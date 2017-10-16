Monday October 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 16, 2017
Why Are We Here?
“We live to the Lord.”
Romans 14:8
If God had willed it, each of us might have entered Heaven at the moment of conversion. It was not absolutely necessary for our preparation for immortality that we should linger here. It is possible for a man to be taken to Heaven and to be found fit to partake in the inheritance of the saints in light, even though he has only just believed in Jesus. It is true that our sanctification is a long and continued process, and we shall not be perfected until we lay aside our bodies and enter within the veil; but nevertheless, if the Lord had wanted to, He could have changed us from imperfection to perfection and have taken us to Heaven at once.
Why then are we here? Would God keep His children out of the Paradise of God (1) a single moment longer than was necessary? Why is the army of the living God still on the battlefield when one charge might give them the victory? Why are His children still wandering here and there through a maze when a single word from His lips would bring them into the center of their blessed hope in Heaven?
The answer is: they are here that they may “live to the Lord” and may bring others to know His sacrifice on the cross and His love. We remain on earth as sowers to scatter good seed, as plowmen to break up the fallow ground, as heralds publishing salvation that is in Christ alone. We who know Him are here as “the salt of the earth” (2) and “the light of the world” (3) to be a blessing to this world. We are here to glorify Christ in our daily life. We are here as workers for Him, and as workers together with Him. Let us therefore see that our life fulfills this purpose. Let us live zealous, useful, holy lives making Him known “unto praise of the glory of His grace” (4).
(1) Revelation 2:7
(2) Matthew 5:13
(3) Matthew 5:14
(4) Ephesians 1:6
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLiked by 1 person
Emmylou once described this song as being about someone who’s “hurtin’ real bad”. Paul McCartney always sings this at a much faster tempo. I think Emmy’s version is better.
LikeLiked by 1 person