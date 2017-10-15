Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin With Maria Bartiromo…

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing tax reform initiative.

3 Responses to Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Such a great team of Patriots! Go Mr. Lego Man Mnuchin!

  2. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    It’s a win-win-win.
    If it passes we win.
    If the fight is tough but it eventually passes, the courageous hearts are revealed and we gain that.
    If congress can’t pass it, it is easier to “primary” them, so we win.

    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      October 15, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      Only if enough people actually vote against the RINO incumbents during the primary. There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Low voter turnout favors the incumbent.

