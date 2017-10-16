Report: Verdict Reached in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial – *Update* Maybe – *Update2* “NOT GUILTY” – *Update3* “Note Quite”…

BREAKING: According to Tish Clark the jury in the trial of Quinton Tellis for the murder of Jessica Chambers, has reached a verdict:

“NOT Guilty”

Jury finds Quinton Tellis not guilty OMG #JessicaChambers @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

Holy cow:

Judge throwing out not guilty verdict & making jury deliberate again #JessicaChambers @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

3:15pm EST – Apparently the jury came into the courtroom and announced a verdict of “not guilty”. However, when the judge polled the jury there were multiple “guilty” decisions. The jury was not unanimous. The judge then instructed the jury that a decision “guilty” or “not guilty” must be a unanimous verdict and sent them back into deliberations.

Several jurors polled said guilty. I believe 7 said guilty. Difficult to hear. Judge addressing issue. @LocalMemphis #JessicaChambers — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

When jury polled…half or more said guilty. Grounds for mistrial. This is crazy. Stand by… attorneys talking to judge #JessicaChambers @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

Recess. Judge says to sit tight for additional jury instructions. Jury not following instructions at all. #JessicaChambers @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

Both families are sitting quiet & still in courtroom. Everybody is in shock this is happening geezzz @LocalMemphis #JessicaChambers — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

Jury apparently misunderstood instructions. Have been sent back to deliberate more. — Therese Apel (@TRex21) October 16, 2017

First returns not guilty verdict, but when polled, either 7-5 or 8-4 in favor of guilty. — Therese Apel (@TRex21) October 16, 2017

Judge tells them if it’s possible to reconcile the difference of opinions that it needs to be done. — Therese Apel (@TRex21) October 16, 2017

EARLIER:

Awaiting announcement…

WHAT THE?....

Juror just interrupted judge saying verdict is NOT unanimous. All 12 did not agree. Jury back to jury room @LocalMemphis #JessicaChambers — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

Never seen that happen before OMG. There was a verdict but then juror said all 12 did not agree. #NoVerdict #JessicaChambers @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

Tellis is accused of capital murder in the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Lane Chambers. Prosecutors believe that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die the night of Dec. 6, 2014, in Courtland Mississippi. Chambers died hours later in a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

