Sunday October 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This is an affirmation of Europe by several conservatives.
The Paris Statement
A Europe We Can Believe In
https://www.thetrueeurope.eu
“Europe belongs to us, and we belong to Europe. These lands are our home; we have no other.”
Exactly.
Exactly.
Therefore, we can say:
America belongs to us, and we belong to America. These lands are our home; we have no other.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
Thank you Garrison, to you and yours, as well.
Thank you for this beautiful post.
And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. Eph 6:18
First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, [I Timothy 2:1-3].
…prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings…
Amen!
When I was just a young lad, seemingly ages ago, we didn’t watch any sports – we played sports in the fields, on the town common and on frozen ponds. Later, after we got our first TV, we’d watch maybe one Red Sox or N.Y. Giants game on Sunday and, of course, there was the occasional Gillette Friday Night Fights.
I saw seemingly humble and polite sports stars such as Rocky Marciano, Floyd Patterson, Stan Musial, Bill Russell, Y.A. Tittle and Boom Boom Geoffrion.
Sure, Ted Williams had a temper, Jimmy Piersall went a little nutso, and there was more biting going on under those NFL pileups than I knew about, but, all in all, professional sports had an air of fair play, sportsmanship and decorum that seems woefully lacking these days.
With some exceptions, for example, Peyton Manning (and there are more), our sports stars act out their lives as rich, spoiled, little brat children – taunting, swearing, womanizing, night clubbing ne’er do wells.
This latest round of no respect – take a knee – is merely the latest example of the continued downward trend in professional sports, but taken to new lows . . . those of disrespect to our flag, our National Anthem, our country, our military, our law enforcement officers and ourselves . . . disrespect that has strong racist overtones and that shows a willingness to rebel born of lies and fake narratives.
I don’t know how this will end up, but it will almost certainly be a near disaster for the NFL.
The result will have very little impact to me as I have not watched professional sports for many years. There will, however and hopefully, be a large number of people joining the non-watching ranks and finding better things to do with their time and money than to perpetuate the high rolling lifestyles and in-your-face disrespect of our current batch of sports entertainers.
Once Heroes, Now Gone Away
Years ago, it used to be
The players were our heroes.
Skilled at play, with sportsmanship,
But now, almost all are zeroes.
We watched them as kids
As they hit, threw and caught,
Or shot and then blocked –
They were all in our thoughts.
We dreamed of coming from behind
And winning, just like them.
We saw common, humble men,
Just stones, but shining like gems.
They were heroes of yesteryear,
A breed we don’t see today.
They played, just loving the sport,
Without the millions in pay.
Alas, that breed of today
Is a spoiled, mongrel lot,
Playing the game for big money
And acting out as big shots.
They’re rich and very spoiled,
Always wanting their own way.
They’re not at all like players –
Our heroes – way back in the day.
Though rich, spoiled and privileged,
These entertainers now
Decide they need to take a knee,
Because they’re oppressed, somehow.
They disrespect our anthem and flag,
And officers of the law,
Our military and ourselves,
And our country – all fatal flaws.
Now, we’re starting to see them
As they deep-down, really are.
And they have killed their golden goose,
Once heroes, now falling stars.
What we’ve seen can’t be unseen –
Our heroes have gone astray.
They appear now like gutter trash
To be swept up and thrown away.
We have better things to do
Than waste our precious time,
Watching rich, insolent brats
All protesting on our dime.
Maybe the rich elite approve,
And will watch these boorish louts,
But for those of us in Mudville,
Like mighty Casey, they’ve struck out.
Thought y’all might like this. Was a nice treat for me this evening.
Another fun video of the extraordinary wildlife I run into whilst walking around like big dummy. FUN!
“The Alluvial Plains” by Colin Chin
