes the ‘norm’?

  9. napoleon32 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    This has hung jury mistrial written all over it.

  10. MaineCoon says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Wouldn’t be surprised if mistrial announced.

  11. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

  12. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

  13. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    • scott467 says:
      October 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      “My mind is blown right now. In my 20+ yrs…this is a first. Wow.”

      ________________

      It will only become more common as the dumbing down of society becomes pervasive.

      In a balkanized society of miseducated people who share few if any common understandings of right and wrong, what else could one expect?

      What did people think was going to happen?

      • Thecleaner says:
        October 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        I suspect its moreso “black jury nullification” rather than ignorance

      • redlegleader68 says:
        October 16, 2017 at 3:35 pm

        …”miseducated people”… Ummm, Scott – may I correct that for ya? I believe it should read, “UNeducated people” … just sayin’ … and, yes, I do get the “miseducated” slant. 😉

        • scott467 says:
          October 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

          “…”miseducated people”… Ummm, Scott – may I correct that for ya? I believe it should read, “UNeducated people” … just sayin’ … and, yes, I do get the “miseducated” slant. 😉”

          _______________

          I considered ‘uneducated’ first, but most (if not all) of the population is forced to go through the public indoctrination system that passes for ‘school’.

          If they have been through the school system, they have been ‘educated’, just not properly or in the subjects necessary for a productive life or to be a productive member of society.

          So ‘miseducated’ seemed to be the more accurate word.

          ……………….
          Miseducate
          verb (used with object), miseducated, miseducating.
          1. to educate improperly.
          http://www.dictionary.com/browse/miseducate
          ……………….

  14. Nigella says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Prayers for Jessica’s Family

  15. decisiontime16 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Nothing will surprise me in this case with the OJ trial as an example. Heinous murder with overwhelming evidence and he was found not guilty.

    Even if this Tillis character is found not guilty, his day is coming.

  16. sundance says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:04 pm

  17. Mist'ears Mom says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Wow-that is cray cray…only would this happen where there is no respect for law and order. Who can’t follow Judges orders? hmmmmm.
    I have watched the tapes of the trial and the overwhelming testimony of Jessica saying “Eric” did it. I have not been able to find anywhere what this scumbags gang name/street name/aka is. These guys all have some other name-what was Quinton’s? What was he known by on the street? This is the name Jessica would have used-not the guys real name!
    The police – gang unit had to know this. I’m wondering if it sounds anything like “eric-derek”?
    Just curious if anyone knows….

    • boogywstew says:
      October 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      When they found Jessica she had to be delusional and why would anyone think at that time she could answer any question reliably? I think the “eric” … “derek” … sound was her trying to utter “Jessica”. She probably wanted the 1st responders to know who was so they call her mom.

  18. G3 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    God Bless Jessica and her family.

  19. PDQ says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Are they deliberating on what type of crime it should be?

    When I sat on a jury we had to decide between Aggravated Assault and Attempted Murder.
    The latter DOES NOT NEED pre-meditation just the intent that the act would have killed.
    There was deliberation…the two crimes carry very different sentences…we wanted to make sure we understood the law.

    The guy shot a cop in the face…we went for Attempted Murder.
    46 years.

  20. Doug says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    umm this case regardless is headed somewhere on appeal… this is sloppy to say the least

  21. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:10 pm

  22. smiley says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    UNbelievable

    I’m like..

    gawlee

    so glad i do not live in that town

  23. NJF says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Dear God seriously????

    Why?????

  24. Doug says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    i want justice as much as the next person but the handling of this case by everyone is beyond belief… one can argue the system is not working correctly here

  25. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:13 pm

  26. colmdebhailis says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I didn’t realize John McCain was on this jury.

  27. You're Back! says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Sundance, et al Treepers, ,…I am so sorry for all your investigative, caring hard work had to come to this day, this verdict. Our solace now is in the fact he will not be so lucky with the Meing murder trial.

  28. Nigella says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Here comes a mis-trial

    • Chewbarkah says:
      October 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Mistrial is the best possible outcome at this point, and the judge is having to struggle for even that. How do people this stupid remember to breathe?

  29. Bob Thoms says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Jury Foreman tried to strongman a not guilty verdict?

  30. Garavaglia says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Unanimous is subjective? Ummm..not helping the image of my home state.

  31. You're Back! says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Introduce confusion to the jury and it’s over for the prosecution.

  32. Bob Thoms says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    A guilty verdict will now be appealed and overturned?

  33. ditzee58 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    I read in comments on a livestream that it is 9 guilty and 3 not guilty.

  34. Lauren says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Oh Dayum….
    Why was it a mistrial?

  35. Bob Thoms says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Jury of Tellis peers, dumb as rocks. How did they even comprehend forensic testimony? Translated in ebonics?

  36. MaineCoon says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Best thing is for a mistrial to be declared, imo. Then new jury. Trial court has to get it right. Appelate court does not re-try the case. Appeals only reverse on point of law — not the stupidity or worse — of the jurors.

    MISTRIAL!

  37. Garavaglia says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    He will remain incarcerated no matter what. Take heart.

  38. mikebrezzze says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Bottom line, racist low IQ jurors exonerate murdering asshole

  39. coeurdaleneman says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Keep in mind that the defense offered a jury instruction for a circumstantial evidence case. Mississippi has a blurry SC ruling about a piece of evidence having two possible interpretations, then the benign one must be accepted.

    I had a feeling that this jury was going to apply that to the Eric matter and that was that, regardless of all of the other evidence. I’m not sure that is the correct interpretation of the ruling.

    Of course, racial lines are to be suspected too.

  40. thetrain2016 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Shocking! I remember, after the O.J. acquittal one superstar juror Brenda Moran said “everybody have DNA”…

  41. Bouchart says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Have the bailiff club the jury foreman over the head. Then declare a mistrial.

    Amateur hour, folks.

  43. kittytrump84 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    So, the jury is so incredibly uneducated that they are unable to understand their instructions. Talk about sad.

  44. LKA in LA says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Everything is black and white now vs right or wrong.

  45. Eggs says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Sadly, this needs to end in a mistrial and be retried (with a new jury). Justice cannot be meted out by a jury that doesn’t understand what ‘unanimous’ means. Who knows what else they didn’t understand from the trial. A guilty verdict from this jury would necessarily be overturned on appeal.

  46. p'odwats says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    How many blacks are on that jury? Sorry to be cynical but let’s be brutally honest here and admit in this current racially volatile climate that America is currently in blacks will not vote to find another black guilty in a court of law. That happened out here in CA with the OJ trial and I think it will happen in this case in MS.

  47. Abster says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Gosh, I would hate to think this man did this and might walk. Once again we are looking at skin color and probably a collective i.q. of 10.

