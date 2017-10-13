Friday October 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hi y’all
Howdy.
hows things going?
Hope in the Lord and keep his way. He will exalt you to inherit the land; when the wicked are destroyed, you will see it. Ps 37:34
Amen!
and the WICKED NEED DESTROYED BAD.
AND SOON.
On this 100th anniversary of the miracle of Fatima, may our beautiful Blessed Mother watch over her children as we journey on this earth on our way to eternity. May she always lead us to her most Precious Son, especially those most in need of God’s Mercy.
God bless us, every one.
Amen ! May the great awakening continue that the Lord will find us all converted to the Truth and doing His will when He comes !
Loved this!
Eleanor always has to get in the act.
Speaking of bad luck…
This is only the beginning. 👿
I was trying to formulate a response including “bone-in stake”, but decided it was too obscure/convoluted to waste any more time on.
May the soul of Jessica Chambers find eternal peace and likewise all the victims of the LV murderous killing. My thoughts and prayers go out tonight to everyone who has lost a loved one in senseless killings.
For some reason I feel very sad tonight when I see that the lives of our citizens do really not mean as much as we always think.
Alternative math
Don’t know where to post this so it doesn’t get buried:
We have heard nothing about the guy who left his “communication device” in Paddock’s hotel room: His name was JOHN BEILMAN. The FBI raided his home on Williamsburg Drive, Fairport after the LV Massacre.
Early the next morning before his wife was awake, he went outside with his severely disabled daughter, killed her, and then killed himself. (d. 10/04/17 I think)
Beilman’s communication device is used by both U.S.Special Forces and CIA. Beilman listed himself as a product designer and manufacturing professional.He was employed by Ultralife Corp 2007 – 2012 where he worked on various top secret communication systems for the U.S.Military. The company specializes in military communication systems for the Pentagon. Their lead engineer for this particular communication system development was John Beilman.
The article also said “upon the FBI searching the hotel room used by the CIA gun runner Stephen Paddock…..”
http://yournewswire.com/las-vegas-eyewitness-suicide-fbi/
Chet Atkins & Stanley Jordan “Stardust”
So much for nuclear safety …
Fireworks Detonated at French Nuclear Plant By Green Activists
PARIS (AP) – Eight environmental have broken into a French nuclear power station and set off fireworks to urge better protection for nuclear waste and protest France’s dependence on atomic energy. Utilite EDF insisted that the stunt Thursday by Greenpeace had no impact on safety at the plant in Cattenom in eastern France. The company said the activists were detained eight minutes after entering the site, and threatened legal action.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/12/fireworks-detonated-french-nuclear-plant-green-activists/
No particular reason:
Feeling so grateful to be with you all.
Really in awe at the amount of work our Executive branch is getting done on a weekly basis.
Juggernaut is the word that comes to mind.
