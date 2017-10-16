President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting – With Extensive Media Remarks…

President Trump delivers considerable remarks prior to the beginning of a Cabinet Meeting in the White House.
11:42 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, thank you very much. And today, we’re here to discuss at the Cabinet meeting critical domestic policy issues. I’d like to basically provide you with an update as to how we’re doing for the American people, and we’re doing a lot of great things.
The unemployment rate is at a almost 17-year low. The stock market is soaring to record levels. We just hit a new high on Friday, and I think we’re hitting another new high today because there’s tremendous optimism having do with business in our country.
The GDP growth has reached more 3 percent last quarter, and other than the hurricanes, it would have done phenomenally on this. And I think we’ll still do very well, but something will have to be taken off because of the tremendous problems of the massive hurricanes that we’ve had to endure. And now, I guess, you can probably add the wildfires in California.
But the economy cannot take off like it really has the potential to do unless we reduce the tax burden on the families, businesses, and workers of our country. And we’ll be able to do that. I think we’re getting tremendous receptivity from the people. I hope we get the same receptivity from Congress. But we are getting tremendous accolades for what we’re doing having to do with both reform and with the massive tax cuts; it will be the largest tax cuts in the history of our country.
We’re one of the highest-taxed nations in the world right now, costing us millions of jobs and trillions and trillions of dollars. It’s time to restore America’s competitive edge and pass historic tax cuts for the American people. One point in GDP would be $2.5 trillion. Think of that — revenues. One point — if we go up from three to four. And when I began, we were in the ones, and now the last quarter we were at 3.2 percent. And we’re going up higher.
But if we went, as an example, from two to three or from three to four — talking about $2.5 trillion. And we’re also talking about many millions of jobs.
So we want to also reduce excessive government spending, and that’s what we’re working on at our Cabinet meeting today. As we head into next year’s budget season, I’ve asked Director Mulvaney to come up and find various savings in all of the departments that are gathered around the table, which is everybody. I need my Cabinet to work with Director Mulvaney to fight these spending cuts — fight for them — and make sure that they happen. And we want to make the departments as lean and efficient as possible, but at the same time, we’re going to need departments with lots of heart, lots of heart.
One thing we’re going to be looking at very strongly is welfare reform. That’s becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system. And then other people aren’t receiving what they really need to live, and we think it’s very unfair to them. But some people are really taking advantage of our system from that standpoint, and we are going to be looking very, very strongly there for welfare reform. It’s going to be a very big topic under this administration, and it started already. And we have a lot of recommendations that we’re going to be making, and you’ll be hearing about them very shortly.
The other thing we’re doing that relates to people’s lives is the prescription drug prices are out of control. The drug prices have gone through the roof. And if you look at the same exact drug by the same exact company, made in the same exact box and sold someplace else, sometimes it’s a fraction of what we pay in this country — meaning, as usual, the world is taking advantage of the United States. They’re setting prices in other countries and we’re not.
The drug companies, frankly, are getting away with murder, and we want to bring our prices down to what other countries are paying, or at least close and let the other countries pay more. Because they’re setting such low prices that we’re actually subsidizing other countries, and that’s just not going to happen anymore.
This has been going on for years where our people are paying so much more for it. And I don’t mean they’re paying 2 percent more; I mean they’re paying double, triple, quadruple. They’re paying so much more that it’s very unfair to the United States, as usual.
Last week, I also sent a letter to Congress outlining my administration’s top priorities for immigration reform. This was a bottom-up effort driven by dedicated law enforcement professionals, and they took a big oath to protect our nation.
The Justice Department is doing a fantastic job on the border and with regard to immigration — more than anyone has ever seen before from a Justice Department. Thank you very much, Jeff. It’s really had an impact and a very positive impact, and now we’re going to take it to five steps further.
Our proposal closes dangerous loopholes and vulnerabilities that enable illegal immigration, asylum fraud, and visa overstays. The visa overstays are just — you’re talking about numbers that nobody even knows what they are, they’re so out of control. And we’re going to take care of that.
When you look at what’s going on in Mexico — Mexico is having a tough time right now in terms of crime. More than ever, we need the wall. We have drugs pouring through on the southern border; they’re literally pouring through. And we have to have the wall, and we’re going to have the wall. But if you look at just what’s happening on the other side of the border with the tremendous crime and the tremendous problems going on — we have a very good relationship with Mexico but there are a lot of problems, and we don’t want the drugs and we don’t want the crime, but we need the wall.
Recently, we’ve asked Congress to ensure that any proposed immigration reform ends chain migration; one person comes in and then brings everybody in his family in with him or her. And we have to end chain migration, which — it’s critical for creating a system that puts American workers and the American taxpayer first.
Last Thursday, I proudly nominated Kirstjen Nielsen to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. I urge the Senate to quickly confirm this really tremendously qualified nominee, and I also ask for my other nominees.
We have approximately half the number of nominees confirmed by the Senate because, frankly, the Democrats have terrible policy — terrible — and they’re very good at, really, obstruction, the one thing they do well. Their policy is no good, and I’m not even sure they’re very good politicians because they don’t seem to be doing too well. That could be because of their bad policy. But they’re great at obstruction, and we have half the nominees that President Obama had at this time.
It’s very unfair. They’re taking everybody right after the final moment, in many cases confirming them with tremendous majorities. But they’re bringing them out purposefully. They’re bringing them right down to the final. We have people that are totally qualified, they’re going to pass, but they’re going to have to wait a long time because it’s total obstruction.
I can say the same thing with our judicial nominees, our judges. We have some of the most qualified people. The Wall Street Journal wrote a story about it the other day, that this is some of the most qualified people ever, and they’re waiting forever on line. And it shouldn’t happen that way. It’s not right, and it’s not fair.
I want to thank Acting Secretary Elaine Duke for her leadership in responding to the catastrophic storms that have struck our nation and our territories.
We’ve also issued a disaster declaration in California in response to the devastating wildfires like we’ve never seen. And we mourn the terrible loss of life. We have FEMA and first responders there. We have our military helping. It’s very sad to watch how fast — how rapidly they move and how people are caught in their houses. It’s an incredible thing — caught in their houses.
So we have a lot of people helping — the government in California — and we’ve made a lot of progress in the last couple of days. But we’re a little subject to winds and what happens with nature, but it’s been a — it’s a very sad thing to watch.
We also continue to pray for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. We cannot erase the pain of those who lost their loved ones but we pledge to never leave their side. We’re working with them very much so, with the FBI and law enforcement, Department of Justice. And it’s — I guess a lot of people think they understand what happened, but he was a demented, sick individual. The wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain — extremely badly in his brain — and it’s a very sad event.
In each of these tragedies, we’ve witnessed, however, a tremendous strength and heroism of our people. Each one of these tragedies that we’ve had, we have witnessed such strength and such heroism. When Americans are unified, no destructive force on Earth can even come close to breaking us apart. We have a lot of work to do on behalf of our magnificent country and our extraordinary citizens.
A great trust has been placed upon each member of our Cabinet. We have a Cabinet that — there are those that are saying it’s one of the finest group of people ever assembled as a candidate — as a Cabinet. And I happen to agree with that. Of course, I should agree with that. But I think we have an extraordinary group of people around this table.
This is a tremendous amount of talent, and I wouldn’t say I was necessarily looking to be politically correct, although I ended up being politically correct because that was the right thing to do, in every sense of the word. However, we have just gotten really, really great people. I’m very proud of them.
So we’re going to work with all of those things I just outlined and many more. You know we have the Iran Deal that right now is being studied, and I think a lot of people agreed with what I did. I feel strongly about what I did. I’m tired of being taken advantage of as a nation. This nation has been taken advantage of for many, many years — for many decades, frankly — and I’m tired of watching it.
But the Iran Deal was something that I felt had to be done, and we’ll see what phase two is. Phase two might be positive, and it might be very negative. It might be a total termination. That’s a very real possibility; some would say that’s a greater possibility. But it could also could turn out to be very positive. We’ll see what happens.
I thought the tone of the Iranian leaders was very modified, and I was happy to see that, but I don’t know if that means anything. They’re great negotiators. They negotiated a phenomenal deal for themselves but a horrible deal for the United States, and we’re going to see what happens.
The healthcare, as you know, is moving along. I knocked out the CSRs; that was a subsidy to the insurance companies. That was a gift that was, frankly, what they gave the insurance companies. Just take a look at their stocks. Take a look at where their stock was when Obamacare was originally approved and what it is today. You’ll see numbers that anybody — if you invested in those stocks, you’d be extremely happy.
And they have given them, you could almost call it, a payoff. And it’s a disgrace. And that money goes to the insurance companies. We want to take care of poor people, we want to take care of people that need help with healthcare. And that’s what I’m here to do. And I’m never going to get campaign contributions, I guarantee you that, from the insurance companies. But a lot of other people got them. If you look at the Democrats, take a look at that. Take a look at how much money has been spent by the Democrats and by the health companies on politicians generally. But take a look at the coffers of the Democrats.
So the CSR payments has actually brought Republicans and Democrats together, because we got calls — emergency calls from the Democrats, and I think probably the Republicans were also calling them, saying, let’s come up with at least a short-term fix of healthcare in this country. And the gravy train ended the day I knocked out the insurance companies’ money, which was last week. Hundreds of millions of dollars a month handed to the insurance companies for very little reason, believe me. I want the money to go to the people. I want the money to go to poor people that need it. I want the money to go to people that need proper healthcare, not to insurance companies, which is where it’s going as of last week. I ended that.
So we have a lot of interesting things to do. I’m meeting with Mitch McConnell in a little while for lunch. I think we’re going to say a few words on the steps after that. I know you won’t have any questions. And pretty much that’s it. Enjoy yourselves, folks, and I’ll see you out there with Mitch McConnell.
Thank you very much.
Q Mr. President, do you approve of Steve Bannons war on Mitch McConnell and the Republican establishment?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, Steve is very committed. Hes a friend of mine, and hes very committed to getting things passed.
I mean, look, I have — despite what the press writes, I have great relationships with actually many senators, but in particular with most Republican senators. But we’re not getting the job done.
And Im not going to blame myself, Ill be honest. They are not getting the job done. We’ve had healthcare approved, and then you had the surprise vote by John McCain. We’ve had other things happen, and they’re not getting the job done. And I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from. And I can understand — to be honest with you, Jon, I can understand where a lot of people are coming from because Im not happy about it and a lot of people arent happy about it.
We need tax cuts. We need healthcare. Now, we’re going to get the healthcare done. In my opinion, whats happening is, as we meet — Republicans are meeting with Democrats because of what I did with the CSR, because I cut off the gravy train. If I didn’t cut the CSRs, they wouldnt be meeting. Theyd be having lunch and enjoying themselves, all right?
They’re right now having emergency meetings to get a short-term fix of healthcare where premiums don’t have to double and triple every year like they’ve been doing under Obamacare. Because Obamacare is finished. Its dead. Its gone. Its no longer — you shouldnt even mention. Its gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore. It is — and I said this years ago: Its a concept that couldnt have worked. In its best days it couldnt have worked.
But we’re working on some kind of a short-term fix prior to the Republicans getting together, maybe with some Democrats — again, its obstruction — but maybe with some Democrats, to fix healthcare permanently.
So I think well have a short-term fix with Republicans and Democrats getting together. And after that, we’re going to have a successful vote because, as you know, we were one vote short, and I think we have the votes right now. Whether its through block grants or something else — block-granting the money back to the states, which does seem to make sense where the states run it because its a smaller form of government that can be more individually sensitive. So that will happen fairly shortly. As soon as we have the next reconciliation, I think well get the vote for healthcare. I feel very confident about that. I think we already have the vote for healthcare.
Sadly, the Democrats can’t join us on that, which will be the long-term fix. But I do believe well have a short-term fix because I think the Democrats will be blamed for the mess. This is an Obamacare mess.
When the premiums go up, that has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that we had poor healthcare — delivered poorly, written poorly, approved by the Democrats. It was called Obamacare.
But I think well have a short-term fix and then well have a long-term fix, and that will take place probably in March or April. We will have a very solid vote. It will be probably 100 percent Republican — no Democrats. But most people know that that’s going to be a very form of health insurance.
So that will be it. Okay? Any other questions? No? Thank you Ill see you in a little while.
Q (Inaudible) Bannon campaigning against Republicans running for reelection?
THE PRESIDENT: I know how he feels. Depends on who you’re talking about. There are some Republicans, frankly, that should be ashamed of themselves. But most of them — I tell you what, I know the Republican senators; most of them are really, really great people that want to work hard, and they want to do a great thing for the American public.
But you had a few people that really disappointed us. They really, really disappointed us. So I can understand fully how Steve Bannon feels. Okay? Thank you very much.
Q Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
Heheh…been a few personnel changes since that group photo.
I saw Price and Bannon there and was like, ‘Huh?’
It’s great to see these cabinet meetings.
I don’t remember ever seeing Obama having one of these.
I do not understand why people think Bannon is not on the President’s side. He is. Otherwise he would not be there. I think it is a tag team– Trump works on the inside Bannon works on the outside.
There are many people who believe Bannon was the person leaking at the WH. I don’t know if it is true or not, but since he has been gone the leaks have stopped. It could simply be Gen. Kelly’s influence, but things have tightened up in Bannon’s absence.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/30/missing-since-bannon-left-the-white-house/
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/355599-conservative-columnist-bannon-used-to-leak-against-trump#
Bannon is running Breitbart and some of the Trump stories are disingenuous at best. That reflects directly on Bannon. Also for some reason there are a TON of stories about what Bannon is doing, in a compare and contrast way to President Trump, that doesn’t necessarily help the President.
I am on the fence about Bannon’s effectiveness as far as the MAGA agenda goes. I guess only time will tell.
It is wise to be skeptical.
Lately I don’t care for the Bannon stories on Breitbart. Bannon says this.. Bannon did this.. Bannon the greatest.. Someone tweeted something about Bannon.. Bannon..Bannon.
Talk about tooting your own horn. He probably is an asset for our side but not one I care for a whole lot.
I remember reading that Obama either never or maybe a couple of times during his entire administration ever bothered to hold Cabinet meetings. It totally blew my mind. I suppose it cut into his dope smoking and ESPN watching time…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
It also cut into his “Prayers to Allah” time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The previous Administration had cabinet members who got their marching orders from Jarrett, Axlerod, and Soros. Their opinions were not needed. The citizens of the country were even less important and considered mere “bumps in the road.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gas prices in Texas are down BELOW pre-Harvey levels…………about $2.19/gal in Dallas for regular !
This alone is a massive tax cut for working/middle class families……..
$2.10 here in central Missouri today. I assume they will continue to fall into the winter. Looking for $1.80 by Thanksgving.
LikeLike
I love this guy. I’am a man and I’ am not ashamed to say it, I love this guy!
Mind you, not in the homosexual way….no, no, no! But I just gotta say…. I LOVE THIS GUY!!!!
It is called LEADERSHIP. It was what General Patton had. The ability to command such loyalty that they can lead their people thru Hades and their people will follow.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dude, when a guy puts forth that much effort to make sure that no one thinks that he’s gay, it makes us all think that he’s in the closet. I realize that you’re in Dallas; but, relax.
LikeLike
Dude. I think he was making a joke.
I don’t know, my very straight husband has been hit on by gays before! It was rather amusing to me, actually…
Dude, when a guy puts forth that much effort to make sure that no one thinks that he’s gay, it makes us all think that he’s in the closet. I realize that you’re in Dallas; but, relax.
You will have to fight with my husband because he loves that man too. I dont mind, I love him too and my husband and I love each other so is just a menage a trois, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great speech at the meeting! Since he removed the subsidy for ins. companies it forced the democrats and republicans to have an emergency meeting to fix healthcare short term basis.
Welfare reform is coming and I welcome it. South of the border here in texas is total abuse!
MAGA!
Yeah, funny how they jump to work together when the insurance companies all of sudden had their subsidies cut. I hope the RINOs are primaried HARD! and we get some real America-first senators to replace them…
LikeLiked by 5 people
PT always speaks the truth with clarity and no political double talk. The Republicans “did not get the job done”!
LikeLiked by 10 people
A few Quick observations:
1. Some praise for Jeff Sessions.
2. Explains what a 1% increase in GDP would mean.
3. Reminds everyone that he still doesn’t have a lot of positions filled due to the obstruction of Democrats.
4. In regard to catastrophe, focuses on the positive and on solving the problem.
5. Takes it to the insurance companies.
6. Defends Steve Bannon
7. We are not getting the job done; correction, they (senators) aren’t getting the job done. Lays blame on Democrats and a few Republicans.
8. ObamaCare no longer exists. Slams ObamaCare and Democrats.
Great summary! Thanks
LikeLiked by 6 people
9. Puerto Rico voted not to become a state and should not have the benefits of a state.
10. Comey is gone.
11. No money given to global warming treaty where we were the major money sourc.
12 American goods(airlplane) are selling internationally and coal is coming back
And on and on we go.
Cyn3wulf, you hit all the major points. Don’t you just love the way a leader can speak & get all that in one introduction. Most of the politicians talk on & on & on & never have a thing to say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for this summary 😊 I’m at work and don’t have a lot of free time.
LikeLike
I was soooo glad to hear him talk about welfare reform. Long overdue. We have multi-generational families on welfare, that should not be. With current laws we can’t kick them off of it, and they know exactly how to work the system. And, of course, illegal aliens and refugees that absolutely should not be getting it.
Also cutting off the subsidies to insurance companies was a brilliant move. Take that congress, now maybe they’ll have to do something.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I want the gold plated Obummercare for Congressional staffers CUT. You want to see the Congress offal move fast? Hit them where it really hurts!
When THEIR staff starts whining then they will do something.
Same goes for the sweetheart deals for the Unions. CUT the ‘Privilaged Class’ crap!
(That is probably President Trump’s reserve weapon.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey, Dobegirl, remember your Ecclesiastes 3:1-8. Just saying. PDJT’s working on his agenda. Bigly …
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had read P Trump book “time to get tough”, and was very impressed by his outlook on welfare. So I am pleased we are going to see some changes there. It’s long past due.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I read that book too when it came out and thought to myself, this is a test balloon for his Presidential run.
LikeLike
Love the way Pres. Trump gets things done in spite of the congress establishment in the 2 parties in 1 fight against him. He gets what he and we want. He tackles the hardest now but will soon be attacking the less difficult problems. Fantastic and I thank God every day for we voting in a man with a conscience, with the art of the deal background, and who does what he says he will do. A leader is what they are called and he is that.
LikeLike
In sports there is a term known as “running downhill.” It means you are the person with the the momentum and the leverage advantage and you are taking it to your opponent at full steam with velocity.
Trump is now starting to run downhill. We have seen it recently, as with the video Sundance posted over the weekend of Trump at the Trump DC Hotel with an observer saying that this was the happiest they’d seen Trump/Melania since the election.
Linsday Graham said yesterday that Trump was hardly a “man under siege” and that Trump was fully enjoying himself when the two played a round of golf together.
Trump is settling in more every day. I think he’s feeling better and better about Mueller and he’s realizing that the coup attempt has essentially failed. He’s leaving behind the bunker mentality. And General Kelly has gotten the White House in tip-top shape.
Trump is an incredible front-runner and that has to do with his exceptional ability to utilize leverage. Once he knows he has you on the run, it’s over. And he’s starting to position himself for the front-runner role moving forward, bit by bit.
It’s taken a long time to get to this place. Almost a year since the election.
Let’s keep rolling.
You can really see it every time he addresses the public. He is confident, strong, answers questions straight on without any mealy mouthed weasel words. He has always been this way, but he keeps getting better and better at it. You can see him settling into the job and becoming sure of himself and his ability to do it. It is impressive.
LikeLiked by 8 people
he’s rolling sylvia! our lion 🙂
Funny, last week I envisioned more of a snowball starting at top of hill, growing in size and speed, until it’s powerful force flattens everything in its’ path. Get us to the same outcome either method. : )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steve Bannon discussed this phenomena at the recent Value Voters Summit but he referred to it as (paraphrasing): “winning begets winning”.
It’s 38 min but it’s worth watching his speech:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/14/steve-bannon-declares-season-war-gop-establishment/
LikeLiked by 4 people
it really does. winning leads to more winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was great. (But maybe it seemed different if viewed?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wyntre, I’m about to watch that presser and I’m eager to do so!
LikeLike
Very productive 15 minutes.
Trump will have a needlessly uphill battle until the swamp denizens in congress from both parties who are in direct opposition to anything that would help their base are rooted out of the bowels of government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stink foot63, it may be an uphill battle but he is comming at it from a thousand different directions which makes it so much easier. Get the economy rolling & it will wipe some of them out.
LikeLike
Every day I am more and more thankful for my vote last November.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My first vote was for Reagan in 1984. I drove 400 miles to cast that vote. Although my deep blue state of residence went for Clinton, I’m more proud of my vote for Trump than I am of the Reagan vote.
LikeLiked by 7 people
First time I ever bother to vote in a GOP primary was for Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Primaries are in my less than humble opinion more important than the general election. Fewer people vote so you’re vote holds more sway, plus you get to help determine who the actual candidate is.
LikeLike
WELFARE REFORM!!!!!…………… Music to my ears
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love the way he uses common plainspeak. No polished condescending quasi scripture like we got from the fake usurping Kenyan or the deer in the headlights rehash of fictional points of light a la dub ya.
Refreshing to say the least.
Congress just accept it, you had your lunch eaten by Pres Trump (the odds? at least 100/1).
💥 Oh yeah, and tell your mamma, that PJT also gave you the El Titty Grande of all wedgies to boot!!! 💥
From the Rose Garden also today, the President said:
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT & McConnell taking questions after their meeting.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/video/live-news-coverage-from-cbs-news/ar-BBmYvYY?appwebview=true
the press, excuse me, jackal presstitutes are in rare form today
Thank you, thank you, President Trump, for pointing out the two-way corruption in the welfare system! My homeless disabled mother gets $16 a month in food stamps, and $750 a month in disability, and that’s it! My husband and I are struggling, he’s searching daily for a job and I’m overworking for $300 a week, and we have a difficult time with eating – can’t get on food stamps. And yet I see illegals in the line ahead of me buying tons of expensive stuff…
I’ve wondered all along if Jeff Sessions isn’t actually working quite hard, simply keeping it behind the scenes and very quiet…
” the Democrats have terrible policy — terrible — and they’re very good at, really, obstruction, the one thing they do well.” Wow. xD
I sympathize with you TC…the wife and I are in the same boat. I have multiple health issues and i’m almost certain to be denied SS disability. It’s frustrating to see so many others who have “questionable need”, getting help and the ones who really need it get nothing but the shaft.
She had a severe stroke last October, the doctors didn’t expect her to ever speak or walk again and she’s now almost fully independent (thank God for that miracle.) She had to have attorneys fight for her to get on disability. Just got off the phone with food stamps, they said because she has no expenses such as rent or utility (even though her every penny is spent when she gets it on expenses!) she doesn’t qualify. I hope that *this* is addressed.
LikeLike
Lose your SSN, speak anything but English.
You will get everything you want for free.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Quote: “We have approximately half the number of nominees confirmed by the Senate because, frankly, the Democrats have terrible policy — terrible — and they’re very good at, really, obstruction, the one thing they do well.”
Here, Trump is exercising a painfully exhaustive patience with his Republican Senatorial leadership. Democrats are are obstructing successfully solely because Mitch McConnell allows it to happen.
Sundance’s money quote here: “And they have given them, you could almost call it, a payoff. And it’s a disgrace. And that money goes to the insurance companies….So the CSR payments has actually brought Republicans and Democrats together, because we got calls — emergency calls from the Democrats, and I think probably the Republicans were also calling them, saying, let’s come up with at least a short-term fix of healthcare in this country. And the gravy train ended the day I knocked out the insurance companies’ money, which was last week.”
I see here President Trump specifically stating why the ACA was not repealed – both Republicans AND Democrats were protecting their gravy trains to their donor groups in the health insurance industry.
And Sundance brilliantly told us this months ago.
I read President Trump’s words today as being acutely aware what is going on in D.C., and is using his EO’s to knock the legs out from under Congressional opposition to his plan to MAGA.
Donald Trump = Good Cop
Steven Bannon = Bad Cop
Pop me some more popcorn as the mid terms going too be so much fun to watch. Look how the RINOs will scramble
“Look how the RINOs will scramble”
Like cockroaches when the lights go on.
I think one of the reasons a lot of peeps haven’t caught onto this is because Trump plays the bad cop, too, like he does with Tillerson, and he’s convincing at both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do I get a Russian free copy of Pokemon Go?
I love this statement from President Trump. In one statement he exposed the entire swamp.
“Republicans are meeting with Democrats because of what I did with the CSR, because I cut off the gravy train. If I didn’t cut the CSRs, they wouldnt be meeting. Theyd be having lunch and enjoying themselves, all right?”
#MAGA
I think my favorite part was when they were discussing big pharma buying politicians and he turns to mitch and says (paraphrazing) ” i don’t know maybe even mitch’s pockets” and the look on mitch’s face was priceless! – Pure Turtle Moment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next will be their golden healthcare packages. One limb at a time..
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was not a lone crazed gunman. There are sinister forces at work and they will continue unless ferreted out and eliminated…CRUSHED.
Penning people in and shooting at them, ground level, like fish in a barrel, is not the work of a lone gunman. I do agree that the forces behind are quite sick…demonically so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Political compromise. But it won’t last forever.
Entire Presser with McConnell
And,, This is what Karl D.. over at the http://tickerforum.org/akcs-www
Has been writing tickers about this subject.. for YEARS……
At least ONE of the TOP Things He been going over the past several years…
Favorite story about Snake Bite Medicine, (for snake bites)..
Costing something like 15,000.00 HERE,, yet across the border in Mexico… ….
The cost is 150.00
From the transcript..
——————
**The other thing we’re doing that relates to people’s lives is the prescription drug prices are out of control. The drug prices have gone through the roof. And if you look at the same exact drug by the same exact company, made in the same exact box and sold someplace else, sometimes it’s a fraction of what we pay in this country — meaning, as usual, the world is taking advantage of the United States. They’re setting prices in other countries and we’re not.
The drug companies, frankly, are getting away with murder, and we want to bring our prices down to what other countries are paying, or at least close and let the other countries pay more. Because they’re setting such low prices that we’re actually subsidizing other countries, and that’s just not going to happen anymore.
This has been going on for years where our people are paying so much more for it. And I don’t mean they’re paying 2 percent more; I mean they’re paying double, triple, quadruple. They’re paying so much more that it’s very unfair to the United States, as usual.
**
*The Bill To Permanently Fix Health Care For All*
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=231949
On a related topic:
Does anyone remember any other President attacked, 9 months into his term, not only by the former administration but also by his election competitor and her party?
It is INSANE the way Clinton is trashing POTUS overseas and telling an international audience that Trump is a sex offender and can’t be trusted with nukes!
Hillary Clinton Tells London Audience She Is ‘Worried’ About Trump Starting Nuclear War
Hillary Clinton told a London audience Sunday night that Congress is “trying to figure out” how to stop President Donald Trump from starting a nuclear war.
According to Business Insider, the failed Democratic presidential candidate was speaking to dignitaries, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, at the London Literature Festival.
Clinton claimed that Congress was looking at ways to usurp Trump’s ability to ignite a nuclear war by firing a missile at North Korea in a fit of rage.
“A lot of people thought I was probably exaggerating it, but now we are worried and Congress is worried about whether they can take that power away from Trump so that in a moment of pique he doesn’t pick up that phone and call whoever is sitting in the control centre today,” she told the rapt audience of approximately 3,000.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/16/hillary-clinton-tells-london-audience-she-is-worried-about-trump-starting-nuclear-war/
At the South Bank Centre in London, Clinton told the audience she believed Trump was a sex offender and that she felt she had been a champion of women’s rights in her career.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4984972/Clinton-apologetic-missing-BBC-interview.html#ixzz4vhVyKrCr
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
The sort of people who would pay to see Clinton probably already believe these things about Mr Trump. They are her type of leftist feminists.
Most ordinary working people don’t care about her views.We don’t like being lectured and told what to think.
If she could think up an even more fantastic lie she would tell it. There is no such thing as a lie that she won’t spew in her demented effort to smear Trump.
LikeLike