President Trump Interviewed by Sean Hannity in Pennsylvania…

Prior to delivering a speech in Harrisburg Pennsylvania to outline the tax reform plan, President Trump sits down with Sean Hannity for an exclusive interview.  Topics included tax reform, the larger economic plan, North Korea, the Iran deal, the NFL anthem protests and the frequency of fake news:

  1. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:19 am

    This was very enjoyable to watch. PDJT looks good, sounds good. Stronger every day. Engaging. Authentic. Trustworthy. Between this and his speech, it was quite a day!

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:56 am

    i watched this.
    the President WAS RIGHT ON.

  3. Just some guy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Great interview….. but I really wish he had a better response to the question about Assange.

    Like…. a pardon in exchange for his evidence….

    • Eris says:
      October 12, 2017 at 2:17 am

      I think President Trump deliberately avoid answering the question about Assange.
      I don’t think Assange actually has anything that would merit a deal.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      October 12, 2017 at 2:52 am

      No can do. PDJT allows Special Witch-hunt to continue just so it uncovers things like this. The “evidence” will appear (or be buried) and SW will stop.

      BTW, PDJT was great in both the interview and speech. PDJT was relaxed and upbeat. Upbeat throughout the week. He even endorsed another Senatorial candidate.

  4. grandmaintexas says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:09 am

    The People love our President!

